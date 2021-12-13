AHK Group to provide food, beverage at SoundStorm

Healthkey Technologies, NAS join forces to restart safe travel worldwide

HealthKey Technologies’ CovidPass and National Aviation Services joined hands to offer safer travel solutions. Operational since April 2020, CovidPass is a digital solution for health status certification by European health tech company HealthKey. The MUNA solution developed by National Aviation Services is based on block chain technologies, connects audited labs for PCR testing in 744 cities across the world.

With this wide network of easy to access and reliable PCR testing labs, travelers simply choose a lab or location nearest to their city of departure to complete the mandatory PCR test. The key advantage of the PCR certificates issued by these labs is credibility and authenticity with easy access to test results.

In this partnership, HealthKey Technologies has provided NAS’s MUNA network with access to its global labs network in Europe, USA, MENA and Asia. This partnership offers more than 1800 testing locations around the world. Passengers can access labs or swab collection locations through specially built travel platforms developed by NAS to reopen safer travel. Over 1,100,000 passengers have travelled through the platforms since August 2020.

Hassan El-Houry, group CEO said: “The pandemic posed several challenges for travel – both from a perspective of safety as well as passenger confidence. As a major airport services provider, we continued to drive efforts to deliver digital solutions that offer peace of mind to travelers, airline employees, airport authorities and the local governments. Utilizing our knowledge of ground operations, passenger handling and our technology capabilities, NAS partnered with local authorities to help reopen travel more safely and securely. With HealthKey’s CovidPass lab network, we offer a wider selection of PCR testing labs for passengers to have easier access in any of the countries they are departing from. This is especially crucial in countries where there is a high incidence of forged results or fake certificates.”

CovidPass offers simple, incorruptible, traceable and secure, digital as well as interoperable health access to laboratory test results and vaccine credentials that help facilitate global travel. Developed by global tech leaders and health tech professionals, with teams in Europe and in the GCC, CovidPass’ unique platform certifies test results and vaccine status in partnership with several global laboratories. These include Eurofins, one of the global market leaders in clinical diagnostics. The certifications are fully compliant with EU data privacy laws and GDPR and are displayed as machine-readable QR codes.

Mustapha Mokass, co-founder of HealthKey Technologies, said: “Through CovidPass’s technology and operational corridors, our mission is to contribute to the end of the health crisis by creating a straightforward solution capable of quickly and easily re-enabling travel between nations while guaranteeing the security of the population and the privacy of consumer information. This crisis has revealed numerous problems in international coordination, but it has also demonstrated the resilience of every country. We should now hold on to science, and the use of technology to develop such pragmatic solutions, easing and unifying the travelers experience to go back to a nearly normal life, starting today.”