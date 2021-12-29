You are here

Oman Air participates in ICAO webinar to explore effective security culture

Oman Air participates in ICAO webinar to explore effective security culture
Alauddin Al Ali, senior manager of airline security, explained how a strong security culture is embedded into Oman Air’s operations and forms the foundation of a pro-active safety-first mindset across the airline.
  The webinar provided an opportunity for key aviation stakeholders to explore the principles, importance and benefits of a strong and effective security culture in aviation
Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, recently participated in ICAO’s Regional Security Culture Webinar under the theme “Year of Security Culture.” The webinar provided an opportunity for key aviation stakeholders to explore the principles, importance and benefits of a strong and effective security culture in aviation, with a focus on some of the challenges and subsequent solutions adopted by stakeholders in the Middle East region. 

Speaking on behalf of Oman Air, Alauddin Al Ali, senior manager of airline security, explained how a strong security culture is embedded into Oman Air’s operations and forms the foundation of a pro-active safety-first mindset across the airline.

“In aviation, a well-entrenched security culture must never be adopted as an afterthought, but rather as a priority that guides all facets of the business. At Oman Air, our security culture comes before any other operational culture to ensure optimal safety for our passengers and employees at all times,” he said.

 In his keynote address during the AVSEC Global Symposium 2021 held in October, the secretary general of the International Civil Aviation Organization, Juan Carlos Salazar, said: “The pandemic has posed many challenges, and taught us new lessons, driving us to adapt and evolve to maintain secure operations under very demanding circumstances. As operators continue to recover from its impact, we have been presented with another opportunity to rethink our approach and update our strategies, and above all to stay flexible and responsive as international air transport recovers to redefine itself as threats continue to evolve.

ICAO is proud to serve as a nexus of strategic global partnerships and effective government and industry cooperation in support of these important efforts.”

The fifth edition of AVSEC Global Symposium highlighted ICAO’s “Year of Security Culture,” which seeks to holistically promote security across all aspects of aviation operations as the industry recovers.

Topics: Oman Air ICAO

MITEF Startup competition announces semifinalists

MITEF Startup competition announces semifinalists
  More than 2,600 submitted projects coming from 20 Arab countries were evaluated as per the competition criteria gauging creativity, scalability and the positive impact on society
Semifinalists of the MITEF Startup competition in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world have been announced by the MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab Region and the MIT Enterprise Forum Saudi Arabia. The competition, which covers three tracks — startups, ideas, and social entrepreneurship — is to organize the Start Smart Conference along with the closing ceremony on Feb. 23, 2022 at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah.

Semifinalists were selected by a panel of 150 judges, who are business and academic experts from all around the universe. More than 2,600 submitted projects coming from 20 Arab countries were evaluated as per the competition criteria gauging creativity, scalability and the positive impact on society. At the top of the list came the ideas track with 1,466 candidates, followed by startups with 853 entries, and social entrepreneurship with 288 entries.

 The Semifinalists are to be hosted by the Taibah University training camp which will be held in the university campus in Madinah on Feb. 17-18, 2022 and will be supervised by specialized trainers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. The second judging round is to be launched on Feb. 20, 2022 to announce the finalists; while the third, which will select the winners, will be on Feb. 22.  The Startups Investment Forum will be held in Saudi Arabia over Feb. 21, - 23, 2022.

 “The entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem has reached an inflection point as 450-plus alumni are leading their way through the domains of renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and environmental infrastructure,” said Hala Fadel, founder and chair of MITEF Pan Arab. “Today and more than any time before, we must innovate and invest in sustainable businesses that ensure a better future for our communities. The Startup Competition depends on its regional reach to attract Arab innovators of all backgrounds. The aim is to bring their startups and their expertise and grant them the opportunity to find new ways to progress with our partners in Community Jameel Saudi and the MIT Enterprise Forum Saudi Arabia.”

