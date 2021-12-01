You are here

  • Home
  • US oil pares gains after weekly fuel stockpiles jump

US oil pares gains after weekly fuel stockpiles jump

US oil pares gains after weekly fuel stockpiles jump
West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures slipped on Wednesday, reversing course from early gains after a US official said the country was still considering tools to lower energy prices. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2vtgx

Updated 01 December 2021
Reuters

US oil pares gains after weekly fuel stockpiles jump

US oil pares gains after weekly fuel stockpiles jump
  • A new coronavirus variant triggered fresh travel restrictions that could dampen oil demand
  • White House was still studying proposals from Democratic lawmakers to ban crude oil exports to keep US prices down
Updated 01 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures slipped on Wednesday, reversing course from early gains after a US official said the country was still considering tools to lower energy prices, and as government data pointed to weaker gasoline demand.
Also pressuring oil prices, a new coronavirus variant triggered fresh travel restrictions that could dampen oil demand. Also, an OPEC+ document showed the group lifting its forecast for an oil surplus in the new year.
WTI US crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.76 percent, at $65.77 a barrel at 1:49 p.m. ET (1849 GMT). During the session, they were up as much as 4 percent.
Global benchmark Brent crude was down 24 cents, or 0.36 percent, at $68.99 a barrel.
US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk said the Biden administration could adjust the timing of its planned release of strategic crude oil stockpiles if global energy prices drop substantially.
He added that the White House was still studying proposals from Democratic lawmakers to ban crude oil exports to keep US prices down.
US gasoline stocks rose 4 million barrels last week to 215.4 million barrels, government data showed, far surpassing analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for 29,000-barrel rise. Distillate stockpiles increased 2.2 million barrels to 123.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 462,000-barrel build.
Crude inventories fell 910,000 barrels in the week, data showed, compared with forecasts for a 1.2 million-barrel drop.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries concluded its meeting without a decision on whether to release more oil into the market.
The OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia and other producers, will likely take a policy decision on Thursday. Reports and analysts suggested that expectations were growing that the group will take a pause due to the threat from a new virus variant.
“There is much to suggest that OPEC+ will not initially step up its oil production any further in an effort to maintain current prices at around $70/bbl,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.
OPEC+ sees the oil surplus growing to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, 3.4 million bpd in February and 3.8 million bpd in March next year, an internal report seen by Reuters showed.
Several OPEC+ ministers, though, have said there is no need to change course. But even if OPEC+ agrees to go ahead with its planned supply increase in January, producers may struggle to add that much.
Both Brent and WTI front-month contracts in November posted their steepest monthly falls in percentage terms since March 2020, down 16 percent and 21 percent respectively.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs called the decline in oil prices “excessive,” saying “the market has far overshot the likely impact of the latest variant on oil demand with the structural repricing higher due to the dramatic change in the oil supply reaction function still ahead of us.”

Topics: US Oil crude oil energy prices gasoline Coronavirus

Related

Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap
Business & Economy
Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap
OPEC+ starts two days of talks amid oil price gyrations, Omicron fears
Business & Economy
OPEC+ starts two days of talks amid oil price gyrations, Omicron fears

Russia gas no quick fix for European spot market: Analysts

Russia gas no quick fix for European spot market: Analysts
Updated 02 December 2021
Rinat Gainullin

Russia gas no quick fix for European spot market: Analysts

Russia gas no quick fix for European spot market: Analysts
Updated 02 December 2021
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: The longer the prices for natural gas remain at record high levels in Europe this year, the stronger the markets feel that Russian gas should not be seen as a quick fix to the problem, at least not before this winter ends.
“Overall gas production in Russia over the three quarters of 2021 was 12 percent and 2.6 percent higher than a year ago and in 2019. But it was not adequate to raise the supply to the EU immediately,” analysts at Bloomberg NEF said in a note dated Oct. 12.
The fundamentals have changed now. Ronald Smith, executive director and senior oil and gas analyst at Moscow-based BCS Global Markets, explained to Arab News in an emailed message: “In 2021, domestic demand in Russia has gone up substantially on a year-on-year basis. This is at least partially due to the weather, as 2020 was perhaps the warmest year on record, and 2021 has been pretty close to the 10-year norm.”
“There was a strong request to refill domestic storage in Russia before the heating season starts on Nov.1,” Smith added.
Given the pandemic circumstances, Putin’s administration didn’t want to take any chances. As a result, Russia turned up among “bottom 5" gas exporters whose shipments abroad in the third quarter of 2021 fell the most in absolute terms from the same quarter of 2019, according to a presentation by US-based Cheniere Energy, Inc. at an EIA event on Nov. 16.
Gazprom is also facing capacity constraints. “The company is currently producing 1.5 billion cubic meters per day. That is effectively 100 percent of the capacity. They might be able to manage 1.55 bcm/d, but not for very long, and that needs to be reserved for when the weather actually gets cold, say, -20C in Moscow and -5C in Frankfurt,” Smith told Arab News.
Responding to Arab News question how big the size of the increase in Gazprom shipments to Europe could have been over the next 3 months, had Nord Stream 2 regulatory issues been resolved, the analyst said: “Not much at this point unless Gazprom is willing to take gas out of Russian storage, which is full at this time.”
There seems to be a consensus view among industry experts that high gas prices in Europe this year is a result of a confluence of multiple things such as abnormal weather, a drop in European production, competition with Asia over the limited supply of LNG and the “green push.”
Spot prices for natural gas in Europe rose 41 percent during November. On Nov. 30, the front-month Dutch TTF Gas Futures, a European price benchmark, with delivery during January 2022, closed down 1 percent from the previous day at €92.5 after it jumped by more than 5 percent in early morning trading, according to data on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. website.

