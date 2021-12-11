You are here

  • Home
  • South Africa says no signal of increased omicron severity yet

South Africa says no signal of increased omicron severity yet

South Africa says no signal of increased omicron severity yet
South African doctors say the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/muzbh

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

South Africa says no signal of increased omicron severity yet

South Africa says no signal of increased omicron severity yet
  • South Africa alerted the world to Omicron late last month, prompting alarm that the highly mutated variant could trigger a new surge in global infections
  • Although scientists say more time is needed to arrive at a definitive conclusion, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the signs on severity were positive
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South African scientists see no sign that the omicron coronavirus variant is causing more severe illness, they said on Friday, as officials announced plans to roll out vaccine boosters with daily infections approaching an all-time high.
South Africa alerted the world to omicron late last month, prompting alarm that the highly mutated variant could trigger a new surge in global infections.
Hospital data show that COVID-19 admissions are now rising sharply in more than half of the country’s nine provinces, but deaths are not rising as dramatically and indicators such as the median length of hospital stay are reassuring.
Although scientists say more time is needed to arrive at a definitive conclusion, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the signs on severity were positive.
“Preliminary data does suggest that while there is increasing rate of hospitalization ... it looks like it is purely because of the numbers rather than as a result of any severity of the variant itself, this omicron,” he said.
In the past few days, a nationwide outbreak linked to variant has been infecting around 20,000 people a day, with 19,018 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to data from the National Institute of Communicable Disease, but only 20 new deaths.
Infections have yet to reach the peak of more than 26,000 daily cases during a third wave fueled by the Delta variant.
South Africa has fully vaccinated about 38 percent of adults, more than in many other African countries but well short of the government’s year-end target. It recently delayed some vaccine deliveries due to oversupply as the pace of inoculations slowed.
Health department deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp said on Friday that boosters of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine would be available to people six months after they had received their second dose, with the first people becoming eligible late this month.
Johnson & Johnson boosters, already available to health workers in a research study, would be rolled out to others soon, he said.
Crisp denied that offering boosters was a means of using up vaccine stock. “We do not need to consume vaccines. They are expensive and we will only use vaccines if there is evidence to do so,” he said.
The World Health Organization recommended this week that boosters should be given to people who are immunocompromised or had received an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against waning immunity. But it has said previously that administering primary doses should be the priority given that vaccination rates remain worryingly low in many developing countries.
A small study from a South African research institute this week suggested that omicron could partially evade protection from two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but the company and its partner, BioNTech, say a three-shot course of their vaccine can neutralize omicron in the laboratory.
Glenda Gray, president of the South African Medical Research Council, said there were far more unvaccinated people among South Africa’s hospital admissions and the evidence was that the Pfizer vaccine was still offering protection.
“We are seeing that this vaccine is maintaining effectiveness. It may be slightly reduced, but we are seeing effectiveness being maintained for hospital admissions and that is very encouraging,” she said.

Topics: South Africa omicron COVID-19

Related

Special Has omicron knocked the global supply chain back on its heels?
Business & Economy
Has omicron knocked the global supply chain back on its heels?
South Africa ‘punished’ for detecting Omicron Covid variant: Government
World
South Africa ‘punished’ for detecting Omicron Covid variant: Government

Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor

Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor
Updated 58 min 40 sec ago
AP

Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor

Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor
  • The leaders held a joint news conference during Scholz's first trip abroad
  • Scholz plans to go from France to Brussels to meet with EU and NATO officials
Updated 58 min 40 sec ago
AP
PARIS: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday as their governments worked to de-escalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The leaders held a joint news conference during Scholz’s first trip abroad following his coalition government’s swearing-in on Wednesday. They said they would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week on the sidelines of a European Union summit in Brussels.
“We all view the situation on the Ukrainian border with concern,” Scholz said. “We’re clear that the inviolability of borders in Europe is one of the principles that all in Europe must accept for our common security … This rule goes for everyone.”
Scholz plans to go from France to Brussels to meet with EU and NATO officials. Macron said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to talk next week.
“Our first goal is to avoid any useless tension,” Macron said. “Our will ... Europeans and Americans, is to show that we are very vigilant about the situation, but that there must be no escalation, in any way.”
US President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent years, France and Germany have played mediator roles in the conflict.
Biden has pressed Putin to pull back a massive Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border that has created growing concern in Washington and European capitals, as well as in Ukraine itself.
Macron spoke with Zelenskyy over the phone on Friday, and said France and Germany are determined to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a statement from the French presidency.
Macron and Scholz discussed other bilateral and European issues Friday, including the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Macron has made boosting growth and jobs a priority of France’s upcoming six-month EU presidency, which starts in January.
Scholz, who was previously Germany’s finance minister, noted that he and Macron both have tried to show “what is possible in Europe when we work together.” Europe’s 750 billion-euro ($846 billion) pandemic recovery fund “is an emphatic symbol of the possibilities connected with this,” he said.
“And so I am very confident that we can solve the tasks that lie ahead of us — this is about continuing to make possible and maintain the growth that we set on track with the recovery fund, and at the same time providing for solid finances,” Scholz said.
Scholz, a 63-year-old center-left politician, became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor this week, opening a new era for the EU’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.
His government is composed of a coalition of his center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

Related

Germany on new path as Scholz replaces Merkel as chancellor
World
Germany on new path as Scholz replaces Merkel as chancellor
Merkel ‘has congratulated Scholz on his election win’
World
Merkel ‘has congratulated Scholz on his election win’

NATO chief rejects Russia demand to bar Ukraine entry

NATO chief rejects Russia demand to bar Ukraine entry
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
AFP

NATO chief rejects Russia demand to bar Ukraine entry

NATO chief rejects Russia demand to bar Ukraine entry
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday rejected Russia’s call for the West to withdraw its invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance.
“NATO’s relationship with Ukraine is going to be decided by the 30 NATO allies and Ukraine — no one else,” Stoltenberg said, at a joint news conference with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
“We cannot accept that Russia is trying to re-establish a system where big powers like Russia have spheres of influence, where they can control or decide what other members can do.”
Earlier, Russia’s foreign ministry had said that NATO should formally scrap a 2008 declaration opening the door to Georgia and Ukraine, two former Soviet republics.
“In the fundamental interests of European security, it is necessary to officially disavow the decision of the 2008 NATO Bucharest summit that ‘Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members’,” it said.
Russian troops now occupy two breakaway regions of Georgia, and Moscow has annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region while allegedly supporting separatist rebels in the neighboring Donbas.
In the past few weeks, Russia has moved around 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s border, sounding alarm bells in Washington and at NATO’s Brussels headquarters.
This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden held two hours of talks, with the Kremlin chief demanding the West guarantee that Ukraine would not become a NATO launchpad.
The Western allies are concerned about the Russian build-up, but have redeclared support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and warned Russia of deep “strategic and economic” consequences if it invades.
Stoltenberg was clear, insisting that while Western leaders are open to talks, they will “not compromise on the rights of every nation in Europe to decide their own path.
“This is enshrined in many documents and agreements that also Russia has signed,” he said, citing European security agreements going back to the Cold War.
“It has been clearly stated that any sovereign independent nation of course has the right to choose his own path, including what kind of security arrangements he wants to be part of.”
Scholz, who took power on Wednesday and was on his first trip as chancellor to NATO, also warned Russia.
“NATO Allies agree that any further aggression against Ukraine will come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia,” he said.
The German leader is under pressure to commit to halting the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany if Moscow attacks Ukraine.
He has not promised this, but he said: “We call on Russia to return to diplomacy and to de-escalate and to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Ukraine and Georgia are not on the verge of joining NATO, which has a mutual defense pact that would see other members mobilize to defend a partner if attacked.
But the United States and some allies help train Ukrainian forces, and Washington committed more than $2.5 billion to bolster a military that crumbled in the face of the Russian assault back in 2014.

