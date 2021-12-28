You are here

Vida makes its stylish debut in Marassi, Bahrain

date 2021-12-28

Vida makes its stylish debut in Marassi, Bahrain
The resort is an integral part of a larger development known as Marassi Al Bahrain development, a complete urban and sophisticated real estate destination located in Marassi. (Supplied)
Vida makes its stylish debut in Marassi, Bahrain

Vida makes its stylish debut in Marassi, Bahrain
  • The 157 room and 141 serviced residences is Bahrain’s most stylish escape
The long-awaited day is finally here! Emaar Hospitality Group’s mid-market hospitality segment, Vida Hotels and Resorts has opened doors in Bahrain with Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain. A beachfront paradise designed for ultimate relaxation, rejuvenation and reconnection.

The resort is an integral part of a larger development known as Marassi Al Bahrain development, a complete urban and sophisticated real estate destination located in Marassi. Located on the Marassi beach front, with direct access to the beach and upcoming Marassi Galleria Shopping Mall, Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain offers the perfect balance of tranquility and vitality at the upscale waterfront destination in the Kingdom.

To provide guests with even more reasons to stay at the ultimate beachfront property, Vida is giving 25 percent off all stays between the period of Dec. 22 2021 to March 31 2022, with a blackout period between March 17-20 2022. There has never been a better time to start planning your next vacation/staycation!

The 157 room and 141 serviced residences is Bahrain’s most stylish escape. The impeccably decorated property features great dining concepts including Origins – a sequel to Vida Emirates Hills & Vida Beach Resort in the UAE – a quirky easy-going restaurant where guests can work from or spend a day relaxing.  

Specializing in favorites from the Mediterranean region, infused with local flavors, the Bistro by Origins seamlessly blends Vida’s characteristics vibes with a rich gastronomic experience. With organic ingredients lovingly sourced straight from Bahraini farms, paired with an extensive wine list featuring exciting new labels, this elegant dining affair will sure-fire impress. 

For al fresco lovers, there is a trendy sea-facing pool bar with a temperature-controlled rooftop infinity pool with impeccable views of the sea. As the property is perfectly positioned to the waterfront, most rooms, gym and dining outlets have a contemporary aesthetic appeal that is sure to be loved by many. 

JEDDAH: Tarfeeh Fakieh, the Kingdom’s leading provider of leisure, entertainment and edutainment continues to expand its growing portfolio in Jeddah with the opening of Nobu branch, the world’s most recognized Japanese restaurant, known for its innovative new-style cuisine.

The new Nobu Jeddah is part of an expansion of the Nobu brand in Saudi Arabia, founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, in partnership with Fakieh Leisure and Entertainment Group, Tarfeeh Fakieh.

Located on the popular Jeddah Corniche where many restaurants, cafes, as well as entertainment and artistic centers at the heart of Al Nawras Resort, the most iconic resort in Jeddah overlooking the Jeddah Corniche, the newest member of the beautiful island will not only bring the fabulous menu to the beachfront, but will also offer an elevated casual dining experience with stunning sea views.

Nobu, which is named after its head-chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa (Nobu-san), owes its worldwide success to the high-quality, fresh ingredients and the unique concept of the fusion of Japanese and South-American cuisine.

Jamil Attar, CEO of Tarfeeh Fakieh, said: “We are so proud to unveil the signature Nobu Restaurant here in Jeddah and provide a renowned dining experience for locals and visitors on the seaside.”

Attar added: Jeddah is home to world-class dining, and we are pleased to offer a spirited take on the signature Nobu experience within a warm and sophisticated atmosphere.”

He also stated that the Nobu restaurant is decorated with a modern design in its prime location on the Jeddah Corniche, providing an unprecedented wonderful view of the Red Sea.

Nobu restaurant comes to Jeddah corniche

Nobu restaurant comes to Jeddah corniche

Updated 28 December 2021
RIYADH: Gearing up for the festive weekend, the region’s leading hypermarket chain LuLu is ready to welcome shoppers for its first ever midnight offers starting from Dec. 29 - 31 from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. in time for last-minute New Year shopping. The offers can also be availed online. 

