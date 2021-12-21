You are here

Royal decree appoints Dr. Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Saleh Al-Sulaiman as governor of General Authority for Defense Development

Royal decree appoints Dr. Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Saleh Al-Sulaiman as governor of General Authority for Defense Development
RIYADH: Dr. Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Saleh Al-Sulaiman has been appointed Govenor of the General Authority for Defense Development in the role of minister by a royal decree issued by King Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The decree also set out that the appointment be communicated to the relevant authorities for approval and implementation.

The department was established in September during a Cabinet session, overseen by King Salman.

RIYADH: The Saudi government offered denominated sukuk in Saudi riyals worth SR415 million ($110.5 million) for the December issuance, the National Debt Management Center announced on Tuesday.

The issuance comes under the Kingdom’s riyal-denominated sukuk program.

The first tranche had a size of SR200 million and matures in 2029 while the second tranche was valued at SR215 million and matures in 2031.

The Kingdom collected a total amount of SR74.8 billion of sukuk in monthly issuances for the previous 11 months. Now, it obtained a total value of SR75.2 billion financing from Sukuk.

The Saudi Finance Ministry established the sukuk program throough the NDMC in July 2017.

The Kingdom’s public debt stood at SR948.3 billion at the end of this year’s third quarter, according to the ministry’s latest quarterly budget report. Domestic debt accounted for 59.1 percent while external debt made up 40.9 percent of the debt.

In its 2022 budget statement, the ministry predicted that public debt will reach SR938 billion next year.

RIYADH: Amazon said the new Saudi-dialect version of its Alexa and Echo smart speaker devices goes beyond local — it is hyperlocal.

The speaker, which syncs with the tech shopping giant’s virtual assistant Alexa, now communicates not only in generic Saudi Arabic but in the Hejazi dialect of Jeddah, the Najdi dialect of Riyadh and the Khaleeji dialect of Dammam and the eastern Gulf.
The product began shipping on Dec. 14.
“This goes beyond localization,” Raf Fatani, Amazon’s regional general manager, devices and services told Arab News. “It’s more about hyper-localization.”
This customization took Amazon two years, a task that will continue as the product is refined.
Fatani said: “We have over a 100 teams around the world dedicated to this project. They have worked on everything from the physical product, to packaging, to compliance.
“Amazon has access to world-class linguistic scientists, artificial intelligence innovators, distinguished engineers and local content architects.”
Arabic joins the list of eight languages Alexa understands — English, French, Portuguese, Hindi, German, Italian, Spanish and Japanese.
A large amount of this latest language service development was carried out in Saudi Arabia.
“You can’t build a local product out of Timbuktu,” Fatani added. “You’ve got to be close to the customer to fully understand the cultural nuances.”

Key features

Amazon’s Alexa voice services division has a Riyadh-based team that helps third-party companies provide Echo users with easy access to broadcasters such as MBC and Fatafeat, to music streaming services such as Anghami, or events such as Riyadh Season.
The system can pick up football scores and up-to-date prayer times, or turn off your lights at home. It has over 100,000 features.
“Our solution architects sit with local service providers and work with them to build Alexa’s skills in the Saudi dialects,” Fatani said.
Amazon competes with Google’s Nest and Apple’s Siri in the global market for smart speakers.

Echo

Echo was released in 2014 and the firm shipped 100 million units worldwide up until 2019. But this jumped to over 50 million of sales in 2020, according to market research firm Business of Apps, coinciding with lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of the second quarter of last year, Amazon had a 42 percent share of the smart speaker market, with Google at 37 percent and Apple at 21 percent, according to tech research company Omdia.
When Fatani and his team developed the Saudi version of Echo and Alexa, he was frequently asked, who are you building this for?

He said: “For my mother, who doesn’t speak great English, who is elderly and who is not that tech savvy. If we build something easy for her, then it will be accessible to everyone.”
The firm said as customers use the local version of Alexa, named after Egypt’s ancient library of Alexandria, the AI-driven device will deepen its knowledge of Saudi cultures and norms.
Fatani said: “You can have a conversation and you don’t know quite what to expect in terms of the reply. The personality of Alexa continues to blow me away. She knows Saudi poems, riddles and proverbs and she learns more all the time.”
Smart speakers hit the headlines in 2019 when it surfaced that the tech giants who make them use computers as well as thousands of people around the world to listen in on conversations customers have with their devices. This adds to the computer’s understanding of conversational language.
The revelation sparked concerns about privacy, with tech firms having to give out information to customers on how to disable the mics on their speakers.
Fatani said that privacy issues around the products remain a key concern at Amazon.
He added: “When you turn off the Echo mic, you’ll actually turn off the electricity supply to the device.
“So it literally cannot operate. Echo is built with privacy in mind, rather than this being an add-on. And as with humans, trust in technology is hard to gain and easily lost. If we don’t give utmost importance to user privacy, we won’t have any customers.”

