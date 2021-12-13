AHK Group to provide food, beverage at SoundStorm

You are here

The stage is all set to feature some of the biggest names in the music industry at SoundStorm in Riyadh.
Ahead of the landmark “SoundStorm” music festival, set to take place from Dec. 16-19 in Riyadh, AHK Group has confirmed that it will operate 20 restaurants at the event, alongside further food and beverage options in the VIB (Very Important Beast) section.

AHK Group is a Saudi company with over two decades of experience in hospitality and entertainment management.  “SoundStorm,” founded and run by MDLBEAST, is the Middle East’s biggest music festival. It returns to Riyadh next week with a lineup featuring the best regional artists performing alongside global talent at the four-day event which is expected to attract over thousands of music fans.

Abdulrahman Al-Khathlan, CEO of AHK Group, said:  “It’s an honor for us to have been selected to supply food and beverage services at what is a landmark event for Saudi Arabia. The focus for us is always on providing the best possible experience for customers and we will be doing everything we can to ensure that our service enhances the festival experience for guests.”

As part of the global expansion initiatives of Lulu Group, the top retailer in the MENA region opened its latest Lulu Hypermarket in Riyadh.

The 24th Lulu Hypermarket in was officially inaugurated by Adnan M. Al-Sharqi, Deputy Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia; Majed M. Alghanim; H.E. Ausaf Sayeed, Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Yusuff Ali M.A; chairman of LuLu Group and other officials.

Located on Ali Ibn Abi Talib Branch Road in Riyadh, the Hypermarket has a total built-up area of 150,000 sq. feet and is home to a wide variety of globally sourced products from food to fashion, health and beauty to home accessories among others.

Its product range is backed up by the Group’s own food sourcing and manufacturing facilities across 22 countries, which ensures well-stocked warehouses and uninterrupted food supply at the most competitive prices.

“As Saudi Arabia is set to grow and diversify its economy for Vision 2030, we will continue to put our expansion plans and business investments afoot for creating business and trade synergy across the country. Highest gratitude to the visionary leadership for continuous growth and long-term reform,” said Ali.

“We are proud of the way LuLu has grown its store dynamics to reflect the millennial customer’s wants. Today, there is a greater emphasis on global variety and good health. People want to know how their food is grown and prepared – by presenting a selection that embraces healthy trends, freshness, organic sources and tapping an extensive imported product range alongside our platform for produce “Proudly Grown in KSA,” I believe LuLu ticks all the boxes,” added Ali.

In the midst of the pandemic, LuLu has played a very crucial role and ensured uninterrupted supply of food and non-food products, while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, health and safety of both its customers and employees. Enhanced sanitization programs and social distancing norms are being adhered as per industry protocols.

Also present on the occasion were Shehim Mohammed, Lulu Saudi director; Hatim contractor, regional director of Lulu Riyadh and other senior officials.

RIYADH: LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, will start its biggest offers before the year ends, showcasing products priced at SR10, SR15, and SR20 across its stores in Saudi Arabia starting from Dec.12 until Dec.18. 

The weeklong offer features great deals on a wide variety of product categories, such as groceries, fresh food, household items, toys, electronics, home accessories, fashion and lifestyle collection, and so much more.

Enjoy a great range of groceries for your kitchen essentials, such as rice, oil, condiments, packaged snacks, juices, and others. Get fresh meat on offer for grills, stews or other favourites as well. 

LuLu has continuously been exerting its greatest efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. With the excellent combination of high-quality offerings and organized logistics system, LuLu remains the favourite shopping destination in Saudi Arabia when it comes to a broader selection of international products.

HealthKey Technologies’ CovidPass and National Aviation Services joined hands to offer safer travel solutions. Operational since April 2020, CovidPass is a digital solution for health status certification by European health tech company HealthKey. The MUNA solution developed by National Aviation Services is based on block chain technologies, connects audited labs for PCR testing in 744 cities across the world. 

With this wide network of easy to access and reliable PCR testing labs, travelers simply choose a lab or location nearest to their city of departure to complete the mandatory PCR test. The key advantage of the PCR certificates issued by these labs is credibility and authenticity with easy access to test results.

