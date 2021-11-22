You are here

Saudi tourism fund invests $533m on various projects in over a year

Hot Air Balloon Festival over Mada'in Saleh (Hegra) ancient site, AlUla in Saudi Arabia.
Hot Air Balloon Festival over Madain Saleh (Hegra) ancient site, AlUla in Saudi Arabia. File/Shutterstock
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund said on Monday it had deployed SR2 billion ($533 million) on tourism projects worth a total of around SR6 billion since its establishment last year until the end of September this year.

The remaining SR4 billion for the projects have come from the private sector, the fund said in a statement.

Founded in June 2020 with an initial $4 billion investment, the fund is part of Saudi plans to diversify the economy away from the oil sector.

Qusay Al-Fakhry, the fund’s CEO, revealed these figures during a briefing given to Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib, who is also chairman of the fund’s board of directors.

Al-Khatib visited the new headquarters of the fund with several other board members.

 

 

 

 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries on Monday signed a joint cooperation agreement with Alfaisal University in Riyadh to develop the sector’s human capital in the Kingdom.

The agreement aims to align some academic programs, graduation projects and short courses with the needs of the military and defense industries sector.
The agreement is part of the authority’s efforts to localize more than 50 percent of government defense spending by 2030.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries on Monday signed a joint cooperation agreement with Alfaisal University in Riyadh to develop the sector’s human capital in the Kingdom.

The agreement aims to align some academic programs, graduation projects and short courses with the needs of the military and defense industries sector.
The agreement is part of the authority’s efforts to localize more than 50 percent of government defense spending by 2030.

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-owned Soudah Development on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Tourism Ministry to enhance cooperation in promoting tourism and hospitality talent.

The MoU is part of the company’s efforts to empower and upskill the local community in Soudah and Rijal Almaa, create more than 8,000 full-time jobs by 2030 and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The agreement lays out a framework to equip youths with a wide range of training programs and opportunities. It will offer on-the-job training initiatives, distance learning schemes and scholarships to study abroad. Training and development will be encouraged to ensure people have the skills, knowledge, and expertise to compete for the best jobs.

Dr. Reem AlFrayan, community integration and development director at Soudah Development, said: “This cooperation will have a major role in developing human capital in the project area, which will contribute to qualifying the people of Soudah and Rijal Almaa to compete for quality opportunities in the tourism sector.”

It will also promote collaboration and cooperation between Soudah Development and the Ministry of Tourism in a wide range of areas.

The MoU seeks to advance Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Human Capability Development Program.

RIYADH: The US’s Internal Revenue Service revealed that $3.5 billion in cryptocurrency was seized during the fiscal year 2021.

This represents 93 percent of all funds seized by the Criminal Investigation unit during the same time period.

The agency also expects to seize billions of dollars in cryptocurrency next year, according to Bitcoin.com.

“I expect a trend of crypto seizures to continue as we move forward into fiscal year 2022. We are seeing crypto involved in a number of our crimes as we move forward,” IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Jim Lee said.

Crypto FOMO

Matt Comyn, CEO of the Australian multinational Commonwealth Bank, spoke about the fear of missing out when it comes to bitcoin and cryptocurrency in an interview with Bloomberg.

Comyn explained that while cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and speculative, banks need to be involved in crypto and blockchain technology.

“We see risks in participating, but we see bigger risks in not participating,” he said.

“We also don’t think that the sector and the technology is going away anytime soon. So we want to understand it, we want to provide a competitive offering to customers with the right disclosures around risks,” he added.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 1.46 percent to $58,141 at 6:11 pm Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,235, down by 2.49 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

The Communications and Information Technology Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with the Human Resources Development Fund to provide financial support to Saudi delivery agents, a statement revealed.

The financial support will be provided to those working in applications registered with the authority and for those who obtained a self-employment document from the ministry of human resources. 

The commission reported that the total amount reaches SR3,000 ($800) per month for each applicant, to be provided after executing a specific number of delivery requests. 

This aims to encourage Saudi youth to diversify sources of income and to keep up with the growth in delivery application. 

