New indoor entertainment city ‘Sala Hub’ opens in Riyadh

Sala Entertainment, a Vida Holding company, has announced the opening of “Sala Hub,” the largest indoor entertainment city at Riyadh Boulevard, as part of Riyadh Season events. The opening ceremony was attended by Fahad Al-Hokair, Abdul Rahman Al-Hokair and Mohammed Attia, CEO of Sala Entertainment.

Entertainment constitutes a significant part of the services and tourism sectors, which are among the pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The opening of Sala Hub comes as part of the great transformation witnessed by the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, which has provided unprecedented opportunities for businesses that are active in the entertainment industry, including both local and international companies.

“The opening of Sala Hub aligns itself with the motto of ‘Imagine More’ that has been coined for this year’s Riyadh Season, as Sala Hub provides an opportunity to soar high into the world of imagination and enjoy fun experiences in an unusual and unforgettable manner,” a statement said.

Visitors to Riyadh Season can enjoy many exciting games and activities that are available for the first time in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, such as Zero Gravity, Air Race, Nebulaz, Drift Race, VR Bumper Car, Sky Race, Wave Up, Double Deck Carousel, Sky Tower, Blenderz, Super Jumper, Skyline Coaster and Roller Glider.

Sala Hub’s indoor entertainment area occupies around 4,500 square meters divided into many sections covering the needs of all family members. There are sections designated for major rides, redemption games, video games, VR games, skills games, sports games, kiddie rides, a party room, as well as a food and beverage area, an Immersive Tunnel and the stage.

Sala CEO Attia said: “Today we are strengthening our presence here in this Riyadh Season, a presence of which we are very proud. Our vision is to raise Sala Hub to the level of a global leader in branding, while we aspire to provide unique and high-quality entertainment replete with diverse experiences in order to meet the needs of our guests in Saudi Arabia, the GCC and around the world in the future.”

“As part of our values, which we consider the principles that guide us in our endeavors to provide everything that enhances the experiences of all family members, we affirm our commitment to providing global standards in terms of health, safety and security, as well as unique experiences for every member of the family,” he added.

The new Sala Hub is part of the plans developed over the past years by the company to expand its business at the national level. The destination aspires to be part of the efforts aimed to improve the quality of life in the Kingdom, support employment, strengthen the economy and contribute to the achievement of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Bob’s Famous, KidZania Jeddah, Billy Bees, Sala City, Sala Laser Tag, Sala Karting, and eBlue are some of the brands operating under Sala Entertainment, through more than 26 branches across the Kingdom.