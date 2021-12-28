You are here

  • Home
  • Prices continue to rise as OPEC + celebrate its founding: Oil in Brief

Prices continue to rise as OPEC + celebrate its founding: Oil in Brief

Brent and WTI edged higher with the former seeing a +0.73 percent as of 1:30 p.m. Saudi time while the US grade is going up by +0.86 percent. File
Brent and WTI edged higher with the former seeing a +0.73 percent as of 1:30 p.m. Saudi time while the US grade is going up by +0.86 percent. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/nde84

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Prices continue to rise as OPEC + celebrate its founding: Oil in Brief

Prices continue to rise as OPEC + celebrate its founding: Oil in Brief
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As the OPEC+ group commemorates the 5th anniversary of its founding, oil prices continued to rise despite the ongoing increase in the rate of infections with the Omicron variant, as Brent crude rose 3.3 percent. 

The cancellation of many flights did not affect the price rise, which amounted during this year to more than 45 percent, supported by the recovery in demand and reducing of production by (OPEC) and (OPEC+), Reuters reported. 

Brent and WTI edged higher with the former seeing a +0.73 percent as of 1:30 p.m. Saudi time while the US grade is going up by +0.86 percent. 

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  • Investors are awaiting the next OPEC+ meeting on January 4th to ensure that it continues with its plan to increase 400,000 barrels per day of its production in February. 
  • Heating demand across the US for the week ending Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, is forecast to be less than the long-term normal for this time of year, Bloomberg recorded, as Bloomberg said.

Through a micro lens: 

  • In December 2016, when the OPEC+ group was established, the markets were turbulent due to the threat posed by the shale oil boom in the US. The group led to control production and stabilize prices, Bloomberg reported. 
  • After years of fluctuation in prices, this year witnessed a significant improvement in prices, which was reflected in the increase in the income of oil and gas producing countries, CNBC reported. 
  • Although Venezuela took advantage of the high oil prices during the current period, pumping more than one million barrels per day, the damage that occurred to the oil industry as a result of the US sanctions may disrupt the production of larger quantities. 
Topics: Oil OPEC

Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn

Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn

Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank’s total assets went up by 2.2 percent in November from a month ago to hit SR1.89 trillion ($504 billion), it said in its monthly report.

Deposits with banks abroad was the main driver of this change as it rose by 19.9 percent to stand at SR324.1 billion by the end of November.

Net foreign assets held by SAMA increased – month on month – by 3.2 percent to hit SR1.68 trillion in November, the bank said.

Meanwhile, the central bank’s investments in foreign securities were little changed, edging down by 0.1 percent to reach SR1.14 trillion.

Reserve assets experienced the highest monthly increase since March 2019 to be valued at SR1.74 trillion in November. This reflected a 3.01 percent month-on-month growth rate.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) economy

UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million

UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million
Updated 36 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million

UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million
Updated 36 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based company Nice to Meet You, specializing in digital transformation and documentation tools has raised $1 million to hire new talent and improve its clients' experience.

Mohamed Beydoun, who founded the company in 2018, suggested it will use the new funding to hire new competencies.

It will also improve their customer experience and develop the technology used in the necessary tools that customers need in the documentation process. 

The Gulf region is witnessing acceleration in the number of startups that are facilitating the transition of companies to the digital world. 

 

Topics: UAE startup

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Sharjah’s ruler Sultan Al-Qasimi on Tuesday approved the emirate’s general budget of 34.4 billion dirhams ($9.4 billion) for the fiscal year 2022, with a 2 percent increase compared to the last year.

The budget allocated 44 percent to develop and improve the infrastructure in the city, up 4 percent on the 2021 budget, WAM reported. 

Salaries accounted for 25 percent of the general budget, up 4 percent since last year.

About 27 percent of expenditure will be allocated to the economic development sector, and 21 percent for the social development sector, an increase of 4 percent over last year, according to WAM.

The budget of capital projects constituted about 30 percent of the total general budget. 

The 2022 budget will provide about 1,000 jobs for new local graduates.

The emirate is also allocating 11 percent of its total general budget to provide social support and assistance to “those who deserve it” in pursuit of prosperity and social justice, up 3 percent since last year.

Topics: UAE Sharjah budget

Saudi stocks stay in green, as TASI likely to record biggest annual leap in decade: Closing Bell

Saudi stocks stay in green, as TASI likely to record biggest annual leap in decade: Closing Bell
Updated 2 min 33 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks stay in green, as TASI likely to record biggest annual leap in decade: Closing Bell

Saudi stocks stay in green, as TASI likely to record biggest annual leap in decade: Closing Bell
Updated 2 min 33 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s stock exchange saw gains on Tuesday with most of the stocks ending in green territory after recouping two-day losses, thus reviving investor optimism despite omicron worries.

Both Saudi indexes – TASI and Nomu – ended the session higher, up 1.4 percent and 1.8 percent to 11,315 and 26,705 points, respectively.

The latest gain put TASI on the road to recording its biggest annual leap in over 10 years, having secured a 30-percent increase year-to-date.

This came in line with rising oil prices where Brent crude oil sustained 1.21 percent of gains to reach $79.6 per barrel, while US WTI crude surged 1.42 percent to $76.6 per barrel as of 3:33 p.m. Saudi time

Al Rajhi Bank hit its highest closing price in over a month, reaching SR143 ($38). The bank had over SR404 million worth of shares changing hands intraday.

Among the top gainers, Astra Industrial added 5 percent to close at SR41.5, followed by Al-Moammar Information Systems, Zoujaj, and Amiantit which rose nearly 4 percent each.

The hike in Al-Moammar was driven by its initial agreement with Al Rajhi Capital to launch an investment fund worth SR1 billion, whereas Amiantit soared after its board resolved to use fair value revaluation for its real estate and property assets, which is to result in a surplus of SR390 million effective April 1, 2022.

Bawan Co. went up by more than 3 percent to close at SR3.5. This came as the company announced the distribution of dividends amounting to SR45 million for the second half of 2021.

Despite its dividend announcement earlier today, Saudi Automotive Services Co., known as SASCO, was down 0.63 percent to SR31.3, offsetting early morning gains.

Topics: Saudi stock exchange TASI NOMU

Climate disasters cost the world $170bn in 2021

Climate disasters cost the world $170bn in 2021
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

Climate disasters cost the world $170bn in 2021

Climate disasters cost the world $170bn in 2021
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The world suffered losses estimated at about $170 billion due to 10 climate-related disasters during 2021, Bloomberg reported citing a recent study.

This was the sixth time that natural disasters cost the world more than $100 billion in one year, while climate change is already costing billions, the study conducted by Christian Aid Charitable Foundation in the UK said.
Hurricane Ida was the largest global disaster, with losses amounting to $65 billion.

Floods in Europe caused an economic loss of $43 billion, while floods in China’s Henan province in July cost more than $17 billion. 

This year also witnessed disasters in South Sudan, Bangladesh and other countries.
“Severe droughts in East Africa, which are expected to continue until mid-2022, are pushing societies over the edge,” Bloomberg reported citing Mohamed Addo, director of the Kenya-based think tank Power Shift Africa, said.

The damages are based on insured losses, which means that the true costs of these disasters are likely to be higher, according to the study.

Topics: climate disaster cost damages

Latest updates

Houthis carrying out ‘hostile activity’ in Yemeni capital Sanaa
Houthis carrying out ‘hostile activity’ in Yemeni capital Sanaa
Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million
UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million
Saudi cabinet approves law of evidence to develop the legislative system
Saudi cabinet approves law of evidence to develop the legislative system
Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022
Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.