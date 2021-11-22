You are here

Indonesia Muslim council calls for review of loudspeaker use at mosques

Indonesia Muslim council calls for review of loudspeaker use at mosques
The country's Religious Affairs Ministry released a decree in 1978, which serves as guidelines on the use of mosque loudspeakers. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 November 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia Muslim council calls for review of loudspeaker use at mosques

Indonesia Muslim council calls for review of loudspeaker use at mosques
  • Ulema say it is necessary to ‘refresh’ loudspeaker guidelines to meet current social dynamics and prevent discord.
  • Setting mosque loudspeakers at high volume levels has drawn public complaints over noise pollution.
Updated 22 November 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia's highest Muslim clerical council has called for a review of guidelines on the use of loudspeakers at mosques, following concerns and complaints from members of the public in the world's largest Muslim-majority country.

There are nearly 625,000 mosques across the vast Indonesian archipelago, where over 80 percent of the 270 million population professes Islam. Most of the mosques use loudspeakers to play the azan, or call to prayer, and sermons. Many of them have poor acoustics and set the volume high, resulting in complaints over noise pollution.

The country's Religious Affairs Ministry released a decree in 1978, which serves as guidelines on the use of mosque loudspeakers. In the fatwa issued earlier this month, the Indonesian Ulema Council said it was necessary to “refresh” these guidelines for present social dynamics and to prevent discord.

The edict was welcomed by the country's Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas as “very important to provide a greater insight for mosque management to use loudspeakers more wisely.”

Masduki Baidlowi, one of the council’s leaders and spokesperson for Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, told Arab News over the weekend that religious scholars had identified uncontrolled use of mosque loudspeakers as a growing public concern.

“We took note that it has become a problem, especially in heterogenous, urban spaces,” Baidlowi said. “The guidelines have been there for long but are not executed properly.”

He gave as an example Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, where the population was more homogenous decades ago, but times have changed as the country’s biggest city has since become home to new residents of various religious backgrounds.

“Contextually, for example, Jakarta used to have a homogeneous population of Betawi people, but now it has developed into a heterogeneous society,” Baidlowi said, referring to the city’s native inhabitants, who are predominantly Muslim.

In Jakarta, there are nearly 7,000 mosques in an area of 661.5 square kilometers that is home to some 11 million people — currently, about 20 percent of them are non-Muslim.

“We have to use (the speakers) properly, we can’t do it as we please,” Miftahul Huda, the council's fatwa commission secretary, told Arab News. “Even though the intention is good, it could be disturbing, and we don’t want that to happen.”

The issue of mosque loudspeaker volume has also been repeatedly raised by Indonesia's former Vice President Jusuf Kalla, who chairs the Indonesian Mosque Council.

One of the council's main programs for 2017-22 has been fixing acoustic systems at mosques. It has already repaired and adjusted them at more than 52,000 mosques.

Complaints about the volume of mosque loudspeakers and their use in the early hours, even before the call to prayer, have led to several controversies.

Muslim actress Zaskia Adya Mecca faced a public backlash in April this year after an Instagram post in which she asked whether it was ethical to use mosque loudspeakers as an “exuberant” wakeup call for suhoor, a pre-dawn meal consumed during the fasting month of Ramadan.

In August 2018, a Buddhist woman in North Sumatra was charged with blasphemy and sentenced to 18 months in prison after she complained about the volume of a nearby mosque’s call to prayer. She was released on parole in May 2019.

Topics: Indonesia

More than 20 injured when SUV plows into Christmas parade

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP)
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP)
Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
AP

More than 20 injured when SUV plows into Christmas parade

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP)
  • A video taken along the parade route showed a group of what appeared to be teenage girls dancing with white pompoms and wearing Santa hats
Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
AP

