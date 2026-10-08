LONDON: Israeli forces raided several Palestinian homes in Tulkarm, a town in the occupied West Bank, converting them into military posts while conducting searches and sweeps in the area.

The Israeli military deployed infantry units throughout the streets of the Iktaba suburb, east of Tulkarm, at dawn, raiding the houses of the Shdeid and Al-Ayyat families, among others, according to the Palestine News Agency.

Moeen Shdeid said that over 100 soldiers raided his home in the Employees’ Housing neighborhood and confined his son and wife in a room for more than two hours.

Forces seized the house of Abdullah Abu Qasido in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Iktaba and forced the family to evacuate. The area has been a site of Israeli military operations since January 2025, resulting in the demolition of 48 percent of buildings.

Israeli forces have long used Palestinian buildings for military purposes during raids on the neighborhoods, deploying snipers on roofs or inside houses. On occasion, they evicted families and turned their houses into effective army bases, before leaving them in a state of damage to belongings and furniture.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem in June 1967 and has since maintained a military-run regime over security and civilian matters related to Palestinian lives. It also currently occupies nearly 70 percent of the Gaza Strip.