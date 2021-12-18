You are here

Israeli police detain Palestinian woman accused of stabbing settler
An injured Israeli settler talks to medics near the scene of a security incident in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Israeli police detain Palestinian woman accused of stabbing settler
JERUSALEM: A Palestinian woman on Saturday stabbed an Israeli settler near a disputed holy site in Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, wounding him slightly, a border guard spokesperson said.
The attack took place near a flashpoint site known to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarch and to Muslims as the Ibrahimi mosque, a place revered by both faiths.
Israeli border guards said they had arrested the attacker, a 65-year-old Palestinian woman from a nearby village, the statement added.
The wounded man was a 38-year-old resident of the nearby settlement of Kiryat Arba.
Israel seized the West Bank in the Six-Day War of 1967. Since then nearly 700,000 Jewish Israelis have moved into West Bank and east Jerusalem settlements that much of the international community regard as illegal.
Hebron, the largest city in the West Bank with some 200,000 Palestinian residents, also has some 1,000 Jewish settlers living there under heavy protection from the Israeli army.
The attack comes as Israeli security forces continue a manhunt for the assailants behind a deadly shooting on Thursday near the northern West Bank wildcat settlement outpost of Homesh.
Israel’s army said Palestinian attackers opened fire on a car, killing 25-year-old Jewish religious student and settler Yehuda Dimentman.
No one has claimed responsibility for that attack, but multiple Palestinian organizations praised the shooting.
It is the latest violence over the past month, which has seen Palestinian attacks on Israelis and the killing of Palestinians by Israeli troops during clashes.
On Friday, United Nations Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said he was “alarmed by the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, which is claiming the lives of Israelis and Palestinians.”

Topics: Palestinian Israel West Bank

Houthi move to send home Iranian diplomat sparks debate in Yemen

A police trooper ahead of funerals of Houthi fighters in Sanaa on December 6, 2021. (Reuters)
A police trooper ahead of funerals of Houthi fighters in Sanaa on December 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 18 December 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi move to send home Iranian diplomat sparks debate in Yemen

A police trooper ahead of funerals of Houthi fighters in Sanaa on December 6, 2021. (Reuters)
  • WSJ reported Houthis sent request to the Arab coalition to allow Hassan Erlo to fly back to Iran
Updated 18 December 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Houthi plan to send Iran’s envoy in Sanaa back to his home country has sparked a debate among Yemenis who have mostly disputed reports about a possible rift between the militia and the Iranian regime.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the Houthis had sent a request to the Arab coalition, which controls Yemeni airspace, to allow Hassan Erlo to fly back to Iran.

Iran appointed Erlo as ambassador in Houthi-controlled Sanaa in Oct. 2020, a move that sparked outrage in Yemen and prompted the government to call him a “de facto ruler” of Houthi-controlled territories who commanded military operations against Yemeni forces.

Yemeni political and military analysts, politicians and rights activists ruled out the possibility of tension between the Houthis and Iran.

“Al-Houthi is an essential part of Iran's sectarian project to conquer or destroy the region,” Yassen Saeed Makkawi, an adviser to the Yemeni president, tweeted.

For more than a decade, Yemeni governments have accused the Iranian regime of supporting the Houthis with advanced weapons, politically and financially, citing interceptions of weapon shipments bound for the militia, the death of Iranian, Lebanese and Iraqi military officers during fighting in Yemen, biased media coverage of Iran-funded media establishments and Erlo’s appointment.

If there was no presence of Iran's military experts on the ground, the government and the Arab coalition would have expelled the Houthis from Sanaa and other areas under their control, experts said.

Col. Yahiya Abu Hatem, a Yemeni military analyst, said the Iranian official might have been infected with COVID-19 or wounded in airstrikes. 

He added that, with this move, Iran might try to prove that the Houthis were the sole controller of its decisions in Yemen.

“Al-Houthi is a faction of Iran's Revolutionary Guards outside the borders of Iran. What unites Al-Houthi with Iran is the rebels' dependency and absolute loyalty to Iran. Any talk of a dispute between Houthis and Iran is just nonsense,” Abu Hatem said.

Saleh Al-Baydani, a Yemeni political analyst, argued that the “sick” Iranian official was supposed to be evacuated on a flight arranged by a mediator and was canceled due to the latest airstrikes by coalition planes on Sanaa. “This faltering evacuation is purely due to medical and not political reasons.”

Other Yemenis noted that Iran had fabricated news about rifts to give recognition to the Houthis and to alleviate international pressure on the movement.

Fahed Taleb Al-Sharafi, a Yemeni journalist, said the Revolutionary Guards directly supervised the Houthis. “The story of the Houthi dispute with Erlo is an Iranian ploy with the aim of bringing recognition and easing the increasing international pressure on the Houthis.”

Other Yemenis agreed there were disputes between Iran and the Houthis that had emerged during recent months, after Iranian military plans failed to lead to the Houthi occupation of the central city of Marib.

Five months after Erlo’s arrival in Sanaa, the Houthis announced resuming a major military offensive to seize control of the city. 

They suffered thousands of losses and largely failed to achieve their goal, despite making rapid progress in Marib and Al-Bayda provinces.

Faisal Al-Majidi, an undersecretary at the Justice Ministry, said the Iranians were seeking to replace Erlo after failing to capture Marib. “This is nothing more than an Iranian stance after its failure to capture Marib,” he said.