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin: An SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, injuring more than 20 people, the city’s police chief said.
Those injured appeared to include children, members of a marching band and a dance troupe, according to witnesses and videos of the incident posted online.
Chief Dan Thompson said the investigation was ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. Some of the injured were taken by police to hospitals, and others were taken by family members, Thompson said.
“We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time,” Thompson said. It wasn’t clear if the person was in custody; Thompson deferred questions until a later briefing.
Mayor Shawn Reilly told WITI in Milwaukee that he did not believe there was any current danger to the public.
Police in Waukesha, located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, were urging people to avoid the downtown area.
A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.
A video taken along the parade route showed a group of what appeared to be teenage girls dancing with white pompoms and wearing Santa hats. The SUV plows into the group as the person filming shouts, “Oh my God!” over and over. The video shows people tending to at least one of the girls on the ground.
Another video shows the SUV striking what appears to be members of a marching band and several others along the parade route before driving on. The sound of the marching band heard before the SUV approaches is replaced by screams.
Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his daughter’s dance team was hit by the SUV.
“They were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” he said. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”
Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told The Associated Press that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.
“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”
Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.
“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”
Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, who was at the parade but left just before the incident, called it “an unspeakable tragedy, affecting us all as we work to overcome an extremely challenging two years and resume our cherished holiday traditions.”
The parade is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s edition was the 59th of the event that’s held each year the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
Waukesha is a western suburb of Milwaukee, and about 55 miles north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of charges stemming from the shooting of three men during unrest in that city in August 2020.

Topics: WISCONSIN

Fresh protests, violence against Covid restrictions across Europe

Police officers check the vaccination status of shoppers against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the entrance of a store in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
Police officers check the vaccination status of shoppers against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the entrance of a store in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 November 2021
AFP

Fresh protests, violence against Covid restrictions across Europe

Police officers check the vaccination status of shoppers against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the entrance of a store in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • People can leave their homes for a limited number of reasons like going to work or buying essentials
Updated 22 November 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: A fresh wave of protests broke out in several European cities and in some French overseas territories Sunday, as protesters reacted, sometimes violently, to moves to reintroduce coronavirus restrictions.
Police and protesters clashed in the Belgian capital Brussels, in several Dutch cities and overnight into early Sunday in the French Caribbean territory Guadaloupe.
There were fresh demonstrations in Austria, where the government is imposing a new lockdown and Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
In Brussels, violence broke out at a protest against anti-Covid measures which police said was attended by 35,000 people.
The march, in the city’s European Union and government district, largely focused on a ban on the unvaccinated from venues such as restaurants and bars.
It began peacefully but police later fired water cannon and tear gas in response to protesters throwing projectiles, an AFP photographer witnessed.
Police told Belga news agency that three officers were injured.
Several of the demonstrators caught up in the clash wore hoods and carried Flemish nationalist flags, while others wore Nazi-era yellow stars.
Protesters set fire to wood pallets, and social media images showed them attacking police vans with street signs.

Protests also erupted in several Dutch cities Sunday, the third night of unrest over the government’s coronavirus restrictions.
Demonstrators set off fireworks and vandalized property in the northern cities of Groningen and Leeuwarden, as well as in Enschede to the east and Tilburg to the south, said police.
“Riot police are present in the center to restore order,” a Groningen police spokeswoman told AFP.
Authorities issued an emergency order in Enschede, near the German border, ordering people to stay off the streets, police said on Twitter.
A football match in the nearby city of Leeuwarden was briefly disrupted after supporters, who are barred from games because of the Covid restrictions, threw fireworks into the ground, Dutch media reported.
On Friday night, there was unrest in Rotterdam and last night in The Hague.
So far, more than 100 people have been arrested around the country and at least 12 people have been injured during the demonstrations.
And in Austria, around 6,000 people gathered in the city of Linz in a protest organized by a new political party, a day after 40,000 marched in Vienna over the partial lockdown.
From Monday, 8.9 million Austrians will not be allowed to leave home except to go to work, shop for essentials and exercise. And vaccination against Covid-19 in the Alpine nation will be mandatory from February 1 next year.

Troops headed to Guadeloupe on Sunday after a week of unrest over Covid measures, while Prime Minister Jean Castex was set to convene a meeting in Paris with officials from the French Caribbean island.
Roads remained blocked on Sunday after protesters defying a curfew looted and torched shops and pharmacies overnight, when police made 38 arrests and two members of the security forces were injured.
The dusk-to-dawn curfew is set to last until Tuesday.
The Guadeloupe prefecture said protesters had fired on security forces and firefighters.
The level of vaccination against Covid is lower in some of France’s overseas territories than on the mainland, but the government warned Sunday that even there, there were worrying signs of rising infections.
“The fifth wave is starting at lightning speed,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told media.
Europe is battling another wave of infections and several countries have tightened curbs despite high levels of vaccination, especially in the west of the continent.

