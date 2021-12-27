You are here

Saudi state-owned real estate players to discuss sector's challenges in this week's conference

Saudi state-owned real estate players to discuss sector's challenges in this week's conference
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Starting on Dec. 29, Riyadh will host the 2nd edition of Prospects & Future of The Real Estate Sector Conference.

The conference will be under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, the Chairman of Board of Directors of the Real Estate General Authority, Majid A. Al-Hogail.

It will be held at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University with the participation of different government officials and experts.

 

Oil prices rise about 3% as omicron concern eases

Oil prices rise about 3% as omicron concern eases
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

  • Oil, which plunged by more than 10 percent on Nov. 26 when reports of a new variant first appeared
NEW YORK: Oil prices rose around 3 percent on Monday due to hopes that the omicron COVID-19 variant will have a limited impact on global demand in 2022, even as surging cases caused flight cancelations.

Global benchmark Brent crude rose $2.53, or 3.3 percent, to $78.67 a barrel by 11:01 a.m. EST (1601 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.01, or 2.7 percent, to $75.80 a barrel. The US market was closed on Friday for a holiday.

Oil, which plunged by more than 10 percent on Nov. 26 when reports of a new variant first appeared, gained last week after early data suggested that omicron could cause a milder level of illness.

“Though omicron is spreading faster than any COVID-19 variant yet, a relatively relieving news is that most people infected with omicron are showing mild symptoms, at least so far,” said Leona Liu, analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX.

More than 1,300 flights were canceled by US airlines on Sunday as COVID-19 reduced the number of available crews while several cruise ships had to cancel stops.

“The disruption to goods and services from isolating workers, notably air travel, seems to be the main fallout so far,” Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA, said of rising omicron cases. “That is only likely to cause short-term nerves, with the global recovery story for 2022 still on track.”

Brent has risen by more than 45 percent this year, supported by recovering demand and supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.

Also on investors’ radar is the next OPEC+ meeting on Jan. 4, at which the alliance will decide whether to go ahead with a planned production increase in February.

PIF-backed Cruise Saudi, Diriyah Gate sign deals with Saudi varsities to train local talent

PIF-backed Cruise Saudi, Diriyah Gate sign deals with Saudi varsities to train local talent
Updated 27 December 2021
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: With the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia witnessing a rapid transformation, young Saudis are increasingly becoming eager to join the sector.

The Kingdom’s education sector is also making efforts to help boost the country’s tourism by ensuring a steady supply of qualified manpower to the sector.

The University of Prince Mugrin in Madinah on Monday signed a deal with Cruise Saudi, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, to train national cadres in the tourism field.

Under the deal, young Saudis will be offered professional programs in different tourism sectors to develop the capabilities of the local workforce in the cruise industry, tourism, and hospitality.

Cruise Saudi aims to support and develop the tourism sector creating 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035.

Similarly, Alfaisal University in Riyadh signed a memorandum of understanding with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority to enhance cooperation in research, training, employment, and culture. The two organizations will make efforts to develop and implement projects, initiatives, exhibitions, and events.

DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo said the authority’s efforts aim to attract distinguished cadres from the university’s graduates to work with the authority and across its various projects by providing them with training and skill development opportunities.

 

Saudi mineral potential is “enormous,” Ivanhoe chairman says

Saudi mineral potential is "enormous," Ivanhoe chairman says
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The chairman of the Canadian Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. described the Kingdom’s mineral potential as “enormous,” indicating that "Ivanhoe would love to be part of it.”

“We think the [Arabian Shield’s] potential is limitless for diamonds, rare earth, lithium, copper, gold and other minerals we haven't even thought about,” Robert Friedland said. 

“It's big. It's unexplored, and it's blessed by cheap energy, at the bottom of the world cost curve, with new infrastructure, and proximity to markets,” he added.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining development and exploration company, and a major producer of ‘green copper’. It focuses on regions where it can make "super-large discoveries”.  

It's big. It's unexplored, and it's blessed by cheap energy, at the bottom of the world cost curve, with new infrastructure, and proximity to markets

Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd Robert Friedland

Saudi Arabia prepares to host the Future Minerals Summit in Riyadh from Jan. 11 to 13 next year to boost the region’s mining industry. 

Friedland confirmed his participation at the summit, known as FMS, citing it as "very important" for the mining sector.

The three-day conference expects to attract over 2,000 attendees, 150 investors, 100 global speakers, 100 mining corporates and 15 ministers and heads of state from more than 95 countries.

FMS will also include CEOs of Barrick Gold and Alcoa, Mark Bristow and Roy Harvey, and the chairman of Fortescue Metals, Andrew Forrest, Saudi’s ministry of industry and mineral resources confirmed. 

The summit, serving as a global platform, will provide opportunities for the establishment of partnerships and exchange of technical knowledge in the field of mining. 

This comes amid the Gulf state’s efforts to develop and lift the Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa region’s mining sector and attract foreign investments to the local market.

 

Saudi mining revenues hit highest level on record

Saudi mining revenues hit highest level on record
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The year 2021 is a good year for Saudi mining industry as it achieved its highest revenues on record, according to government data.

The Ministry of Industry and Minerals Resoruces said in a statement carried by Saud Press Agency that revenues of the mining sector exceeded SR724 million ($192.8 million) in first 10 months of the year, with 690 mining licenses issued this year.

Mining revenues this year went up by 27 percent between January and October, compared to the same period in 2020, Saudi press Agency reported.

Under Vision 2030, mining is the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as it aims to diversify the country’s economy away from dependency on oil.

The mining sector is expected to create thousands of jobs in the Kingdom in the coming years with the goal of 256,000 geologists, engineers and others by 2030.

This year issued licenses included 517 building materials quarrying licenses, 143 exploration licenses, and 30 exploration licenses. The total number of valid mining licenses till date was estimated at 1,913.

Riyadh peaked with the largest number of valid building materials quarry licenses amounting to 388 licenses, followed by Makkah with 373 licenses, while Al-Madinah had 210 licenses, the report showed.

The licenses were given for crushers, gold, associated minerals, sand, gravel materials and granite blocks.

Investment interest in Saudi mining has skyrocketed this year, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) told Arab news in October.

The Kingdom's issued a new mining law to enhance the competitiveness of the sector to international investors, he added.

The National Geological Database is being created to allow investors to find the locations of mineral deposits in a bid to increase the transparency and competitiveness of the sector in Saudi Arabia.

 

Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021

Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021

Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Emerging-markets bonds were the best performing globally in the year 2021 despite the central banks' stimulus withdrawal.

Government bonds issued by South Africa, China, Indonesia, India and Croatia were the top among the world’s 46 markets, providing the largest annual jump in US Treasury yields since 2013, Bloomberg reported.  

The five countries’ high returns would ensure investors that the Federal Reserve would rest asset purchases and raise interest rates, without prompting global volatility.  