Topics: NATO Russia Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg

Report reveals shocking extent of Islamophobia in UK healthcare system

A survey of dozens of Muslim healthcare workers, conducted jointly by the Muslim Doctors Association and campaign group The Grey Area, found evidence of discrimination. (AFP/File Photo)
A survey of dozens of Muslim healthcare workers, conducted jointly by the Muslim Doctors Association and campaign group The Grey Area, found evidence of discrimination. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 10 December 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Report reveals shocking extent of Islamophobia in UK healthcare system

A survey of dozens of Muslim healthcare workers, conducted jointly by the Muslim Doctors Association and campaign group The Grey Area, found evidence of discrimination. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Study finds 4 in 10 Muslims working in the NHS have faced Islamophobic rhetoric from colleagues
  • Only about 1 in 10 know of a Muslim who has been appointed to a senior leadership position
Updated 10 December 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: A new report details the shocking extent of Islamophobia and marginalization faced by Muslim members of staff in the UK’s National Health Service.

A survey of dozens of Muslim healthcare workers, conducted jointly by the Muslim Doctors Association and campaign group The Grey Area, found evidence “of discrimination, racism and Islamophobia” in the nation’s cherished public healthcare system.

According the report, which was published this week, “Muslim HCPs (Healthcare Professionals) experience bias at work from both colleagues and patients.” It added that almost four in 10 workers had experienced verbal abuse about their faith from colleagues.

In addition, “the majority of Muslim HCPs have experienced othering and stereotype threat associated with identity concealment and inability to bring their full selves to work,” the report said, and “two-thirds do not feel comfortable raising concerns at work.”

Aside from outright abuse, Muslims also face softer barriers to advancement in their NHS careers, the researchers found.

“Almost nine in 10 Muslim HCPs do not know Muslims in leadership and management positions and over two-thirds can not identify role models whom they can relate to and give them confidence in career progression,” according to the report. “Almost half have reported they have had thoughts of leaving their profession,” it added.

One anonymous survey respondent said: “I had zero days sick leave in three years. I took one day sick and I got a call from a colleague saying people, including my boss, were talking about me behind my back that I was faking it. I went back to work the next day despite not being ready.”

Another said that they “heard directly from patients that I am not to be trusted as I am a Muslim.”

The report includes a series of recommendations on how the NHS could improve its policies to better accommodate Muslim staff and stamp out Islamophobia within the sprawling organization.

It encourages hospitals and other healthcare facilities to appoint more Muslims to senior positions to ensure proper representation, and to create an “Islamophobia zero-tolerance policy.”

The report said: “The NHS has a zero-tolerance policy to abuse and discrimination and this must be implemented, with perpetrators held accountable. Zero-tolerance policies should also explicitly include Islamophobia. Where Muslim colleagues report incidents of Islamophobia, these must be taken seriously, with safe psychological passages for raising concerns.”

It also called on the NHS to look beyond its own organization to tackle the Islamophobia within it.

“Change is not possible unless the policy environment changes,” the report said. “This requires authentic allies to push their MPs and government to adopt a definition for Islamophobia and to challenge the negative media stereotyping of Muslims, which fuels bias, prejudice and discrimination.”

Topics: UK Islam Islamophobia National Health Service (NHS)

Related

Police investigating Islamophobic outburst by London Underground commuter
World
Police investigating Islamophobic outburst by London Underground commuter
French police probe alleged Islamophobia by teacher at Catholic school
World
French police probe alleged Islamophobia by teacher at Catholic school
Academic accused of Islamophobia invited to Cambridge University
World
Academic accused of Islamophobia invited to Cambridge University
Top British cricketer target of Islamophobic bullying by his club
Sport
Top British cricketer target of Islamophobic bullying by his club

Swiss gear up for tighter rules as COVID cases keep climbing

Swiss gear up for tighter rules as COVID cases keep climbing
Updated 10 December 2021
AP

Swiss gear up for tighter rules as COVID cases keep climbing

Swiss gear up for tighter rules as COVID cases keep climbing
  • Government might even shut restaurants, bars and fitness clubs
  • Health Minister laid out two alternative proposals in the wake of a sharp upswing in cases in recent months
Updated 10 December 2021
AP

