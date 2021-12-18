You are here

Injury-hit Leeds thrashed again in Premier League, 4-1 by Arsenal

Arsenal’s Ben White in action with Leeds United’s Jack Harrison during their Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds on Saturday. (Reuters)
  • Leeds were down to nine senior players and with a 15-year-old on the bench amid an injury crisis
  • Leeds even lost another player, Jack Harrison, to injury before halftime
LEEDS: Injury-hit Leeds slumped to their second alarming loss in five days, 4-1 at home to Arsenal in the only English Premier League match to take place on Saturday because of a wave of pandemic-affected postponements.
Coming off a 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Tuesday, Leeds — down to nine senior players and with a 15-year-old on the bench amid an injury crisis — were ripped apart in the first half as Gabriel Martinelli scored twice and Bukayo Saka added another.
Leeds even lost another player, Jack Harrison, to injury before halftime and manager Marcelo Bielsa had his head bowed as he walked back to the dressing rooms, with his team having allowed 15 shots on goal in a chaotic display.
The home side were better organized in the second half and managed a consolation when Raphinha converted a penalty after 19-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt was tripped by Ben White, Arsenal’s former Leeds center back.
Substitute Emile Smith Rowe’s 84th-minute goal, after he was played through by Martin Odegaard, piled on the misery for Leeds, who are five points above the relegation zone having played three games more than third-from-bottom Burnley.
Arsenal consolidated fourth place in the race for Champions League qualification and are four points above fifth-placed West Ham having played 18 of 38 games.
Burnley’s game at Aston Villa was postponed earlier Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Villa squad, trimming the latest round of the Premier League to four games. The other three games are on Sunday.

Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 to claim 2021 FIFA Arab Cup title in Qatar

Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 to claim 2021 FIFA Arab Cup title in Qatar

Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
  • Goals come in extra time after tense 90 minutes ended goalless at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor
DOHA: Algeria defeated Tunisia 2-0 to lift the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup trophy in Qatar on Saturday, in a hard-fought final between the two North African giants.

It took a spectacular strike from Amir Sayoud after 99 minutes to break the deadlock in a tight game that had been goalless at the end of normal time. Yacine Brahimi then sealed the win with the final kick.

To lose by two goals was harsh on Tunisia. Either team could have ended up winning this clash at Al-Bayt Stadium in the city of Al-Khor. It was a fine end to what has been an exciting, enthralling competition. 

As the African champions, who had defeated Morocco and Qatar in the knockout stages, celebrated in front of their fans, the start of the game already seemed like ancient history despite an exciting opening. 

Tunisia, who had not lost a competitive match against Algeria for 34 years, started brightly and came close to taking the lead after 13 minutes. A long free-kick made its way to the far post with Bilel Ifa waiting, and while his header beat the goalkeeper, it bounced back off the crossbar. Soon after, Hocine Benayada was not far away from putting the ball into his own net when trying to clear a Tunisian attack.

Then suddenly, with 20 minutes on the clock, Algeria should have scored on the break. Baghdad Bounedjah broke free on the right and it seemed Tayeb Meziani just had to tap the ball home from close range, but somehow the 25-year-old shot wide. Ten minutes later, Brahimi also looked set to score from close range after great work on the left from Mohamed Belaili, but his shot was blocked. 

It all became a little bad-tempered for the rest of the half as referee Daniel Siebert showed the yellow card four times in the final few minutes. 

The second-half started brightly as the first with both teams getting into dangerous positions without creating the clear cut chances needed to break the deadlock. It was end-to-end football but there were usually defenders there to get in a last-ditch tackle or block. That was summed up with 10 minutes remaining, when Tunisia’s Mohamed Drager was about to pull the trigger inside the area, only for Ilyes Cheti to clear the danger.

Neither coach wanted to ring changes and Tunisia’s approach looked likely to be vindicated as they started to fire more set pieces into the Algerian area, but without much return. Extra time had looked likely for much of the second-half, but this has been a tournament of late goals, and Seifeddine Jaziri had the best chance of the half in the last minute. The tournament’s top scorer burst through on goal but, after being forced wider than he would have liked by the Algerian defence, he fired into the side netting.

It was always going to take something special to break this tightest of deadlocks, and it came in the 99th minute. Amir Sayoud had the ball 25 meters from goal and, for once, there was a clear sight of goal, with the substitute letting fly with his left foot, and the ball soaring into the top corner to give goalkeeper Mouez Hassen no chance.

As expected, Tunisia came back and in the final seconds of the first period of extra time, Raiss M’Bolhi had to make a smart save from a fierce Mohamed Ali Ben Rhomdane shot. Early in the second period, Mohamed Firas Ben Larbi came close, shooting inches wide from the edge of the area.

