AMC Cinemas opens Ajdan Walk Cinema in Alkhobar

AMC Ajdan Walk was officially inaugurated in presence of prominent personalities and media representatives on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Guests watched an exclusive screening of newly released, The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth part of the Matrix series of films.
The new cinema offers 900 seats across nine auditoriums, including seven luxurious screens and two premium large formats: Dolby Cinema, which offers vibrant images and exceptional sound purity; and Prime, which evokes enthusiasm through amazing display technologies, sound systems with an immersive viewing pleasure, and luxurious reclining seats which provide the utmost comfort and relaxation.
Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Such, AMC Cinemas CEO, said: “The opening is part of our ongoing strategy to provide an innovative cinematic experience for audiences throughout the Kingdom. It also reflects our commitment to provide the highest international standards and ensure moviegoers’ visits to our locations are an unforgettable experience.”
“With the opening of AMC Ajdan Walk we continue to demonstrate our support for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life program which aims to enhance and grow the entertainment sector. It motivates us to continue our strategy to build and provide innovative cinemas across the Kingdom,” he added.
CEO of Ajdan Development Company (Ajdan Walk Waterfront Operator) Eng. Mohammed bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Otaibi said: “We are proud of our cooperation with AMC Cinemas in opening the first independent Cinema theatre in the Kingdom. At the same time, we are looking forward to making this place one of the modern landmarks on Alkhobar’s first waterfront.”
The opening of AMC Ajdan Walk in Alkhobar increases the number of AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom to 10 with five in Riyadh and one in Jeddah, Al-Dawadmi, Hafr Al-Batin and Majmaah.