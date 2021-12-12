You are here

AFP

Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in five US states

Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in five US states
AFP

MAYFIELD, United States: Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared through five US states overnight, leaving more than 80 people dead Saturday in what President Joe Biden said was “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in history.
“It’s a tragedy,” a shaken Biden said in televised comments. “And we still don’t know how many lives are lost and the full extent of the damage.”
As darkness fell Saturday scores of search and rescue officials were helping stunned citizens across the US heartland sift through the rubble of their homes and businesses searching for any more survivors.
More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky alone, many of them workers at a candle factory, while at least six died in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois where they were on the night shift processing orders ahead of Christmas.
“This event is the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” said Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, adding he fears “we will have lost more than 100 people.”
“The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life, and I have trouble putting it into words,” the governor told reporters.
The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was reduced to “matchsticks,” its mayor said.
The small town of 10,000 people was described as “ground zero” by officials, and appeared post-apocalyptic: city blocks leveled; historic homes and buildings beaten down to their slabs; tree trunks stripped of their branches; cars overturned in fields.
Beshear said there were some 110 people working at the candle factory when the storm hit, causing the roof to collapse.
Forty people have been rescued, but it would be “a miracle if anybody else is found alive,” he said.
CNN played a heart-rending plea posted on Facebook by one of the factory’s employees.
“We are trapped, please, y’all, get us some help,” a woman says, her voice quavering as a co-worker can be heard moaning in the background. “We are at the candle factory in Mayfield. ... Please, y’all. Pray for us.”
The woman, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, was rescued after being pinned under a water fountain.

“When I walked out of City Hall this morning, it — it looked like matchsticks,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan told CNN.
“Our downtown churches have been destroyed, our courthouse... is destroyed, our water system is not functioning at this time, there is no power.”
“It looks like a bomb has exploded,” 31-year-old Mayfield resident Alex Goodman told AFP.
David Norseworthy, a 69-year-old builder in Mayfield, said the storm blew off his roof and front porch while the family hid in a shelter.
“We never had anything like that here,” he told AFP.
In a parking lot in downtown Mayfield, volunteers were collecting warm clothes, diapers and water for residents.
The tornado that smashed through Mayfield had rumbled along the ground for over 200 miles in Kentucky and for 227 miles overall, Beshear said.
Previously, the longest a US tornado has ever tracked along the ground was a 219-mile storm in Missouri in 1925. It claimed 695 lives.
In one demonstration of the storms’ awesome power on Saturday, when winds derailed a 27-car train near Earlington, Kentucky, one car was blown 75 yards up a hill and another landed on a house. No one was hurt.

Reports put the total number of tornadoes across the region at around 30.
At least 13 people were killed in other storm-hit states, including at the Amazon warehouse in Illinois, bringing the total toll to 83.
In Arkansas, at least one person died when a tornado “pretty much destroyed” a nursing home in Monette, a county official said. Another person died elsewhere in the state.
Four people died in Tennessee, while one died in Missouri.
Biden promised the full assistance of the federal government and said he planned to travel to the affected areas.
Scientists have warned that climate change is making storms more powerful and frequent. Biden said that while the impact on these particular storms was not yet clear, “We all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming, everything.”
The American Red Cross said it was working to provide relief across all five states.
Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky and said scores of search and rescue officials had been deployed along with the national guard.
More than half a million homes in several states were left without power, according to PowerOutage.com.

When another tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in the southern Illinois city of Edwardsville around 100 workers were trapped inside.
Hundreds of workers scrambled to rescue the trapped employees.
“We identified 45 personnel who made it out of the building safely, one who had to be airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment, and six fatalities,” Edwardsville, Illinois fire chief James Whiteford told a press conference.
Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said its workers’ safety was the company’s “top priority.”

