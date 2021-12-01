You are here

  • Home
  • Red Sea International rises 4% on Baker Hughes deal, TASI up amid Omicron fears: Market Opening

Red Sea International rises 4% on Baker Hughes deal, TASI up amid Omicron fears: Market Opening

Red Sea International rises 4% on Baker Hughes deal, TASI up amid Omicron fears: Market Opening
Short Url

https://arab.news/nwbse

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea International rises 4% on Baker Hughes deal, TASI up amid Omicron fears: Market Opening

Red Sea International rises 4% on Baker Hughes deal, TASI up amid Omicron fears: Market Opening
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The shares of Red Sea International Co.'s rose by four percent at 10:55 Riyadh after it signed a seven-year contract worth SR245.8 million ($65.5 million) with Baker Hughes to design, manufacture, supply and operate three camps in the Eastern region to support its oil drilling operations in the region, according to a bourse filing.

Saudi Arabia's stock market traded higher this morning even as concerns about the new omicron COVID-19 strain persisted.

The main stock index, TASI was up very slightly 0.86 percent, reaching 10,854.27 points at 10:55 Riyadh time.

Saudi’s parallel market Nomu almost flat as it's down by 0.13 percent.

Companies news:

Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co.’s shareholders approved the board of directors’ recommendation to increase capital to SR550 million from SR470.66 million through 16.86 percent bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.

This came during the extraordinary general assembly meeting  held on Nov. 30, the company said in a statement on Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.

The capital increase will be executed by granting 0.1686 shares for every one share owned.

The National Agricultural Development Company, or NADEC, announces recent developments relating to the acquisition of the Second Milling Company with OLAM International Limited, Al Rajhi International for Investment Company and Abdulaziz Alajlan & Sons Company for Commercial and Real Estate Investment.

The Saudi Exchange announces that the fluctuation limits for Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. will be based on a share price of SAR 22.00

Saudi Telecom Co., or stc, approved its dividends policy for the next three years starting fourth quarter of 2021

Topics: Finance Saudi Arabia

Amazon investing in 274 renewable energy projects globally, adds 18 new projects in Europe and US

Amazon investing in 274 renewable energy projects globally, adds 18 new projects in Europe and US
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Amazon investing in 274 renewable energy projects globally, adds 18 new projects in Europe and US

Amazon investing in 274 renewable energy projects globally, adds 18 new projects in Europe and US
  • The projects will supply renewable energy for Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Amazon today announced 18 new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects across the US, Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, totaling 5.6 gigawatts (GW) of procured capacity to date in 2021.

Amazon now has 274 renewable energy projects globally and is on a path to power 100 percent of its business operations with renewable energy by 2025 — five years earlier than its original 2030 commitment.


These new utility-scale wind and solar projects bring Amazon’s total committed renewable electricity production capacity to more than 12 GW and 33,700 gigawatt hours (GWh) when the projects become fully operational, or electricity output equivalent to powering more than 3 million US homes for a year.

The projects will supply renewable energy for Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers that support millions of customers globally.

The projects will also help Amazon meet its commitment to produce the clean energy equivalent of the electricity used by all consumer Echo devices.

The amount of clean energy produced by these projects will avoid the equivalent of the annual emissions of nearly 3 million cars in the US each year, or about 13.7 million metric tons.


“We are moving quickly and deliberately to reduce our carbon emissions and address the climate crisis,” said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon.

“Significant investments in renewable energy globally are an important step in delivering on The Climate Pledge, our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Renewable energy projects also bring new investment, green jobs, and advance the decarbonization of the electricity systems in communities around the world.”


Following today’s announcement, Amazon is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world, with 274 global projects including 105 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 169 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide. 


“Amazon is wasting no time demonstrating that they are fully committed to a clean energy future for all,” said Gregory Wetstone, CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy.

“At COP26, the world agreed we needed bigger and bolder ambitions around global carbon reduction from all sectors. With hundreds of renewable energy projects already underway, Amazon is a model for the level of urgency and action we need from the private sector to combat the climate crisis.”


“Large-scale clean energy investments like these benefit us all and should be the new normal for industries of all shapes and sizes. They bring good-paying, green jobs to local communities and support progress toward our community’s goal of a 90 percent carbon-free US electricity system, said Miranda Ballentine, CEO of Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA).”


“Amazon’s procurement of 12 GW of renewable energy capacity globally is a strong testament to the company’s commitment to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040,” said Hannah Hunt, impact director at RE-Source, a corporate renewable energy sourcing platform in Europe.

“The company’s 10 new renewable energy operations across Europe will benefit communities, bring new green jobs, and help meet our commitments to curb the climate crisis.”

Topics: economy Amazon renewables Green Energy sustainability

Saudi leading online food delivery platform Jahez to list on Parallel Market Nomu

Saudi leading online food delivery platform Jahez to list on Parallel Market Nomu
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi leading online food delivery platform Jahez to list on Parallel Market Nomu

Saudi leading online food delivery platform Jahez to list on Parallel Market Nomu
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology, the Saudi leading online food delivery platform also known as Jahez, intends to proceed with IPO and list its ordinary shares on the Saudi Parallel Market, Nomu, according to a statement.