GENEVA: Facing a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Swiss government is preparing to step up mask requirements and increase restrictions on people who haven’t been vaccinated or recovered from the illness.
Government might even shut restaurants, bars and fitness clubs.
The count of daily deaths linked to the pandemic hit its highest level since January on Friday.
Health Minister Alain Berset laid out two alternative proposals in the wake of a sharp upswing in cases in recent months, in a country where about two-thirds of the population is fully vaccinated — fewer than in some of its Western European neighbors.
One would in essence withdraw the “negative test” criterion that allows people who have not recovered or been vaccinated from attending some events, and would require mask-wearing and seated-only consumption of food and drinks indoors. Another, tougher alternative would shut all public indoor areas where masks can’t be worn all the time –- notably dining areas, discos, fitness clubs and bars.
The situation is “not uplifting,” Berset said, adding: “We’re getting back to a place where we don’t want to be.”
The two proposals will be considered and the government will decide in coordination with local leaders and others which path to take in coming days. The government had already tightened COVID restrictions just a week earlier.
The public health office reported Friday more than 10,100 new cases over the previous 24 hours in the country of 8.5 million, with a daily average over the latest seven days of more than 9,200 – up from less than 1,000 in early October. A total of 51 deaths linked to the pandemic were reported from Thursday to Friday, the largest daily tally since a spike in January.
That’s still far less than the previous record-high toll in late 2020 and early 2021, when 80 to 90 or more people were dying each day.
Berset said the situation in hospitals was worsening, with personnel increasingly tired and intensive care units facing greater pressure.
Switzerland’s Vaud canton, or region, announced Friday that anyone over aged 16 would be eligible for a booster dose of approved vaccines at least six months after the first jabs. That comes as the 10-19-year-old age bracket has been by far the one most hit by new infections in Switzerland in recent weeks.
Some supermarket chains have begun limiting the numbers of people who can be allowed inside their stores in recent days, and the army has been called out in small numbers so far to help support vaccination efforts in the Jura canton along the French border.

Topics: Swiss COVID-19 Vaccinated

Related

Photo/Supplied photos
Business & Economy
Switzerland in demand with Gulf travelers
Swiss-Arab label Mouawad unveiled as official jeweler for Kristen Stewart-starring ‘Spencer’
Lifestyle
Swiss-Arab label Mouawad unveiled as official jeweler for Kristen Stewart-starring ‘Spencer’

Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX

Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX
Updated 10 December 2021
Reuters

Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX

Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX
  • A total of up to 136.5 million doses would be supplied to Gavi, Moderna said
  • Moderna also said it would speed up supply of 20 million doses to COVAX
Updated 10 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Moderna said on Friday it would supply an additional 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Gavi vaccine alliance for distribution through the COVAX facility in the second quarter of 2022.
With the additional doses, a total of up to 136.5 million doses would be supplied to Gavi, Moderna said.
The COVAX initiative is co-led by Gavi, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
Moderna also said it would speed up supply of 20 million doses to COVAX to make 54 million doses available to the vaccine-sharing scheme by the end of 2021.
These doses were a part of Moderna’s previous agreement with Gavi and were originally scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022, the company said.
The Gavi vaccine alliance retains options that allow it to purchase up to 650 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine for delivery through 2022, Moderna said.

Topics: COVID-19 moderna COVAX

Related

Moderna exec says company could have omicron booster ready in March
World
Moderna exec says company could have omicron booster ready in March
Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against omicron — FT
World
Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against omicron — FT

Latest updates

Nintendo pioneer’s death sparks nostalgia among Saudi gamers
Masayuki Uemura, the pioneering project engineer who played a revolutionary role in the fledgling industry and helped shape way we play games to this day, died on Dec. 6 at the age of 78. (Supplied)
South Africa says no signal of increased omicron severity yet
South Africa says no signal of increased omicron severity yet
Private and public ties ‘key to revive Umrah, Hajj sector’
Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah addressing the media in the capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
International talent gathers at ‘Fashion Futures’ event
International talent gathers at ‘Fashion Futures’ event
Saudi, Bahraini naval forces hone combat skills
The joint exercise, which ensured the security of the region, was held at King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.