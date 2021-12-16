You are here

Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021

Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021
RIYADH: Saudi food giant Almarai Co.'s board of directors has recommended a 10 percent cash dividend for 2021, at SR1 ($0.27) per share.

This amounts to SR1 billion ($266.5 million), according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The recommended cash dividend matched the payout of the prior fiscal year, at SR1 per share.

The payment date will be determined after obtaining the upcoming general meeting's approval on the recommendation, the company said in a statement.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who are registered on Tadawul at the end of the second trading day following the General Assembly Meeting.

Almarai’s share price was down slightly by 0.1 percent to SR48.2 in the prior trading session.

The stock traded between an intraday high of SR48.5 and an intraday low of SR47.95 with around 2.2 million shares traded during the day.

In terms of profitability, the company saw a 23 percent decline in net profit for the nine-month period ending Sept.30.

This was down to SR1.277 billion, from SR1.648 billion in the corresponding period last year.

 

Topics: economy Almarai Saudi Arabia dividend shareholders Investors Food

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company, TA’ZIZ, has signed an agreement worth around 3 billion dirham ($800 million) to facilitate projects in the chemical industry with eight UAE-based investors.

The investors will take a stake of up to 20 percent in a portfolio of chemicals projects worth 15 billion dirhams alongside the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, according to a statement.

This equity partnership is the first Public Private Partnership of its kind in Abu Dhabi’s chemicals industry, according to ADNOC's Managing Director and Group CEO Sultan Al Jaber said.

“Through TA’ZIZ, our new domestic partners will have a stake in ongoing activities to enable additional domestic production of critical industrial raw materials, drive economic diversification and further grow,” Mr Al Jaber said.

The eight UAE-based investors who have signed the agreements include: 

• Al Dhafra Co-operative Society 

• Al Nasser Holdings 

• Alpha Dhabi Partners Holding 

• Arab Development Establishment

• Buhairan Limited Company 

• Capital Investment 

• Mazrui International and Mazrui Energy Services

• Riverside Investments 

The agreements follow an "exclusive briefing" of the proposal by TA’ZIZ for the UAE’s leading investors, held at the ADNOC Business Centre in Abu Dhabi last September. 

Saudi 2022 inflation seen within a range of 1% to 2%, given no change in VAT

Saudi 2022 inflation seen within a range of 1% to 2%, given no change in VAT
The annual rate of consumer inflation in Saudi Arabia has averaged 3.3 percent in the year through November 2021, according to data compiled by Arab News. 

However, several organizations expect it to be in the lower range of 1-2 percent next year.

The 3.3 percent rate is exactly where the indicator was seen during the same period a year ago, so the yearly inflation rate for full year 2021 is set not to differ significantly from the full year average of 3.4 percent in 2020.  

It's interesting to note that in the first half of last year annual inflation stood at a much lower level than in the second half. On the other hand, the situation was reversed this year.

Such a difference resulted from the hike in the value-added tax starting from July 2020 as the general consumer price index surged to 104 from 98 in June 2020. 

As a result, the annual rate of inflation jumped to 6.1 percent in July 2020 from 0.5 percent in June 2020. It then accelerated to 5.8 percent in the second half of 2020, up from 1.1 percent in the first half.

Accordingly, the base effect of VAT introduction started to fade starting from July 2021.

This has led to the average annual inflation rate for the period from July through November 2021 falling sharply to 1.7 percent compared to 5.5 percent in the first half of this year.

In line with this, several organisations have outlined their expectations for the changes in consumer prices next year, with almost all of them predicting inflation to be in the range of 1-2 percent.

“The risks to inflation lie to the downside”, Capital Economics, a London-based research firm, said in a note issued Nov. 15.

“While the finance minister recently pushed back against expectations for a cut to the VAT rate, the longer that oil prices stay high the more likely such a policy will be pursued,” the firm's analysts said.

The firm does not expect Saudi inflation to rise to “the very strong rates seen in other parts of the emerging world” and projects it to remain within a range of 1-2 percent in 2022-23.

Similarly, Jadwa, a Saudi investment bank, said that consumer prices are expected to rise by 1.7 percent next year due to inflationary pressures easing off as “the full year effects of higher VAT are fully exhausted.”

However, the firm pointed out that inflation will be attributed to demand in some sectors such as hotels and restaurants, recreation and culture and education.

