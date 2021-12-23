You are here

UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas
Shoppers do their last Christmas shopping in Covent Garden in London on Wednesday. (AP)
AP

  • Health Secretary Sajid Javid said two studies suggesting omicron carries a significantly lower risk of hospitalization
  • The UK Health Security Agency is due to publish new data on omicron later Thursday
LONDON: The British government said Thursday it won’t introduce any new coronavirus restrictions until after Christmas, and called early studies on the severity of the omicron variant encouraging.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said two studies suggesting omicron carries a significantly lower risk of hospitalization than the previously dominant delta strain was “encouraging news.” But he said it was “not very clear yet ... by how much that risk is reduced.”
The UK Health Security Agency is due to publish new data on omicron later Thursday. It follows two studies, from Imperial College London and Scottish researchers, that found patients with omicron were between 20 percent and 68 percent less likely to require hospital treatment than those with delta.
Data out of South Africa, where the variant was first detected, have also suggested omicron might be milder there. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact that omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines.
Given those factors, the new variant could still overwhelm health systems because of the sheer number of infections. Confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK, where omicron is now dominant, have surged by almost 60 percent in a week. Britain’s Office for National Statistics estimated Friday that about 1 in 45 people in private households in England — 1.2 million individuals — had COVID-19 in the week to Dec. 16, the highest level seen in the pandemic.
Britain’s Conservative government this month reinstated rules requiring face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded venues in an attempt to slow omicron’s spread.
Officials also urged people to get tested regularly and cut back on socializing. Many in Britain have heeded that advice, leaving entertainment and hospitality businesses reeling at what should be their busiest time of the year.
The government has offered grants and loans to support restaurants, bars, theaters and other venues, but many say it is not enough to stop them going under.
Rules set by the UK government apply in England. Other parts of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have set slightly tighter restrictions, including the closure of nightclubs.
Javid said the British government would “keep analyzing (the) data, and if we need to do anything more, we will, but nothing more is going to happen before Christmas.”
“Despite the caution that we are all taking, people should enjoy their Christmases with their families and their friends — of course, remain cautious,” he said.
The government is hoping vaccine boosters will provide a bulwark against omicron, as the data suggests, and has set a goal of offering everyone 18 and up a third shot by the end of December.

Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

  • The nature of the blast was not immediately clear
KABUL: A suicide bomber was killed at the gate of a passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, a government spokesman said, and several people were injured in the blast, according to unconfirmed reports.
A spokesman for Afghanistan’s interior ministry said the attacker was shot and killed while trying to enter the passport office premises.
One member of the Taliban who was a witness told Reuters multiple people were injured, and the building and streets around the area were locked down by Taliban security forces.
Large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents in recent days after the service was restarted after weeks of suspension.
Officials said that Thursdays are reserved as a special day for Taliban officials to visit the passport office to make travel documents. 

Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

  • While more than half of India’s adult population is fully vaccinated, hundreds of millions are still at risk
  • India has recorded 236 omicron coronavirus cases across 16 states over the last 24 hours
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with state chiefs on Thursday on containing the possible surge of omicron cases ahead of the festive season, as gatherings in public spaces and markets gain momentum.
India has recorded 236 omicron coronavirus cases across 16 states over the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said, more than double from last week.
While more than half of India’s adult population is fully vaccinated, hundreds of millions are still at risk. Doctors warn that if an omicron-fueled third wave of infections hits the country, medical facilities could be over-run very quickly.
Modi’s government came under scathing criticism during the summer when India’s health system was overwhelmed by a deadly second wave that killed tens of thousands of people.
Residents in the capital New Delhi scrambled for beds as oxygen supplies ran out and ambulances fell short and morgues ran out of space. This week, authorities in New Delhi announced a partial ban on public celebrations for Christmas and New Year’s Eve in a bid to prevent overcrowding.
A senior police official in Delhi said about 300-350 officers had been deployed to enforce COVID-19 protocols, mainly to crack down on crowds in market places, where shoppers have been thronging without masks.
“We have briefed our men on the ground to step up enforcement,” said Deepak Yadav, deputy commissioner of police for the New Delhi district.
Other states are also urging people to follow social distancing norms.
Earlier this week, the health department in the southern state of Karnataka — among five states reporting the highest number of omicron cases — barred churches from using roads or public places to accommodate people during mass or for other celebrations.

Updated 23 December 2021
AP

  • South Korea has been grappling with soaring infections and deaths after it significantly relaxed restrictions in early November
SEOUL: South Korea set a new record for COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as officials warned that the highly transmissible omicron variant could soon become the dominant strain.
In recent weeks, South Korea has been grappling with soaring infections and deaths after it significantly relaxed restrictions in early November as part of efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said a record 109 people died in the last 24-hour period, raising the country’s total number of pandemic fatalities to 5,015. It said the number of patients in serious or critical conditions also hit a fresh high of 1,083.
The agency said that additional 6,919 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the national caseload to 589,978. It said authorities have also confirmed 12 more cases of the omicron variant, pushing the total to 246.
The delta variant is currently accounting for a vast majority of the newly reported cases in South Korea, but that could change soon.
Senior health official Lee Sang-won said earlier this week that it’s possible the omicron variant would become the dominant strain in South Korea within one or two months. Jaehun Jung, a professor at Gachon University College of Medicine in South Korea, also said that “a meaningful (level) of infections caused by omicron could occur in our country in February or March.”
Alarmed by record-breaking surges of new infections and deaths, South Korea on Saturday restored its toughest distancing rules, such as a four-person cap on private gatherings and a 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants and cafes.
The surge has threatened to overwhelm hospitals and was straining the country’s health care.
Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said Wednesday that South Korea is at “a critical juncture” as the danger of its medical system reaching limits grows. He said breakthrough infections and transmissions among unvaccinated people are responsible for a rising number of critically-ill patients, which he said is much higher than the government had earlier expected when it eased distancing curbs at the start of November.
According to government data, 36 people have died at home or facilities while waiting for beds between Nov. 28 and Dec. 18. Other data show that as of Wednesday, about 80 percent of beds at intensive care units for COVID-19 patients in South Korea were occupied.
Kwon said the government plans to secure thousands of new beds and establish a capacity to deal with 10,000 new cases.

