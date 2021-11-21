SABB launches first of its kind supply chain finance solution

‘Feel the Beat’ of the city with Four Seasons DIFC

DUBAI: Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, the boutique-style urban hotel, has launched its “Feel The Beat” stay experience, which includes credit at its spa and restaurants as well as exclusive access to the pool and beach at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

The hotel brings the energy of DIFC and signature Four Seasons elegance into one dance floor and is designed to showcase artistic expression from every corner. As if in a high-end private club, expect the staff to know the ins and outs of the neighborhood with perfect recommendations to suit the preferences of individual guests.

HIGHLIGHT Guests interested in staying at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC can book the ‘Feel the Beat’ package for two nights or more and take advantage of 300 dirhams ($82) of hotel credit that can be redeemed at Penrose Lounge, Mina Brasserie or The Pearl Spa and Wellness.

“There is something about DIFC’s energy that satisfies the artist, adventurer and aspirer within us,” said Renan Astolpho, hotel manager, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC. “It is probably Dubai’s most sensorial neighborhood; in a minutes-long stroll you can spot a towering landmark, smell and taste a culinary masterpiece, hear the buzz from a busy social spot and touch an intriguing art installation. Our hotel channels this same energy, and our team has curated the top ways to get a taste of the DIFC way of life.”

1. A dip with a view

The glass-walled pool on the roof-top deck of Four Seasons Hotel DIFC offers guests sights to admire while cooling off. The DIFC skyscrapers are scattered around waiting to be “snapped and grammed.”



2. World-class dining

DIFC arguably has the highest concentration of notable restaurants out of all of Dubai’s thriving neighborhoods. Restaurants such as Zuma, La Petite Maison, Avli by Tashas, Gaia and others serve up an experience. The hotel’s very own Mina Brasserie is a local favorite, with a menu curated by Michelin star awardee chef Michael Mina.



3. Galleries galore

For a creativity and inspiration boost, all one needs to do is become a DIFC pedestrian and stroll by the riddled galleries and art installations. World-renowned galleries such as Sotheby’s and Opera Gallery along with local exhibitions, make DIFC a vibrant hub for art and culture.



4. Recovery from traveling

Travelers need not worry about airplane skin once they arrive at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC. The Hydrafacial treatments at The Pearl Spa and Wellness get rid of impurities and nourish the skin with antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid for instantaneous skin recovery. The spa has a selection of standout treatments that help guests breeze through their DIFC escapades.



5. A glittering skyline

Photo opportunities come by very easily in DIFC. Whether from the Luna Terrace or the intimate terrace at Penrose Lounge, Burj Khalifa sets a backdrop that cannot be ignored.



6. A grand grooming session

Guests staying at the Penthouse Suite can enjoy a grooming session in true presidential fashion. With a plush leather barber’s chair, a Bond-style shave is as close as can be in the suite’s elegant living room. The concierge is on call to arrange sessions with the city’s most talented barbers and hairdressers.



7. The calm tropical oasis

A stay at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC grants exclusive access to one of the city’s most coveted beach resorts. A stroll through the lush greenery to the free form pool and white sands of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach can feel like an escape from the metropolis.



