PIF-backed Cruise Saudi, Diriyah Gate sign deals with Saudi varsities to train local talent

RIYADH: With the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia witnessing a rapid transformation, young Saudis are increasingly becoming eager to join the sector.

The Kingdom’s education sector is also making efforts to help boost the country’s tourism by ensuring a steady supply of qualified manpower to the sector.

The University of Prince Mugrin in Madinah on Monday signed a deal with Cruise Saudi, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, to train national cadres in the tourism field.

Under the deal, young Saudis will be offered professional programs in different tourism sectors to develop the capabilities of the local workforce in the cruise industry, tourism, and hospitality.

Cruise Saudi aims to support and develop the tourism sector creating 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035.

Similarly, Alfaisal University in Riyadh signed a memorandum of understanding with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority to enhance cooperation in research, training, employment, and culture. The two organizations will make efforts to develop and implement projects, initiatives, exhibitions, and events.

DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo said the authority’s efforts aim to attract distinguished cadres from the university’s graduates to work with the authority and across its various projects by providing them with training and skill development opportunities.