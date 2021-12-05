You are here

Jeddah Art Promenade showpiece takes flight

Updated 05 December 2021
The sculpture is visible for miles, perched amid the blue waters of the Jeddah Corniche, where the city is hosting the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Updated 05 December 2021
Arab News

A golden falcon rises, wings outstretched, over the Jeddah coastline. Sela, the Saudi Arabian events producer, has unveiled the first art installation of its highly anticipated Jeddah Art Promenade.
The promenade is curated by renowned producer Swizz Beatz and his Saudi-headquartered creative agency, Good Intentions.
The one-of-a-kind sculpture by Kwest is visible for kilometers, perched amid the blue waters of the Jeddah Corniche, where the city is hosting thousands at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Creators of some of the region’s most sought-after experiences and attractions, Sela has staged more than 3,000 events since 2005, including MDLBEAST, the Italian Super Cup, WWE Crown Jewel, Riyadh Season and Jeddah Season, in addition to launching projects such as Boulevard Riyadh City and Jeddah Superdome.
Sela’s Jeddah Art Promenade is a beachfront boulevard featuring art monuments in a leisure, hospitality and retail district scheduled for completion in the coming months.
Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean is a Grammy-award winning producer and owner of one of the world’s largest art collections.
Recognizing the creative renaissance unfolding in the Kingdom with Saudi Vision 2030, Swizz Beatz found a base for his global agency in Saudi Arabia, co-founding Good Intentions with Saudi native Noor Taher.

Their curations leverage a vibrant community of contemporary artists to bring a new cultural experience to the Kingdom at Jeddah Art Promenade.
Shihana Alazzaz, Sela chairwoman and general counsel to the Public Investment Fund, said: “The ‘Wusul’ (‘Arrival’) installation from artist Kwest is a powerful statement of energy and creativity taking flight.
“We at Sela are thrilled to be working with Swizz Beatz and the Good Intentions team, headed by homegrown lead Noor Taher, to give vital art a platform, with special thanks to the organizers of Jeddah Season for making all of this possible.
“With more than a dozen installations planned, the Jeddah Art Promenade will blaze an iconic trail down our beautiful coast, offering visitors a visceral cultural experience and creating a landmark worthy of our nation’s vision.”
Swizz Beatz, co-founder of Good Intentions, said: “We’ve always wanted to work with the gatekeepers in that arena and knew Sela would be a partner aligned with our vision at Good Intentions. This is just a scratch on the surface, we’re only going bigger and more disruptive from here.”

The Saudi-based Jameel Investment Management Co. has participated in a $1.8 billion funding round for a US fusion energy company, it has been announced.
JIMCO has invested an undeclared amount in Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a company founded in 2018 that is building the world’s first net-energy giant fusion system.
“The world is ready to make big investments in commercial fusion as a key part of the global energy transition,” the chief executive officer of CFS, Bob Mumgaard, said.
He added: This diverse group of investors includes a spectrum of capital from energy and technology companies to venture capitalists, hedge funds, and university endowments who believe in the impact fusion will have as we look for large scale solutions to decarbonize.”

CFS’ HTS magnet technology enables significantly stronger magnetic fields in a fusion device called a “tokamak,” existing versions of which rely on the scale of the device to attempt net energy.  HTS magnets support a high-field approach that will enable CFS to reach net energy from fusion with a substantially smaller, lower cost device and on a faster timeline.  This HTS magnet technology will be used in SPARC, now under construction in Devens, Massachusetts and on track to demonstrate net energy from fusion by 2025. 
 Fady Jameel, a member of the Jameel family’s investment supervisory board, said: “It is critical that private investors cultivate close, collaborative relationships with research scientists and universities.  The Jameel Family has nurtured our relationships with MIT, and others, supporting innovative thinking and development of emergent technologies towards solutions aiming to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”
“This investment in CFS is a step towards a more sustainable future for everyone demonstrating how ‘patient capital’, particularly from family investors, can show leadership in enabling transformational change by championing opportunities for business in the new green-tech economy.”

ROSHN is delighted to welcome visitors at this weekend’s inaugural F1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix of which it is a founding partner. The company is helping to bring the elite sport to the Kingdom through a three-year sponsorship signed earlier this month with the promoter of F1 in the Kingdom — the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation — as part of ROSHN’s commitment to enhancing the national quality of life. 

Formula 1 sits at the pinnacle of motorsport and shares many of ROSHN’s core values, including building communities based on excellence and the use of cutting-edge materials and technology to pursue a greener future.

