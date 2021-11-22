You are here

Patricia Gomes appointed HSBC’s regional head of commercial banking in MENA, Turkey

Patricia Gomes appointed HSBC’s regional head of commercial banking in MENA, Turkey
RIYADH: HSBC has appointed Patricia Gomes as regional head of commercial banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).

Based in Dubai, Patricia will focus on developing HSBC’s international client base and connecting MENAT businesses to growth opportunities around the world backed by market-leading trade and financing capabilities, and an award-winning digital banking platform.

Patricia joins the MENAT business from North America where she is currently the regional head of Global Trade and Receivables Finance. She has been with HSBC since 2004 and has worked in roles in London, Hong Kong and New York. She was a coverage banker for most of her career, leading HSBC’s Financial Institutions Group franchise for Global Banking in North America prior to moving to GTRF. 

Topics: HSBC Appointment banking MENA

RIYADH: The Arabian Centers Co, announced the opening of The View center in Riyadh on Sunday, according to a bourse filing. 

This is the 23rd center in the firm’s commercial centers portfolio, the company said in the statement.

Total leasable space in the center is 52,000 sq. meter with over 170 shops.

The company will lease, manage, operate and maintain the center.

It said the financial impact of the opening of this center will take effect in the third fiscal quarter ending on Dec. 31.

Topics: expansion mall

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund said on Monday it had deployed SR2 billion ($533 million) on tourism projects worth a total of around SR6 billion since its establishment last year until the end of September this year.

The remaining SR4 billion for the projects have come from the private sector, the fund said in a statement.

Founded in June 2020 with an initial $4 billion investment, the fund is part of Saudi plans to diversify the economy away from the oil sector.

Qusay Al-Fakhry, the fund’s CEO, revealed these figures during a briefing given to Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib, who is also chairman of the fund’s board of directors.

Al-Khatib visited the new headquarters of the fund with several other board members.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism Saudi Tourism Development Fund

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries on Monday signed a joint cooperation agreement with Alfaisal University in Riyadh to develop the sector’s human capital in the Kingdom.

The agreement aims to align some academic programs, graduation projects and short courses with the needs of the military and defense industries sector.
The agreement is part of the authority’s efforts to localize more than 50 percent of government defense spending by 2030.

Topics: GAMI defense sector SaudiVision2030

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-owned Soudah Development on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Tourism Ministry to enhance cooperation in promoting tourism and hospitality talent.

The MoU is part of the company’s efforts to empower and upskill the local community in Soudah and Rijal Almaa, create more than 8,000 full-time jobs by 2030 and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The agreement lays out a framework to equip youths with a wide range of training programs and opportunities. It will offer on-the-job training initiatives, distance learning schemes and scholarships to study abroad. Training and development will be encouraged to ensure people have the skills, knowledge, and expertise to compete for the best jobs.

Dr. Reem AlFrayan, community integration and development director at Soudah Development, said: “This cooperation will have a major role in developing human capital in the project area, which will contribute to qualifying the people of Soudah and Rijal Almaa to compete for quality opportunities in the tourism sector.”

It will also promote collaboration and cooperation between Soudah Development and the Ministry of Tourism in a wide range of areas.

The MoU seeks to advance Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Human Capability Development Program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF Soudah Development tourism SaudiVision 2030

RIYADH: The US’s Internal Revenue Service revealed that $3.5 billion in cryptocurrency was seized during the fiscal year 2021.

This represents 93 percent of all funds seized by the Criminal Investigation unit during the same time period.

The agency also expects to seize billions of dollars in cryptocurrency next year, according to Bitcoin.com.

“I expect a trend of crypto seizures to continue as we move forward into fiscal year 2022. We are seeing crypto involved in a number of our crimes as we move forward,” IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Jim Lee said.

Crypto FOMO

Matt Comyn, CEO of the Australian multinational Commonwealth Bank, spoke about the fear of missing out when it comes to bitcoin and cryptocurrency in an interview with Bloomberg.

Comyn explained that while cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and speculative, banks need to be involved in crypto and blockchain technology.

“We see risks in participating, but we see bigger risks in not participating,” he said.

“We also don’t think that the sector and the technology is going away anytime soon. So we want to understand it, we want to provide a competitive offering to customers with the right disclosures around risks,” he added.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 1.46 percent to $58,141 at 6:11 pm Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,235, down by 2.49 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Topics: Crypto wrap cryptocurrencies

