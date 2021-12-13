Saudi Fransi Capital to pay $13m dividends to Bonyan REIT

RIYADH: Following the Saudi budget surplus estimate at SR90 billion ($24 billion), the stock market started the trading session in green territory as investors’ level of confidence in the market rose.
Tadawul’s main benchmark index TASI was up 0.78 percent to 11054.45 points while parallel market Nomu increased 0.25 percent to 24047.05 points in early trading.
The top gainer of the session was Eastern Province Cement Co., up 7.89 percent.
Al Sagr Insurance and Development Works Food were among the five highest-performing stocks in morning trading, rising up by almost 4.5 percent.
Losses were relatively trivial with shares of the top faller, Saudi Industrial Export Co., declining 1.58 percent.
Wafrah for Industry announced the resignation of its chief executive officer Maqid Alotaibi.
Bonyan REIT fund announced a 3.2 percent cash dividend at SR0.32 per share for the six-month period ending Oct.13, 2021.
Tourism Enterprise Co., shams, narrowed accumulated losses to SR56.9 thousands, representing one percent of capital.
Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. declared the distribution of a 10 percent dividend at SR1 per unit for the six-month period ending Sept.30, 2021.
Suliman Al Habib Medical Group signed a SR94.5 million construction contract with Masah Construction Co. for its subsidiary Sehat Al Kharj Hospital.
Batic Investment and Logistics Co.’s SR300 million rights issue trading started today, Dec.13, and will end on Dec.23.
The subscription period to Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co.’s capital REIT fund will end on Dec.16.
Saudi Real Estate Co., Al Akaria, revised its capital increase recommendation to SR1.593 billion from SR1.6 billion.