Najeeb Ghallab, an undersecretary at the Information Ministry and a political analyst, told Arab News that less influential figures in the Houthi movement were not happy with the sweeping Iranian influence on it, mainly during the war. 

“Those people are seeking a natural relationship with Iran, not Iran’s full control of the movement,” Ghallab said.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Iran Houthis Coronavirus

Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Saturday it carried 19 operations against the Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Yemeni governorates of Marib and Al-Jawf during the past 24 hours, Al Arabiya TV reported.

The bloc said at least 80 militants were killed and 11 vehicles were destroyed in the attacks.

Topics: Yemen

Updated 18 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration, issued at the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption that concluded on Friday, warned of the increasing risks of corruption, represented in economic spending and health relief.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration, called for securing the response to emergencies and crises by collecting best practices and challenges, with the aim of developing guidelines to enhance cooperation to prevent, identify, investigate and prosecute corruption in times of emergency and during response and recovery from crises, according to the Middle East News Agency.

More than 2,100 participants from governments, regional and intergovernmental organizations, civil society, the academic community and the private sector from more than 150 countries, attended physically and virtually to participate in the work of the ninth session of the conference under the Egyptian presidency last week.

There were more than 70 events on the sidelines of the session, which included discussions on corruption, gender, health care, COVID-19, sports, education and youth.

The United Nations Convention against Corruption is considered the only legally binding global instrument against the crime of corruption.

The convention, which came into force in December 2005, has almost universal compliance and has been ratified by 189 countries.

Under the convention, countries are legally obliged to prevent and criminalize corruption, strengthen international cooperation, recover and return looted funds and improve technical assistance and information exchange in both the public and private sectors.

At the conference’s closing session, Ghada Wali, Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Head of the UN Office on Crime and Drugs, announced that countries had agreed on eight resolutions that support international efforts to combat corruption in the coming years.

Wali said that the Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration on fighting corruption in times of crisis stresses the need to recover from the coronavirus pandemic with integrity, and it helps countries support their readiness to face future emergencies.

Wali alluded to decisions taken during the current session related to recovering looted funds, activating regional and international cooperation, education and youth empowerment, and following up on commitments made during the previous sessions of the conference to strengthen the prevention of corruption and encourage cooperation among the supervisory institutions.

The member states agreed that the US should host next year’s session.

Topics: Egypt

Updated 18 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The local Masrawy news outlet reported the three were among travelers from South Africa
  • Egypt has reported a total 373,500 cases, including 21,277 fatalities, since the pandemic began
CAIRO: Egypt has detected its first omicron cases, the Ministry of Health has announced.

It said that by monitoring arrivals from the countries in which the variant had appeared, and based on the results of the genetic sequencing test conducted for all detected positive cases, the variant was detected among 26 confirmed coronavirus cases.

It added that two of the three individuals were not suffering from any symptoms, while the third person was only showing mild symptoms. All three are currently in isolation and are receiving follow-ups from a medical team.

The monitoring and follow-up process did not result in the discovery of omicron cases at any airports or ports, the ministry said.

The ministry has started giving out booster shots to all citizens and residents who have been vaccinated for six months, prioritizing tourist governorates.

Egypt recorded 910 new coronavirus cases on Friday and 43 deaths, bringing the total number of detected cases to 373,509, including 310,749 recoveries and 21,277 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt omicron

Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

  • The forum will consider a draft resolution brought by the EU that condemns violations by all sides
GENEVA: All sides in the deepening conflict in northern Ethiopia are committing severe human rights violations and should pull back from their year-old war, the UN said.

An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people are detained, including nine UN staff, under a state of emergency and its “excessively broad provision” declared by the government last month, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif, said.

“Many are detained incommunicado or in unknown locations. This is tantamount to enforced disappearance, and a matter of very grave concern,” she told a special session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Zenebe Kebede, did not comment directly on the accusations of detentions, but said that there was a failure to condemn what he said was a series of abuses by rebellious forces from the northern Tigray region.

“Ethiopia is being targeted and singled out at the Human Rights Council for defending a democratically elected government, the peace and the future of its people,” he said.

Thousands of civilians have died and millions have fled in the conflict between the federal government and rebellious forces including fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition for nearly 30 years.

Al-Nashif said people had been detained in Oromiya and Benishangul-Gumuz regions this month.

“I also deplore increasing hate speech and incitement to violence by federal and regional authorities, as well as other public figures, particularly targeted against Tigrayans and members of the Oromo community,” she added.

The forum will consider a draft resolution brought by the EU that condemns violations by all sides. If adopted, it would set up an international commission of rights experts on Ethiopia to investigate and report back after a year.

The US called for the resolution’s adoption and for the Ethiopian government to “release all civilians and allow international monitors timely access to detainees.”

Ethiopia’s Zenebe rejected the resolution and said the government would not work with any such commission.

He added that the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission had already worked with the UN rights office to investigate accusations of abuses, and was ready to do so again.

That joint investigation published last month found that all sides in Tigray’s conflict had committed violations that may amount to war crimes.

Diplomats expected the vote on the resolution to be close at the 47-member-state forum.

The African Group of countries said that “any politicization of the investigation process must be avoided” and that the EU had “totally ignored its positions and advice on this delicate situation.”

The proposed investigative mechanism was “counterproductive and likely to exacerbate tensions,” it said, calling for the resolution to be rejected.

In Addis Ababa, Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment.

Topics: Ethiopia conflict human rights Nada Al-Nashif Ethiopia UN