Topics: KENTUCKY United States Tornadoes

Mass protest in Vienna against Austria’s controversial COVID restrictions

People take part in a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions against measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP)
People take part in a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions against measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP)
Reuters

Mass protest in Vienna against Austria’s controversial COVID restrictions

People take part in a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions against measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP)
  • Faced with surging daily infections, Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown and said it would make vaccinations mandatory from February
Reuters

VIENNA: Tens of thousands of people rallied in Vienna on Saturday in protest against restrictions introduced to halt the spread of coronavirus in Austria, including mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and home confinement orders for the unvaccinated.
Around 1,400 police officers were on duty to oversee the protest, which attracted an estimated 44,000 people, and followed a similar demonstration in the Austrian capital last week.
Police said three people were arrested for offenses including the use of fireworks and disregarding the requirement to wear masks. Journalists covering the event, which began in Heldenplatz square, were attacked with snow balls and ice, and one reporter was the victim of an attempted assault, police said.
The crowd was addressed by Herbert Kickl, leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party, who attacked the government’s response to the pandemic. He said the public had not realized they were being “kicked in the arse” by the government, and said the protests would continue.
Separately, around 2,500 protested against the restrictions in Klagenfurt, while 150 people demonstrated in Linz.
Faced with surging daily infections, Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown and said it would make vaccinations mandatory from February.
Banners saying “No to compulsory vaccination” and “Hands off our children” were carried by protesters in Vienna, who chanted “We are the people,” and “resistance.”
Austria, which has a population of 8.9 million people, has reported 1.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 13,000 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Topics: Coronavirus omicron

Biden warns Putin: Russia will pay ‘terrible price’ if it invades Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the deadly tornadoes that struck Kentucky, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the deadly tornadoes that struck Kentucky, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
Reuters

Biden warns Putin: Russia will pay ‘terrible price’ if it invades Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the deadly tornadoes that struck Kentucky, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sent a similar message to Moscow after a meeting in Liverpool, warning of dire consequences for any incursion and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table
Reuters

WILMINGTON, Delaware: US President Joe Biden on Saturday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would pay “a terrible price” and face devastating economic consequences if it invaded Ukraine.
Biden told reporters the possibility of sending US ground combat troops to Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion was “never on the table,” although the United States and NATO would be required to send in more forces to eastern flank NATO countries to beef up their defenses.
“I made it absolutely clear to President Putin ... that if he moves on Ukraine, the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating, devastating,” he said after remarks about the deadly tornadoes that hit the United States on Friday.
Biden, who spoke with Putin by telephone for two hours last week, said he had made clear to the Russian leader that Russia’s standing in the world would change “markedly” in the event of an incursion into Ukraine.
Biden spent the weekend at his home in Wilmington.
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sent a similar message to Moscow after a meeting in Liverpool, warning of dire consequences for any incursion and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table.
G7 finance ministers are meeting virtually on Monday to review economic concerns, including inflation, but will also touch on potential sanctions against Russia if it moves against Ukraine, officials said.
Ukraine has accused Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.
Russia denies planning any attack and accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilising behavior, and has said it needs security guarantees for its own protection.
Biden last week promised Central European NATO members more military support amid growing concern over the buildup, which countries near Russia’s border worry could result in a similar outcome as Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine, Lithuania’s presidential adviser said.

Topics: Joe Biden President Vladimir Putin

Indian farmers return home after yearlong protests 

Indian farmers return home after yearlong protests 
Indian farmers return home after yearlong protests 

