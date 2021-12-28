Prices continue to rise as OPEC + celebrate its founding: Oil in Brief

RIYADH: As the OPEC+ group commemorates the 5th anniversary of its founding, oil prices continued to rise despite the ongoing increase in the rate of infections with the Omicron variant, as Brent crude rose 3.3 percent.

The cancellation of many flights did not affect the price rise, which amounted during this year to more than 45 percent, supported by the recovery in demand and reducing of production by (OPEC) and (OPEC+), Reuters reported.

Brent and WTI edged higher with the former seeing a +0.73 percent as of 1:30 p.m. Saudi time while the US grade is going up by +0.86 percent.

Looking at the bigger picture:

Investors are awaiting the next OPEC+ meeting on January 4th to ensure that it continues with its plan to increase 400,000 barrels per day of its production in February.

Heating demand across the US for the week ending Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, is forecast to be less than the long-term normal for this time of year, Bloomberg recorded, as Bloomberg said.

Through a micro lens: