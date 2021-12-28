Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says

You are here

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Real estate is the second largest contributing sector to the Saudi GDP and it is linked to the growth of more than 120 other economic sectors, housing minister said.

The real estate sector provided 40,000 job opportunities in 2021, increasing the private sector’s participation to more than SR385 billion ($103 billion), Majid Al-Hogail, minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, told a conference in Riyadh. 

The construction and building activities during the first half of this year has achieved a significant increase by 14 percent from a year ago, he added.

Studies also indicate that during the next five years the market will witness a growth in demand for subsidized housing financing contracts by about 500,000 contracts, with a total 1.2 million new financing contracts worth more than SR600 billion, he added.

The percentage of local content in real estate projects jumped from 35 percent to 81 percent this year, exceeding the 75-percent target, he said.

TUNIS:  Debt-ridden Tunisia unveiled a 2022 budget on Tuesday that will see it borrow almost $7 billion more, as it seeks to stimulate an economy battered by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The 2022 finance law boosts spending by over 3 percent year on year to 57.3 billion dinars ($19.8 billion), Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri said. 

The deficit is expected to hit some 6.2 percent of gross domestic product, she told reporters.

The government will borrow almost 20 billion dinars to cover 2022 expenditures, bringing government debt to 82.6 percent of GDP.

Around two-thirds of the figure is to come from foreign lenders, and the remainder from domestic sources, Boughdiri said.

Tunisia has suffered years of economic woes exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, with high inflation and unemployment at around 18 percent. Foreign debt in 2021 hit 100 percent of GDP.

In order to replenish state coffers, the authorities are also hoping to reach a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund, Boughdiri confirmed.

“Negotiations with the IMF will restart at the beginning of 2022,” Boughdiri said.

She said 80 experts had formulated “a program of reforms in several sectors.”

Tunisia’s previous government had been in talks with the IMF over a new bailout package, when President Kais Saied in July sacked ministers and seized far-reaching powers.

A deal with the global lender could entail politically painful reforms, such as cutting subsidies on basic goods or tackling the wage bill of a public sector that employs some 680,000 of the country’s 12 million inhabitants.

RIYADH: Egypt will launch the first-ever insurance policy for Egyptians working and residing abroad effective January 2022, Nabila Makram, the country’s minister of emigration and expatriates affairs said.

The project will be carried out in cooperation with the Financial Regulatory Authority.

FRA chief Mohamed Omran pointed out the duration of the insurance document is one year and can be increased up to three years.

The value of the insurance policy is 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($6,360) with the possibility of paying its value in installments at a monthly rate of 100 Egyptian pounds. 

Registration for the insurance policy is to be done through an electronic platform affiliated with the Egyptian Association for Travel Insurance website, Makram said. 

The ministry will be publishing the mechanisms of entry into the insurance umbrella for all Egyptian communities abroad so that they can benefit from it, she added. 

RIYADH: PIF-owned Saudi Agriculture and Livestock Investment Co., or SALIC, announced the completion of the acquisition of two red meat skinning and processing facilities in Australia, in partnership with the Brazilian company Minerva Foods.

The purchase was completed through a joint stock company between the parties namely Minerva Foods Asia Ltd., with SALIC owning a 35 percent stake, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The acquisition - the value of which was not disclosed - comes in line with SALIC’s contribution to achieving the Kingdom’s food security strategy through creating sustainable agricultural investments globally, CEO of the company, Sulaiman Al Rumaih, said. 

Saudi Arabia imports over 70 percent of its red meat needs, amounting to 550,000 tonnes annually, he added. 

SALIC owns 31 percent of the Brazilian company Minerva Foods, which operates more than 25 slaughterhouses in South America, and exports red meat to over 100 countries globally.

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank’s total assets went up by 2.2 percent in November from a month ago to hit SR1.89 trillion ($504 billion), it said in its monthly report.

Deposits with banks abroad was the main driver of this change as it rose by 19.9 percent to stand at SR324.1 billion by the end of November.

Net foreign assets held by SAMA increased – month on month – by 3.2 percent to hit SR1.68 trillion in November, the bank said.

Meanwhile, the central bank’s investments in foreign securities were little changed, edging down by 0.1 percent to reach SR1.14 trillion.

Reserve assets experienced the highest monthly increase since March 2019 to be valued at SR1.74 trillion in November. This reflected a 3.01 percent month-on-month growth rate.

RIYADH: UAE-based company Nice to Meet You, specializing in digital transformation and documentation tools has raised $1 million to hire new talent and improve its clients' experience.

Mohamed Beydoun, who founded the company in 2018, suggested it will use the new funding to hire new competencies.

It will also improve their customer experience and develop the technology used in the necessary tools that customers need in the documentation process. 

The Gulf region is witnessing acceleration in the number of startups that are facilitating the transition of companies to the digital world. 

 

