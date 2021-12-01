Red Sea International rises 4% on Baker Hughes deal, TASI up amid Omicron fears: Market Opening

RIYADH: The shares of Red Sea International Co.'s rose by four percent at 10:55 Riyadh after it signed a seven-year contract worth SR245.8 million ($65.5 million) with Baker Hughes to design, manufacture, supply and operate three camps in the Eastern region to support its oil drilling operations in the region, according to a bourse filing.
Saudi Arabia's stock market traded higher this morning even as concerns about the new omicron COVID-19 strain persisted.
The main stock index, TASI was up very slightly 0.86 percent, reaching 10,854.27 points at 10:55 Riyadh time.
Saudi’s parallel market Nomu almost flat as it's down by 0.13 percent.
Companies news:
Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co.’s shareholders approved the board of directors’ recommendation to increase capital to SR550 million from SR470.66 million through 16.86 percent bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.
This came during the extraordinary general assembly meeting held on Nov. 30, the company said in a statement on Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.
The capital increase will be executed by granting 0.1686 shares for every one share owned.
The National Agricultural Development Company, or NADEC, announces recent developments relating to the acquisition of the Second Milling Company with OLAM International Limited, Al Rajhi International for Investment Company and Abdulaziz Alajlan & Sons Company for Commercial and Real Estate Investment.
The Saudi Exchange announces that the fluctuation limits for Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. will be based on a share price of SAR 22.00
Saudi Telecom Co., or stc, approved its dividends policy for the next three years starting fourth quarter of 2021