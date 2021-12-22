You are here

Dakar Rally 2022 returns to Kingdom with Audi RS Q e-tron

Dakar Rally 2022 returns to Kingdom with Audi RS Q e-tron
A conventionally powered Dakar vehicle features two major components: The internal combustion engine and the transmission.
In January 2022, the Dakar Rally, one of the greatest internationally challenging off-road endurance events, will take place in Saudi Arabia. Featuring Audi’s latest innovative prototype, the Audi RS Q e-tron, the race will begin in Hail on Jan. 2 and make its way to Riyadh and finish in Jeddah. With its complex powertrain concept, the assembly of the rally cars has begun.

The Audi RS Q e-tron has an electric powertrain with two motor-generator units from Formula E. While the vehicle is in motion, the high-voltage battery is charged by an energy converter consisting of the efficient TFSI engine from the DTM and another MGU. The Audi RS Q e-tron is the most sophisticated vehicle in terms of technology that Audi Sport has ever deployed in racing.

According to Andreas Roos, project leader for all factory-backed motorsport activities,“The Dakar is extremely challenging – even for a conventionally powered vehicle. With our powertrain concept, the challenge is distinctly greater. The chassis and suspension do not entail major differences, but we have a lot more components in the car that must be not only high performing lightweight and functioning reliably under the extreme conditions of the Dakar. They also have to be attuned to each other perfectly and work together smoothly.”

A conventionally powered Dakar vehicle features two major components: The internal combustion engine and the transmission.

“In Audi RS Q e-tron, we have an electric motor at the front axle, an electric motor at the rear axle, the high-voltage battery and the energy converter, consisting of another MGU and the TFSI engine from the DTM,” said Roos.

“Each of these components require a dedicated cooling system. That means we have not only one cooling system in the car but as many as six, including the intercooler and air conditioning system for the driver and co-driver.”

A medical student has been praised for his heroism after saving another man’s life, following a near fatal incident. Saudi national Faisal Abdullah Mohammed Al-Ghamdi is being recognized for his quick thinking and using his medical background to properly assist a distressed individual.

Faisal was returning from a vaccination center where he was volunteering, when he discovered people trying to help a man who had sustained a serious injury following a hit and run. 

Faisal used his medical experience to correctly administer medical attention to the injured individual until the proper emergency services arrived. His efforts are attributed with saving the man’s life.

“I felt very proud and accomplished because I was able to help save someone’s life by God’s will. The man was in a dangerous condition, he was bleeding and people were trying to move him the wrong way.

Unfortunately, they did not have the medical and first aid knowledge to help with such a serious injury,” he said. Al-Ghamdi, who is currently studying medicine at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah, has also volunteered at King Adulaziz Hospital where he spent the last month working in the ER.

He attributes that the ER experience helped him gain valuable skills that aided him in his heroic treatment. “I would like to thank my parents as they are the ones who have always supported me.

I hope everyone learns first aid because it is not limited to doctors and paramedics, but everyone should learn it because we do not know when we face a dangerous case may need urgent intervention,” Al-Ghamdi said at the ceremony where he received his award at LG headquarters in Jeddah.

He will be gifted with an LG Smart electric cooker. He is the second citizen of the Kingdom to receive this award.

The first recipient of the award was Saudi national Mohammad Al Alit, who heroically protected his community from fire.

Al-Ghamdi was recognized for his efforts by an initiative known as the LG Righteous Person Award as LG has long aimed to create values needed by society through constant interaction with the communities.

LG will continue to encourage and support those valuable members of the society, who spread positivity and are dedicated toward doing social justice.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has attracted more than 150 Saudi volunteers, at a time when the country is promoting volunteerism as an important part of its national transformation program Vision 2030.

Young Saudi volunteers in particular, who comprise around 20 percent of the total number of the customer engagement workforce at the Pavilion, are part of what the government hopes will be a growing trend in the Kingdom.” The aim is to produce 1 million active volunteers by the end of the decade.

