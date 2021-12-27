You are here

AMC Cinemas opens Ajdan Walk Cinema in Alkhobar

AMC Cinemas opens Ajdan Walk Cinema in Alkhobar
The new cinema offers 900 seats across nine auditoriums, including seven luxurious screens and two premium large formats.
AMC Ajdan Walk was officially inaugurated in presence of prominent personalities and media representatives on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Guests watched an exclusive screening of newly released, The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth part of the Matrix series of films.

The new cinema offers 900 seats across nine auditoriums, including seven luxurious screens and two premium large formats: Dolby Cinema, which offers vibrant images and exceptional sound purity; and Prime, which evokes enthusiasm through amazing display technologies, sound systems with an immersive viewing pleasure, and luxurious reclining seats which provide the utmost comfort and relaxation.

Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Such, AMC Cinemas CEO, said: “The opening is part of our ongoing strategy to provide an innovative cinematic experience for audiences throughout the Kingdom. It also reflects our commitment to provide the highest international standards and ensure moviegoers’ visits to our locations are an unforgettable experience.”

“With the opening of AMC Ajdan Walk we continue to demonstrate our support for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life program which aims to enhance and grow the entertainment sector. It motivates us to continue our strategy to build and provide innovative cinemas across the Kingdom,” he added.

CEO of Ajdan Development Company (Ajdan Walk Waterfront Operator) Eng. Mohammed bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Otaibi said: “We are proud of our cooperation with AMC Cinemas in opening the first independent Cinema theatre in the Kingdom. At the same time, we are looking forward to making this place one of the modern landmarks on Alkhobar’s first waterfront.”

The opening of AMC Ajdan Walk in Alkhobar increases the number of AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom to 10 with five in Riyadh and one in Jeddah, Al-Dawadmi, Hafr Al-Batin and Majmaah.

RIYADH: Gearing up for the festive weekend, the region’s leading hypermarket chain LuLu is ready to welcome shoppers for its first ever midnight offers starting from Dec. 29 - 31 from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. in time for last-minute New Year shopping. The offers can also be availed online. 

LuLu has flown in a wide variety of festive products from all around the world to deliver it at the most affordable prices to its customers. The festive promotion will be running for three days, coinciding with the New Year celebration.

Commenting on the campaign, Shehim Mohammed, the director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets said: “This New Year happens to be falling during the weekend and we are fully prepared to be a part of our shoppers’ celebrations with amazing offers on festive essentials like cakes, baked goods, gifting items and more. 

Thanks to the successful vaccination drive and other covid regulations in place, the market sentiments are very upbeat, and we expect the response to be good from our shoppers.”

Apart from attractive discounts on a range of categories like bakery, gifting, apparel and packaged foods, shoppers can also enjoy and take part in a midnight carnival where an array of competitions, cultural programs, and food counters will be set up. 

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship was established in 2016 in line with Saudi Arabia’s aspirations to be a leader of economic, social, and intellectual progress and a global powerhouse of entrepreneurship and innovation. Since then, it has evolved as a popular academic destination for the nation’s future entrepreneurs and business leaders. With the third batch of its students graduating recently to embark on new journeys of success, the college has further strengthened its prominence as a world-class institution that nurtures industry-ready professionals with global exposure and futuristic skills.

Prof. Zeger Degraeve, the executive dean of MBSC, has been one of the key leaders behind the college’s continued success. He says that the institution is fortunate to enjoy the guidance and support of Saudi Arabia’s wise leadership. “At MBSC, we provide our students with valuable networking opportunities powered by our strong collaborations with globally renowned educational institutions such as Babson Global. In addition to empowering the Saudi youth with quality education, superior entrepreneurial skills, and hands-on knowledge acquired from our global faculty, we also arm them with the necessary competencies to actively contribute to the national economy, such as critical thinking, leadership skills, personal communication and effectiveness skills, and so on. Our students and graduates are at the forefront of the nation’s youth that support various regional and global initiatives such as the Climate Action Simulation challenge and the Saudi Green Initiative,” he says.

One of the distinguishing features of the college is its role as an enabler for the nation’s youth to succeed and realize the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Commenting on MBSC’s commitment to the Vision 2030 objectives as well as the National Investment Strategy announced recently by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Prof. Degraeve explains: “We are delighted to witness the great transformation in the Kingdom across various fields and are proud of our contributions to the Kingdom’s ambitions. We will continue to be inspired by the Vision 2030 goal to increase entrepreneurial activities and ecosystems in the Kingdom. We also imbibe in our students a deep commitment and passion to NIS’s objective to enhance the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia as an investment destination that offers unlimited opportunities.”

This is illustrated by MBSC’s latest batch of graduates, which makes its alumni a vibrant community of 174 future leaders in total. The MBSC alumni impact is felt wide and deep across Saudi, as they have so far registered 45 new ventures and created more than 700 jobs, showing great promise as a group of young leaders eager to leave their mark on the country’s transformation journey.

“Value creation is one of our key focus areas, and the college is distinguished by the relentless pursuit of excellence in everything we do,” Prof. Degraeve says.

Prof. Degraeve adds that the college is proud to be a part of the Kingdom’s great transformation in various fields. “As Saudi Arabia aims to achieve economic diversification, increase the role and participation of the private sector, and create a favorable climate for investors and entrepreneurs, the college has a key role to play in enabling the nation’s youth to take full advantage of the emerging opportunities. The global outlook and spirit of innovation fostered at the college inspire our students to challenge themselves constantly and achieve the extraordinary.”