In this partnership, HealthKey Technologies has provided NAS’s MUNA network with access to its global labs network in Europe, USA, MENA and Asia. This partnership offers more than 1800 testing locations around the world.  Passengers can access labs or swab collection locations through specially built travel platforms developed by NAS to reopen safer travel. Over 1,100,000 passengers have travelled through the platforms since August 2020.

Hassan El-Houry, group CEO said: “The pandemic posed several challenges for travel – both from a perspective of safety as well as passenger confidence. As a major airport services provider, we continued to drive efforts to deliver digital solutions that offer peace of mind to travelers, airline employees, airport authorities and the local governments. Utilizing our knowledge of ground operations, passenger handling and our technology capabilities, NAS partnered with local authorities to help reopen travel more safely and securely. With HealthKey’s CovidPass lab network, we offer a wider selection of PCR testing labs for passengers to have easier access in any of the countries they are departing from. This is especially crucial in countries where there is a high incidence of forged results or fake certificates.” 

CovidPass offers simple, incorruptible, traceable and secure, digital as well as interoperable health access to laboratory test results and vaccine credentials that help facilitate global travel. Developed by global tech leaders and health tech professionals, with teams in Europe and in the GCC, CovidPass’ unique platform certifies test results and vaccine status in partnership with several global laboratories. These include Eurofins, one of the global market leaders in clinical diagnostics. The certifications are fully compliant with EU data privacy laws and GDPR and are displayed as machine-readable QR codes.

Mustapha Mokass, co-founder of HealthKey Technologies, said: “Through CovidPass’s technology and operational corridors, our mission is to contribute to the end of the health crisis by creating a straightforward solution capable of quickly and easily re-enabling travel between nations while guaranteeing the security of the population and the privacy of consumer information. This crisis has revealed numerous problems in international coordination, but it has also demonstrated the resilience of every country. We should now hold on to science, and the use of technology to develop such pragmatic solutions, easing and unifying the travelers experience to go back to a nearly normal life, starting today.”

The First National Company announced the appointment of Eng. Ayed bin Jaber Al-Mahan as vice-chairman of the board of directors at First National Company and as general manager of cloud for information technology in Saudi Arabia.

This step comes from the cloud company's desire to keep pace with the rapid technological advances in the field of information technology, by taking advantage of his extensive experience in the IT industry and the digital world.

Recently, Al-Mahan held the position of the executive manager of information technology at a Spanish company TYPSA in the Middle East. Al-Mahan is a graduate of the British Anglia Ruskin University, and was among the top 100 graduates from 2013.

 

RIYADH:  Italian Embassy deputy head of mission Valerio De Parolis inaugurated the “Let’s Eatalian” food promotion at the LuLu Hypermarket in Atyaf Mall, Yarmouk, Riyadh. The inauguration was held in the presence of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia director Shehim Mohammed, LuLu officials and management, and Italian trade commissioner Enrico Barbieri and other senior embassy officials.

The Italian food festival, supported by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Trade Agency, kicked off on Dec. 8 and will continue until Dec. 22. 

"We are particularly happy to showcase a wide range of top-quality Italian food products through LuLu Hypermarket’s ‘Let’s Eatalian’ promotion to discerning culinary shoppers in Saudi Arabia,” said De Parolis. 

"We thank the Lulu group for opening up this window into what Italy has best to offer: The tradition of high-quality food, the diversity of each region’s specialties, all of which are central to our identity and culture,” he added.  

Replete with the goodness and gourmet taste of Italian food and health benefits of a Mediterranean diet, the ‘Let’s Eatalian’ promotion puts top-quality food and ingredients in the spotlight. Excellent cheeses, Italian chocolate, fruit jams, sugar-topped puff pastry from well-known brands and Italian apples are available at special prices. Italian kitchen staples such as balsamic vinegar, olive oil, organic pasta and even novelty treats such as a range of vegetable-based burgers, condiments like ready-to-go pesto pasta sauce are also on fare. 

“Globally, Italian cuisine enjoys enormous popularity. This is the time to fill your trolley with all things Italian!” said Mohammed.

