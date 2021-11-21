You are here

SABB launches first of its kind supply chain finance solution

Majed Najmdeputy, managing director of Corporate and institutional banking, SABB.
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank has launched a Shariah-compliant supply chain finance (payables finance) solution, which is the first of its kind in the Kingdom. The move is in line with Vision 2030’s initiative to increase financing for the SME sector and to meet the customers’ needs.

The “payables finance” concept is based on buyer risk where the seller bears the cost of discounting. This product gives suppliers access to funding based on the credit standing of their buyers and without using their own credit lines.

Majed Najm, deputy managing director of corporate and institutional banking at SABB, said: “This innovative solution comes within the bank’s continuous endeavors to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s vision and play our role as a major financial institution to stimulate economic and commercial growth.”

He added: “In addition to our approach to innovating quality banking products in the market, SABB is well positioned to leverage its local expertise and broad international presence through HSBC’s network to lead the market in order to support businesses in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.

“This solution will open up new avenues for customers to better manage their budget by classifying payables as commercial without classifying them as financing in their balance sheets. It also gives the customer better opportunities to negotiate credit terms and prices with suppliers. Therefore, given the benefits to all parties, this structure is expected to be very popular, especially given the fact that it’s Shariah-compliant.”

SABB is a leading bank in the field of trade finance, and has achieved priority in offering many products and services aimed at enhancing the role of trade finance, digitization and sustainability, in an effort to stimulate the economy and develop business sectors.

MBC-Cofe partnership to boost app’s expansion

Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Cofe App, the online coffee-centric marketplace, has announced a regional partnership deal with MBC Group. The strategic partnership will see the MENA’s largest and leading media group support the digital application in achieving its ambitious growth strategy through MBC’s channels, digital platforms and events. While the network will play a crucial role in adding scale and visibility to Cofe’s impressive growth trajectory, this deal will also give MBC investment priority in Cofe App’s future funding rounds.

Cofe’s strategic collaboration with the MBC Group marks the first of a series of key partnerships that support the startup to establish an even stronger footing in the beverage tech arena. Currently serving coffee lovers across the Kingdom, UAE and Kuwait, Cofe App has changed the way people approach their daily dose of caffeine. Its success has been spurred by changing consumer habits like increased online purchasing, which has only heightened post-pandemic.

Founder and CEO of Cofe App Ali Al-Ebrahim said: “This partnership marks a pivotal milestone for the Cofe brand. We truly believe we can become a market leader in the beverage technology space across the region and beyond, and can only reach our goal with the support of the vast network of channels and partners of the heavyweight MBC brand. We are delighted to enter into this long-term agreement and excited for what the future holds for Cofe.”

The partnership with Cofe is part of MBC’s plan to actively explore new media and emerging types of content, services, events and more to aid regional businesses in offering the most innovative and up-to-date products and services for customers.

Fadel Zahreddine, group director of emerging media at MBC Group, said: “MBC believes that innovation in responding to consumer behavior is the essence of entrepreneurial digital solutions. MBC is committed to supporting and elevating regional entrepreneurs through visibility.”

Cofe’s partnership with MBC is expected to drive the growth and visibility of the mobile application to serve a greater number of audiences within the GCC and MENA, as the brand gears up to launch in Egypt this year, and into international markets like the UK by 2022.

The app has been conceptualized in Kuwait and developed in the US’ Silicon Valley. The platform, which placed among the top five startups in the tech innovation category at the London Coffee Shop Innovation Expo, has grown from strength to strength since its official launch in November 2018, and completed a series-B funding round in April, raising $10 million.

ABLF Talks Hybrid to spotlight post-pandemic economy recovery, inclusivity

Updated 21 November 2021

Updated 21 November 2021

With tolerance and inclusivity being the key themes of the Expo 2020 Dubai in the month of November, the ABLF Talks will add to the narratives, hosting industry stalwarts and humanitarians in powerful conversations at the second edition of the Hybrid Conclaves. The event will be held on Nov. 22 at the Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of the 15th edition of the ABLF Series.

Following on from the success of the first conclave held in October, the focus of the ABLF Talks in November will be on economic recovery post the pandemic as well as the use of technology to foster inclusivity in education and society.

