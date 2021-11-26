You are here

Oil prices slump 5% on COVID-19 variant fears amid oversupply concerns
Oil prices dropped more than 5 percent on Friday, falling to the lowest level in two months, as traders, already concerned about potential oversupply in the first quarter of 2022, added the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant to their list of worries.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, slid 5.8 percent to $77.44 a barrel at 2:16 p.m. Riyadh time, while the main US grade, WTI, fell 6.5 percent to $73.28. 

Brent closed at a three-year high of $83.40 on Oct. 26.

Airlines led equities lower as the UK halted flights from a number of southern African countries over concerns a new variant of COVID-19 may be more transmittable and deadly than any that have come before it, risking the global economic recovery.

Traders are also worried about looming oversupply from December after the US said it is releasing 50 million barrels from its strategic reserves in a coordinated move with other major oil-consuming nations including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK.

The Economic Commission Board, a panel of experts that advises ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, expects a surplus of 400,000 barrels per day in December, rising to 2.3 million bpd in January and 3.7 million bpd in February if consumer nations go ahead with the releases, an OPEC source told Reuters.

The forecasts cloud the outlook for a Dec. 2 meeting of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, when the group will discuss whether to adjust its plan to increase output by 400,000 bpd in January and beyond.

“OPEC’s initial assessment of the co-ordinated (stockpile) release and the sudden appearance of a new variant of the coronavirus raises serious concerns about economic growth and the oil balance in coming months,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

Oil demand will return to 2019 levels by the end of 2022, despite some delays in projects due to repercussions from the pandemic, Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli told Al-Arabiya.

National oil companies in the Middle East have been preparing for the increased demand, while international oil companies, especially those in North America, have been maintaining financial discipline in returning funds to shareholders, he said. However, some independent oil companies have already begun to increase their capital spending, he said.

Baker Hughes is seeing an improvement in oil and gas services activity, not only in North America, but also in international basins with low costs, he said.

Saudi Arabia’s top gamers have begun battling it out for a share of a SR4 million ($1.1million) prize pot at the Kingdom’s eLeague Champions event.

Winners from two other esports events held this year have come together for a final competition in Riyadh’s Media City, which kicked off on Friday, Nov. 26 and will finish on Dec. 25.

Some 32 players in four teams will fight it out across five games: “Rainbow Six Siege”, “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive”, “Call of Duty”, “Dota 2”, and “Overwatch.”

The eLeagues Champions tournament is evidence of the growing enthusiasm and thirst for gaming in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Esports Federation, which revealed there were over 127,000 live-streaming viewers on a “Call of Duty” final day earlier in the year.

The organization’s president, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, said in a statement: “Saudi eLeagues is one of many Saudi-grown IPs (intellectual property) that has made me and my colleagues at the Federation extremely proud of all the hidden talents we discover with each title. 

“Saudi esports players are beyond words in terms of professionalism and sports spirit. They are everything we’ve strived to achieve at the Federation.”

In an interview with Arab News last month, the prince said that by 2030 the esports industry could contribute more than SR80 billion to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product. 

Saudi Arabia is making the transition to a more diversified economy, after being reliant upon oil for much of the past century — a trend sparked by Vision 2030 as well as commitments made at the COP26 Summit last month.

While corporate giants such as Aramco and Sabic continue to dominate the economy, a culture of enterprise is taking hold as more and more young people start their own companies.

And contrary to international perceptions, it is Saudi women who are playing a major part in this new era.

No less than 17.7 percent of Saudi women either started or ran a business in 2020, according to a report last month from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, a London-based data group that tracks startups across the world. This is considerably higher than the global average of 11 percent of females who go into business.

The report also noted that over 30 percent of Saudi women intended to launch a business in the next three years; and that, compared to men, women were “more likely to act on these intentions.”

GEM says these moves are backed by “recent government policies and interventions to support female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom.”

Nouf Al-Qahtani, the owner of the NSHQ chain of perfumeries, is a case in point. Al-Qahtani first went into business in 2005, repackaging and reselling her perfume collection.

Her startup took her from the souqs of Kuwait to the essential oil dealers of France and Italy, and a SR300,000 ($80,000) loan from the Prince Sultan Fund allowed her to launch her first shop in Alkhobar in 2015.

Today, she runs three perfume boutiques in Alkhobar and Riyadh with a staff of 14, while a fourth outlet is on the way.

“It is easier for Saudi women to go into business now,” Al-Qahtani told Arab News.

She adds: “Many businessmen in Saudi Arabia did not even want to talk to a single woman when I started my company. They would say, ‘Come back with your father or your brother and we will talk to him.’