 

Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of community Jameel, said: “On behalf of Community Jameel Saudi, it’s extremely encouraging to see such a diverse range of submissions at this year’s MITEF Startup competition, marking an exciting milestone in the growing entrepreneurial environment in Saudi Arabia and the Arab region. This is the first time Al Madina Al Munawara has welcomed a competition of this scale, especially in partnership with an internationally renowned body like MIT, which firmly places the city at the forefront of the evolving incubator scene for entrepreneurship and startups in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Topics: MITEF

Careem in MENA, Pakistan grows as economy recovers

Careem in MENA, Pakistan grows as economy recovers
  In 2021, one in seven customers in Saudi Arabia used multiple services on the app
Careem, the region’s leading multi-service platform, released its 2021 customer and business trends from across its rides, intercity travel, Careem Bike, food and grocery delivery, Careem Express, and Careem Pay services.

The economic recovery boosted the growth of Careem services in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. Mobility of People transactions grew by 2.6 times compared to Dec. 2020, while Mobility of Things and Mobility of Money grew 2.4 times and two times respectively.  The total number of rides completed across Careem’s 13 markets reached 109 million. Seven markets recorded more trips than the previous year including the UAE where completed rides increased by 28 percent from 2020.

In 2021, one in seven customers in Saudi Arabia used multiple services on the app, and the most popular combination of services was ride hailing and food delivery.  

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-Founder at Careem, said: “This year, we started simplifying the lives of people in more ways than just seamless transportation. More and more customers used Careem for multiple different daily needs, proving that the opportunity to simplify people’s lives with the convenience of one app is huge and we are just at the beginning of our journey.”

The airports with the most Careem journeys in 2021 were Jeddah with 57,000 trips, Karachi with 211,000 trips, and Dubai with 207,000 trips.  Around 218,000 customers used Careem’s city-to-city service, which expanded in early 2021 to include Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Al Ain. The longest trip recorded in 2021 covered 1,020 km from Jubail to Riyadh and back.

In Q1 2021, Careem revealed a new, disruptive food delivery business model that replaced traditional high-percentage aggregator commissions with a 0 percent commission, giving restaurants of all sizes fair and transparent pricing to grow profitably. It reduced delivery bills by nearly 50 percent and increased the number of orders by up to 20 percent in some restaurants.

The number of the new restaurant outlets that joined Careem in 2021 increased by 58 percent over 2020.

Al Baik retained the title as Careem’s most popular restaurant in 2021, and the Saudi chain’s Chicken Nuggets Meal was also the most popular meal for the second time running. The most frequent food combination was a burger with fries and Coke, and garlic sauce was the most frequently requested side order.

More and more customers used Careem for multiple different daily needs, proving that the opportunity to simplify people’s lives with the convenience of one app is huge and we are just at the beginning of our journey.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-Founder at Careem

The “laziest” market was Pakistan, with one in every six food orders less than 1 km away. Grocery orders were healthier with most orders coming from the fruits and vegetables category. Cat food sold four times more than dog food, bringing the cat vs dog debate to a close in 2021.

Al Baik retained the title as Careem’s most popular restaurant in 2021 followed by Mcdonald’s, Al Tazaj and KFC. Al Baik Chicken Nuggets Meal was also the most popular meal for the second time running.  Careem’s last mile delivery service for businesses experienced 150 percent growth in daily deliveries from Jan. to Nov. 2021 with eCommerce growing 250 percent year-on-year, the fastest growing segment of Careem Express.

Black Friday week was the peak period with daily deliveries crossing 45,000 per day. With more than 4,000 daily active Captains across the UAE, KSA and Egypt, Careem Express guaranteed instant or same-day delivery to customers for businesses, enabling captains to earn consistently even out of peak hours.

Careem Pay registered over 66 million transactions across six core markets in 2021. Pakistan had the highest use of peer-to-peer payments and mobile recharge, with over 443,000 transactions. Careem Captains topped-up their phones 32.6 million times in 2021, amounting to a total of $1.5 billion.

