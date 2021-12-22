You are here

Factors to watch for before trading on Dec. 22, 2021

Factors to watch for before trading on Dec. 22, 2021
Updated 22 December 2021
Salma Wael

Updated 22 December 2021
Salma Wael

Factors to watch for before trading on Dec. 22, 2021
Updated 22 December 2021
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi bourse’s main stock index TASI edged up 0.81 percent to 11,261 points in the previous trading session, while most of the GCC stock indices ended lower amid investor uncertainty.

The parallel market Nomu dropped 0.81 percent to 27,156 points.

As Saudi Arabia’s TASI saw gains, Abu Dhabi’s index ADI dropped 1.8 percent, followed by the UAE’s DFMGI, the Qatari index QSI, and Bahrain’s BAX, all down 0.1 percent.

Apart from the Gulf, the Egyptian index EGX saw gains of 0.4 percent.

  • Advanced Petrochemical Co. to distribute dividends for the fourth quarter of 2021 at SR0.65 ($0.17) per share, totaling SR140.7 million, on Feb. 20, 2022
  • Arab National Bank to distribute cash dividends amounting to SR675 million, at 4.5 percent of par. The distribution date will be announced later, according to a filing
  • SEDCO Capital REIT Fund announced the completion of the cash subscription process to increase its asset value, with a coverage ratio of 339.22 percent
  • Leejam Sports Co. announced the opening of two new fitness centers in Riyadh, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030

Dec. 22, 2021:

  • Last day to subscribe to Sadr Logistics’ rump shares  

Dec. 23, 2021:

  • Last day to subscribe to Batic Investment and Logistics Co.’s new shares
  • Individual subscription to Jahez Marketing Co.’s initial public offering starts, with as many as 272,786 shares up for subscription
  • Hail Cement Co. will start dividend distribution at 5 percent of the company’s capital for the first nine months of 2021

Dec. 26, 2021:

  • Last day for individual subscription to Jahez Marketing Co.’s initial public offering

 

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
  • The $3.6 billion price tag implies that the valuation of LF Logistics has more than doubled since the Temasek deal
Container shipping giant Maersk on Wednesday agreed to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for $3.6 billion in an all-cash deal that will add hundreds of warehouses in Asia and help it expand beyond its core ocean freight business.


The deal is one of the group’s largest takeovers to date and follows a series of acquisitions including logistics and e-commerce firms, a freight forwarder specialized in air freight and its smaller rival Hamburg Sud.


“Today we mainly help our customers import from Asia, but with this acquisition we make a big bet on long-term growth in Asia and on offering our customers better access to the Asian consumer,” Maersk Chief Executive Soren Skou said on a conference call.


Record high container freight rates stemming from the impact of the pandemic have boosted big shipping companies and prompted deal-making by Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Company.


With chaotic conditions in the global supply chain, big companies have been willing to pay a premium for more reliable and integrated freight solutions.


Maersk will buy LF Logistics from Li & Fung Ltd, a Hong Kong-based supply chain manager, and from Singapore state investor Temasek which bought 22 percent of the company in 2019. The deal is expected to close in 2022.


With a network of 223 warehouses, including 49 in China, and around 10,000 employees in 14 Asian countries, LF Logistics provides land-based services such as warehousing and trucking to more than 250 global customers.


Maersk plans to “turbo-charge” growth at LF Logistics by doubling revenue to $2 billion and operating profit to $500 million in four years.


With the deal, Maersk will own 549 warehouses globally and increase total warehouse floor capacity by 40 percent, creating the world’s seventh largest contract logistics company behind the likes of UPS, DHL and Kuehne+Nagel.


The $3.6 billion price tag implies that the valuation of LF Logistics has more than doubled since the Temasek deal valued the company at nearly $1.4 billion two years ago.


“The company has grown a lot since 2019, valuations in general are high, and we are paying a control premium which Temasek did not pay,” Vincent Clerc, head of Maersk’s ocean and logistics business, told Reuters in an interview.


Since breaking up its conglomerate in 2016, including selling its oil and gas business, Maersk has transformed into an integrated logistics company.

The company aims to bring in half of its revenue from land-based services, up from around a quarter now.


Maersk shares, which have risen more than four-fold since March last year, were trading 0.1 percent higher at 1129 GMT.

RIYADH: Starting from today, RSI will be the code on air tickets when you book your future trips to the world's largest sustainable tourism destination.

This comes as the Red Sea International Airport is now officially registered with the International Air Transport Association, IATA, the project's developer The Red Sea Development Co. said in a tweet.

The airport, due for completion in 2022, will serve an estimated one million tourists per year with a schedule of domestic and international flights, and a peak of 900 passengers per hour, the company said in a previous statement.

Foster + Partners was awarded the design contract for the airport.

  • The UAE is competing with Singapore, Switzerland, and others to become a global crypto hub
RIYADH: The UAE is in talks with Asian firms seeking to relocate to the Gulf nation, as part of efforts to transform itself into a hub for cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reported.

“We’ve seen multinational firms right now waiting to relocate out of east Asia,” Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The government is in talks with several companies looking to set up a base in the UAE, given stricter regulations elsewhere, and given the country's resilience during the pandemic, he said.

Binance had held discussions with regulators in the UAE about a possible headquarters in the country, Bloomberg reported last week.

 “Stay tuned,” Al Falasi said when asked about Binance’s plans. 

The UAE is competing with Singapore, Switzerland, and others to become a global crypto hub.

The Dubai World Trade Centre will become a comprehensive zone and regulator for virtual assets and cryptocurrencies, the government said on Monday.

“Cryptocurrency is here to stay, we’ve seen an increase in uptake,” Al Falasi said. “As long as you are following right regulation, there is no harm in adopting such technology or putting the regulation in place.”

NFTs

China's official Xinhua News Agency is planning to release news collectibles based on technology used for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), even though Beijing has banned all crypto-related transactions.

The collectibles, minted from selected news photo reports from this year, will be released free via its news app at 8 p.m. on Friday, the agency said, in an announcement on Wednesday.

The move comes despite China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies, which in the past few years has led to a ban on all related activities.

Other media outlets, such as the New York Times and Cable News Network, made similar offers earlier.

Although the Chinese authorities have not classified NFTs as illegal, it is a gray area, where any participant should proceed with caution.

Local companies such as Tencent and Ant Group have issued NFTs on their tightly-controlled blockchain platforms, according to Bloomberg.

Local media also warned against blind speculation in NFTs.

Daily Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 1.03 percent to $49,232 at 2:18 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,034, up 0.23 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Blackstone Group is planning to list India's first retail properties-centered REIT by mid-2022, with an estimated value of $2.2-2.5 billion, Economic Times reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the development.

The REIT’s portfolio entails a combination of its subsidiary Nexus Malls and assets acquired through a recent $1.5 billion deal with property development company Prestige Group.


A selection of investment bankers to handle the deal will be concluded by February, the sources said.

RIYADH: The board of Saudi Investment Bank, known as SAIB, has recommended its highest cash dividend since 2016, at SR0.7 per share, accounting to SR525 million ($140 million), as well as a capital increase of 33 percent.

The decision came as a step towards improving the bank’s capital base to support growth in the fiscal year 2022, SAIB said in a filing.

SAIB’s dividend payout recommendation brings it up 75 percent from the prior year’s dividends which stood at SR0.4.

The bank’s board recommendation for the capital hike will be via issuing bonus shares, granting one share for every three shares.

This will raise SAIB’s capital from SR7.5 billion to SR10 billion.

The bank was Saudi bourse's biggest gainer in morning trading, reaching its highest value compared to all closing prices in last two years, standing at SR18.76.

