You are here

  • Home
  • France’s Natixis to finance $2bn ACWA Power projects in 2 years

France’s Natixis to finance $2bn ACWA Power projects in 2 years

France’s Natixis to finance $2bn ACWA Power projects in 2 years
Natixis has previously underwritten some of ACWA Power’s high-profile projects, including the Sakaka solar project. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4r7fy

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

France’s Natixis to finance $2bn ACWA Power projects in 2 years

France’s Natixis to finance $2bn ACWA Power projects in 2 years
  • The MoU will allow both parties to “explore opportunities to develop new projects in the region”
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: France-based Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking has signed an agreement to finance ACWA Power projects over the next two years - with funding of up to $2 billion. 

The MoU will allow both parties to “explore opportunities to develop new projects in the region,” the Saudi clean energy provider said in a bourse filing. 

Paddy Padmanthan, chief executive officer of ACWA Power, said the agreement will allow them to expand “cost competitive financing solution” and access wider pools of liquidity for its projects.

Natixis has previously underwritten some of the Saudi-listed firm’s high-profile renewable projects, including the Sakaka solar project. 

Topics: France Natixis ACWA Power clean energy

Related

Exclusive ACWA Power to close financing for TRSDC project before year end, NEOM project in H2 2022
Business & Economy
ACWA Power to close financing for TRSDC project before year end, NEOM project in H2 2022
Analysis ACWA Power’s loss in its first-ever public results shouldn’t be worrying for long-term investors graphic
Business & Economy
ACWA Power’s loss in its first-ever public results shouldn’t be worrying for long-term investors

Will TASI reignite after its slight fall in November? Here are key takeaways: Premarket

Will TASI reignite after its slight fall in November? Here are key takeaways: Premarket
Updated 47 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Will TASI reignite after its slight fall in November? Here are key takeaways: Premarket

Will TASI reignite after its slight fall in November? Here are key takeaways: Premarket
Updated 47 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main benchmark index TASI started the week in the green zone with stocks recouping omicron-related declines, up around 350 points from last week.

Al Rajhi Bank traded at 4.8 percent higher this week with around 4 million traded shares.

Sahara International Petrochemical Company saw a recovery of 7.44 percent.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco saw gains of 0.72 percent.

This came as the group announced its entry into the Kingdom’s domestic lubricants as well as its collaboration agreement with French companies including hydrogen car deals with Gaussin.

The International Company for Water & Power Projects, or ACWA Power, and Natixis CIB signed a memorandum of understanding aiming to collaborate on the development of ACWA power in the GCC region.

Natixis CIB will finance up to almost SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) over two years to finance ACWA Power’s projects.

Sadr Logistics’ shareholders approved the board of directors’ recommendation to raise SR175 million through a rights issue worth SR150 million to expand its logistics services. The rights issue trading and new share subscription period will start today Dec.6.

Apart from its rights issue, Sadr Logistics has been on the rise since last week jumping to an all-time high of SR86.2.

With reference to the Public Investment Fund and stc’s earlier announcement, the subscription period for stc’s secondary offering will start on Dec.7 and end on Dec. 8 for retail tranche whereas, for participating parties, it started yesterday and will end on Dec.9.

Saudi Exchange announced the initial public offering of Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company to be 442.53 percent oversubscribed.

Subscriptions exceeding individual subscribers will be refunded no later than Dec.8, when the listing and trading of the company’s shares on the main market will begin.

Jahez International Company for Information Systems Technology issued the prospectus for its initial public offering at 13 percent of its capital on Nomu, Tadawul’s parallel market.

The offering period will commence on Dec. 23 and end on Dec. 26.

Topics: TASI Market stocks Tadawul

Related

Tadawul’s TASI and Nomu wrap up a positive trading session, led by SADR, DWF: Market Close
Business & Economy
Tadawul’s TASI and Nomu wrap up a positive trading session, led by SADR, DWF: Market Close
TASI closes 0.2% higher at 10,811 points
Business & Economy
TASI closes 0.2% higher at 10,811 points

Tadawul IPO 442.53% oversubscribed to reach $1.3bn

Tadawul IPO 442.53% oversubscribed to reach $1.3bn
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

Tadawul IPO 442.53% oversubscribed to reach $1.3bn

Tadawul IPO 442.53% oversubscribed to reach $1.3bn
  • The stock exchange group was offering 10.8 million shares to individual investors
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The individual subscribers tranche of Tadawul’s initial public offering was 442.53 percent oversubscribed with a total demand of SR5.02 billion ($1.3 billion). 

The stock exchange group was offering 10.8 million shares to individual investors, or 30 percent of the total offer shares at a final price of SR105. 

Around 598,327 subscribers participated in the period, which started on Nov. 30.

Topics: Tadawul IPO

Related

Tadawul’s TASI and Nomu wrap up a positive trading session, led by SADR, DWF: Market Close
Business & Economy
Tadawul’s TASI and Nomu wrap up a positive trading session, led by SADR, DWF: Market Close
Update Tadawul index edges up 0.82% despite omicron fears: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Tadawul index edges up 0.82% despite omicron fears: Market wrap

Egypt to launch natural gas-powered bus fleet in 2022

Egypt to launch natural gas-powered bus fleet in 2022
Updated 05 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to launch natural gas-powered bus fleet in 2022

Egypt to launch natural gas-powered bus fleet in 2022
Updated 05 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt will launch its first fleet of buses powered by natural gas next year, Minister of Public Enterprise Hisham Tawfik has said.