Indian farmers return home after yearlong protests 
  • Demonstrations were suspended on Thursday after the govt repealed 3 controversial laws
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Indian farmers cleared their protest sites on the outskirts of New Delhi, ending their yearlong demonstrations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government repealed its controversial agricultural reforms.
Farmers from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where the country’s agriculture is concentrated, dismantled their camps in the capital where they have protested since last year against three laws passed in September 2020 that deregulated the agricultural sector.
After repealing the laws in late November, the government on Thursday also agreed to accept other demands that included the dropping of all legal cases filed against farmers over the demonstrations, the legalization of the minimum support price for agricultural goods, and compensation to the families of protesters who lost their lives over the past year.
Celebrating their win on Saturday, farmers began returning home. “No doubt it’s a major democratic victory of common farmers,” Avatar Kaurjiwala, who arrived to protest in Delhi from Patiala district in Punjab, told Arab News.
Kaurjiwala, 55, was staying at a demonstration site in Delhi’s Singhu area since November last year.
“From day one, we were adamant that we would make this government bend and accept our demand because the three farm laws were a threat to the survival of farming communities in India,” he said.
Over 50 percent of India’s workforce is dependent on agriculture, and farmers’ biggest fear was that the controversial farm laws would leave them at the mercy of corporations and market forces, drastically reducing their incomes.
“It’s also a lesson for the corporate sector that they cannot run roughshod over the government and take the people of the country for granted,” Kaurjiwala added.

HIGHLIGHT

After repealing the laws in late November, the government on Thursday agreed to accept farmers’ other demands that included the dropping of all legal cases filed against farmers over the demonstrations.

Charanpreet Brar from the northern Indian state of Rajasthan also spent more than a year at a protest site in Delhi.
“We have planned a celebration in my district in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, today, once we get there later in the evening,” Brar said.
“It’s time for farmers across states to consolidate their power and unite on a single platform. I am sure after this that no government will take us for granted.”
As they marched from the capital to their home districts, they were welcomed by local residents with garlands and food at some stopping points.
Sarwan Pandher, a farmer leader from Punjab, said such gestures showed “we were right in our agitation, and the farmers’ movement reinforced people’s trust in democracy.
“There is a sense of satisfaction and elation that we are returning home.”
“The biggest challenge was to take on the large section of the government-supported media,” Hrinder Happy, a researcher who joined the movement last year and looked after its media relations, told Arab News. “But gradually, farmers with their sheer sincerity managed to turn the narrative to their cause.”
Farmer union leaders have announced they would meet again in mid-January to review the implementation of the new concessions pledged by the government.
The concessions came as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where agriculture dominates the economy, will hold local elections next year.
Farmers are the most influential voting bloc, and winning the local polls may prove crucial for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in general elections in 2024.

Topics: India Indian farmers Indian farmers protest

Dhaka summons US envoy over sanctions on top Bangladesh police officials

Dhaka summons US envoy over sanctions on top Bangladesh police officials
Dhaka summons US envoy over sanctions on top Bangladesh police officials

Dhaka summons US envoy over sanctions on top Bangladesh police officials
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the US envoy in Dhaka on Saturday over sanctions imposed on six top security officials related to an elite anti-drug and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.
The US Treasury and Department of State imposed financial sanctions and visa bans on officials and entities in nine countries on Friday, including former and present Bangladeshi officers of the elite crime-fighting unit the Rapid Action Battalion, which it designated as “a foreign entity that is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse.”
Among the sanctioned individuals is the police inspector general, the former RAB chief Benazir Ahmed, who has been rendered ineligible for entry to the US.
To convey Dhaka’s “discontent over the designated sanctions” and “disappointment that the decision was taken unilaterally,” Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen summoned US Ambassador Earl R. Miller.
The ministry said in a statement that Momen “regretted the US decided to undermine an agency of the government that had been at the forefront of combating terrorism, drug trafficking and other heinous transnational crimes that were considered to be shared priorities with successive US administrations.”
It said that the US decision appeared to have been based “more on unverified or unsubstantiated allegations of command responsibility” than on facts. According to the US Treasury’s notification, “widespread allegations of serious human rights abuse in Bangladesh” by RAB threaten US national security interests by “undermining the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and the economic prosperity of the people of Bangladesh.”

FASTFACTS

• US imposed sanctions on six Bangladeshi officers of the Rapid Action Battalion special unit on Friday.  

• The Inspector General of Bangladesh Police is one of the sanctioned individuals.