The Carthage Eagles continued to push forward with increasing desperation and had a corner in stoppage time with ‘keeper Hassen going into the opposition box. Algeria cleared and there was Brahimi to run into an empty Tunisian half, and roll the ball home from close range to start the celebrations.

Earlier on Saturday, Qatar took third place ahead of Egypt, winning a penalty shootout 5-4 after 120 minutes of football ended goalless. Mohamed Sherif was the one to miss the target for Egypt.

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements
Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements
  • Magpies face champions Man City this weekend amid festive fixture cancelations
LONDON: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has called for strong leadership amid a series of postponements of Premier League games due to a coronavirus disease outbreak.

Newcastle take on Manchester City at St James’ Park on Sunday, and at present, the game will go ahead, though six other fixtures have been canceled.

While Howe is understanding of the situation, despite United not reporting any positive tests this week, he does not think it is best for the integrity of the competition for some teams to play and others not to.

“This is just my opinion — I don’t think we want half the games played and half the games not played,” he said. “I think the league really loses something if it becomes disjointed in terms of the number of games played.  

“A decision needs to be made for the benefit of the league and to make sure there is integrity through the competition. That would be my view on it — they either all go ahead or don’t.”

Premier League chiefs and clubs are set to meet on Monday to consider a response to the most recent outbreak, as the omicron variant sweeps through the UK.

A circuit-breaking postponement of all matches is the most likely outcome, possibly until mid-January, in the hope that clubs can reduce the risk and spread of infection inside their COVID-19 bubbles.

Meanwhile, Howe has explained his decision to leave out top scorer Callum Wilson at Anfield after his side were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool on Thursday night.

“We felt it was the moment where we could give Callum a rest and protect him,” said Howe. “I know the player very well, I know his history. I know how important he is for the team and the club, so it was a case of just trying to manage his minutes.

“There are no guarantees if you do manage minutes that you’ll keep everybody fit but I think we’ve got to be intelligent and make the right call on the player’s behalf and obviously the team. Today was that moment for Callum.”

The player who led the line in his absence was Allan Saint-Maximin, although his involvement on Sunday remains in doubt due to injury.

Howe said: “With Maxi, I think he took a really nasty tackle, I don’t know if his injury is related to that tackle or more muscular — I’ve got no idea.

“I did try and speak to him as he came off but didn’t manage to get clear communication on what that was so fingers crossed for him.

“He’s such a big player for us. We don’t want to lose him for any amount of time.”

Another player who has impressed under Howe, but also looks set for a spell on the sidelines, is Jamal Lewis.

The former Norwich City defender has endured a difficult time since arriving on Tyneside in the summer of 2020, but looked to be finding his feet under Howe until he pulled up with a hamstring injury this week.

Howe admits the injury is bad but hopes Lewis will not be out too long into 2022.

“It looks bad. It looks like a hamstring problem,” said the head coach. “It’s a surprise with Jamal because he’s so athletic. He’s been excellent in terms of his athletic work for us so far.

“So early in the game, it was a surprise and obviously it was damaging to us to lose a sub so early in the match,” he added.

“Matt Ritchie came on and was fantastic in his place but certainly, it’s not the time of year for us to lose players and fingers crossed it’s only Jamal that will probably go into the Christmas period in doubt.”

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak
Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak
  • Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests
LONDON: The Premier League lost another match to a COVID-19 outbreak in a squad when Aston Villa’s home game against Burnley was postponed around two hours before kickoff Saturday.
Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in its squad that were reported early Saturday. The league approved Villa’s request to postpone the match “based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.”
Five matches scheduled for this weekend had already been called off because of coronavirus outbreaks in squads.
The league said the remaining four games — Leeds-Arsenal on Saturday and Newcastle-Manchester City, Wolverhampton-Chelsea and Tottenham-Liverpool on Sunday — “are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
  • The 2009 and 2015 MWTC champion will face Andrey Rublev in Saturday’s final after the Russian world No.5 beat Denis Shapovalov in the first semi-final
ABU DHABI: Andy Murray continued his march towards a possible third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title with an impressive display to end Rafa Nadal’s MWTC reign. He won their semi-final clash 6-3, 7-5, to set a final showdown with world No.5 Andrey Rublev on Saturday at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.

Murray has looked sharp on his return to Abu Dhabi at the 13th MWTC and showed great determination to see off long-time rival Nadal. Murray broke the reigning MWTC champion’s serve in game six and never looked back, taking out the first set 6-3.

