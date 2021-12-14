You are here

Saudi RPM provides medical cover to Formula 1 GP2021

Saudi RPM provides medical cover to Formula 1 GP2021
A strong, dedicated, and world-class medical professionals worked round the clock to ensure everyone’s safety at the Formula 1 event in Jeddah.
Saudi Response Plus Medical Services successfully provided complete medical cover solutions to the recently concluded Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the prestigious sporting event held in Jeddah. 

To ensure medical cover and safety at all times for this prestigious international sporting event, Saudi Response Plus Medical had mobilized a very strong contingent of world class medical professionals equipped with a strong fleet of ambulances.

The Saudi Response Plus Medical’s mobilization comprised 10 on-site clinics, 20 ambulances and more than 250 medical staff (doctors, paramedics, nurses and EMTs).

Wynand Wyngarrdt, chief of RPM EMS who led this exercise, said: “The journey to the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was definitely a challenging one but our skilled staff overcame all the adversities with flying colors, even after working 20+ hours a day their spirit was unbreakable. We were especially delighted to be able to work and interact with the local doctors and trauma specialists from Saudi Arabia.

“Nothing can compare the feeling of pride and satisfaction after having completed the event successfully and team coming together and performing exceptionally well.” 

Major Tom Louis, CEO Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “Saudi Response Plus has actively been associated with providing the highest standard of medical services for many prestigious international sporting events like the Formula1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. 

It has always been our endeavor to deliver the highest standard of medical support through our internationally qualified doctors, paramedics and EMTs duly equipped with the best technology and equipment. We are fully equipped and capable of mobilizing to any part of the world to provide similar support for sporting and cultural events of such magnitude.”

As part of the global expansion initiatives of Lulu Group, the top retailer in the MENA region opened its latest Lulu Hypermarket in Riyadh.

The 24th Lulu Hypermarket in was officially inaugurated by Adnan M. Al-Sharqi, Deputy Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia; Majed M. Alghanim; H.E. Ausaf Sayeed, Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Yusuff Ali M.A; chairman of LuLu Group and other officials.

Located on Ali Ibn Abi Talib Branch Road in Riyadh, the Hypermarket has a total built-up area of 150,000 sq. feet and is home to a wide variety of globally sourced products from food to fashion, health and beauty to home accessories among others.

Its product range is backed up by the Group’s own food sourcing and manufacturing facilities across 22 countries, which ensures well-stocked warehouses and uninterrupted food supply at the most competitive prices.

“As Saudi Arabia is set to grow and diversify its economy for Vision 2030, we will continue to put our expansion plans and business investments afoot for creating business and trade synergy across the country. Highest gratitude to the visionary leadership for continuous growth and long-term reform,” said Ali.

“We are proud of the way LuLu has grown its store dynamics to reflect the millennial customer’s wants. Today, there is a greater emphasis on global variety and good health. People want to know how their food is grown and prepared – by presenting a selection that embraces healthy trends, freshness, organic sources and tapping an extensive imported product range alongside our platform for produce “Proudly Grown in KSA,” I believe LuLu ticks all the boxes,” added Ali.

In the midst of the pandemic, LuLu has played a very crucial role and ensured uninterrupted supply of food and non-food products, while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, health and safety of both its customers and employees. Enhanced sanitization programs and social distancing norms are being adhered as per industry protocols.

Also present on the occasion were Shehim Mohammed, Lulu Saudi director; Hatim contractor, regional director of Lulu Riyadh and other senior officials.

As we take in the enormity of the challenge of waste collection and recycling, and the need for sustainable packaging, there are exciting advances taking place in the circular economy and entrepreneurial startups that are designing the next generation of cleaner, greener packaging technology and waste management systems. In the MENA region, the appetite for progress is evident given initiatives such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Circular Carbon Economy Program, and the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy 2021-2030.

According to EcoMENA, Saudi Arabia produces 15 million tons of municipal solid waste per year and this figure is expected to increase to 30 million tons per year by 2033. In response to this, the Public Investment Fund is planning to launch the Saudi Recycling Company, a waste management body that will be empowered to set up and support domestic recycling projects across the nation. Currently, only 10 percent of Saudi’s waste is recycled, however as part of its Vision 2020, the government, together with the Saudi Recycling Company, aims to drastically increase the recycling rate to 85 percent.

 In addition to raising consumer awareness of the need for sustainable solutions, the problem also requires financial, business and professional support for these startups to be able to test, price and most importantly scale their inventions to meet the demands of the industry. None is more prevalent than in the food and beverage packaging space and globally it is encouraging to see governments and corporations join forces to find effective solutions to pressing global problems.

