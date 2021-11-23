You are here

  • Home
  • Historic Red Sea shipwreck to attract 7 million dive tourists

Historic Red Sea shipwreck to attract 7 million dive tourists

Historic Red Sea shipwreck to attract 7 million dive tourists
1 / 4
Historic Red Sea shipwreck to attract 7 million dive tourists
2 / 4
Historic Red Sea shipwreck to attract 7 million dive tourists
3 / 4
Historic Red Sea shipwreck to attract 7 million dive tourists
4 / 4
Short Url

https://arab.news/8j72y

Updated 18 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Historic Red Sea shipwreck to attract 7 million dive tourists

Historic Red Sea shipwreck to attract 7 million dive tourists
Updated 18 sec ago
George Charles Darley

The vast Red Sea Project encompasses urban development, mass tourism and the ‘greening’ of an entire region — in addition to the cultural dimension: A major potential draw for around 7 million dive tourists to Saudi Arabia. 

No fewer than 1,600 archeological sites have been identified in the region, of which 20 have been narrowed down as potential touristic attractions. These include Nabataean and other pre-Islamic remains as well as Islamic-era ports and castles.

Perhaps the most significant of these is an early 18th Century shipwreck, discovered in 2016 and very likely of Egyptian origin. The ship’s construction has apparently no parallels and continuity with present-day traditional Arab boats, judging by the massive dimension of its frames and the presence of unusual architectural elements.

“We don’t know a lot about this period in Saudi history,” Michael Slage of The Red Sea Development Company told Arab News, “or what life was like for sailors traversing the Red Sea region back then, which is why this wreck is extremely important to excavate, as it will give us a better picture.” 

 

 

The ship’s relatively large size indicates that it was capable of going as far as China and India to bring back goods ultimately destined for the Ottoman Empire and Europe.

The TRSDC is partnering with the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Heritage Commission along with a team of archaeologists from the University of Naples “L’Orientale,” the oldest school of sinology and oriental studies in Europe. The UN team have conducted a survey of the wreck and will undertake the laborious and sensitive job of salvaging the wreck and ultimately displaying its fascinating contents in a purpose-built museum. 

“Our plans are to create a unique destination unlike any other in the world,” the senior director, venture development and innovation at TRSDC, said. “Access to the treasures of the shipwreck will be either through diving on the site or viewing them in the museum, and our goal is to have these in place when the rest of our development is ready to welcome visitors on a large scale.”

Of particular interest is a horde of 2000-plus Chinese porcelain cups and jars, possibly meant for sale to pilgrims in Makkah for the purpose of collecting holy “ZamZam” water. Many are still in excellent condition even after hundreds of years on the sea floor. These items depict, for example, a junk on a river, a multi-storied pagoda and human figures. 

Other artifacts include items reflecting the day-to-day life of the crewmen including their Ottoman pipes, remains of meals and the plates they ate from, and even a perfectly preserved coconut. 

“We believe that this will be a unique dive site”, Slage said, “attracting many of the 7 million dive tourists around the world. For non-divers we are looking at other ways to access the site through submarines and glass bottom boats as well as visiting the museum to see the artifacts being conserved and displayed.”

The wreck and its associated museum will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s position as an important cultural hub. 

“According to UNESCO, 60 percent of visitors’ choice in destination are influenced by having heritage assets in place,” Slage said. “And 40 percent will stay longer than in locations without heritage assets. We, therefore, believe that by developing accessibility to our heritage sites, of which the shipwreck is only the first of many, we will be able to attract a significantly higher number of visitors.”

Topics: TRSDC tourism Excavation The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) business

Related

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC to deliver first underwater excavation on the Red Sea coast
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC to deliver first underwater excavation on the Red Sea coast

Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says

Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says
Updated 30 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says

Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says
  • Disagreements in Lebanon over the size of the losses and how they should be distributed torpedoed IMF talks last year
  • Salameh reiterated denials of wrongdoing as judicial authorities in France and Switzerland investigate money laundering allegations against him
Updated 30 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon has yet to give the IMF its estimate of losses in the financial system as discussions on the issue continue, but is working hard to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Fund by year-end, governor Riad Salameh told Reuters on Tuesday.
Disagreements in Lebanon over the size of the losses and how they should be distributed torpedoed IMF talks last year. The central bank, banks and political elite rejected figures set out in a government plan that was endorsed by the IMF at the time.
The issue has obstructed attempts to chart a way out of the crisis that has devastated Lebanon since 2019, sinking the currency by more than 90 percent, causing poverty to skyrocket and leading many Lebanese to emigrate.
Speaking in an interview for the upcoming Reuters Next conference, Salameh also said the bank had $14 billion of available liquidity in its reserves, and reiterated denials of wrongdoing as judicial authorities in France and Switzerland investigate money laundering allegations against him.
Salameh said an IMF program was essential for Lebanon to exit the crisis, noting the external financing it would unlock and discipline that would impose reforms.
Therefore the central bank would accept the figures for the losses as decided by the government, he said.
“We are, at this stage, still in the process of gathering the data that is requested by the IMF and the issue of the losses — the number of these losses — are not going to be a hurdle for these negotiations, at least from the side of the central bank,” he said.
Asked whether there was agreement yet on who will bear the burden of the losses — such as depositors, bank shareholders, the government and the central bank itself — Salameh said no decision had been taken “because we don’t have yet the final figures that are agreed with the IMF for the total losses.”
Last year, several sources said Salameh dug in his heels over the losses which the previous government’s plan suggested were in the $70 billion range, although higher figures have been cited. Ruling parties and commercial banks also objected to the figures, saying they were too big.
Asked when the figure would be ready, Salameh said Prime Minister Najib Mikati had set a deadline for signing the IMF memorandum of understanding by the end of 2021, which the government and central bank were working “very hard to achieve.”
Salameh became Banque du Liban (BDL) governor in 1993 and managed a pegged exchange rate that underpinned the import-dependent economy from 1997 until the meltdown.
As Lebanon’s currency sunk, the reserves were depleted as BDL provided dollars at heavily subsidised exchange rates to finance imports including fuel, food and medicine.
Salameh noted that this policy had now been largely phased out — the only imports for which dollars are being provided at subsidised rates today are medicines for some chronic illnesses and wheat, while BDL sells dollars for gasoline imports at a small discount to the market exchange rate.
“Our expectation is that if we stay on this model, for the next 12 months ... the BDL will have to fund $2.5 billion,” he said. BDL might recoup $300-$500 million from its foreign exchange platform, Sayrafa, in that timeframe, he said.
The reserves were recently boosted by the sale of over $1 billion of IMF Special Drawing Rights.
Salameh is being investigated by authorities in four European countries, including the Swiss inquiry over alleged “aggravated money laundering” at BDL involving $300 million in gains by a company owned by his brother, Raja Salameh.
Last week, he said he had ordered an audit of transactions and investments that had been the focus of media reports and this had shown no public funds were used to pay fees and commissions to the company owned by his brother. Raja Salameh has not publicly commented on the accusation.
Salameh gave the prime minister a copy of the audit last week but declined to provide Reuters with one. “In this report, it is clear that there was no embezzlement or money laundering on my side or under my guidance at the central bank,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon IMF Riad Salameh

Related

Lebanon’s Salameh to sue Bloomberg after US denies talk of sanctioning him
Media
Lebanon’s Salameh to sue Bloomberg after US denies talk of sanctioning him
Exclusive Riad Salameh: In Lebanon, depositors’ money is still available
Business & Economy
Riad Salameh: In Lebanon, depositors’ money is still available

Egypt exports 1m tons of LNG in third quarter of 2021

Egypt exports 1m tons of LNG in third quarter of 2021
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Egypt exports 1m tons of LNG in third quarter of 2021

Egypt exports 1m tons of LNG in third quarter of 2021
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s surpassed its Arab neighbors in natural gas exports during the third quarter of 2021, the country’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources said on Tuesday.

The country exported 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas, Tarek Al-Mulla said.
He said the oil and gas sector contributed 24 percent to the country’s gross domestic product in 2019-2020 despite the pandemic. Before the pandemic, the sector’s contribution to the GDP was recorded at around 27 percent in 2018-2019. 

A surplus, equivalent to about EGP9.5 billion ($604 million), in the petroleum balance of payments was reached during 2020-2021, compared to a surplus of EGP9.9 billion in 2018-2019, Al-Mulla said.t. 

Topics: Egypt oil and gas LNG exports

Related

Egypt issues regulations for SPACs
Business & Economy
Egypt issues regulations for SPACs

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in China’s NeuraMatrix

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in China’s NeuraMatrix
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in China’s NeuraMatrix

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in China’s NeuraMatrix
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: China’s brain-computer interface platform, NeuraMatrix, has closed $15.6 million Series A financing round led by Huagai Capital and Prosperity7 Ventures, the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures. 

The financing will allow the company to increase its research and development, speed its chip production and develop hardware and software for mass production in medical applications.

“The brain-machine interface is a powerful technology platform for brain science research, which can also improve the current state of central nervous system diseases,” said Di Liu, Huagai Capital’s vice president.  

“We are very optimistic about the company’s deep cultivation of hardware technology, and its leading position in technology transformation and product landing in scientific research and industrial areas,” Liu added.

