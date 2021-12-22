Factors to watch for before trading on Dec. 22, 2021

RIYADH: Saudi bourse’s main stock index TASI edged up 0.81 percent to 11,261 points in the previous trading session, while most of the GCC stock indices ended lower amid investor uncertainty.
The parallel market Nomu dropped 0.81 percent to 27,156 points.
As Saudi Arabia’s TASI saw gains, Abu Dhabi’s index ADI dropped 1.8 percent, followed by the UAE’s DFMGI, the Qatari index QSI, and Bahrain’s BAX, all down 0.1 percent.
Apart from the Gulf, the Egyptian index EGX saw gains of 0.4 percent.
Stock news:
- Advanced Petrochemical Co. to distribute dividends for the fourth quarter of 2021 at SR0.65 ($0.17) per share, totaling SR140.7 million, on Feb. 20, 2022
- Arab National Bank to distribute cash dividends amounting to SR675 million, at 4.5 percent of par. The distribution date will be announced later, according to a filing
- SEDCO Capital REIT Fund announced the completion of the cash subscription process to increase its asset value, with a coverage ratio of 339.22 percent
- Leejam Sports Co. announced the opening of two new fitness centers in Riyadh, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030
Calendar:
Dec. 22, 2021:
- Last day to subscribe to Sadr Logistics’ rump shares
Dec. 23, 2021:
- Last day to subscribe to Batic Investment and Logistics Co.’s new shares
- Individual subscription to Jahez Marketing Co.’s initial public offering starts, with as many as 272,786 shares up for subscription
- Hail Cement Co. will start dividend distribution at 5 percent of the company’s capital for the first nine months of 2021
Dec. 26, 2021:
- Last day for individual subscription to Jahez Marketing Co.’s initial public offering