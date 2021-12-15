ROSHN named one of Saudi’s top ten employers

RIYADH: ROSHN, the community developer bringing new and sustainable ways of living to the Kingdom, has been recognized as one of the top ten employers in the country.
The certification comes after independent assessment carried out by the Best Places to Work, a global certification program that recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Their proprietary assessment analyses a company's attractiveness through a two-step process including employee survey, that is considered to be the industry standard for the assessment of human resources practices in the workplace.
ROSHN received outstanding scores in areas such as leadership, learning and development, compensation and benefits, corporate social responsibility, and personal growth and teamwork.
In a statement released at the time of certification David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO, said, “People are at the centre of ROSHN’s strategy when it comes to designing our new communities, and the same goes for our internal organization. We couldn’t do the things we do without our valuable human resource. I want to congratulate those members of the ROSHN family who have helped to make this one of the top 10 companies to work for in Saudi Arabia – this award is a testament to your dedication and commitment during a dynamic and exciting phase of ROSHN’s journey.”
Certification by Best Places to Work helps companies to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees, nurture talent and reward their strongest performers. According to Best Places to Work, certified organizations financially outperform the market average.
Ahmed Alhomoud, Chief Human Resources Officer at ROSHN, said, “Attracting and retaining the best people to the ROSHN family is central to the company’s success. We’ve worked hard to create an environment where individuals can grow professionally and reach their full potential. ROSHN’s achievements are built on the many individual stories of our employees, and therefore we will continue to invest in the people we work with as we create our ROSHN communities across the Kingdom.”
ROSHN is a national community developer, powered by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). It has a mandate to deliver high-quality living standards to Saudis and support government efforts to increase rates of home ownership. ROSHN builds communities that look both to Saudi heritage and the evolving aspirations of the Saudi people. The first project, SEDRA, located just south of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, is an integrated, walkable community designed to enhance interaction between residents and encourage a healthy lifestyle with a variety of essential facilities such as green spaces, cycle tracks, hospitals, medical centres, schools, mosques, and retail outlets.