LuLu has flown in a wide variety of festive products from all around the world to deliver it at the most affordable prices to its customers. The festive promotion will be running for three days, coinciding with the New Year celebration.

Commenting on the campaign, Shehim Mohammed, the director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets said: “This New Year happens to be falling during the weekend and we are fully prepared to be a part of our shoppers’ celebrations with amazing offers on festive essentials like cakes, baked goods, gifting items and more. 

Thanks to the successful vaccination drive and other covid regulations in place, the market sentiments are very upbeat, and we expect the response to be good from our shoppers.”

Apart from attractive discounts on a range of categories like bakery, gifting, apparel and packaged foods, shoppers can also enjoy and take part in a midnight carnival where an array of competitions, cultural programs, and food counters will be set up. 

SCEGA officially announces Autoville motoring festival in Riyadh

SCEGA officially announces Autoville motoring festival in Riyadh

Updated 28 December 2021
The Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority has officially announced the start of preparations for the Saudi International Festival of Motoring (Autoville), the first and largest interactive event in the Middle East region’s motoring sector. SCEGA will organize the event from Jan. 8-14, 2022 at Dirab Motor Park in Riyadh.

The Autoville festival will extend over an area of 1.7 million sqm and will be attended by more than 100 prestigious and globally renowned brands in the motoring industry. It will also provide car enthusiasts and fans of all age groups with the opportunity to enjoy various shows, driving experiences, and unique speed tests, in addition to enabling them to explore the latest developments in racing. The international festival will also witness a number of concerts by Arab and international singers.

Amjad bin Essam Shacker, acting CEO of the general authority, expressed his pride in organizing the first international event of its kind in the region. Shacker said that the event underlines general authority’s efforts to advance the automotive industry, enhance its role in developing the national economy, encourage investment therein based on the best global practices, and boost Riyadh’s position as one of the best global cities, in accordance with the ambitious goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Shacker asserted that Autoville will be different from the other motoring events in the Arab region, as it focuses on the audience and aims to provide them with an unmatched experience. He pointed out that the festival will be an important platform bringing together car experts and enthusiasts, enabling them to share their interests and ideas. It will also provide car dealers with the unique opportunity to showcase their products and services as well as their achievements and future plans directly to the public.

Autoville will feature a range of unique and diverse events involving renowned rally and motor personalities, including the two-time Guinness World Record breaker in drifting races, Saudi driver Abdul Hadi Al-Qahtani, along with various world-famous motorsport celebrities, including Ken Block, Vaughn Gethin Jr., Remy Bizouard, and many others. Autoville has officially started selling tickets through the Carnival’s website.

AMC Cinemas opens Ajdan Walk Cinema in Alkhobar

AMC Cinemas opens Ajdan Walk Cinema in Alkhobar
AMC Ajdan Walk was officially inaugurated in presence of prominent personalities and media representatives on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Guests watched an exclusive screening of newly released, The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth part of the Matrix series of films.

The new cinema offers 900 seats across nine auditoriums, including seven luxurious screens and two premium large formats: Dolby Cinema, which offers vibrant images and exceptional sound purity; and Prime, which evokes enthusiasm through amazing display technologies, sound systems with an immersive viewing pleasure, and luxurious reclining seats which provide the utmost comfort and relaxation.

Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Such, AMC Cinemas CEO, said: “The opening is part of our ongoing strategy to provide an innovative cinematic experience for audiences throughout the Kingdom. It also reflects our commitment to provide the highest international standards and ensure moviegoers’ visits to our locations are an unforgettable experience.”

“With the opening of AMC Ajdan Walk we continue to demonstrate our support for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life program which aims to enhance and grow the entertainment sector. It motivates us to continue our strategy to build and provide innovative cinemas across the Kingdom,” he added.