About 70 percent of the components used in the manufacturing of the buses will be sourced locally, in cooperation with several Egyptian companies, he said.

Tawfiq said that the fleet will include buses that can accommodate 14 to 50 passengers, and that the goal of the project is to localize technology and transport production.

“Our strategy is to work in the production of environmentally friendly vehicles, whether they run on natural gas or electricity,” he added.

A delegation from the Belarusian Minsk Automobile Plant signed a contract to supply production materials for the project.

Production is expected to begin in mid-2022, with a target of 250 buses completed per year.

Tawfiq welcomed cooperation with the Belarusian side, especially in light of the distinguished relations between the two countries, which have developed significantly in recent years.

Topics: Egypt natural gas Hisham Tawfik

Related

Egypt to increase cotton gins capacity, says official report
Business & Economy
Egypt to increase cotton gins capacity, says official report
Egypt aiming to triple exports to Africa by 2025, says minister
Business & Economy
Egypt aiming to triple exports to Africa by 2025, says minister

PIF offers 100m shares in stc in secondary public offering

PIF offers 100m shares in stc in secondary public offering
Updated 05 December 2021
Arab News

PIF offers 100m shares in stc in secondary public offering

PIF offers 100m shares in stc in secondary public offering
Updated 05 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (selling shareholder) and stc on Sunday announced the launch of a secondary public offering of stc’s ordinary shares, Argaam reported.

“The potential transaction is in line with the PIF’s strategy to recycle its capital to new investments,” the fund said in an earlier statement. 

A total of 10.02 million shares will be allocated to retail subscribers.

The offering comprises a fully marketed secondary public offering of 100.2 million stc shares, representing 5.01 percent of its share capital

The price range has been set between SR100 and SR116 per share. The final offer price will announced on Dec. 10.

Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia, HSBC Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital are acting as joint financial advisers for STC and joint global coordinators for STC and PIF. The Citigroup Saudi Arabia and Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia are acting as joint bookrunners, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: STC PIF public offering

Related

Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months
Business & Economy
Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months

Bitcoin continues to decline from its high in November: Crypto wrap

Bitcoin continues to decline from its high in November: Crypto wrap
Updated 05 December 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin continues to decline from its high in November: Crypto wrap

Bitcoin continues to decline from its high in November: Crypto wrap
Updated 05 December 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, plunged around 30 percent from the year’s high of $69,000 on Nov. 10.

It, however, traded higher on Sunday, rising by 2.82 percent to $48,972 at 5:14 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most popular cryptocurrency, traded at $4,140 up 4.16 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

“Corrections and declines do occur in almost all markets including crypto. The current decline is considered the largest in terms of market value since the late March 2020 decline,” Abdullah Mashat, managing director of a private Saudi retail company told Arab News.

Mashat said: “Current decline is due to investors being concerned of tapering talks in the US, which resulted in the decline in stock exchanges and later this caused liquidity crunch in the crypto markets."

Anto Paroian, COO at crypto hedge fund ARK36 said: “The market sentiments  have decisively soured as a result of deepening concerns about omicron variant and its (likely) effect on the economy. The current situation resembles closely what happened in March 2020 as we’re seeing equities plunge 5 percent off recent highs and the negativity is spreading to other markets as well including the digital asset markets. 

“On the other hand, the current price levels aren’t unexpected after the bulls failed to flip the $60,000 resistance multiple times in the past few weeks. During previous Bitcoin bull markets violent swings of 20-30 percent happened a few times before the market topped and let’s remember what happened in July - and how well the market rebounded afterward."

 "It must be noted, though, that one of the key Bitcoin bull market indicators — the 20-week simple moving average — has now been decisively breached so the outlook is currently bearish in the short to medium term. What’s more, since there are widespread expectations that interest rates will rise as central banks are signaling a more aggressive stance on inflation, the violent price move in the digital asset market may also suggest that some investors are preparing to go into a risk-off mode for the time being," Paroian added.

Meanwhile, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said the Central American country had acquired an additional 150 bitcoins after the digital currency’s value slumped again, enlarging his bet on the cryptocurrency despite criticism.

Bukele said last week that El Salvador had acquired 100 additional coins to take advantage of the currency weakening.

Topics: bitcoin ether Crytpocurrency

Related

Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1bn worth liquidated
Business & Economy
Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1bn worth liquidated

Latest updates

Alibaba appoints new CFO, reshuffles e-commerce businesses
Alibaba appoints new CFO, reshuffles e-commerce businesses
American, Lebanese lag behind home-grown restaurants as they lead Riyadh’s lifestyle boom 
American, Lebanese lag behind home-grown restaurants as they lead Riyadh’s lifestyle boom 
Next pandemic could be more lethal than COVID-19, Oxford vaccine creator says
Next pandemic could be more lethal than COVID-19, Oxford vaccine creator says
Israel: Palestinian car-rammer wounds guard, is shot dead
Israel: Palestinian car-rammer wounds guard, is shot dead
Will TASI reignite after its slight fall in November? Here are key takeaways: Premarket
Will TASI reignite after its slight fall in November? Here are key takeaways: Premarket

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.