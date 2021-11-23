World’s largest computer chip enters Mideast to push AI adoption further

You are here

The American chipmaker is launching the product in the UAE through a partnership with G42, a homegrown cloud computing company in Abu Dhabi. Cerebras
DUBAI: It seems only fitting that the world’s biggest computer chip, developed by US-based Cerebras, be deployed in the Middle East, home to some of the world’s entertaining superlatives — biggest tower, deepest swimming pool, among many other “firsts.”

But this chip, roughly 9 inches on each side, promises more than just entertainment and a world title — it is meant to push artificial intelligence computing to levels the world has not seen before.

 “What we have built at Cerebras is a new type of processor and a new class of computer systems that is built from the ground up to be optimized for AI computing, delivering training for state-of-the-art models not in days, weeks, or months, but in minutes or hours,” Andy Hock, vice president of product at Cerebras, said.

Bringing down the time to create sophisticated AI models could be key to solving some of the world’s biggest challenges — including drug research and climate action — especially in the Middle East where governments have emphasized the importance of technology in “building the future.”

Hock, who was speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit in Dubai, said the region is “very ready” for this technology.

“There are world-class academics, national, and industry organizations that are already operating at the top tier in the world who just want to be faster,” he said.

The American chipmaker is launching the product in the UAE through a partnership with G42, a homegrown cloud computing company in Abu Dhabi.

Hock did not disclose who have specifically bought their massive computer chips, but said they are “working through the technical details with our partners at G42.”

“We understand there is a broad range of potential projects and stakeholders ranging from large Arabic language modeling to applications in healthcare for large-scale genomics and other health and life sciences applications, to applications in earth observation, satellite imaging, and remote sensing,” he said.

Rupal Hollenback, the company’s chief marketing officer, said Cerebras is looking to work on both government projects and industry applications in the region.

Cerebras, now valued at $4 billion after its recent Series F funding round, has a few success stories up its sleeve, perhaps most notably their early work with British drugmaker GSK to “accelerate new drug discovery to build new therapies more quickly.”

The pharmaceutical giant is using Cerebras’ technology to significantly reduce the amount of time preparing a drug for more advanced stages of research, consequently cutting down time to introduce a new drug to the market.

“The personal benefit is so clear when you’re able to get through trial and get a drug to market faster for the consumer,” Hollenback said.

Cerebras is hoping to replicate these results in the Middle East, initially focusing on the UAE, and eventually scaling to other parts of the region.

“(Our partnership with G42) will be a tipping point for us in the region to expand,” Hock said. 

RIYADH: Orascom Construction’s acquisition of assets owned by other members of the Egyptian Sawiris family could be fully cash funded and will not not include a stock exchange option, two banking sources told CNBC Arabia.

The deal is expected to be complete during the first quarter of 2022, the sources said.

Companies to be acquired are fully owned by heirs of Onsi Sawiris, the late patriarch of the Sawiris family, and the HLB Consulting is currently working on studying their fair value.

Orascom Construction’s CEO is Onsi's youngest son, Nassef Sawiris. One of his brothers, Naguib, is one of Africa's richest men, with an estimated fortune of over $3 billion. He chairs telecom holding company Weather Investments, and is CEO of Orascom Telecom.

Cash funding is the best option to implement this deal at the present time, according to one of the sources. The financing may be done partially through available liquidity and partially from the debt markets, he said. 

Hotel operator Marriott International has signed an agreement with Saudi’s Sela Sport Company to develop two new luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia. 

The St. Regis Riyadh and The Jeddah Edition are expected to open in prime city locations in 2022.

The former is to be located at the entrance of the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, while the latter is to be situated on the corniche of Jeddah. 

“The St. Regis Riyadh will be part of the ‘Via Riyadh’ which will be an ultra-luxurious zone of the Riyadh Season 2021, the six-month event that celebrates the city and its culture,” Sela Sport’s managing director, Rakan Al-Harthy, said. 

“While The Jeddah Edition will be perfectly located in the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina, Jeddah’s most anticipated destination and will be part of the city’s vibrant celebrations and events during Jeddah Season,” he added.

The signings show the growth of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, Chief Development Officer at Marriott International, Jerome Briet, said.   

“It also showcases the strong interest in our portfolio of sought-after luxury brands,” he added.

Abu Dhabi-based real estate company Aldar Properties has had its bid for a controlling stake in the Egyptian property developer SODIC approved by regulators.

Aldar Properties said in a statement that Egypt’s Financial Supervisory Authority has given the green light to the deal.

The rubber-stamping comes two months after the Emirati parties submitted their mandatory tender offer to acquire 90 percent of SODIC, at a price of EGP20 per share ($1.27).  

Based on the submitted offer, the total value of 320.6 million shares purchased amounts to EGP 6.4 billion. 

The validity period of the offer will be between 10 and 30 working days, during which time SODIC will study the feasibility of the purchase.

UAE property developers are eyeing ways to diversify their income amid a depressed property sector at home.

Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian Exchange, SODIC is one of Egypt’s leading real estate companies with a strong track record in developing high-quality residential, commercial and retail projects.

 

Ziad Sabbah
The euro area’s business activity growth picked up pace in November, following its six-month low in the previous month, IHS Markit revealed. 

The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the zone reached 55.8 in November, compared to 54.2 in October, according to flash estimates by the London-based firm.

However, high inflation in the area remained an issue as both costs and average selling prices went up by record rates.

Although confidence about the outlook dropped to a 10-month low — partly due to a revival of Covid-19 concerns — firms faced stronger demand in November, pulling the rate of job creation to its second highest level in 21 years.

The services sector had a stronger performance compared to manufacturing, as its growth reached a three-month high. The manufacturing sector also experienced a rebound in November, despite expanding at the second-lowest level in the previous 17 months.

The Consumer Confidence Index fell significantly in both the EU and the eurozone in November as they went down by 2.1 percent and 2.0 percent respectively compared to October.

The indicator reached -8.2 for the EU and -6.8 for the euro area, the European Commission said.

The index fell below the pre-pandemic level for the EU while it was close to that level for the eurozone. However, it remained above its long-term average.

UK’s private sector

The UK’s composite PMI ticked down to 57.7 in November from 57.8 in the previous month, flash estimates by IHS Markit showed.

Similar to the eurozone, the services sector outperformed the manufacturing industry as client demand picked up pace and pandemic-related restrictions were relaxed. The manufacturing sector expanded at its highest level in three months as well.

On the flip side, input cost inflation reached record levels in November due to wage hikes and jumps in the costs of energy, fuel and raw materials.

Meanwhile, employment levels underwent some improvements as customer demand and higher backlogs of work drove the increase.

In addition, new order intakes grew by the highest levels since June while exports rose only slightly.

Australia’s economy

Growth of the Australian private sector increased in November on the back of better conditions in both the services and the manufacturing sectors, according to flash estimates by IHS Markit.

Composite PMI for the country reached an initial reading of 55 in November, a five-month high and up from the previous month’s 52.1. Output and demand growth in the private sector rose in November as Covid-19-induced restrictions eased off. Business confidence and employment conditions also improved.

Supply chain disruptions remained an issue in the private sector. This, along with transportation and labor issues, were causing higher prices.

In another economic development for Australia, the country’s central bank said that it would closely examine asset prices to check if there are bubbles as interest rates hit record low levels, Bloomberg reported.

Favorable EM debt securities

Rising interest rates triggered by emerging markets’ central banks means that their debt will be more attractive for investors, according to private equity giant BlackRock. 

It will also provide a buffer in the event of policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. 

“We prefer local-currency bonds of higher-yielding countries with solid current account balances,” global chief investment strategist at BlackRock, Wei Li, said.

However, this could negatively affect stocks and equities in these countries, the firm added.

Singapore’s core inflation

Singapore’s core inflation rate, which excludes changes in food and energy prices, increased to 1.5 percent in October, posting the highest jump in nearly 3 years, the Monetary Authority of Singapore revealed. 

This builds on the previous month’s inflation of 1.2 percent.

This was driven by higher prices of services and food as they rose annually by 1.6 and 1.7 percent respectively. 

In addition, consumer prices as a whole went up by a yearly rate of 3.2 percent in October, compared to 2.5 percent in September.

Poland’s interest rates

Poland’s central bank is expected to hike interest rates to pre-pandemic levels, according to Bloomberg. This comes at a time when inflationary pressures in the country are mounting.

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Tuesday, up 0.8 percent or 85 points, to close at 11,256 points.

Some 184.9 million shares changed hands in 327,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank, Nayifat Finance Company.

The parallel Nomu index was down 437.12 points, or 1.84 percent, it closed at 23,282.72 points, after 437,000 trades.

AlRajhi Bank helped push the market up, as it rose by 1 percent, which is the first rise after 8 sessions. 

Mining firm Maaden also recorded a gain of 4.5 percent, while Saudi Aramco stock rose by 1 percent.

National Metal Manufacturing and Casting shares, SABB Bank, and Saudi Chemical were down by more than 2 percent.

Saudi Electricity stocks continued their decline for the fifth consecutive session, after closing down 1.2 percent.

Some 167 of companies shares rose during today's session, led by Amiantit shares up 6.6 percent after the pipe maker announced its board's recommendation to reduce the company's capital by 69 percent and then increase it through the issuance of rights issue shares worth SR221 million ($58 million)

Other News:

Qassim Cement Co.'s board of directors recommended the distribution of cash dividends at SR0.8 per share, or 8 percent of capital, for the third quarter of 2021

Sumou Real Estate Co., listed on Nomu Parallel Market, saw two negotiated deals on its shares today, Nov. 23, for a total of SR10 million

Saudi Basic Industries Corp cut the Asian Contract Price for monoethylene glycol  for December by $120 per ton month-on-month to $930 per ton.

