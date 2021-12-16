You are here

Saudi date exports up 7.1% to $247 million in 2021

Saudi date exports up 7.1% to $247 million in 2021
(SPA)
  • Riyadh will on Thursday host the second edition of the International Exhibition for Dates
RIYADH: The value of Saudi Arabia’s date exports rose by 7.1 percent last year to SR927 million ($247 million), while shipments by volume in the period increased by 17 percent to 215,000 tons.

As one of the world’s largest date producers, the Kingdom is home to more than 33 million palm trees and 157 processing facilities. With support from the National Center for Palms and Dates, it has grown to become the world’s largest exporter of the fruit, selling to 107 international destinations.

Riyadh will on Thursday host the second edition of the International Exhibition for Dates — organized by the center — which will be attended by farmers and other representatives from across the industry.

Earlier, Qassim hosted the International Dates Conference as part of the annual Buraidah Date Festival.

Experts discussed the nutritional value of dates and their importance for future generations, especially children, the importance of understanding consumer behavior in preparing to enter global markets, and a review of international reports for the most prominent countries importing dates.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince met with the president of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Borge Brende discussed global and regional topics and economic developments including the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Partnership opportunities between the Kingdom and the WEF in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 were also discussed.

  • Earlier, the coalition said that a hostile projectile fell in the industrial area of Ahad Al-Masarihah, Jazan
  • Three industrial workshops and three civilian vehicles were damaged as a result
RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired toward Abha, southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Houthis used Sanaa airport to launch the ballistic missiles to target civilians, the Arab coalition said.

The militia launched a terrorist operation on Tuesday from Sanaa airport, details of which will be announced later, it added.

Earlier, the coalition said that a hostile projectile fell in the industrial area of Ahad Al-Masarihah, Jazan.

Three industrial workshops and three civilian vehicles were damaged as a result.

Attempts to target civilian objects are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, the coalition said.

  • The project aims to help needy Jordanian families, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees
AMMAN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently launched the second phase of a winter clothes distribution project in Jordan.  

The project aims to help needy Jordanian families, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees, and is being carried out in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

It includes the distribution of winter clothes and blankets to 31,911 families in 11 governorates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The director of the Jordan branch of KSrelief, Saud Abdulaziz Al-Huzaim, said: “This seasonal project is an extension of continuous projects to provide the basic needs of needy families and refugees in Jordan, in cooperation with the competent official bodies.”

The secretary-general of the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, Dr. Hussein Al-Shibli, said the project had been carried out for three consecutive years with the support of KSrelief. 

He added that 264,245 people throughout Jordan had benefited from the initiative.

The Kingdom, through the center, is providing such projects to Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as the neediest families in Jordan, to alleviate their suffering and improve their living conditions.  

In Yemen, KSrelief distributed emergency shelter aid to displaced people in Marib, including 128 shelter tents that benefited 768 people.

This is part of the center’s relief and humanitarian efforts to offer emergency shelter support to Yemenis.

RIYADH: The Saudi Minister of the National Guard received the British Secretary of State for Defense and his delegation in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz and Ben Wallace discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation during their meeting.

The meeting was attended by officials from both sides.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths, in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Al-Rabeeah reviewed the humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom through KSrelief, amounting to 1,806 projects in 77 beneficiary countries, including in various vital sectors, with a value of more than $5.5 billion, of which Yemen received 644 projects.

The two sides discussed matters of common concern related to relief and humanitarian affairs and ways to enhance cooperation between them to alleviate the suffering of needy countries around the world.

Griffiths praised the leading role KSrelief plays in humanitarian work, noting its provision of aid to all groups in need without discrimination.

 

 