Topics: Coronavirus Austria Netherlands Brussels Europe

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

This Oct. 21, 2021, photo shows a sign outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, Haiti, which had 17 of their members kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang. (AP)
This Oct. 21, 2021, photo shows a sign outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, Haiti, which had 17 of their members kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang. (AP)
Updated 22 November 2021
AP

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

This Oct. 21, 2021, photo shows a sign outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, Haiti, which had 17 of their members kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang. (AP)
  • The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang has threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met
Updated 22 November 2021
AP

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday.
Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.
“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held,” the group said.
The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that two hostages were released on Sunday.
The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.
The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang has threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear that included the children in the group.
The release comes as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings, with the US government recently urging US citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening insecurity and a severe lack of fuel blamed on gangs blocking gas distribution terminals. On Friday, Canada announced it was pulling all but essential personnel from its embassy.
The fuel shortage has forced hospitals to turn away patients and paralyzed public transportation, with some schools closing and businesses shortening their work hours.
Haiti also is trying to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in mid-August, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying tens of thousands of homes.

Topics: Haiti US missionaries

Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border

Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border
Updated 22 November 2021
Reuters

Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border

Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border
  • Europe accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the European Union
Updated 22 November 2021
Reuters

WARSAW/VILNIUS: Poland accused Belarus on Sunday of continuing to ferry migrants to its border, despite clearing camps close to the frontier earlier this week, as the country’s prime minister started a tour of Baltic states to seek support in the crisis.
Europe accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the European Union, which has been at odds with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko since a disputed election last year.
Minsk, which denies fomenting the crisis, cleared a migrant camp near the border on Thursday and started to repatriate some people to Iraq in an apparent change in tack in the conflict that has mushroomed into a major East-West confrontation.
Yet Poland says Minsk continues to truck hundreds of migrants to the frontier, where about 10 migrants are believed to have died with a frigid winter setting in.
“On Saturday ... a group of about 100 very aggressive foreigners, brought to the border by Belarusian servicemen, tried to enter Poland by force. (Polish) services prevented the crossing,” the border guard said on Twitter on Sunday.
There had been 208 attempts by migrants to force their way into Poland from Belarus on Saturday, the border guard said, a few more than on Friday but well below the 501 attempts recorded on Wednesday.
Neighboring Lithuania said 44 migrants were prevented from entering on Saturday, the lowest number in a week.
A dozen migrants from Iraq, speaking with Lithuanian news portal DELFI over the border with Belarus on Saturday, said they were forcibly brought there in military trucks by Belarus officials, who ignored their wish to go back to Iraq.
Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Estonia on Sunday morning to discuss the crisis with his counterpart Kaja Kallas. He will travel to Lithuania and Latvia later in the day.
“Today, on Poland’s Eastern border, we are dealing with a new type of war, a war in which migrants are weapons, in which disinformation is a weapon, a hybrid war,” Morawiecki said.

Topics: belarus Poland migrants

Philippines to resume resupply mission to South China Sea

Philippines to resume resupply mission to South China Sea
Updated 22 November 2021
Reuters

Philippines to resume resupply mission to South China Sea

Philippines to resume resupply mission to South China Sea
Updated 22 November 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ defense chief said on Sunday a military resupply mission for the country’s troops stationed on an atoll in the South China Sea will resume this week, after it was aborted last week when it was blocked by Chinese coast guard.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had instructed the military to send its resupply vessels back to the Philippines-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, and that China “will not interfere” this time.
On Thursday, the Philippines condemned “in strongest terms” actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed toward Second Thomas Shoal, which is locally known as Ayungin Shoal. The US called the Chinese actions “dangerous, provocative, and unjustified,” and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke US mutual defense commitments.
“The Chinese will not interfere per my conversation with the Chinese ambassador (Huang Xilian),” said Lorenzana. Lorenzana said he and Huang had been talking “since the evening of the 16th while the incident was happening until yesterday, 20 November.” There will be no navy or coast guard escorts for the Philippines’ resupply boats when they sail back to Second Thomas Shoal, Lorenzana said.
“They (China) have no right to impede, prevent or harass our ships within our EEZ (exclusive economic zone), whether we are fishing or bringing supplies to our detachment in the Sierra Madre (navy ship) in Ayungin Shoal,” he said.
The chief of the Philippine military’s Western Command, Vice Admiral Ramil Roberto Enriquez, said the number of Chinese vessels in Second Thomas Shoal had gone down to two as of Saturday night from three on Tuesday.

