Omicron means COVID-19 curbs back for UK’s 3m Muslims

LONDON: New rules introduced to curb the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the UK mean that British Muslims will once again see restrictions in mosques across the country.

The new rules, announced on Thursday and beginning on Friday, mean that people of all faiths will now have to wear face masks in their places of worship.

The rules are a response to the rapidly growing number of omicron cases in the UK, which is believed to be significantly more infectious than previous variants.

“It’s a little sad we’re in the position we’re in with the new variant, but I think everybody understands the reasoning,” Kamran Hussein, CEO of Birmingham’s Green Lane Masjid — one of Britain’s largest mosques — told Arab News.

“There’s a lot more trust now from the community in the experts who are putting out this information. I don’t think it’s too much of a change at this stage for the community.”

He said the rapidly growing COVID-19 caseload — for omicron and the currently dominant delta variant — means it was “almost inevitable” that further restrictions would be put in place.

“I don’t think the community will take it in a negative manner,” he added. “They accept the reasoning behind it. They understand that it’s to protect them and their families.”

Hussein said his mosque has canceled three major events scheduled to take place over the weekend and coming weeks because they would have drawn far too many people to take place safely.

“There hasn’t been any backlash — people are starting to understand the reasoning. People know we need to get ahead of the curve,” he added.

“We can’t always wait for someone else to tell us what to do, because sometimes those decisions are made a little too late.”

Zaynab Siddiqui, 22, who normally attends London mosques, told Arab News: “I don’t want to spend another Ramadan or another Eid in lockdown, so if these new restrictions mean that doesn’t happen, and they protect the elderly, then I’m in favor of them.”

Britain has experienced three lockdowns over the course of the pandemic, and mosques have been shut for months at a time.

The first and most severe lockdown occurred at the same time as Ramadan, leaving families celebrating at home.