The F1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on the fastest street-circuit in the Formula 1 calendar, specially constructed on Jeddah’s corniche. ROSHN will have a presence at the event over the three days of practice, qualifying and racing, taking place between Dec. 3 - 5. The company welcomes visitors in the FanZone, where they can find out how ROSHN is revolutionizing the Kingdom’s real estate sector by building integrated communities that link sustainable homes with culture, education, retail, and leisure facilities.

Speaking at the time of the sponsorship signing, David Grover, group CEO of ROSHN, said: “In helping to bring the best of global sport and entertainment to the Kingdom, we are following our policy of improving the quality of life of Saudis, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Public Investment Fund.”

JEDDAH: The Luxury Network Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia’s leading luxury affinity marketing and business networking group hosted an intimate VIP gala dinner to celebrate the recent milestones and achievements by Saudi motorsports.

The gala dinner was held at the premium luxury hall of Laylaty in the presence of Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF); Seifeldin Usher, the British Consul General; Martin Whitaker, the CEO of Saudi Arabian GP, alongside other figures of Saudi motorsports, businessmen, media and social media celebrities.

During his speech on the awards night, the CEO of the Luxury Network KSA, Abdullah Fakeih welcomed his guests and stated that the country has been rapidly growing across all platforms and has become not only the region’s biggest attraction but also internationally.

He also said that the Luxury Network KSA in partnership with Saudi Arabian Grand Prix came together to celebrate this new era of automotive expansion adding to the overall goals of Vision 2030. This initiative contributes to the thriving regional automotive ecosystem and their pursuit to attain success while widening their reach.

“The Kingdom has been growing exponentially in terms of the economic ecosystem, as we firmly believe that cross border synergies are the main goal of our platform and to encourage by expanding the network community. The Luxury Network KSA is proving to be one of the biggest attractions for all the network headquarters around the world based on the new opportunities that have been encouraging growth and prospects,” said Fakeih.

During the special dinner for dignitaries, presented by the brilliant presenter, Shahrazad Faisal, the exceptional achievements in the Saudi motorsports march were highlighted during the past period, in line with the “Kingdom’s Vision 2030” under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.  

Efforts have been made by various parties in the Kingdom to push motorsports to the highest international levels after the establishment of the “Hail” Rally, one of the rounds of the World Desert Rally Championship, the “Dakar” International Rally in the Kingdom, and the preparation of one of the Formula 1 World Championship rounds in Jeddah.

During a discussion session moderated by Muhammad Islam, founder and presenter of the podcast “Mo Show,” Usher praised the development witnessed by the Kingdom in various fields, noting that what it has achieved in the field of motorsports, in particular,  is an example to follow, for countries wishing to join the elite community at the global sporting level.

The CEO of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Martin Whitaker, shed light on all the new changes happening in the Kingdom. He said that it was the Saudi leadership support behind the completion of the Jeddah Circuit on which the final round of this year’s championship is being held. “The Jeddah circuit is the fastest street circuit and it is the longest street circuit in the world and this truly marks as a huge milestone for Saudi Arabia on the international arena.” 

Sara Chefei, the youngest artist in the Kingdom performed various iconic music to add to the ambience of the show.

Strong brands participated in the event as sponsors were honored by Luxury Network KSA like Maserati, Patchi, U-boat, St DuPont, Rituals, Lomar, Aquafina, Saudi Polo Federation, Seba Jamal, Royal Golf Green, Malda Beauty, Arsaan, Lanisa, Mobile, Laylaty, Malda Beauty, Mix FM, Alam Arrajol, Arsann, The Mo Show Podcast and L’ANISE Frankfurt.

TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, launched the TUMI Paddock Pop-Up at the Red Sea Mall on Dec. 1 that will run until Dec. 4.

Following it’s successful launch in Shanghai, China in October, the TUMI Paddock pop-up brings the TUMI Fall 2021 collection to life in a showcase that conveys the impeccable craftsmanship that goes into every TUMI product through unique visual displays and interactive zones. 

In celebration of the first F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, TUMI is proud to bring the experience to the middle east. An exciting feature of the TUMI Paddock is the TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21, giving fans the opportunity to race in state-of-the-art simulators that put them behind the wheel of a F1 race car. Not only will participants enjoy the thrill of F1 racing, the top drivers with the fastest race times can qualify to win incredible prizes from the TUMI | McLaren collection. 

TUMI, in continuation of their partnership with luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 team, McLaren, added 9 new styles to their TUMI | McLaren collection on the Oct.12. The embodiment of performance luxury, this collection combines the product innovation of TUMI and the engineering science behind McLaren for a seamless integration of lifestyle, fashion and technology. This season’s newest arrivals include the Halo Backpack, Brox Slim Utility Pouch, M-Tech Soft Satchel, Remex Accessory Kit and Fuel Small Crossbody.