 One such initiative is the PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator which has been active since 2017 and has recently launched the inaugural MENA Sustainability Edition in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Small businesses with a product, service or system in early growth stages are being encouraged to apply online before the deadline of Jan. 10, 2022 for a chance to be part of the accelerator program. The four areas of interest are sustainable packaging alternatives, reduced packaging, ideas to change recycling behavior or purpose-driven companies with a mission to be stewards of environmental sustainability regionally.

 Ten shortlisted organizations will be challenged over a six-month period to demonstrate collaboration and measurable progress, based on a mutually developed action plan. We caught up with Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo Africa, Middle East and South Asia who said that the company is committed to playing their part in building a circular and inclusive value chain.

“We believe great solutions can be built and launched through open innovation and collaboration with changemakers of the future and we look forward to supporting, mentoring, and connecting small startups that have big ideas … and to help create a more sustainable tomorrow,” he said.

Ahead of the landmark “SoundStorm” music festival, set to take place from Dec. 16-19 in Riyadh, AHK Group has confirmed that it will operate 20 restaurants at the event, alongside further food and beverage options in the VIB (Very Important Beast) section.

AHK Group is a Saudi company with over two decades of experience in hospitality and entertainment management.  “SoundStorm,” founded and run by MDLBEAST, is the Middle East’s biggest music festival. It returns to Riyadh next week with a lineup featuring the best regional artists performing alongside global talent at the four-day event which is expected to attract over thousands of music fans.

Abdulrahman Al-Khathlan, CEO of AHK Group, said:  “It’s an honor for us to have been selected to supply food and beverage services at what is a landmark event for Saudi Arabia. The focus for us is always on providing the best possible experience for customers and we will be doing everything we can to ensure that our service enhances the festival experience for guests.”

RIYADH: LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, will start its biggest offers before the year ends, showcasing products priced at SR10, SR15, and SR20 across its stores in Saudi Arabia starting from Dec.12 until Dec.18. 

The weeklong offer features great deals on a wide variety of product categories, such as groceries, fresh food, household items, toys, electronics, home accessories, fashion and lifestyle collection, and so much more.

Enjoy a great range of groceries for your kitchen essentials, such as rice, oil, condiments, packaged snacks, juices, and others. Get fresh meat on offer for grills, stews or other favourites as well. 

LuLu has continuously been exerting its greatest efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. With the excellent combination of high-quality offerings and organized logistics system, LuLu remains the favourite shopping destination in Saudi Arabia when it comes to a broader selection of international products.

HealthKey Technologies’ CovidPass and National Aviation Services joined hands to offer safer travel solutions. Operational since April 2020, CovidPass is a digital solution for health status certification by European health tech company HealthKey. The MUNA solution developed by National Aviation Services is based on block chain technologies, connects audited labs for PCR testing in 744 cities across the world. 

With this wide network of easy to access and reliable PCR testing labs, travelers simply choose a lab or location nearest to their city of departure to complete the mandatory PCR test. The key advantage of the PCR certificates issued by these labs is credibility and authenticity with easy access to test results.

In this partnership, HealthKey Technologies has provided NAS’s MUNA network with access to its global labs network in Europe, USA, MENA and Asia. This partnership offers more than 1800 testing locations around the world.  Passengers can access labs or swab collection locations through specially built travel platforms developed by NAS to reopen safer travel. Over 1,100,000 passengers have travelled through the platforms since August 2020.

Hassan El-Houry, group CEO said: “The pandemic posed several challenges for travel – both from a perspective of safety as well as passenger confidence. As a major airport services provider, we continued to drive efforts to deliver digital solutions that offer peace of mind to travelers, airline employees, airport authorities and the local governments. Utilizing our knowledge of ground operations, passenger handling and our technology capabilities, NAS partnered with local authorities to help reopen travel more safely and securely. With HealthKey’s CovidPass lab network, we offer a wider selection of PCR testing labs for passengers to have easier access in any of the countries they are departing from. This is especially crucial in countries where there is a high incidence of forged results or fake certificates.” 

CovidPass offers simple, incorruptible, traceable and secure, digital as well as interoperable health access to laboratory test results and vaccine credentials that help facilitate global travel. Developed by global tech leaders and health tech professionals, with teams in Europe and in the GCC, CovidPass’ unique platform certifies test results and vaccine status in partnership with several global laboratories. These include Eurofins, one of the global market leaders in clinical diagnostics. The certifications are fully compliant with EU data privacy laws and GDPR and are displayed as machine-readable QR codes.

Mustapha Mokass, co-founder of HealthKey Technologies, said: “Through CovidPass’s technology and operational corridors, our mission is to contribute to the end of the health crisis by creating a straightforward solution capable of quickly and easily re-enabling travel between nations while guaranteeing the security of the population and the privacy of consumer information. This crisis has revealed numerous problems in international coordination, but it has also demonstrated the resilience of every country. We should now hold on to science, and the use of technology to develop such pragmatic solutions, easing and unifying the travelers experience to go back to a nearly normal life, starting today.”