The Saudi government, Ministry of Finance in particular, forecasts inflation at a level of 1.3 percent in 2022. Additionally, the World Bank and the GCC Statistical Center see it at a level of 2 percent.

Saudi Arabia witnessed a deflation rate of 2.1 percent in 2019 following the 2.5 percent annual growth in 2018.

Topics: Inflation economy Saudi Arabia

Dar Al Arkan to list Sahel Company on Tadawul with $266.5m capital, says Chairman

Dar Al Arkan to list Sahel Company on Tadawul with $266.5m capital, says Chairman
Getty Images
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian real estate company Dar Al Arkan plans to list financing company Sahel on the main market with a capital amounting to SR1 billion ($266.5 million), the firm’s chairman has revealed.

The company also plans to invest SR2 billion to develop a real estate tourism project in Oman, Yousef Al Shelash told CNBC Arabia.

Al Shelash added that the company is waiting for approval from regulators to use digital currencies in purchasing and selling properties.

 

Topics: economy Tadawul Investment Saudi Arabia Dar al Arkan real estate

Egypt to open its first green hydrogen plant in November 2022

Egypt to open its first green hydrogen plant in November 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Egypt will have its first green hydrogen production plant up and running next November, Ayman Soliman, CEO of Egypt's Sovereign Fund, said.

This comes in accordance with the agreement signed last October with the Norwegian Scatec alliance, Fertiglobe, and the Emirati Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, where quantities of 50 to 100 megawatts will be generated, which will be used to generate green ammonia. 

The North African country is also due to host COP27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference next November.

The production will be supplied to Fertiglobe-owned Egypt Basic Industries Corporation, which will use green hydrogen as a supplemental feedstock to produce more than 45 metric tons of green ammonia per year under a long-term purchase contract.

According to the agreement, the project’s ownership structure is divided between the Norwegian Scatec, which will own a majority stake in it, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, and the Fertiglobe company owned by prominent Egyptian businessman, Nassef Sawiris.

The project will be located near the EBIC facilities in the industrial zone located in Ain Sokhna.

Soliman explained that green ammonia is a green fuel that can be used in the maritime and air transport sectors, which are among the most heavy contributors to pollution and carbon emissions, noting that Egypt will play a leading role in the transition to a green economy, especially since 18 percent of global trade passes through the Suez Canal.

He stressed that the use of green energy in the field of ship and aircraft catering will be beneficial and a qualitative leap for the Egyptian economy.

The project comes within the framework of the Fund's efforts to support the field of infrastructure, on top of which comes the green sector with three key areas of concern.

Soliman added that the fund would encourage the private sector to participate in important investment projects to help the government direct its investments to sectors that are not attractive to investment.

TAQA Power, a subsidiary of TAQA Arabia, signed a memorandum of understanding with the German company MAN Energy Solutions, regarding a pilot project to produce green hydrogen locally in Egypt to power the tourist buses with clean fuel.

Under the MoU both partners will prepare a feasibility study over the next six months for the use of electrolysis solutions in hydrogen fuel plants.

The expected production of green hydrogen in Egypt comes amid the growing international demand for alternative fuels as key countries move away from a reliance on fossil fuels in order to mitigate the environmental impact and combat climate change.

Topics: economy MENA green hydrogen gas Green hydrogen sustainability climate change Egypt

Egyptian-Russian talks to establish a logistical zone to store wheat in Egypt

Egyptian-Russian talks to establish a logistical zone to store wheat in Egypt
Russia could create a free logistics zone in Egypt to store wheat, the two countries have said following diplomatic talks.

The North African country’s Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Al-Moselhi met with Moscow’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin to discuss the deal, which would initially see one million tons annually stored inside silos for Egypt and some neighboring countries.

Egypt is one of the largest wheat importing countries in the world, bringing in more than 13 million tonnes annually, most notably from Russia, Ukraine and the US.

In a statement by the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, Al-Moselhi said he had discussed with the Russians the possibility of establishing a joint company for grain trading in Egypt to be a nucleus for achieving stability in strategic commodities and achieving food security.

This would be not only for Egypt, but also some neighboring Arab and African countries.

The Russian-Egyptian partnership also discussed establishing tanks for edible oils, which will contribute to maximizing Egypt's strategic stock of wheat and reducing the cost of shipping as well as trading circles.

Topics: wheat Egypt Russia

