Patricia Gomes appointed HSBC’s regional head of commercial banking in MENA, Turkey

RIYADH: HSBC has appointed Patricia Gomes as regional head of commercial banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).

Based in Dubai, Patricia will focus on developing HSBC’s international client base and connecting MENAT businesses to growth opportunities around the world backed by market-leading trade and financing capabilities, and an award-winning digital banking platform.

Patricia joins the MENAT business from North America where she is currently the regional head of Global Trade and Receivables Finance. She has been with HSBC since 2004 and has worked in roles in London, Hong Kong and New York. She was a coverage banker for most of her career, leading HSBC’s Financial Institutions Group franchise for Global Banking in North America prior to moving to GTRF.