Nadal saved a break point in the first game of the second set and had Murray on the backfoot in game four, but Murray held serve to square the set at 2-2. Nadal produced a huge forehand to save break point in game five and roared back from 0-30 in game nine to hold serve and take a 5-4 lead.

However, in his next service game, the Spanish star put a volley into the net and then went long with a backhand, handing Murray a 6-5 lead and a chance to serve for the match.

And the Scot obliged, holding serve to see out the match and set up an intriguing final clash with Rublev, who had earlier beaten Denis Shapovalov in the first semi-final.

“There were definitely some things I did really well out there. It was very special for me to be back out on the court playing against Rafa and playing in front of a big crowd,” said Murray after an impressive performance.

“I served better today, I was more comfortable and was able to dictate a lot more of the rallies and that will be important for me against Rublev, who is one of the best attacking players.”

“It makes a massive difference to playing in front of the fans. Fans are what makes sport special, and it makes it easier for players. Events such as this are great for the players. It gives us the chance to work on a lot of things and I think players look to play the right way when they come here because it sets you up for a big start of the year.”

Nadal chose to look at the positives in defeat despite not being able to make it to another final in front of his adoring Abu Dhabi fans.

“It’s been a long time since I played, and this was a tough opponent to face in my first match for a while. I did a lot of things well. It was a positive match in a lot of ways. Well done to Andy, I’m happy for him, but I will take the positives and we will continue learning,” said Nadal after his defeat. “This is just the beginning. It feels good to be back playing some good tennis.”

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha
Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha
  • Both teams reached the final in dramatic circumstances with winners deep into stoppage time
A fascinating final between neighbors Tunisia and Algeria awaits us today in a special final of the Arab Cup.

It has been a wonderful tournament, with 10th Arab Cup preserving the traditions and characteristics that have long defined the competition.

Algeria ensured the final will be a historic one when they qualified for the first time by beating Qatar 2-1. Thus they set a date with Tunisia, who defeated Egypt 1-0, in the first all-African final since the establishment of the tournament.

Last-minute goals were a prominent feature in the group stages, and this continued in the dramatic semi-finals, both confrontations being decided very late with the help of friendly fire and a penalty kick.

In the first half of the match against Egypt, Tunisian coach Munther Al-Kabeer adopted a 5-4-1 formation, which enabled his team to put pressure on their opponents. Despite the setback of an injury to Yassin Meriah, it proved successful in stopping their opponents from scoring, setting the stage for that late dramatic win thanks to Egyptian captain Amr El-Solia’s 95th minute own goal.

It was Egypt’s first defeat in 19 games since their elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

How much the void left by Meriah will affect the Tunisians in the final remains to be seen. Muhammad Ali bin Ramadan will again replace him, as he did against Egypt.

Throughout the tournament Tunisia have presented a significant aerial threat from set pieces. Against Egypt, the Carthage Eagles played eight balls from free kicks into the penalty area — including the one that set up the winner. According to their coach, they should focus on repeating this in the final against Algeria.

The second semi-final between Algeria and Qatar was in danger of being overshadowed by the refereeing and VAR, which prompted the Saharawis to celebrate their win in front of the officials, who they deemed had almost cost them a win with the 19 minutes of stoppage time added at the end of the 90 minutes.

It was the second match in row that had ended in high drama for the Algerians. They had put on an excellent performance in the quarter-final against neighbors Morocco, the match providing everything we love about football and ending with a tense penalty shootout.

The semi-final against Qatar proved even more dramatic, with the hosts equalizing in the sixth minute of stoppage time and Algeria’s winner, incredibly, coming in the 17th minute.

The final is an intriguing one between two nations with a long history in continental competitions and World Cup qualifiers. Their last match was a friendly in June which Algeria won 2-1. Their previous match was another friendly in 2019, which Algeria also won. Tunisia’s last victory in this fixture came at the 2017 African Nations.

Algeria have a formidable squad full of players of high quality and physical prowess. As pointed out by coach Majid Bougherra, his players have endured difficult matches and played more minutes than any other team. He stressed the difficulty of playing six matches in 17 days with a team made up mostly of home players and missing some Europe-based players such as Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

I was particularly drawn to the performances of veteran Algerian goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi, especially in the semi-final win, while for Tunisia Mohamed Drager, who plays for Nottingham Forest, has stood out in the three matches he has taken part in.

At the start, the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup looked like a dress rehearsal for Qatar 2022, with many teams treating it as warm-up for continental tournaments and World Cup qualifiers in the coming months.

But with every match, culminating in those two semi-finals, it has proved itself a competition worthy of its name. On Saturday evening, we await another titanic battle between Algeria and Tunisia.