The volunteers were chosen from a competitive pool of more than 600 applicants. In preparation, the volunteers – who are Saudis studying or working in the UAE – undertook training courses on leadership, problem solving, communications and hospitality, to welcome and assist visitors to the Saudi Pavilion. They secured their placements through the Emirates Foundation, which facilitates public-private funded initiatives for the empowerment of youth.

Hussain Hanbazazah, the commissioner general of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said: “Our volunteers are driven by a sense of patriotism, love and service for our country. I am filled with pride when I see these volunteers guiding Expo visitors from across the world through our Pavilion. They are the Kingdom’s ambassadors to the world and represent a key pillar that we aim to highlight through our participation at Expo 2020 Dubai: Our people. They talk to our Pavilion visitors about Saudi Arabia and the opportunities it offers, its majestic beauty, stunning natural wonders, rich heritage and the Kingdom’s wonderful UNESCO World Heritage Sites and other hidden archaeological and cultural gems. I hope this will entice them to visit the Kingdom soon. They also share their dreams and aspirations as young Saudis amid the wave of transformation underway in the Kingdom under Vision 2030.”

In March 2020, the government launched the Voluntary Work Platform – which aims to provide a safe environment that regulates the relationship between volunteers and the organizations they support within the Kingdom.

In addition, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development also launched a national award for volunteer work, to further encourage the act of “giving back.” Volunteers across a variety of sectors are eligible, including government, education, and community work, from all of Saudi Arabia’s 13 regions.

The total number of volunteers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has doubled annually for the past five years, reaching 409,000 in 2020.

Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction, the owner and developer of the MASAR destination in Makkah, hosted a delegation of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture on Dec. 17 December to showcase the destination’s inspiring investment potential as well as its strategic location and world-class infrastructure.

The visiting delegation comprising 50 members of the Islamic chamber was led by its chairman, Abdullah Saleh Kamel. The visit kicked off with the MASAR Exhibition Tour, during which the delegates were introduced to the project’s urban model experience, investment map overview, and progress to date. A short video highlighting the significance of MASAR City Center as an ideal destination for investment and economic activities, and its unique geographical location next to the Holy Mosque, was also presented before the delegation. MASAR’s world-class infrastructure being built in accordance with the newest standards that enable it to thrive for the next 100 years was also highlighted.

The visitors were briefed about MASAR’s diverse range of opportunities for investors in sectors such as hospitality, food and beverage, accommodation, and mobility. Presenting the destination's potential as a smart urban destination and a holistic investment ecosystem that offers sustainable long-term returns, the event highlighted its unique competitive advantages as well as its objective to enhance the experience of the pilgrims and residents of Makkah by delivering world-class services in line with the highest global standards.

Kamel said: “We are pleased that the ICCIA delegation’s visit to MASAR was a success as it offered us an opportunity to witness the transformation taking place in Makkah. The project embodies the farsightedness of the wise leaders of the Kingdom in their vision for the development of the city. We also recognize that MASAR aims to become an attractive destination for local and international investors looking for safe, sustainable and lucrative returns.”

Yasser Abuateek, CEO of UAQ, said: “We are honored and delighted that the distinguished Islamic chamber delegation visited MASAR and appreciated the progress of development works and the investment potential the destination holds. With its pioneering concept and integrated infrastructure that are set to redefine urban life and commerce, MASAR has joined the league of the new prominent development projects underway in Saudi Arabia, while it has emerged as one of the most promising destinations for institutional investment in the Kingdom due to its significance, strategic location and low-risk nature.”

Located in the western part of Makkah and spanning a total area of 1.25 million sum, the MASAR destination is characterized by its focus on implementing an integrated development structure based on the concept of comprehensive mobility. The project is 3,650 meters long and 320 meters wide, starting from the border of the Third Ring Road at the entrance of the Makkah-Jeddah Highway from the west, and passes the First Ring Road at the western border of Jabal Omar, outside the perimeter of the Holy Mosque of Makkah. Some of its remarkable features include a 3.65-km-long pedestrian boulevard, a number of service tunnels, pedestrian pathways, ample car parking, a state-of-the-art Metro system, and a Bus Rapid Transit Network. Once complete, MASAR will be home to world-class hotels and residential units, together with an extensive range of retail, dining, and cultural attractions, government centers, and open public spaces, all of which will be connected by innovative mobility solutions.