The ABLF is held under the presence and patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al-Nahayan, cabinet member and minister of tolerance and coexistence, UAE and in association with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Cares, the world’s largest NGO for education for marginalized children.

The highlight of the event will be a keynote address by Sheikh Nahayan, to spotlight the expo’s role in catalyzing multiculturalism and the need to further advocate interconnectedness on the global stage.

Adding the humanitarian touch to the conversations, discourse there will be a special UN-empowered panel featuring experts Dr. Tariq Al-Gurg, CEO and vice chairman, Dubai Cares; Dr. Dena Assaf, UN resident coordinator and deputy commissioner-general of the UN at the Expo 2020 Dubai; and Majid Al-Usaimi, UNICEF national ambassador and president, Asian Paralympic Committee; to call attention to the role of technology in building online learning ecosystems conducive to inclusivity and diversity.

The monthly leadership series is supported by a prestigious lineup of industry heavyweights including the India-based Aditya Birla Group, a $45 billion conglomerate; Zand, the first digital bank in the world to provide retail and corporate banking; the UAE’s DP World and Etisalat, the world’s fastest mobile network.

The event will be streamed virtually to an audience of 30,000 through the ABLF City, a cutting-edge virtual platform, while the in-person sessions will have a well curated audience comprising top industry leaders from the GCC and beyond.

The ABLF is supported by a powerful lineup of partners — CNBC Arabia (broadcast partner) and Hindustan Times, Khaleej Times, Arab News, Muscat Daily (media partners), and UNICEF and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (strategic partners).

Saudi Re named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’

Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Reinsurance Company (Saudi Re) bagged the “Reinsurance Company of Year” award at the 8th Middle East Insurance Industry Awards 2021 held virtually in Dubai.

“Saudi Re is delighted to win the ‘Reinsurance Company of Year’ award, which recognizes the evolution of Saudi Re and reflects our client-centric approach, commitment to market development and efforts to promote sustainable practices,” said Fahad Al-Hesni, managing director and chief executive of Saudi Re.

The judging panel noted that despite the unprecedented market challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Re succeeded in sustaining its growth momentum in 2020.

The gross written premium grew 18 percent to SR935 million ($249.2 million), driven by 25 percent growth in the international markets and 8 percent in the domestic market. In addition, the efforts exerted during 2020 resulted in a growth rate of 58 percent in Q1 2021.

In 2020, Saudi Re’s international business grew to represent 63 percent of the overall portfolio, with an increasing presence in more than 40 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Lloyd’s market.

Furthermore, in line with its strategy to develop international business, Saudi Re successfully built strong relationships with clients and brokers outside its home market, projecting an image of a reliable Middle Eastern reinsurer.

Saudi Re is the first Middle Eastern reinsurer to publish a sustainability report, developed in line with national and international strategic visions and objectives such as the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The Middle East Insurance Awards are assessed by a distinguished judging panel comprising 25 industry leaders representing regulatory bodies, rating agencies, insurance federations and prominent industry leaders. The results were also independently audited by a Big Four audit firm.

The award is granted to companies demonstrating leadership in the MENA’s general reinsurance industry through innovation in product offerings, thought leadership, enhancing stability and security of the industry while boosting the image of the profession.

Nathan’s Famous brings halal hot dogs to Saudi Arabia

Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

Nathan’s Famous, Inc., an American fast food restaurant chain operating New York favorites for more than 100 years, has announced a new expansion plan into Saudi Arabia. Nathan’s Famous will serve their world-famous hot dogs and fries in seven kiosks across the Kingdom, with plans to open three more in the coming weeks.

“Nathan’s Famous is known all over the world, which is why we’ve had success in recent years growing across the globe,” states James Walker, senior vice president, restaurants. “We have seen success with our offerings in the Middle East, and we are looking forward to introducing our food to new consumers in Saudi Arabia.”

James Walker, senior vice president

Nathan’s Famous, which is currently available in 20 countries globally, will be available at key locations such as Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Riyadh City Boulevard and Combat Field Zone. The kiosks will offer Nathan’s Famous halal hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and an assortment of the classic hot dog toppings, including chili and cheese. Select kiosks will also offer Nathan’s Famous halal New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda.

