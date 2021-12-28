Oil prices rise about 3% as omicron concern eases

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose around 3 percent on Monday due to hopes that the omicron COVID-19 variant will have a limited impact on global demand in 2022, even as surging cases caused flight cancelations.

Global benchmark Brent crude rose $2.53, or 3.3 percent, to $78.67 a barrel by 11:01 a.m. EST (1601 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.01, or 2.7 percent, to $75.80 a barrel. The US market was closed on Friday for a holiday.

Oil, which plunged by more than 10 percent on Nov. 26 when reports of a new variant first appeared, gained last week after early data suggested that omicron could cause a milder level of illness.

“Though omicron is spreading faster than any COVID-19 variant yet, a relatively relieving news is that most people infected with omicron are showing mild symptoms, at least so far,” said Leona Liu, analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX.

More than 1,300 flights were canceled by US airlines on Sunday as COVID-19 reduced the number of available crews while several cruise ships had to cancel stops.

“The disruption to goods and services from isolating workers, notably air travel, seems to be the main fallout so far,” Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA, said of rising omicron cases. “That is only likely to cause short-term nerves, with the global recovery story for 2022 still on track.”

Brent has risen by more than 45 percent this year, supported by recovering demand and supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.

Also on investors’ radar is the next OPEC+ meeting on Jan. 4, at which the alliance will decide whether to go ahead with a planned production increase in February.