The notification cited NGO reports alleging that RAB and other Bangladeshi law enforcement personnel were responsible for “more than 600 disappearances since 2009, nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018 and torture.”
RAB was founded in 2004 and composed of members of the police, army, navy, air force, and border guards. Its mandate includes internal security, intelligence gathering related to criminal activities, and government-ordered investigations.
Shomsher Mobin Chowdhury, Bangladesh’s former foreign secretary, told Arab News it was the first time the US had imposed such sanctions on the country’s law enforcement agency officials. 
“I haven’t witnessed anything like this earlier,” he said.
Dhaka’s former envoy to China, Munshi Faiz Ahmad, expressed surprise over a lack of consultations with Bangladesh before the sanctions were imposed.
“I don’t think these sanctions have been imposed with much prudence,” he said. “If there was any genuine problem, we could have solved it through bilateral discussions and there was no need for such sanctions. This decision may trigger a negative perception of the US in Bangladesh.”
Prof. Amena Mohsin, of the international relations department at the University of Dhaka, questioned the US Treasury’s rationale behind the decision.
“I don’t understand how the actions of a Bangladeshi law enforcement agency creates national security concerns for the US,” she told Arab News. “The police in US also have many issues concerning human rights as we noticed in the case of George Floyd murder last year.”

Topics: Bangladesh

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

The convention obliges signatories to respect human rights, including the right to life, liberty, security, freedom of expression, assembly, religion and conscience. (REUTERS)
The convention obliges signatories to respect human rights, including the right to life, liberty, security, freedom of expression, assembly, religion and conscience. (REUTERS)
AP

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

The convention obliges signatories to respect human rights, including the right to life, liberty, security, freedom of expression, assembly, religion and conscience. (REUTERS)
  • Signatories must also ensure that defendants receive fair trials before independent and unbiased judges
AP

ROME: A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and to sign the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that the Vatican should show consistency by expressing its firm commitment to protecting human rights.
In a petition marking the Human Rights Day declared by the United Nations, the groups said the Holy See is recognized internationally as a sovereign state and presents itself as a firm promotor of human rights and dignity. Yet they noted the Vatican hasn’t followed up by adhering to the European Convention, regarded as the gold standard for rights protections around the world.
“For years, the Holy See has acted like a state in its own right. This gives rise to rights, but also to duties,” wrote the signatories, which are European members of the Catholic Women’s Council, an international umbrella group, .
The Holy See enjoys observer status at the United Nations and the Council of Europe, and has ratified a host of UN and Council of Europe conventions. They include the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the UN Convention against Torture, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and other weapons conventions.
But it has never signed the European Convention on Human Rights, which to date has been ratified by 47 European states.
The convention obliges signatories to respect human rights, including the right to life, liberty, security, freedom of expression, assembly, religion and conscience. It prohibits torture, slavery, forced labor and discrimination based on race, religion, gender or political beliefs.
Signatories must also ensure that defendants receive fair trials before independent and unbiased judges. The convention provides recourse to the European Court of Human Rights for ultimate appeals after national appeals are exhausted.
The Vatican is an absolute monarchy in which the pope wields supreme legislative, executive, and judicial power. It would be loath to allow European commissions to evaluate its policies forbidding the ordination of women, for example, or to subject decisions of the Vatican’s criminal or ecclesial tribunals to appeals at the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights.
Yet the pope frequently lectures European leaders on protecting human rights and human dignity, most recently during a visit this month to Cyprus and Greece where he chided Europe for its failure to welcome migrants.
During that trip, Francis lamented that authoritarian rule was on the rise in Europe as democracy wanes.
The women’s groups that participated in the petition include Catholic Women Speak in Britain; We Are Church in Ireland, Germany and Austria; Women for the Church in Italy; Voices of Faith in Rome and Liechtenstein, as well as similar progressive Catholic groups in Spain, France, Croatia and Switzerland.

Topics: Roman Catholics