In 1916, Nathan Handwerker started his nickel hot dog stand on Coney Island, with a $300 loan and his wife’s secret recipe. At the time, he had no idea how famous those hot dogs would be. In 1916, to settle an argument over who was the most patriotic, legend has it that four immigrants held a hot dog eating contest at the Nathan’s Famous Coney Island stand.

Kiosks in Saudi Arabia will offer Nathan’s Famous halal hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and an assortment of the classic hot dog toppings, including chili and cheese. Select kiosks will also offer Nathan’s Famous halal New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda.

In 1939, President Roosevelt served Nathan’s hot dogs to the King and Queen of England.

Fast forward to 2020, 104 years later, and the start of a new decade and Nathan’s Famous embarked on a new path. The restaurant launched a revamped menu with a new line of burgers, chicken, onion rings, shakes and more.

‘Feel the Beat’ of the city with Four Seasons DIFC

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre’s Mina Brasserie is a local favorite, with a menu curated by Michelin star awardee chef Michael Mina. (Supplied)
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

‘Feel the Beat’ of the city with Four Seasons DIFC

Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, the boutique-style urban hotel, has launched its “Feel The Beat” stay experience, which includes credit at its spa and restaurants as well as exclusive access to the pool and beach at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. 

The hotel brings the energy of DIFC and signature Four Seasons elegance into one dance floor and is designed to showcase artistic expression from every corner. As if in a high-end private club, expect the staff to know the ins and outs of the neighborhood with perfect recommendations to suit the preferences of individual guests.

Guests interested in staying at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC can book the ‘Feel the Beat’ package for two nights or more and take advantage of 300 dirhams ($82) of hotel credit that can be redeemed at Penrose Lounge, Mina Brasserie or The Pearl Spa and Wellness.

“There is something about DIFC’s energy that satisfies the artist, adventurer and aspirer within us,” said Renan Astolpho, hotel manager, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC. “It is probably Dubai’s most sensorial neighborhood; in a minutes-long stroll you can spot a towering landmark, smell and taste a culinary masterpiece, hear the buzz from a busy social spot and touch an intriguing art installation. Our hotel channels this same energy, and our team has curated the top ways to get a taste of the DIFC way of life.”

1. A dip with a view
The glass-walled pool on the roof-top deck of Four Seasons Hotel DIFC offers guests sights to admire while cooling off. The DIFC skyscrapers are scattered around waiting to be “snapped and grammed.” 

2. World-class dining 
DIFC arguably has the highest concentration of notable restaurants out of all of Dubai’s thriving neighborhoods. Restaurants such as Zuma, La Petite Maison, Avli by Tashas, Gaia and others serve up an experience. The hotel’s very own Mina Brasserie is a local favorite, with a menu curated by Michelin star awardee chef Michael Mina.

3. Galleries galore
For a creativity and inspiration boost, all one needs to do is become a DIFC pedestrian and stroll by the riddled galleries and art installations. World-renowned galleries such as Sotheby’s and Opera Gallery along with local exhibitions, make DIFC a vibrant hub for art and culture.

4. Recovery from traveling 
Travelers need not worry about airplane skin once they arrive at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC. The Hydrafacial treatments at The Pearl Spa and Wellness get rid of impurities and nourish the skin with antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid for instantaneous skin recovery. The spa has a selection of standout treatments that help guests breeze through their DIFC escapades.

5. A glittering skyline
Photo opportunities come by very easily in DIFC. Whether from the Luna Terrace or the intimate terrace at Penrose Lounge, Burj Khalifa sets a backdrop that cannot be ignored.

6. A grand grooming session
Guests staying at the Penthouse Suite can enjoy a grooming session in true presidential fashion. With a plush leather barber’s chair, a Bond-style shave is as close as can be in the suite’s elegant living room. The concierge is on call to arrange sessions with the city’s most talented barbers and hairdressers.

7. The calm tropical oasis
A stay at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC grants exclusive access to one of the city’s most coveted beach resorts. A stroll through the lush greenery to the free form pool and white sands of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach can feel like an escape from the metropolis. 

Guests interested in staying at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC can book the “Feel the Beat” package for two nights or more and take advantage of 300 dirhams ($82) of hotel credit that can be redeemed at Penrose Lounge, Mina Brasserie or The Pearl Spa and Wellness.

Topics: Dubai Four Seasons DIFC

© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.