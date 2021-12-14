Saudi RPM provides medical cover to Formula 1 GP2021

Saudi Response Plus Medical Services successfully provided complete medical cover solutions to the recently concluded Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the prestigious sporting event held in Jeddah.

To ensure medical cover and safety at all times for this prestigious international sporting event, Saudi Response Plus Medical had mobilized a very strong contingent of world class medical professionals equipped with a strong fleet of ambulances.

The Saudi Response Plus Medical’s mobilization comprised 10 on-site clinics, 20 ambulances and more than 250 medical staff (doctors, paramedics, nurses and EMTs).

Wynand Wyngarrdt, chief of RPM EMS who led this exercise, said: “The journey to the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was definitely a challenging one but our skilled staff overcame all the adversities with flying colors, even after working 20+ hours a day their spirit was unbreakable. We were especially delighted to be able to work and interact with the local doctors and trauma specialists from Saudi Arabia.

“Nothing can compare the feeling of pride and satisfaction after having completed the event successfully and team coming together and performing exceptionally well.”

Major Tom Louis, CEO Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “Saudi Response Plus has actively been associated with providing the highest standard of medical services for many prestigious international sporting events like the Formula1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It has always been our endeavor to deliver the highest standard of medical support through our internationally qualified doctors, paramedics and EMTs duly equipped with the best technology and equipment. We are fully equipped and capable of mobilizing to any part of the world to provide similar support for sporting and cultural events of such magnitude.”