Topics: Russia gas

Related

UAE’s ADNOC to invest $127bn in 2022-26 as oil, gas reserves rise
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADNOC to invest $127bn in 2022-26 as oil, gas reserves rise
Special Saudi Arabia’s $100bn plan to become largest shale gas producer outside of the US
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s $100bn plan to become largest shale gas producer outside of the US

China closes loophole used by tech firms for offshore IPOs

China closes loophole used by tech firms for offshore IPOs
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

China closes loophole used by tech firms for offshore IPOs

China closes loophole used by tech firms for offshore IPOs
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: China plans to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through entities with different interests.

It will close a loophole that the country’s technology industry has long used to raise capital from foreign investors, according to Bloomberg.

People familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified while discussing private information, said the ban, aimed in part at addressing concerns about data security, is among the changes included in a new draft of China’s overseas listing rules that may be finalized as soon as this month. 

Companies using what is called the VIE (variable interest entity) structure would still be allowed to pursue initial public offerings in Hong Kong, subject to regulatory approval, the sources said.

VIE refers to a business structure in which an investor has a controlling interest despite not having a majority of voting rights. A business that is the primary beneficiary of a VIE must disclose the holdings of that entity as part of its consolidated balance sheet.

China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its website on Wednesday that a media report about banning offshore listings of companies using the VIE structure was incorrect, without giving further details.

Companies currently listed in the US and Hong Kong that use VIEs will need to make adjustments so that their ownership structures are more transparent in regulatory reviews, especially in sectors where foreign investment is prohibited, the sources added.

The reform would mark one of Beijing’s biggest moves to crack down on offshore listings. 

Authorities have since moved quickly to halt the flow of companies seeking to go public in the US, shutting down a path that has generated billions of dollars for tech companies and their Wall Street backers.

While a global ban on the VIE structure is not being contemplated, a halt to foreign listings and a further review of Hong Kong's initial public offerings will mean the model will not be a viable way for many startups to tap into the capital markets. 

A person familiar with the matter said that some investment banks had already been advised by regulators to stop working on new deals involving VIEs.

The demise of VIE would also threaten the lucrative business streak of Wall Street banks, which has helped nearly 300 Chinese companies raise around $82 billion through first-time share sales in the US over the past ten years.

VIEs have been a constant source of concern for global investors due to their unstable legal position. Sina Corp. and its investment bankers led the way during an initial public offering in 2000, and the VIE framework has not been formally adopted by Beijing.

Topics: China offshore CMS

Rayyan Nagadi replaces Hasan Aljabri as CEO of SEDCO

Rayyan Nagadi replaces Hasan Aljabri as CEO of SEDCO
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

Rayyan Nagadi replaces Hasan Aljabri as CEO of SEDCO

Rayyan Nagadi replaces Hasan Aljabri as CEO of SEDCO
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi’s investment group SEDCO Holding has appointed Rayyan Mohammed Nagadi as its new chief executive officer, replacing Hasan Aljabri.

The appointment, announced on Wednesday, comes as the group is expanding its investment and economic growth contribution in the Kingdom. 

Before joining SEDCO Holding, Nagadi was the CEO of the National Center for Privatization & PPP, with over 20 years of experience in management and structured financing in both the public and private sectors. 

“With his expertise and extensive network, he is well positioned to accelerate our ambitions as a partner of choice supporting the government in achieving the goals of Vision 2030,” chairman of SEDCO, Saleh Salem Bin Mahfouz, said.

Through its subsidiaries, SEDCO Holding provides investment and construction services.