Saudi e-commerce

Fatani convinced the senior management of Amazon to focus on Saudi Arabia by pointing out that there were thousands of Echo users in the Kingdom even before the device was available in Arabic.
He may have also pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s growing e-commerce sector was worth over $7 billion in 2020, according to market analysis firm ecommerceDB.
However, Amazon has been increasingly active in the MENA region since March 2017, when it acquired the leading regional e-commerce platform Souq.com in a deal worth $580 million.
And Fatani noted that the ambition of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to create a knowledge-based “smart economy” is a further incentive for Amazon to focus on the Kingdom.
Fatani said: “There is strong and stable internet connectivity which is the fastest in the world, high mobile penetration rates and a young demographic.
“So it was a no-brainer. Why Saudi? More like, why not Saudi? This is the right place and the right time to be here.”
And what does the future hold for Echo and Alexa in Saudi Arabia and across the world?
Fatani added: “The future of voice-command technology probably won’t be so much about the device itself.”
“It will be more about the AI behind the device, which will simply fade in and help you with your day-to-day activities — so that you do better things with your time and spend more time with your loved ones, without having to worry about a piece of equipment.”

RIYADH: The annual inflation rate in the US hit 6 percent in October, its highest level since the 1990s. While Capital Economics, an economic research company, does not expect it to stay at this high level, it still believes that inflation will remain relatively high, hampering stock market returns.

The London-based company does not share the bleak opinion that this high level will correspond to negative returns such as was the case in the 1970s. Yet, investors seem to be understating the inflation risks on the stock market, thinking it will drop in the coming period, the firm indicated.

Capital Economics believes that inflation will hover around 3 percent in the coming decade, which could be a cause for trouble for the stock market. This will be through three main mechanisms.

First of all, the research firm thinks that wage inflation will be persistent, pushing corporates’ profit margins down, setting back returns.

Secondly, since inflation is set to be around 3 percent, this will still prompt the Federal Reserve to introduce further monetary tightening. Currently, investors seem to be discounting very little tightening as they expect inflation to decline considerably in the next period. 

However, when investors start to discount more tightening, this will cause weaker equity returns.

The third channel through which the 3 percent inflation will inhibit stock market returns is through the rise in equity risk premium, which is currently low. The latter is the excess return earned by an investor when they invest in the stock market over a risk-free rate.

Again, persistent inflation will prompt investors to review their assessment and a higher risk premium will cause a drop in the stock market valuation.

 

Current account deficit

The US current account deficit surged to a 15-year high in the third quarter amid a record increase in imports as businesses rushed to replenish depleted inventories to meet strong demand, reported Reuters. 

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, accelerated 8.3 percent to $214.8 billion last quarter. That was the largest shortfall since the third quarter of 2006.

Data for the second quarter was revised to show a $198.3 billion deficit, instead of $190.3 billion as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $205.0 billion deficit last quarter.

The current account gap represented 3.7 percent of gross domestic product. That was the largest share since the fourth quarter of 2008 and was up from 3.5 percent in the April-June quarter.

Still, the deficit remains below a peak of 6.3 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2005 as the US is now a net exporter of crude oil and fuel.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution on Tuesday announced the establishment of an independent specialized unit to investigate financial frauds, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi Arabia is taking several measures to ensure the protection of consumers and businesses within the Kingdom and from criminals operating outside.

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 6.62 percent to $48,886 at 5:16 p.m. Riyadh time, after recording a decline over the past few weeks.

The price is down more than 33 percent from an all-time high on Nov. 10.

Many analysts expected the price of Bitcoin to be very bullish during November and December, and to reach $100,000 by the end of the year.

However, over the past 13 years or more, Bitcoin prices have been bearish in the last two months of the year.

Bitcoin is the electronic alternative to gold, regardless of the short volatility of the cryptocurrency, CoinMENA co-founder Talal Al-Tabbaa said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

With the drop in oil prices and the start of a shutdown due to omicron, the cryptocurrency may emerge as a safe haven for some investors who agree with Al-Tabbaas’ view.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,006, up 5.72 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

The cryptocurrency market has seen sharp fluctuations this year. Some of them have managed to steal the spotlight with record gains.

Meanwhile, the digital asset XRP has gained more than 10 percent in value over the past week.

This contrasted with the losses by the majority of cryptocurrencies over the same period, according to Bitcoin.com.

XRP represents 1.76 percent of the $2.3 trillion crypto economy, and is up 54 percent since the beginning of the year.

However, its 12-month gain was significantly lower than most of the leading 10 crypto assets.

 

