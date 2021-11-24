You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Real Estate Development Fund provides $8bn to help Saudis own homes

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund provides $8bn to help Saudis own homes

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund provides $8bn to help Saudis own homes
(SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zrw5t

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund provides $8bn to help Saudis own homes

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund provides $8bn to help Saudis own homes
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund injected SR788 million ($210 million) in November into the accounts of Saudi families, bringing the total amount of financing to SR32 billion since its launch in 2017, to help more Saudis own homes.

Mansour bin Madi, the CEO of the fund, said that the total support for this month was allocated to the profits of subsidized real estate financing contracts, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The total deposited amount for the beneficiaries since the National Transformation Program’s announcement exceeded SR32.5 billion.

The National Transformation Program was launched in 2016 aiming to develop the necessary infrastructure and create an environment that enables the public, private and non-profit sectors.

Sakani aims to achieve the target of Saudi Vision 2030 that seeks to increase Saudi homeownership by 70 percent by the end of this decade.

More than 560,000 Saudi families benefited from the Housing Ministry’s Sakani program subsidized real estate loans.

Topics: Real Estate Development Fund (REDF)

Related

Real Estate Development Fund and Riyad Bank sign finance deal
Business & Economy
Real Estate Development Fund and Riyad Bank sign finance deal

UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey

he investment deals were agreed during a visit to Ankara for discussions with President Tayyip Erdogan by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (Reuters)
he investment deals were agreed during a visit to Ankara for discussions with President Tayyip Erdogan by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (Reuters)
Updated 38 min 42 sec ago
AFP

UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey

he investment deals were agreed during a visit to Ankara for discussions with President Tayyip Erdogan by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (Reuters)
  • Longer term economic cooperation could come in funding and through UAE companies purchasing or establishing partnerships with their Turkish counterparts
Updated 38 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates announced today a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey, the official Emirati news agency WAM said.

The announcement comes after Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, opening a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

WAM said that the move was "to support the Turkish economy and boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries".

It added that the main focus will be on "strategic investments", especially in sectors including energy, health and food.

Topics: UAE Turkey economy

Related

The investment deals were agreed during a visit to Ankara for discussions with President Tayyip Erdogan by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (Reuters)
Business & Economy
Turkey and UAE agree investment deals during Ankara talks
Special Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey amid hopes of ‘new era’ in relations
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey amid hopes of ‘new era’ in relations

Bahrain launches $30bn offshore cities plan

Bahrain launches $30bn offshore cities plan
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

Bahrain launches $30bn offshore cities plan

Bahrain launches $30bn offshore cities plan
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain launched on Wednesday a new strategic projects plan to invest $30 billion in over 20 new projects, with the construction of 5 new offshore cities, according to Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The strategic project plan will see infrastructure development, including a new causeway connecting Bahrain to Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain will also establish a 109km metro system, the 22.5km Northern Road.

The strategy will create jobs, and boost economic growth in Bahrain.

Bahrain will increase refining capacity from 267,000 to 380,000 barrels per day through the Bapco Modernisation Programme (BMP),  which is the largest industrial project in the history of Bahrain.

As part of the new strategy, the private developers will be able to bid for contracts to develop government land through the Sharaka program.

Topics: Bahrain economy Investment

Saudi Arabian Amiantit CEO says business rescue talks under way 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit CEO says business rescue talks under way 
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Amiantit CEO says business rescue talks under way 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit CEO says business rescue talks under way 
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

The CEO of pipe maker Saudi Arabian Amiantit, Dr. Khalil Kurdi has said that the company is in negotiations with the government regarding a possible rescue of the company.

In an EGM, Amiantit’s board recommended to reduce the capital by 69 percent to reach SR99 million ($26.4 million), and then increase it later through rights issue amounting to SR221 million.

Kurdi revealed during an interview with CNBC Arabia on Wednesday that the capital was reduced to halt to the accumulated losses.

The company lacks the necessary liquidity to purchase production components and could not sell assets owned by it until liquidity became available, he added.

 

Topics: Amiantit Saudi Arabian Amiantit

Related

Amiantit says East Gas began Nomu listing measures
Business & Economy
Amiantit says East Gas began Nomu listing measures

US makes $6bn in federal grants available to battery makers

US makes $6bn in federal grants available to battery makers
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

US makes $6bn in federal grants available to battery makers

US makes $6bn in federal grants available to battery makers
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The US will make federal grants totalling $6 billion available to companies making batteries or processing materials for the components they use.

The US Department of Energy will dole out $50 million or $100 million matching grants to applicants for the next five years, giving priority to companies that are owned and operated in the US, Bloomberg reported.

The government grants will make investment in the electric vehicle supply chain less risky.

Last week, a bipartisan $550 billion infrastructure bill was signed into law by President Biden.

Topics: Battery making US Department of Energy

Related

Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs, batteries
Business & Economy
Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs, batteries
Honda invests in China to jointly develop EV batteries
Business & Economy
Honda invests in China to jointly develop EV batteries

Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says

Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says

Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The economic zone of the Egyptian Suez Canal is considering improving incentives for investors, with 15 different sectors already offered out to potential funders, Head of the Suez Canal Authority Yahya Zaki told CNBC Arabia. 

Zaki pointed out that the economic zone has maritime, industrial and logistical investments.

The economic zone of the Suez Canal spent $10 billion on infrastructure only, Zaki added.

Topics: Suez Canal Economic Zone suez canal

Related

Suez Canal sees record passage of 80 ships
Business & Economy
Suez Canal sees record passage of 80 ships
Suez Canal Container Company sees 14% rise in freight movement in 2021
Business & Economy
Suez Canal Container Company sees 14% rise in freight movement in 2021

Latest updates

Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA
Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani, left, Chairman of the 2022 bid committee, and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, hold the World Cup trophy in front of FIFA Secretary General. (File/AP)
UAE and Iran to develop ties in ‘new chapter in relations’
UAE and Iran to develop ties in ‘new chapter in relations’
Former Italy forward Miccoli jailed for ‘Mafia’ extortion
Former Italy forward Miccoli jailed for ‘Mafia’ extortion
UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey
he investment deals were agreed during a visit to Ankara for discussions with President Tayyip Erdogan by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.