NeuraMatrix, founded in 2019, plans to build a matrix of BCI applications and continue developing core materials, chips, terminals and software tools, to serve various future use cases.

Topics: funding Aramco Ventures # cruises

Related

Saudi Aramco investing ‘significant amounts’ in blockchain platforms to increase efficiency
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco investing ‘significant amounts’ in blockchain platforms to increase efficiency

IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap

IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap
Updated 23 November 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap

IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap
Updated 23 November 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund warned El Salvador against using bitcoin as official tender given the risks associated with the cryptocurrency, a day after the country announced plans for the world's first Bitcoin City.

“Given Bitcoin’s high price volatility, its use as a legal tender entails significant risks to consumer protection, financial integrity, and financial stability,” the IMF said in a statement after concluding a monitoring mission to the Central American country.

“Its use also gives rise to fiscal contingent liabilities. Because of those risks, bitcoin should not be used as a legal tender.”

The Washington-based lender thus recommended “narrowing the scope of the bitcoin law” that made it official currency and urged “strengthening the regulation and supervision of the new payment ecosystem.”

The IMF statement came a day after President Nayib Bukele said El Salvador plans to build a “Bitcoin City” powered by a volcano and financed by cryptocurrency bonds.

Crypto is not a fad

Australian Sen. Jane Hume spoke about cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) on Monday during her speech at the Australian Financial Review Super & Wealth Summit in Sydney.

Hume said they need to acknowledge that cryptocurrency is not a fad, adding that there are huge opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi).

“So as an industry, and as a government, we need to acknowledge this is not a fad. We should tread cautiously, but not fearfully,” Hume said.

According to a new Australian Senate committee report, 17 percent of Australians invest in cryptocurrency.

“This is an asset class that has captured hearts and minds, but beyond that — whatever you might personally think — it’s a technology that’s not going away any time soon,” she said.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 1.83  percent to $57,274 at 6:21 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,296, up by 1.25 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency

Related

Bitcoin predicted to be the new gold: Crypto wrap
Business & Economy
Bitcoin predicted to be the new gold: Crypto wrap
El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds
Business & Economy
El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds

Oil prices rise to one-week high despite consuming nations' stocks release

Oil prices rise to one-week high despite consuming nations' stocks release
Updated 23 November 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil prices rise to one-week high despite consuming nations' stocks release

Oil prices rise to one-week high despite consuming nations' stocks release
Updated 23 November 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Oil prices rose to a one-week high on Tuesday after a move by the United States and other consumer nations to release tens of millions of barrels of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserves to try to cool the market fell short of some expectations.

The US decision came after members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, otherwise known as OPEC+ rejected calls for increased oil production.

Talking to Arab News, Ayid Alswadain, a Riyadh-based independent analyst, said the oil producers’ alliance was very clear in its stance. It had made clear that it would make decisions to maintain balance in the market and adjust production accordingly.

When asked about a possible OPEC+ response to the SPR releases, he said: “I don’t expect any change in the course of production for next month,” Alswadain added.

The US has decided to release 50 million barrels from SPR, which will start hitting the market in mid to late December.

Alswadain said out of these 50 million barrels, 18 million have already been utilized.
“The remaining 32 million barrels will be in exchange,” Alswadain added. 

“I don’t expect these 32 million barrels will be pushed in one day since the maximum allowable withdrawal from the SPR is 4.4 million per day,” he added.

Brent futures rose $2.65, or 3.3 percent, to $82.35 a barrel by 12:52 p.m. EST (1752 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2.5 percent, to $78.66.

That puts Brent on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since August and its highest close since Nov. 16. It also pushed Brent’s premium over WTI to its highest since mid-October. 

Topics: Brent WTI SPR US OPEC OPEC+

Related

Update US acts outside the IEA and release oil from SPR to curb fuel prices amid analysts warnings 
Business & Economy
US acts outside the IEA and release oil from SPR to curb fuel prices amid analysts warnings 

Latest updates

Iran taking ‘arbitrary measures’ against IAEA inspectors, says Saudi representative
IAEA last week issued reports detailing its conflicts with Iran, from rough treatment of its inspectors to re-installing cameras it deems “essential” for the revival of Tehran’s nuclear deal. (Shutterstock)
What We Are Reading Today: The War for Gaul: A New Translation by James J. O’Donnell
What We Are Reading Today: The War for Gaul: A New Translation by James J. O’Donnell
Immigrant parents in US tell tales of exclusion
Immigrant parents in US tell tales of exclusion
Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says
Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says
Jordan’s king calls for stepping up efforts on Palestinian two-state solution in UAE during Gulf tour
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives Jordan’s King Abdullah II. (WAM)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.