The Capital Market Authority approved on September 29, the Group’s application for the IPO of 1,363,934 shares, representing 13 percent of the Group’s share capital post-listing.

The final price for the shares to be announced at the end of the book-building period. 

Jahez is a homegrown Saudi business that utilizes disruptive technology to connect over 1.3 million active users with its platform’s network that includes over 12,000 merchant branches and more than 34,000 delivery partners in 47 cities across Saudi Arabia as of March 31st, 2021. 

 

Topics: Finance IPO

Al Rajhi Capital expects a budget surplus for Saudi Arabia in 2022

Al Rajhi Capital expects a budget surplus for Saudi Arabia in 2022
Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Al Rajhi Capital expects a budget surplus for Saudi Arabia in 2022

Al Rajhi Capital expects a budget surplus for Saudi Arabia in 2022
Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia is set for a fiscal surplus of around SR25-SR45 billion ($6.7-$12 billion) in 2022, according to a report from investment bank Al Rajhi Capital.

The Saudi-based firm said government revenues could amount to around SR1 trillion in 2022, made up of SR600 billion in oil revenues and about SR380-SR400 billion in non-oil revenues. 

This forecast goes against that made by the Saudi Ministry of Finance, which expects a deficit of SR52 billion, as shown in its pre-budget statement for 2022.

The ministry’s forecast for revenues was a lower SR903 billion, inducing their expected deficit.

Al Rajhi Capital assumed the same value of expenditures as the ministry, valued at SR955 billion.

Jadwa Investment, another investment bank in the Kingdom, had almost the same forecasts for oil and non-oil revenues, as well as expenditures, for 2022. Its budget surplus expectation was also similar at SR35 billion.

Al Rajhi Capital also said that VAT rates are likely to remain unchanged.

The Ministry of Finance is set to publish its budget statement for 2022 in December.

Topics: Al Rajhi Capital economy

Related

Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses until 2023
Business & Economy
Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses until 2023
Saudi Arabia allocates independent budget to free zones authority
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia allocates independent budget to free zones authority

Saudi Arabia’s $100bn plan to become largest shale gas producer outside of the US

Saudi Arabia’s $100bn plan to become largest shale gas producer outside of the US
Updated 01 December 2021
Michael Glackin

Saudi Arabia’s $100bn plan to become largest shale gas producer outside of the US

Saudi Arabia’s $100bn plan to become largest shale gas producer outside of the US
  • Saudi Arabia’s $100bn plan to become largest shale gas producer outside of the US
Updated 01 December 2021
Michael Glackin

LONDON: Saudi Aramco’s award of $10 billion worth of contracts on its giant Jafurah project has finally fired the starting gun to develop what is thought to be the world’s biggest shale gas field outside of the US.
Having battled with America’s shale oil producers for market share over the last decade, the Kingdom is now adopting the advanced low-cost techniques of its fracking rivals and is set to spend up to $100 billion on Jafurah to rapidly increase its domestic gas production.
The Kingdom is estimated to be sitting on the fifth largest shale gas reserves in the world.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman earlier said the Jafurah gas field will place the Kingdom third in the world in natural gas production by 2030.
But does Saudi Arabia really have the potential to replicate the soaring success of US shale gas development?


Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser certainly thinks so. Announcing the contracts this week, he said: “It is a breakthrough that few outside the Kingdom thought was possible and which has positive implications for energy security, economic development and climate protection.”
Production is scheduled to begin within the next three years. The field will supply cleaner natural gas for domestic use in the Kingdom, along with feedstock for both petrochemical production, and crucially, low carbon hydrogen power.
Jafurah is expected to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s goal of producing half of its electricity from gas and half from renewables as it pursues its 2060 net-zero target. Indeed, Jafurah alone is forecast to replace up to 500,000 barrels of oil a day that would otherwise be used for domestic consumption.
All this serves the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program to diversify the economy from crude oil and sharply reduce its carbon footprint, even if the scheme will enable the Kingdom to increase its crude exports.

The Kingdom, however, has no plans to export the gas from Jafurah as Prince Abdulaziz told reporter on Nov. 29 in Dhahran following the announcement of the new contracts to develop the basin.

We will keep our gas to ourselves

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman


But it was thought that fracking in Saudi Arabia will be more expensive than it is in the US, not least because the Kingdom is not renowned with an abundance of natural water, a critical component in the fracking process.
The fracking process requires pumping water, sand and chemicals into the fields at high pressure which fractures the shale rock and allows the hydrocarbons to escape.
“We managed to reduce drilling cost by 70 percent and stimulation cost by 90 percent since the 2014 cost benchmark, while increasing well productivity six-fold compared with the start of the program,” Nasser said on Monday.
Aramco plans to use seawater for fracking at Jafurah. Earlier this year, the company also invited bids for a water desalination plant at the field. Desalinated water is used in gas processing plants. An earlier bidding process was abruptly canceled last year and the current tender process has reduced the capacity of the desalination plant by around 20 percent.

