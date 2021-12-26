UK accused of ‘trying to move on’ after hundreds of Afghans left trapped 

You are here

People try to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 26 December 2021
  • Government admits more than half of those left behind remain in hiding
  • Former minister claims true number could be in the thousands
LONDON: More than half of the 311 Afghans known to have been left behind by British forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but who were promised sanctuary in the UK, are still in trapped in the war-torn country — with some claiming that the true number could be in the thousands.

Many of the interpreters and other Afghans who worked with Britain during its mission in the country, as well as their families who were pledged safe haven under the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, now say they live in fear of Taliban reprisals after the militant group captured Kabul in August.

Ministers have been accused of “trying to move on” from the crisis, despite a recent Human Rights Watch Report claiming that Taliban forces were hunting down and killing hundreds of ex-Afghan government and military figures.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted in September that Afghans had been left behind by Operation Pitting, the UK’s mission to evacuate people from the capital Kabul in August, adding that the government would “do absolutely everything” it could to “ensure that those people get the safe passage that they deserve.”

Earlier this month, James Cleverly MP, minister of state for the Middle East and North Africa, confirmed that 167 Afghans eligible for the ARAP scheme were still in Afghanistan, with others eligible for refuge in the UK still in designated third countries.

“Helping all those who want to leave Afghanistan and who are eligible to come to the UK remains a priority. The government has made clear to the Taliban the need to ensure safe passage of those entitled to go to another country,” Cleverly said, adding: “The ARAP scheme remains open.”

On Thursday, the UK Home Office revealed that the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, which was meant to aid 20,000 people fleeing Afghanistan from August, would not be up and running until January 2022.

Multiple former interpreters told The Independent newspaper they are living in hiding with their families. One said his ARAP application had been approved, but that he and his family were instructed to go to Pakistan, which they were unable to do without passports.

“We’re staying with relatives in Helmand,” he said. “There is high risk. It’s very dangerous here. Every day we’re threatened by the Taliban. They’re searching for us. We’re hiding. We’re not going out. It’s a bad situation.

“I don’t know why the ARAP team is working so slowly. Why are they not paying attention to us? We are eligible, we are waiting. There is no good chance of life. It is clear that our lives are in danger. We will die, we will be killed.”

Johnny Mercer MP, the former UK defense minister, told the paper he believed that the numbers could be much higher than reported.

“We have left thousands behind, not 167,” he said. “Those (167) are simply the ones who had a response to the ARAP program. Those figures are simply the number who were called forward but didn’t make it to the airport.

“The point is the ARAP program was so ineffective that thousands of people who we should have rescued didn’t even get a response from them, and consequently we have left the vast majority of people that we owed extraction to behind.

“Many are now fearing for their lives. All the ministers know this, but they are determined to move on from our commitments to these people,” he added.

Earlier this month, a former UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office employee, Raphael Marshall, revealed that during Operation Pitting, a breakdown in communication and weaknesses in the system had led to thousands of requests for assistance from within Afghanistan being ignored by overworked FCDO staffers, with some of those asking for help later killed by the Taliban.

Dr Sara de Jong, co-founder of the Sulha Alliance, told The Independent she was in touch with hundreds of Afghans eligible for relocation.

“Many of the people we are in contact with are in hiding and have left their homes. They have little means to sustain themselves. If they do not already have a passport, it is hard to get it at the moment,” she said.

She told the paper about the case of one Afghan who worked as a guard at the UK Embassy in Afghanistan, one of the many who was left behind, who told the Sulha Alliance: “The Taliban can come to the area where I live at any moment. They ask the neighbors, and I’m afraid to even turn off the lights. I am in a very bad security situation. I cannot leave the house ... please help me.”

Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots

Updated 56 min 5 sec ago
AP

  • Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the 30-million mark was passed on Sunday
  • Of the added shots, 25 million were boosters and 5 million were first- or second-time vaccinations
FRANKFURT, Germany: Germany has reached its goal of 30 million additional immunizations against COVID-19 by year’s end, a push aimed at re-energizing a lagging vaccination campaign and countering a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the 30-million mark was passed on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported.
“We have reached an important milestone,” Lauterbach was quoted as saying. “We can be proud of that.”
Of the added shots, 25 million were boosters and 5 million were first- or second-time vaccinations.
The goal was set Nov. 18 — even before new Chancellor Olaf Scholz was sworn on Dec. 8 — to counter surging daily case numbers caused by the delta variant after the pace of immunizations had slowed since the summer. The goal took on more urgency after the highly contagious omicron variant was reported and began sweeping across Europe.
Daily case numbers have fallen recently in Germany but officials warn that omicron could quickly send them higher.
Germany’s vaccination effort has had its ups and down. The early months of 2021 were marked by not enough vaccine shots, which left the pace well behind vaccination efforts in the US and the UK The tempo caught up during the spring and early summer, then slowed down again in the fall as case numbers fell.
Currently demand for boosters against omicron and government restrictions on unvaccinated people entering stores, restaurants and transport has seen the pace pick up again, hitting a daily record of 1.6 million on Dec. 15.
Still, the German government has had to postpone another goal, that of immunizing 80 percent of its population, to the end of January from Jan. 7. Currently 58.9 million people are fully vaccinated, or 70.8 percent of the population, according to dpa. The federal disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, said the actual number of those vaccinated could be up to 5 percent higher due to gaps in reporting.
Germany has recommended vaccination for all 12-to-17-year-olds and for children aged 5-11 year with pre-existing health issues. Children 5-to-11 without pre-existing conditions can be vaccinated if their parents wish.

Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92

Updated 26 December 2021
Reuters

  • President Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid tribute to Papoulias for his role in the resistance against Nazi occupation during World War Two and against Greece’s 1967-74 military junta
ATHENS: Former Greek President Karolos Papoulias, who served two terms between 2005 and 2015, died on Sunday at the age of 92, the presidency said.
Papoulias, who was also foreign minister in 1985-89 and 1993-96, was a high-ranking member of socialist PASOK party and a close associate of its late leader and former prime minister Andreas Papandreou.
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid tribute to Papoulias for his role in the resistance against Nazi occupation during World War Two and against Greece’s 1967-74 military junta.
“His participation in the national resistance and the anti-dictatorship struggle...reflected his continuous devotion to the ideals of freedom and justice, which he defended throughout his life,” Sakellaropoulou said in a statement.

Suspected extremists kill 41 in Burkina Faso

Updated 26 December 2021
AFP

  • Among the victims of Thursday’s attack was Ladji Yoro, considered a leader of the VDP in Burkina Faso
  • The attack was the deadliest since mid-November when 57 people, including 53 gendarmes, were killed
ABIDJAN: Burkina Faso’s government declared two days of mourning starting on Sunday after 41 people died in an attack by suspected extremists in the troubled north.
“The search mission in the area of an ambush by armed terrorist groups... has established a toll of 41 bodies. The president decrees national mourning of 48 hours,” said a government statement issued on Saturday evening.
The government said the dead included members of an official self-defense force known as the Volunteers for the Defense of the Motherland (VDP), set up to support the army.
Volunteers receive 14 days of training and are then sent out on patrols and surveillance missions, equipped with light arms.
Among the victims of Thursday’s attack was Ladji Yoro, considered a leader of the VDP in Burkina Faso, the statement said.
“The identification of the victims is still underway,” said the government statement.
According to local media, the ambush targeted a convoy of traders escorted by VDP near Ouahigouya, a town not far from the Mali border.
The attack was the deadliest since mid-November when 57 people, including 53 gendarmes, were killed.
Like its neighbors Mali and Niger, Burkina Faso has been caught up in a spiral of violence since 2015, attributed to armed militant groups affiliated to Al-Qaeda and Daesh.
The fighting has left at least 2,000 people dead and 1.4 million displaced.

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban

Updated 26 December 2021
AFP

  • The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan’s television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring female actors
KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative.
The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing hijabs.
“Women traveling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometers) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member,” ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif MuHajjir told AFP on Sunday, specifying that it must be a close male relative.
The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan’s television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring female actors.
The ministry had also called on women TV journalists to wear hijabs while presenting.
MuHajjir said Sunday that the hijab would also be required for women seeking transport. The ministry’s directive also asked people to stop playing music in their vehicles.
The Taliban’s interpretation of the hijab — which can range from a hair covering to a face veil or full-body covering — is unclear, and the majority of Afghan women already wear headscarves.
Since taking power in August, the Taliban have imposed various restrictions on women and girls, despite pledging a softer rule compared with their first stint in power in the 1990s.
In several provinces, local Taliban authorities have been persuaded to reopen schools — but many girls still remain cut off from secondary education.
Early this month, the Islamist group issued a decree in the name of their supreme leader instructing the government to enforce women’s rights.
The decree did not mention girls’ access to education.
Activists hope that the Taliban’s battle to gain international recognition and get aid flowing back into one of the poorest countries in the world will lead to them making concessions to women.
Respect for women’s rights has repeatedly been cited by key global donors as a condition for restoring aid.
Women’s rights were severely curtailed during the Taliban’s previous stint in power.
They were then forced to wear the all-covering burqa, only allowed to leave home with a male chaperone and banned from work and education.

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

Updated 26 December 2021
AP

  • An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, though non-violently, for its downfall
JOHANNESBURG: Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. He was 90.
An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, though non-violently, for its downfall.
The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.
Desmond Mpilo Tutu was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Klerksdorp, a town west of Johannesburg, and became a teacher before entering St. Peter’s Theological College in Rosetenville in 1958 for training as a priest. He was ordained in 1961 and six years later became chaplain at the University of Fort Hare. Moves to the tiny southern African kingdom of Lesotho and again to Britain followed, with Tutu returning home in 1975.
He became bishop of Lesotho, chairman of the South African Council of Churches and, in 1986, the first black Anglican archbishop of Cape Town. Tutu was arrested in 1980 for taking part in a protest and later had his passport confiscated for the first time. He got it back for trips to the United States and Europe, where he held talks with the UN secretary-general, the pope and other church leaders.

