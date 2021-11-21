SABB launches first of its kind supply chain finance solution

The Saudi British Bank has launched a Shariah-compliant supply chain finance (payables finance) solution, which is the first of its kind in the Kingdom. The move is in line with Vision 2030’s initiative to increase financing for the SME sector and to meet the customers’ needs.
The “payables finance” concept is based on buyer risk where the seller bears the cost of discounting. This product gives suppliers access to funding based on the credit standing of their buyers and without using their own credit lines.
Majed Najm, deputy managing director of corporate and institutional banking at SABB, said: “This innovative solution comes within the bank’s continuous endeavors to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s vision and play our role as a major financial institution to stimulate economic and commercial growth.”
He added: “In addition to our approach to innovating quality banking products in the market, SABB is well positioned to leverage its local expertise and broad international presence through HSBC’s network to lead the market in order to support businesses in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.
“This solution will open up new avenues for customers to better manage their budget by classifying payables as commercial without classifying them as financing in their balance sheets. It also gives the customer better opportunities to negotiate credit terms and prices with suppliers. Therefore, given the benefits to all parties, this structure is expected to be very popular, especially given the fact that it’s Shariah-compliant.”
SABB is a leading bank in the field of trade finance, and has achieved priority in offering many products and services aimed at enhancing the role of trade finance, digitization and sustainability, in an effort to stimulate the economy and develop business sectors.