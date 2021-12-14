You are here

  • Home
  • Saudia bracing for IPO of more affiliates: Transport minister

Saudia bracing for IPO of more affiliates: Transport minister

Saudia bracing for IPO of more affiliates: Transport minister
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mfnnf

Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

Saudia bracing for IPO of more affiliates: Transport minister

Saudia bracing for IPO of more affiliates: Transport minister
  • Saudia completed its transformation plan, developed its services, and enhanced its operating efficiency and fleet
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is bracing for floating and listing SAL Saudi Logistics Services and several affiliates of Saudia, in the stock market, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Saleh Al-Jasser said.

SAL is completing the required paperwork after applying for an IPO and is waiting for the Capital Market Authority to set the share sale date, he told Argaam on the sidelines of the Saudi Budget Forum 2022 on Monday.

There are some strategic partners in some affiliates, which are bracing for going public, he said.

Saudia completed its transformation plan, developed its services, and enhanced its operating efficiency and fleet in parallel with the privatization of some of its operations, Al-Jasser added.

 

Topics: Saudia IPO Tadawul

Related

Saudia records over 500 flights in a day in post-pandemic recovery
Business & Economy
Saudia records over 500 flights in a day in post-pandemic recovery
Saudia, Boeing sign deal to boost fleet operations 
Business & Economy
Saudia, Boeing sign deal to boost fleet operations 

Saudi Arabia sees spending on power and renewable projects to hit $293bn

Saudi Arabia sees spending on power and renewable projects to hit $293bn
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sees spending on power and renewable projects to hit $293bn

Saudi Arabia sees spending on power and renewable projects to hit $293bn
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects spending on power and renewable energy projects to hit SR1.1 trillion ($293 billion) until 2030, according to a presentation from the Kingdom's energy ministry.

The country sees most of the spending being made in power transmission projects with SR430 billion, showed the presentation that was presented on Monday by the energy minister during the Saudi budget forum in Riyadh.

The Saudi energy minister said the Kingdom plans SR142 billion in energy distribution through 2030. Prince Abdulaziz said the country plans to invest SR380 billion in renewable energy projects by 2030.

The energy minister, however, said the natural gas infrastructure including pipelines will be owned by the state.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Omicron impact aside, oil supply set to top demand: IEA

Omicron impact aside, oil supply set to top demand: IEA
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

Omicron impact aside, oil supply set to top demand: IEA

Omicron impact aside, oil supply set to top demand: IEA
  • Global oil supply could then jump by 6.4 million barrels per day
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

A surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant will dent global demand for oil, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, but the broader picture is one of increasing output set to top demand this month and soar next year.


“The surge in new COVID-19 cases is expected to temporarily slow, but not upend, the recovery in oil demand that is underway,” the Paris-based IEA said in its monthly oil report.


“New containment measures put in place to halt the spread of the virus are likely to have a more muted impact on the economy versus previous COVID waves,” it said.


The United States will account for the single biggest increase in output for a second month running, the IEA said, as drilling picks up there.


Next year, Saudi Arabia and Russia could also set records for annual production if the OPEC+ group to which they both belong fully unwinds its agreed production curbs.


Global oil supply could then jump by 6.4 million barrels per day next year compared with a 1.5 million bpd increase in 2021.


The IEA lowered its forecast for oil demand this year and the next by 100,000 bpd each, mostly due to the expected blow to jet fuel use from new travel curbs.

Topics: economy Oil OPEC opec + International Energy Agency (IEA)

Related

IEA urges OPEC to take ‘necessary steps’ to lower oil prices
Business & Economy
IEA urges OPEC to take ‘necessary steps’ to lower oil prices

Toyota to spend $35bn on 30 battery electric vehicle line-up by 2030

Toyota to spend $35bn on 30 battery electric vehicle line-up by 2030
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

Toyota to spend $35bn on 30 battery electric vehicle line-up by 2030

Toyota to spend $35bn on 30 battery electric vehicle line-up by 2030
  • The Japanese carmaker, which was a pioneer of hybrid electric cars but a latecomer to full EVs
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp. said on Tuesday it would invest 4 trillion yen ($35 billion) to build a line-up of 30 battery electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030 as the world’s biggest car maker looks to tap the growing market of zero emission vehicles.


That would be part of an overall investment of 8 trillion yen in electrified vehicles, including hybrids and hydrogen vehicles, by the end of the decade, the company said.


By 2030, Toyota is aiming for annual sales of 3.5 million BEVs, CEO Akio Toyoda told a news briefing, equivalent to around a third of its current global sales.


The latest commitment to BEV’s goes beyond the 15 models Toyota earlier said it planned to have available by 2025.


The Japanese carmaker, which was a pioneer of hybrid electric cars but a latecomer to full EVs, also said on Tuesday it planned to invest 2 trillion yen in battery production by 2030, up from the 1.5 trillion yen it announced earlier.


EVs still only account for a small portion of car sales, but the market is growing rapidly, with new registrations up 41 percent in 2020 even as the global car market contracted by a sixth that year.


In November, Toyota declined to join a pledge signed by six major carmakers, including General Motors, and Ford Motor Co. to phase out fossil fuel cars by 2040. It argued that not all parts of the world would be ready to transition to green cars by then.


In addition to BEVs, Toyota also builds hydrogen fuel cell cars, and is developing internal combustion engines that run on hydrogen fuel, although it has not said when it might commercialize the technology.

Topics: economy Toyota electric battery electric vehicles

Related

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series
Business & Economy
Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series

Saudi bourse down in early trading: Opening bell

Saudi bourse down in early trading: Opening bell
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi bourse down in early trading: Opening bell

Saudi bourse down in early trading: Opening bell
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Tadawul’s TASI fell slightly in morning trading, down 0.2 percent to 10998.21 points, while the parallel market Nomu declined 0.52 percent to 24021.83 points, partly giving up budget surplus related gains.

The biggest moving stocks of the day so far were Tourism Enterprise Co., Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., and CHUBB Insurance Co., up 9.89 percent, 9.05 percent, and 5.45 percent respectively.

Bonyan REIT fund, Yanbu Cement Co., Al Sagr Insurance Co. were among the top fallers, all down nearly 2.5 percent.

Al Sagr Insurance fell 2.42 percent after seeing gains in the prior session, reaching SR16.96 ($4.52).

Banque Saudi Fransi declined almost 1 percent to SR40.65.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co, MIS, renewed a SR155 million bank facility with the National Bank of Kuwait, in compliance with Islamic Sharia.

MIS brought operations of the Boston-based artificial intelligence platform DataRobot through cloud services to Saudi Arabia.

Ataa Educational Co. signed an agreement to purchase Nabaa Educational Co. which is valued at around SR92 million. The acquisition is expected to increase the company’s capital by 4.96 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Tadawul Group aiming to give 70% of its profits to shareholders
Business & Economy
Tadawul Group aiming to give 70% of its profits to shareholders
Saudi stock market climbs post-budget surplus forecast: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stock market climbs post-budget surplus forecast: Closing bell

Positive outlook for Saudi bourse as government sees surplus: Premarket

Positive outlook for Saudi bourse as government sees surplus: Premarket
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

Positive outlook for Saudi bourse as government sees surplus: Premarket

Positive outlook for Saudi bourse as government sees surplus: Premarket
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market strengthened as investor sentiment improved amid 2022 budget surplus estimate, and a view that the coronavirus variant omicron may not be as severe as expected.

Most of the stocks in the Kingdom’s bourse edged up since Nov. 26 when omicron first hit.

Tadawul’s main index, TASI, fell 4.5 percent to 10787.79 points on the first trading day after the variant was announced.

Saudi 2022 budget surplus at SR90 billion ($24 billion) was followed by an enhanced stock market performance, with all indices ending the prior trading session in green territory.

TASI last closed at 11019.86 points, recouping 2.2 percent of its omicron-related losses.

The parallel market Nomu reached its highest value since Nov. 26 on Monday. It closed the session at 24146.34 points, up 7.9 percent from the time when omicron was labeled a “variant of concern.”

Herfy Food Services Co. decided not to distribute cash dividends for the fiscal year 2021.

The Securities Depository Center, Edaa, imposed securities quantity decrease on Tourism Enterprise Co. It was announced that the company narrowed accumulated losses to SR56.9 thousand, representing one percent of capital.

The Capital Market Authority approved Al-Baha Investment and Development Co.’s request to increase capital through a SR120 million rights issue.

Saudia is preparing to list additional units on the Saudi stock market.

Batic Investment and Logistics Co.’s SR300 million rights issue trading will end on Dec.23.

The subscription period to Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co.’s capital REIT fund will end on Dec.16. 

Topics: omicron Saudi Arabia Stock Market

Related

Special Saudi Arabia needs $75 oil price to achieve 2022 surplus: Al-Rajhi Capital 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia needs $75 oil price to achieve 2022 surplus: Al-Rajhi Capital 
Update Saudi first budget surplus in eight years presents an opportunity for stock market growth
Business & Economy
Saudi first budget surplus in eight years presents an opportunity for stock market growth

Latest updates

Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk
Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk
Ana Arabia draws leading women fashion designers from around the world
Ana Arabia draws leading women fashion designers from around the world
Secret US military unit accused of killing civilians in Iraq, Syria
Secret US military unit accused of killing civilians in Iraq, Syria
Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik hops on a trip to UAE 
Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik hops on a trip to UAE 
Saudi Arabia sees spending on power and renewable projects to hit $293bn
Saudi Arabia sees spending on power and renewable projects to hit $293bn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.