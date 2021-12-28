UAE digital transformation startup Nice to Meet You raises $1 million

RIYADH: UAE-based company Nice to Meet You, specializing in digital transformation and documentation tools has raised $1 million to hire new talent and improve its clients' experience.

Mohamed Beydoun, who founded the company in 2018, suggested it will use the new funding to hire new competencies.

It will also improve their customer experience and develop the technology used in the necessary tools that customers need in the documentation process.

The Gulf region is witnessing acceleration in the number of startups that are facilitating the transition of companies to the digital world.