Updated 23 December 2021
AP

  • New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet bows to pressure to announce that from midnight Thursday masks must be worn in indoor settings
SYDNEY: Australia on Thursday reported a major spike in coronavirus infections, prompting the worst-hit state of New South Wales to reimpose mask wearing indoors, a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected lockdowns or mask mandates for the entire country to slow the spread of the omicron variant.
New South Wales recorded 5,715 new cases, up from 3,763 and almost as many as were recorded across all of Australia on Wednesday. New South Wales also reported one death.
There were 347 people in New South Wales hospitals, up from 302 the previous day, and 45 in intensive care units, up from 40. Victoria state also saw a sharp increase, reporting 2,005 new infections on Thursday and 10 deaths.
Morrison on Wednesday convened a Cabinet meeting with leaders of Australia’s states and territories. He later told reporters lockdowns and federally ordered mask mandates are not being considered.
A decision on whether the gap between second vaccine doses and booster shots will be shortened will be left to the Australian Technical Advise Group on Immunization.
“My message is stay calm, get your booster, follow the commonsense behavioral measures as you’re going into Christmas and we look forward to that,” Morrison said. “Australians have worked very hard to have this Chrismas together and we want to protect that.”
But in the face of fast-rising cases, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet bowed to pressure from medical experts and others to announce that from midnight Thursday masks must be worn in indoor settings. Perrottet also announced the reinstatement of density limits that will allow only one person per 2 square meters indoors.
“We’ve always said as we have moved through this that we will monitor the situation and the evidence in front of us,” Perrottet said. “The key indicators to us are not the case numbers but rather ICU numbers, hospitalizations and in addition to that, importantly, the ability of our health care workers here in our state to provide the care that people need if they’re seriously ill as they come into the hospital system.”
Perrottet described the new requirements, which will be in place until Jan. 27, as “modest” and cautious.
Victoria state moved early Thursday to expand current regulations to require residents aged over 8 years to wear masks in hospitality, entertainment and office settings. The new rules also will come into force at midnight Thursday.
“This is a sensible response which will allow businesses to stay open, bars and restaurants to continue to stay open and major events to go ahead,” Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino said. “Masks are a cheap and effective way to maintain the health of the community. It’s something public health experts have been calling for.”
Australia’s federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said mask wearing and other regulations are a matter for states and territories to decide individually.
“But states and territories with their public health orders, whether it’s QR codes in New South Wales, whether it’s the masks in Victoria, have responded well and I think it’s important for me to acknowledge that,” he said.

Updated 23 December 2021
Reuters

  • Multiple Amazon executives, including its India head, had been summoned by the ED in recent weeks
NEW DELHI: Amazon.com Inc is taking India's financial crime fighting agency to court, seeking to quash an investigation into one of its 2019 deals, a court filing seen by Reuters shows.
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has for months been probing Amazon's $200 million investment in India's Future Group for suspected violations of foreign investment laws.
The investment is at the center of protracted legal battles, as Amazon has used the terms of that deal — and cited contract breaches by Future — to stall the $3.4 billion sale of the Indian company's retail assets to a rival.
In an 816-page filing, seen by Reuters, Amazon calls the investigation a "fishing and roving" inquiry, saying the ED had sought privileged legal advice and opinions from Amazon and other information not connected to the Future Group deal.
Multiple Amazon executives, including its India head, had been summoned by the ED in recent weeks and the investigation had caused "unnecessary harassment," the US e-commerce giant said in its filing to the Delhi High Court on Dec. 21.
"The directions by the ED asking for disclosure of legally privileged documents and litigation privilege information is derogatory of the principles" laid out in Indian constitution, Amazon said in the filing, which is not public.
"The investigation is a fishing and roving exercise."
Amazon and the ED, which does not make details of its investigations public, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The case will likely be heard on Thursday.
The filing is the latest twist in the long-running dispute between Amazon and Future. Though India's antitrust body suspended their 2019 deal last week, saying Amazon had suppressed information when seeking approvals for it, the ED's probe is independent of that.
The dispute centres around three commercial agreements signed between Future and Amazon entities, which a Singapore arbitration panel — also hearing the dispute — has said must be read together when reviewing the transaction.
Future contends conflating the commercial agreements would effectively mean the deal violated Indian law.
Amazon's court filing contained a notice from the ED dated Feb. 19 which sought details of its investment in Future, including copies of agreements, bank account details and other related internal communication.
It also showed the ED is conducting a far wider probe, and had sought details of big vendors on Amazon's e-commerce website in India, including sales numbers for those that account for more than 5% of total sales on Amazon.in.
The notice came after a February Reuters investigation which found Amazon helped a small number of sellers prosper on its Indian platform, giving them discounted fees and using them to bypass foreign investment laws.
Amazon said at the time it was confident it complied with regulations and that it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace."