“But now Saudi women are more powerful. They encourage each other, and even the mentality of Saudi men has changed. If they start any business, they want a female partner. You know why? Because she will work harder, she will do her best to prove herself and she will be more organized.”

Al-Qahtani credits this cultural shift to the reforms introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

She says: “I love the way he makes Saudi citizens, and especially women, believe in themselves and their national identity. Saudi consumers used to want only imported products — now they are really interested in local producers like myself.”

Abeer Al-Hashim, the owner of the Nine Soft Serve chain of ice-cream outlets, is another woman who started more or less from scratch and went on to greater things.

Beginning with a single Alkhobar-based mobile unit in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province in 2018, Al-Hashim now operates six retail outlets — four in Riyadh and two in Alkhobar.

Al-Hashim agrees that circumstances have rapidly improved for female entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia.

She says: “Even five years ago it was very tough for women to have an independent life and to run an independent company.”

“The entire commercial process is easier now, especially in terms of tech applications – it’s so simple to communicate with the government online, and as a woman you no longer need a man to speak on your behalf.”

Al-Hashim was recently approached by Monsha’at — the General Authority of Small for Medium Enterprises — which told her that her product was ideal for franchising. It went on to provide Al-Hashim with guidance and resources to expand her operation locally and internationally, including putting her in touch with a franchising consultancy.

This is an example of the proactive new approach of the Saudi government — a sea change from the cumbersome red tape and excessive delays that used to await anybody doing business in the Kingdom.

“We get such a lot of official support,” says Al-Qahtani, “and that’s something that I’m very proud of.”

Language & Learning Stimulation Center, Jeddah: Established by Rana Mirza in 2012 to assist children with language disabilities

Rana Mirza, who faced successive hurdles when establishing her Jeddah-based Language & Listening Stimulation Center for children with learning disabilities in 2012, wishes she had enjoyed the benefits that female startup founders now take for granted in Saudi Arabia.

Mirza said: “I had to pay a man to follow up on all the paperwork in the various government offices, but now I can do it all myself. And the government e-services save a huge amount of time and energy, because you don’t have to visit a physical office anymore. It’s all online.”

This is an important factor for Mirza, whose 40-employee center requires numerous official licenses to provide a range of linguistic and psychological therapies.

These businesswomen have their own clear message for other women considering a new startup.

“I would advise her to believe in herself,” says Al-Qahtani. “If she believes in herself, others will believe in her too.”

Al-Hashim said: “You cannot start something without a sense of passion. If you don't have passion for what you’re doing, you’re wasting your time.”

Mirza’s advice is more hands-on: “Try to have knowledge of management, quality control, finance and customer service — before you start your business. I learned that the hard way. It's not just about your passion — it’s about the know-how.”

All three of these entrepreneurs are testament to the fact that significant opportunities exist for anybody, male or female, who takes advantage of the emerging culture of enterprise in Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH: Dubai’s real estate market has seen the highest value of deals since March 2019, according to data from the Dubai Land Department.

Figures show that in October, 5,352 transactions worth 13.12 billion UAE dirhams ($3.57 billion) were recorded.

The number of deals was at the highest level since June 2019.

The value of real estate sales transactions in the first 10 months of 2021 are more than the whole of 2020 and the highest since 2015, according to the data.

RIYADH: Oman-based Sohar International Bank and Bank Nizwa are considering a merger, according to Al-Arabiya.

Bank Nizwa’s board welcomed the proposal from Sohar International on Nov. 25 to study the idea of merging the two banks, it was reported.

Bank Nizwa recorded profit growth of 14 percent in the third quarter to 3 million Omani riyals ($7.7 million).

Profit growth of Bank Nizwa increased by 6 percent in the first nine months of 2021 to 9 million riyals.

Bank Nizwa is Oman’s first dedicated Islamic bank, launching in January 2013, with fully Shariah-compliant products and services.

RIYADH: Foxconn’s Jusda unit is considering raising funds from private investors ahead of a potential initial public offering early next year, sources told Bloomberg.

Foxconn’s supply chain management platform seeks to raise $300 million to $400 million in the so-called pre-IPO round, the sources said.

The company will use the proceeds to expand logistics services, they said.

Jusda is also in the early stages of evaluating a potential listing in Hong Kong in the second half of next year, the sources added.

No final decision has been taken because the considerations are preliminary and details such as the size of the funding can still be changed, they said.

Foxconn spokesman Jimmy Huang said Jusda has no plan for an IPO right now, and declined to comment on the fundraising.