Topics: SEDCO Holding Business Agenda

Related

Update Saudi SEDCO Capital launches global equity funds with Amundi
Business & Economy
Saudi SEDCO Capital launches global equity funds with Amundi
Saudi investment firm SEDCO kicks off work on massive land development in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Saudi investment firm SEDCO kicks off work on massive land development in Riyadh

Soudah Development joins United Nations World Tourism Organization

Soudah Development joins United Nations World Tourism Organization
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

Soudah Development joins United Nations World Tourism Organization

Soudah Development joins United Nations World Tourism Organization
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Soudah Development, a closed joint-stock real estate development company owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, became an affiliate member of the World Tourism Organization – the United Nations agency responsible for promoting tourism as a key driver of economic growth and environmental sustainability, it said in a statement.

As an affiliate member of the UNWTO, Soudah Development will be able to work with more than 500 global companies, educational and research institutions, destinations, and NGOs. It will provide a platform to establish dialogue, share information and take further action to promote tourism and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It becomes only the 25th company in the Middle East to join an alliance of more than 500 global members and joins some of Saudi Arabia’s leading tourism destination developers including NEOM, Qiddiya, the Red Sea Development Company, and the Royal Commission for Alula.

Husameddin Almadani, CEO of Soudah Development (Right)

Soudah Development is developing a luxury mountain destination in a unique and authentic setting among the clouds at 3015 meters above sea level.  Its sensitive sustainable quality development strategy is fully aligned with its goals of protecting natural environments and wildlife, empowering local communities and showcasing the extraordinary centuries old culture and heritage in Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa.

Husameddin Almadani, CEO of Soudah Development, said: “Building powerful and effective partnerships with like-minded organizations is an important part of our ongoing efforts to create a luxury mountain tourism destination high above the clouds.”

“We are delighted and enormously proud to have already achieved this exciting and prestigious affiliate membership of the UNWTO.  It is the latest in a series of strategic ties we have established with local, regional and global stakeholders to further our goals. It demonstrates our commitment to operate according to the highest global standards and working with the best in the business in Saudi Arabia and internationally and position Soudah and Rijal Almaa as a year-round destination that will attract more than two million visitors throughout the year by 2030.”

 

Topics: tourism

Renewables will provide 95% of power capacity growth in next five years: IEA

Renewables will provide 95% of power capacity growth in next five years: IEA
Updated 01 December 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Fahad Abuljadayel

Renewables will provide 95% of power capacity growth in next five years: IEA

Renewables will provide 95% of power capacity growth in next five years: IEA
Updated 01 December 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR Fahad Abuljadayel

Jeddah: Renewable energy will make up 95 percent of total global power capacity growth in the next five years, according to the International Energy Agency.

The IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol said when it comes to renewables, solar power plays the most significant role.

“Solar is the new king of the global power markets,” he said.

About 55 percent of all power plants installed in the world will be solar, and while all countries will increase their renewable facilities, the lion’s share will be in China and India, he highlighted.

“These two giants account for about half of the entire renewable capacity installations,” he said, adding: “China, especially driven by solar power, alone provides about 40 percent of the global growth.”

One of IEA’s concerns is the high commodity prices, which will also result in an increase in renewable energy prices.

Birol added that India is well in line with the 500 gigawatt target, as mentioned at the COP26. 

He also said the southern Asian country is witnessing a huge growth in biofuels, and in the next five years the IEA expects India to become the third largest market in the world after the US and Brazil.

“Even though we are breaking a record in renewables transition, we still need to double that pace in order to be in line with our renewable targets as well as our net zero targets,” he said.

Electric cars are estimated today to amount to 10 percent of all the cars sold this year, compared to 2 percent in 2019.

Pointing to the two-year jump regarding renewable energy and electric cars, the executive director said: “We can clearly say that a new global energy system is emerging.”

Topics: Renewable Energy International Energy Agency (IEA)

Related

IEA urges OPEC to take ‘necessary steps’ to lower oil prices
Business & Economy
IEA urges OPEC to take ‘necessary steps’ to lower oil prices
Update US acts outside the IEA and releases oil from SPR to curb fuel prices amid analysts warnings 
Business & Economy
US acts outside the IEA and releases oil from SPR to curb fuel prices amid analysts warnings 

Latest updates

WHO warns of ‘toxic mix’ as EU chief mulls mandatory Covid jabs
WHO warns of ‘toxic mix’ as EU chief mulls mandatory Covid jabs
Chelsea beats Watford 2-1 to stay top of Premier League
Chelsea beats Watford 2-1 to stay top of Premier League
Russia gas no quick fix for European spot market: Analysts
Russia gas no quick fix for European spot market: Analysts
Saudi Arabia kick off 2021 FIFA Arab Cup campaign with 1-0 defeat by Jordan
Saudi Arabia kick off 2021 FIFA Arab Cup campaign with 1-0 defeat by Jordan
Nabd Al-Riyadh shows the present Kingdom on the walls of past
Nabd Al-Riyadh shows the present Kingdom on the walls of past

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.