Sadad Al Husseini, former EVP of Aramco


However, former Aramco Executive VP Sadad Husseini insists the “water issue” is a red herring.
He told Arab News: “The water issue was resolved years ago. We have aquifers that hold saline water and the Saudi oil industry has a long history of using this water for drilling.”
Husseini also dismissed cost comparisons with the US shale industry.
He said: “The cost of fracking depends on the depth of the reservoir. In the US, they work with shallower reservoirs, around 3,000 to 4,000 feet deep, which makes fracking less costly. In Saudi Arabia, the reservoirs will be 9,000 to 10,000 feet deep. It’s technically more challenging, but unlike the US, those deep wells are not just producing gas, they’re also producing a lot of condensates, most notably ethane, along with gas, and that is profitable and makes the economics of this field work. Ethane feeds the petrochemical industry.”
He added: “It’s a challenging development but it wouldn’t have advanced if the issues hadn’t been resolved.
Developing shale gas reserves outside the US has not been particularly successful, partly due to environmental concerns - particularly in large population centers in Europe, a lack of infrastructure, and difficulties accessing and disposing of water used in the process.
However, Jafurah is close to the Gulf coast with relatively easy access to seawater, and is also adjacent to the world’s largest oilfield, Ghawar, and its substantial energy infrastructure.
Production at Jafurah is expected to commence in 2024 and is forecast to reach up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of sales gas, 418 million cubic feet per day of ethane and about 630,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates by 2030. Investment over that period will amount to $68 billion, but is expected to total more than $100 billion overall.
Domestic employment, another key plank of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, is also central to the scheme. It is understood that along with fields under development in North Arabia and South Ghawar, the Jufarah project will create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Kingdom.
The scheme will also incorporate new technology, most notably using industrial internet of things and video analytics.
The Jafurah project will not only aid the Kingdom’s environmental ambitions but will also support its petrochemicals industry. “Its ethane and liquified natural gas are highly valuable feedstocks for the Kingdom’s petrochemical’s industry,” the Aramco chief said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia shale gas

Related

Aramco deploys first $10bn to local, international firms to kickstart Jafurah project photos
Business & Economy
Aramco deploys first $10bn to local, international firms to kickstart Jafurah project
Special Oil demand expected to reach pre-pandemic levels despite omicron fears: Aramco CEO
Business & Economy
Oil demand expected to reach pre-pandemic levels despite omicron fears: Aramco CEO

China links key to success of African free trade initiative: Egyptian president

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP file photo)
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP file photo)
Updated 30 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

China links key to success of African free trade initiative: Egyptian president

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP file photo)
  • El-Sisi pointed out the importance of the forum in strengthening joint trade and investment initiatives, including debt relief programs and help for small- and medium-sized enterprises
Updated 30 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has highlighted the importance of working with China to the success of an African free trade initiative.

Speaking virtually during a meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation — attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and a number of African leaders — he said that effective partnership with China was vital to implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

The Egyptian leader noted that under its current presidency of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa organization his country would be looking to attract foreign investment, promote integration between African and foreign private sectors, and expand digital transformation and e-commerce.

In a statement, an official spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency said that forum members had discussed ways to consolidate links between the African continent and China, including cooperation on economic recovery schemes following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

El-Sisi pointed out the importance of the forum in strengthening joint trade and investment initiatives, including debt relief programs and help for small- and medium-sized enterprises to overcome the economic crises brought about by the global virus outbreak.

He told the meeting that further investment in infrastructure projects was needed to complete the continental linkup between African countries and added that it was important to learn from the experiences of other nations in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic through prevention, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The Egyptian president lauded the vaccine manufacturing work of Egypt and China that had seen his country become the first African nation to possess the capabilities to produce vaccines against COVID-19. And he also stressed the need for joint coordination between Africa and China on issues related to strengthening peace and security.

 

Topics: Egypt China-Africa Cooperation

Related

Special Egyptian Ministry of Health denies discovery of omicron variant in the country
Middle-East
Egyptian Ministry of Health denies discovery of omicron variant in the country
The two met on the sidelines of the Saudi delegation's visit to Egypt to participate in the Second International Defense Expo, which is being held in Cairo until Dec. 2. (SPA)
Middle-East
Egypt and Saudi Arabia hold talks on possible exchange of military experience, technology

Latest updates

Amazon investing in 274 renewable energy projects globally, adds 18 new projects in Europe and US
Amazon investing in 274 renewable energy projects globally, adds 18 new projects in Europe and US
Saudi leading online food delivery platform Jahez to list on Parallel Market Nomu
Saudi leading online food delivery platform Jahez to list on Parallel Market Nomu
Fiji reopens to foreign tourists for first time in nearly two years
Fiji reopens to foreign tourists for first time in nearly two years
Al Rajhi Capital expects a budget surplus for Saudi Arabia in 2022
Al Rajhi Capital expects a budget surplus for Saudi Arabia in 2022
Fight, passion and magnificent support — but still no three points for Newcastle
Fight, passion and magnificent support — but still no three points for Newcastle

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.