As the college brings the best international curriculum in collaboration with Babson Global, faculty from leading global business schools in multiple countries, and opportunities to Saudi Arabia’s youth to develop them into globally competitive individuals driving the nation’s ambitions, it continues to set new standards of excellence for educational institutions in the Kingdom and the region. In addition to making the best global education available locally, the college has been helping young entrepreneurs to establish the right connections, gain critical business and job skills, and adapt to changing situations. The institution’s growing network of global partners and its support to local entrepreneurs continue to enrich its role as a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s advancing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

It was a proud moment for Lulu Hypermarket in Saudi Arabia when Assistant Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez presented a memento of recognition on behalf of Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan to director of Saudi Arabia LuLu Hypermarket Shehim Mohammed for the LuLu Group’s innovative and contemporary support of Arabic calligraphy.

The ceremony took place on Dec. 22 at the National Museum in Riyadh in the presence of VIPs, government officials and other cultural figures of the Kingdom.

It was the culmination of the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s unique efforts to preserve, promote and celebrate the history and aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy in the Year of Arabic Calligraphy 2021.

As the only retail operator to participate in the campaign, the 24 stores in LuLu Hypermarket, Saudi Arabia successfully reimagined the flowing lines and rich historic imagery of Arabic calligraphy and aesthetics in specially designed artwork on all point of sale materials such as LuLu Shopping bags, reusable bags and delivery boxes.

“We are honored and proud of our meaningful participation in the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s unique efforts to preserve, promote and celebrate the history and aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy in the Year of Arabic Calligraphy 2021,” said Mohammed. “We believe that our efforts helped to reimagine the modern context and contemporary relevance of the timeless beauty of Arabic calligraphy in an everyday frame.”

LuLu’s initiative to support the ministry was part of the group’s commitment to promote local culture and community initiatives.

Leading the hospitality industry in the Middle East region, Kerten Hospitality, a mixed-use lifestyle operator, has received global recognition for its commitment to innovation, sustainability and service excellence in lifestyle hospitality.

UK’s Global Brands Magazine, one of the largest brand publications in the world, has awarded the organization Most Innovative Lifestyle Hospitality Group – Middle East 2021.

This annual accolade is given to the group for standing out among the industry leaders demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision.

In Saudi Arabia, Kerten Hospitality has recently opened its lifestyle destination in Jeddah that connects people and brings a new edge to the city’s trendy area.

The House Hotel Jeddah CityYard is the place to rest, dine and socialize in the modern hotel with 114 rooms, 14 dining options that dazzle palates and a picturesque panoramic rooftop view from the pool that has quickly turned into the go-to destination for live music and entertainment.

The house has become home to famous local and international visitors, all positively surprised to find such a transformative experience in Saudi Arabia today.

This is one of Kerten Hospitality’s mixed-use projects and a pipeline of 6 openings in 2022, a series of announcements about new curated projects along with an entry into new geographies with a growing team of distinguished professionals.

Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality said: “We are thrilled to have been recognized as the leading lifestyle hospitality player in the region we have entered only six years ago. Today, we are building more than 35 sustainable lifestyle destinations globally with a focus on the local community, entrepreneurship, empowerment and soft touch hospitality focused on ESG, entertainment, connecting local and international travelers, for our community of owners who are well established, well-traveled, successful business people, and whom by taking notice of the changing world want to be part of that change, with high yield long-term investments that become the talk of the town.”

Knippenberg added: “Recently, we have signed up to enter new markets such as the UAE, Italy and Morocco. Egypt, Kuwait, Georgia and the UAE, are the next destinations set to open in 2022, with a pipeline supporting the opening of minimum 10 projects in 2023! For our lifestyle footprint growth, we are thankful to our visionary owners who have welcomed us as their extended hand and with whom we would like to share this global win.”

About Kerten Hospitality’s win, the Global Brand Magazine stated: “Your company was selected from a very competitive group of entrants, all of whom demonstrated unique and exceptional service delivery towards evolving Hospitality sectors. Kerten Hospitality was awarded this honor for its commitment to innovation, sustainability and service excellence.”

The Global Brand Awards were established with the aim of honoring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors.

When you crave the golden bite-sized pieces of joy, the chicken McNuggets, and wonder what they are made of, you are most likely to look it up on the internet or ask a friend. Have you ever asked the source?

McDonald’s Your Right To Know website provides all answers to your questions with full transparency. Whether you are wondering about the chicken source or the way the McNuggets are prepared in the restaurant’s kitchen.

In fact, following thorough investigation, it is quite clear that the iconic McDonald’s chicken McNuggets are clearly labeled. 

This means that they contain 100 percent pure halal chicken, which does not include any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. 

The nuggets are then seasoned and mixed with the special tempura batter, which is typically made of wheat flour and starch mixed with spice and pepper. 

The tiny chicken pieces get cooked using 100 percent  vegetarian mix of rapeseed and sunflower oil,  adding the extra crisp.

In the GCC, McDonald’s restaurants source their chicken nuggets from three different countries: Malaysia, UAE, Jordan. 

All chicken products are prepared from the best halal 100 percent  pure chicken breast that can be traced back to the original supplier where the chicken gets manually deboned and skinned to guarantee the best quality possible in the production process.

Finally, did you know that the chicken McNuggets have four distinct shapes? The ball, the bell, the boot and the bow tie!

Next time you dip them into your favorite sauce, don’t forget to choose your ideal shape.

