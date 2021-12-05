Jeddah Art Promenade showpiece takes flight

The Luxury Network KSA celebrates the welcoming of Formula 1

JEDDAH: The Luxury Network Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia’s leading luxury affinity marketing and business networking group hosted an intimate VIP gala dinner to celebrate the recent milestones and achievements by Saudi motorsports.

The gala dinner was held at the premium luxury hall of Laylaty in the presence of Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF); Seifeldin Usher, the British Consul General; Martin Whitaker, the CEO of Saudi Arabian GP, alongside other figures of Saudi motorsports, businessmen, media and social media celebrities.

During his speech on the awards night, the CEO of the Luxury Network KSA, Abdullah Fakeih welcomed his guests and stated that the country has been rapidly growing across all platforms and has become not only the region’s biggest attraction but also internationally.

He also said that the Luxury Network KSA in partnership with Saudi Arabian Grand Prix came together to celebrate this new era of automotive expansion adding to the overall goals of Vision 2030. This initiative contributes to the thriving regional automotive ecosystem and their pursuit to attain success while widening their reach.

“The Kingdom has been growing exponentially in terms of the economic ecosystem, as we firmly believe that cross border synergies are the main goal of our platform and to encourage by expanding the network community. The Luxury Network KSA is proving to be one of the biggest attractions for all the network headquarters around the world based on the new opportunities that have been encouraging growth and prospects,” said Fakeih.

During the special dinner for dignitaries, presented by the brilliant presenter, Shahrazad Faisal, the exceptional achievements in the Saudi motorsports march were highlighted during the past period, in line with the “Kingdom’s Vision 2030” under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

Efforts have been made by various parties in the Kingdom to push motorsports to the highest international levels after the establishment of the “Hail” Rally, one of the rounds of the World Desert Rally Championship, the “Dakar” International Rally in the Kingdom, and the preparation of one of the Formula 1 World Championship rounds in Jeddah.

During a discussion session moderated by Muhammad Islam, founder and presenter of the podcast “Mo Show,” Usher praised the development witnessed by the Kingdom in various fields, noting that what it has achieved in the field of motorsports, in particular, is an example to follow, for countries wishing to join the elite community at the global sporting level.

The CEO of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Martin Whitaker, shed light on all the new changes happening in the Kingdom. He said that it was the Saudi leadership support behind the completion of the Jeddah Circuit on which the final round of this year’s championship is being held. “The Jeddah circuit is the fastest street circuit and it is the longest street circuit in the world and this truly marks as a huge milestone for Saudi Arabia on the international arena.”

Sara Chefei, the youngest artist in the Kingdom performed various iconic music to add to the ambience of the show.

Strong brands participated in the event as sponsors were honored by Luxury Network KSA like Maserati, Patchi, U-boat, St DuPont, Rituals, Lomar, Aquafina, Saudi Polo Federation, Seba Jamal, Royal Golf Green, Malda Beauty, Arsaan, Lanisa, Mobile, Laylaty, Malda Beauty, Mix FM, Alam Arrajol, Arsann, The Mo Show Podcast and L’ANISE Frankfurt.