The MASAR destination is owned and developed by the Umm Al Qura Development and Construction Company, a closed joint-stock company with a developmental vision that has shareholders from the private sector and state-owned investment funds included: the Public Investment Fund, the General Organization for Social Insurance, and more. The company aims to build and operate 38,000 hotel rooms and 13,000 residential units through long-term investment channels, including 58 hotels, 59 residential buildings, 82 hotel apartments, and several commercial centers on the combined land area of around 690,000 sqm across the 205 development plots, using innovative technologies to help create a safe, accessible, and more sustainable environment for pilgrims and residents.

 

RIYADH: In time for the festive and year-end shopping season, LuLu Hypermarket has launched its signature promotion in celebration of its anniversary across LuLu Hypermarket Jubail and Ash Shatie, and LuLu Xpress Galleria Jubail. 

The week-long bonanza is showcasing amazing offers on all product categories from grocery essentials to lifestyle range and gadgets from Dec.19-25.  

The anniversary celebration includes in-store promotions, such as daily live demonstration, hourly offers, surprise offers, auction sales, and deal of the day.

LuLu kicked off its Half Pay Back promotion, which is one of the main attractions of the anniversary. For every SR200 spent on garments, sarees, churidars, footwear, jewelry, baby accessories and ladies’ bag, customers are entitled to a gift voucher worth SR100, which is valid until Jan.2 2022.

A wide range of latest gadgets and tech accessories from premium lifestyle brands is on a roll at great discounts such as  smart watches, health bands, laptops, and tablets, along with an array of smart TVs, printing consumables, technology-based hair removers, audio devices, and much more. 

Apart from the new series of Apple’s new generation iPhones, all leading brands have made this anniversary celebration complete with irresistible offers on smartphones and mobile accessories.

Being brave, be aware of your own bias and changing the game together. These key messages were not only the takeaways of the seminar about sport and physical activity for women and girls, but for the whole Netherlands Sports Week. Sport connects with the Sustainable Development Goals and is a bigger economical factor than most people think.

This week has proven the Dutch sport sector can be the (trade) partner for inclusive, sustainable and innovative sport experiences.

Yesterday’s seminar titled “The importance of Sport and Physical Activity in the Lives of Women and Girls,” was organized together with the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sport Association, and featured as speakers: Mariam Rashed Al Mansoori, Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sport Association; Amna Obaid al Mehiri, UAE basketball player; Abeer Al-Khaja, Dubai Sports Council; Laura van Leeuwen, Ajax/Sharjah FC; and Jacqueline Kronenburg, Knowledge Centre for Sport & Physical Activity Netherlands. 

Coming to Expo 2020 Dubai and organizing this theme week has resulted in new connections, new insights and new business opportunities.

For instance, the innovations about sustainability — ranging from air cleaners in sport facilities to LED lights and natural grass without pesticides — presented this week connect very well with the ambitions of sport organizations in the UAE. Fruitful new business contacts have been realized.

On a higher level, the triple helix of government, knowledge and business has proven to be an interesting combination for the Dubai Sports Council and the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sport Association, that are interested to work together with Dutch organizations on the longer term.

The Netherlands Sports Week has been organized by Orange Sports Forum in collaboration with “Sportinnovator” and the Netherlands’ Knowledge Centre for Sport & Physical Activity, that took place from Dec. 13-15 at the Netherlands Pavilion. 

The Netherlands’ delegation consists of more than 25 leading companies and government organizations related to sports that includes AFC Ajax, Wageningen University & Research, Philips, and many more.

For those who could not make it to the physical events, the seminars can be seen as replays on the pavilion’s virtual platform, Dutch Dubai.