CEO of Ajdan Development Company (Ajdan Walk Waterfront Operator) Eng. Mohammed bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Otaibi said: “We are proud of our cooperation with AMC Cinemas in opening the first independent Cinema theatre in the Kingdom. At the same time, we are looking forward to making this place one of the modern landmarks on Alkhobar’s first waterfront.”

The opening of AMC Ajdan Walk in Alkhobar increases the number of AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom to 10 with five in Riyadh and one in Jeddah, Al-Dawadmi, Hafr Al-Batin and Majmaah.

MBSC's 3rd batch of entrepreneurs, innovators graduate

MBSC's 3rd batch of entrepreneurs, innovators graduate

Updated 28 December 2021
Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship was established in 2016 in line with Saudi Arabia’s aspirations to be a leader of economic, social, and intellectual progress and a global powerhouse of entrepreneurship and innovation. Since then, it has evolved as a popular academic destination for the nation’s future entrepreneurs and business leaders. With the third batch of its students graduating recently to embark on new journeys of success, the college has further strengthened its prominence as a world-class institution that nurtures industry-ready professionals with global exposure and futuristic skills.

Prof. Zeger Degraeve, the executive dean of MBSC, has been one of the key leaders behind the college’s continued success. He says that the institution is fortunate to enjoy the guidance and support of Saudi Arabia’s wise leadership. “At MBSC, we provide our students with valuable networking opportunities powered by our strong collaborations with globally renowned educational institutions such as Babson Global. In addition to empowering the Saudi youth with quality education, superior entrepreneurial skills, and hands-on knowledge acquired from our global faculty, we also arm them with the necessary competencies to actively contribute to the national economy, such as critical thinking, leadership skills, personal communication and effectiveness skills, and so on. Our students and graduates are at the forefront of the nation’s youth that support various regional and global initiatives such as the Climate Action Simulation challenge and the Saudi Green Initiative,” he says.

One of the distinguishing features of the college is its role as an enabler for the nation’s youth to succeed and realize the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Commenting on MBSC’s commitment to the Vision 2030 objectives as well as the National Investment Strategy announced recently by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Prof. Degraeve explains: “We are delighted to witness the great transformation in the Kingdom across various fields and are proud of our contributions to the Kingdom’s ambitions. We will continue to be inspired by the Vision 2030 goal to increase entrepreneurial activities and ecosystems in the Kingdom. We also imbibe in our students a deep commitment and passion to NIS’s objective to enhance the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia as an investment destination that offers unlimited opportunities.”

This is illustrated by MBSC’s latest batch of graduates, which makes its alumni a vibrant community of 174 future leaders in total. The MBSC alumni impact is felt wide and deep across Saudi, as they have so far registered 45 new ventures and created more than 700 jobs, showing great promise as a group of young leaders eager to leave their mark on the country’s transformation journey.

“Value creation is one of our key focus areas, and the college is distinguished by the relentless pursuit of excellence in everything we do,” Prof. Degraeve says.

Prof. Degraeve adds that the college is proud to be a part of the Kingdom’s great transformation in various fields. “As Saudi Arabia aims to achieve economic diversification, increase the role and participation of the private sector, and create a favorable climate for investors and entrepreneurs, the college has a key role to play in enabling the nation’s youth to take full advantage of the emerging opportunities. The global outlook and spirit of innovation fostered at the college inspire our students to challenge themselves constantly and achieve the extraordinary.”

As the college brings the best international curriculum in collaboration with Babson Global, faculty from leading global business schools in multiple countries, and opportunities to Saudi Arabia’s youth to develop them into globally competitive individuals driving the nation’s ambitions, it continues to set new standards of excellence for educational institutions in the Kingdom and the region. In addition to making the best global education available locally, the college has been helping young entrepreneurs to establish the right connections, gain critical business and job skills, and adapt to changing situations. The institution’s growing network of global partners and its support to local entrepreneurs continue to enrich its role as a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s advancing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