The TUMI Paddock Pop-Up arrives to showcase performance luxury in a refined open space with sleek design details subtly inspired by F1 racing pit stops and garages. Upon entering the TUMI Paddock, a structural central installation presents an exploded view of a TUMI | McLaren Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On in a visceral showcase of the premium quality components and precise craftsmanship that go into creating every piece. 

Inspired by the childhood memory of playing with model car kits, this artistic and educational installation brings to life. Exquisite translucent paneling and glowing tube lighting fixtures invite further exploration around the space, where sophisticated yet minimalist displays show off an array of select TUMI pieces from this season’s most coveted collections including 19 Degree Aluminum, Harrison collections in Black Navy, Alpha 3 Storm Blue and select TUMI | McLaren styles.

A plethora of interactive TUMI Paddock activations and special offers further await to engage and entertain visitors. These include: Personalization zone where visitors can add a personal touch to their TUMI pieces via monogramming patches and various accent kits;an Arabic calligrapher will give the chance to the visitors to personalize their TUMI pieces; photobooth moment to allow visitors to capture this moment; gifts upon purchase such as signed TUMI | McLaren merchandise by McLaren’s 2 F1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo; special gift upon purchase 2,500 SAR online and in stores; and,free gifts would be given upon sign up at the pop up. 

Get ready to buckle up and start your engines: The TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21 is here to test your driving skills with F1 simulators that offer an exhilarating immersive driving experience. In a gaming rig specially engineered for pro esports races, drivers will feel every inch of the track as they speed to the finish line thanks to high-spec hardware and realistic feedback. Chosen as a nod to the McLaren Racing team’s recent one-two finish, the Italian Grand Prix simulator track will provide all drivers with a level racing field. Clock one of the top 3 fastest times to become a local tournament winner and receive a prize from the TUMI | McLaren collection.

TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21 – Local Tournament Prizes

  •  Champion: TUMI | McLaren Velocity Backpack
  •  1st Runner-Up: TUMI | McLaren M-Tech Soft Satchel
  •  2nd Runner-Up: TUMI | McLaren Teron Travel Kit

With the TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ‘21 taking place across different international locations, all race times by participating drivers from around the world will be logged on a regional leaderboard. The TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21 will culminate in the world’s fastest finisher being announced as the winner of the Grand Prize from the TUMI | McLaren collection: The Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On and Torque Sling. The official winner announcement will take place on TUMI social media on Dec. 27 December. Don’t miss your chance to emerge as the leader of the pack - strap into the simulator and hit the racetrack.

Victor Sanz, creative director of TUMI, said: “Through this event, we are able to bring the experience of this collaboration to all of our TUMI customers and loyal McLaren fans. We look forward to showcasing the passion we’ve put into the collection and the continued excitement we have for both McLaren and all of our global citizens around the world by sharing this moment with all of you.”

RIYADH: LuLu Group’s flagship Hypermarkets have just anchored in with the most delicious and wholesome marine bounty—the Catch of the Day from around the world.

The “LuLu Fishtival” will run from Dec.1 - 7 at all LuLu stores across the Kingdom. The week-long festival was launched by Dr. Ali Mohammed Alshekhi, director of the General Department of Fisheries at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and CEO of the National Program for the Development of the Fisheries Sector, and Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, in a ceremony held in LuLu Hypermarket Murabba, Riyadh.

Daily fresh fish as varied as Norwegian Salmon, Nile Perch, shrimp, local Sheri and King Fish, plump farmed Prawns, black Seabream, fresh Crab, Cuttlefish, Tilapia and many varieties are on fare, which the expert fishmongers at LuLu will cut, clean and debone for customers if required.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is well known for its amazing marine life and the traditional dishes in Arabic cuisine using seafood. To highlight the country’s richness in fresh seafood, this festival brings the best of our fish and seafood offerings — which is made possible through the strong network of food sourcing from around the world,” said Mohammed.

“We proudly support our local produce as well, such as being the biggest promoters of SAMAQ-certified products, which highlight the products by the national aquaculture product certification and labeling program of the Saudi Aquaculture Society under the guidance of MEWA,” he added.

Apart from featuring the fresh catch from all over the world, LuLu’s fish counters will also brim with frozen and prepared fish, such as frozen crab-sticks, mussel meat, seafood cocktail, smoked herring fish steaks, light meat tuna, and much more.

Seafood aficionados can also indulge their taste buds with a host of readily-prepared fish delicacies such as spicy fish biryani or fish masala, kadai shrimp, oriental fish manchurian in gravy, light meat tuna in garlic and chilly, or try local expertly prepared favorites such as assorted grilled fishes like “samak sayadiya” or broasted fish strips.