In 2021, Careem’s 1,200+ Care agents across ten locations received an average of 40,650 customer service queries per day, and the most frequently asked question on social media was: “How do I become a Captain?” Careem’s Care agents were supported by 14 chatbots in three languages and five different dialects. 12,000 COVID-19-related concerns were resolved, including sick pay compensations for Careem Captains. The most unique item lost and recovered was a bag of AED 900,000 cash, while the most frequently lost items were sunglasses, keys and mobile phones.

In 2021, Careem customers donated $370,000 towards social causes via the Careem Rewards program with the highest donations coming from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The highest value of donation went to the World Food Program’s Share the Meal campaign.

Topics: Careem

Vida makes its stylish debut in Marassi, Bahrain

Vida makes its stylish debut in Marassi, Bahrain
  The 157 room and 141 serviced residences is Bahrain's most stylish escape
The long-awaited day is finally here! Emaar Hospitality Group’s mid-market hospitality segment, Vida Hotels and Resorts has opened doors in Bahrain with Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain. A beachfront paradise designed for ultimate relaxation, rejuvenation and reconnection.

The resort is an integral part of a larger development known as Marassi Al Bahrain development, a complete urban and sophisticated real estate destination located in Marassi. Located on the Marassi beach front, with direct access to the beach and upcoming Marassi Galleria Shopping Mall, Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain offers the perfect balance of tranquility and vitality at the upscale waterfront destination in the Kingdom.

To provide guests with even more reasons to stay at the ultimate beachfront property, Vida is giving 25 percent off all stays between the period of Dec. 22 2021 to March 31 2022, with a blackout period between March 17-20 2022. There has never been a better time to start planning your next vacation/staycation!

The 157 room and 141 serviced residences is Bahrain’s most stylish escape. The impeccably decorated property features great dining concepts including Origins – a sequel to Vida Emirates Hills & Vida Beach Resort in the UAE – a quirky easy-going restaurant where guests can work from or spend a day relaxing.  

Specializing in favorites from the Mediterranean region, infused with local flavors, the Bistro by Origins seamlessly blends Vida’s characteristics vibes with a rich gastronomic experience. With organic ingredients lovingly sourced straight from Bahraini farms, paired with an extensive wine list featuring exciting new labels, this elegant dining affair will sure-fire impress. 

For al fresco lovers, there is a trendy sea-facing pool bar with a temperature-controlled rooftop infinity pool with impeccable views of the sea. As the property is perfectly positioned to the waterfront, most rooms, gym and dining outlets have a contemporary aesthetic appeal that is sure to be loved by many. 

Topics: Vida Bahrain Emaar Hospitality Group

Nobu restaurant comes to Jeddah corniche 

Nobu restaurant comes to Jeddah corniche 
JEDDAH: Tarfeeh Fakieh, the Kingdom’s leading provider of leisure, entertainment and edutainment continues to expand its growing portfolio in Jeddah with the opening of Nobu branch, the world’s most recognized Japanese restaurant, known for its innovative new-style cuisine.

The new Nobu Jeddah is part of an expansion of the Nobu brand in Saudi Arabia, founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, in partnership with Fakieh Leisure and Entertainment Group, Tarfeeh Fakieh.

Located on the popular Jeddah Corniche where many restaurants, cafes, as well as entertainment and artistic centers at the heart of Al Nawras Resort, the most iconic resort in Jeddah overlooking the Jeddah Corniche, the newest member of the beautiful island will not only bring the fabulous menu to the beachfront, but will also offer an elevated casual dining experience with stunning sea views.

Nobu, which is named after its head-chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa (Nobu-san), owes its worldwide success to the high-quality, fresh ingredients and the unique concept of the fusion of Japanese and South-American cuisine.

Jamil Attar, CEO of Tarfeeh Fakieh, said: “We are so proud to unveil the signature Nobu Restaurant here in Jeddah and provide a renowned dining experience for locals and visitors on the seaside.”

Attar added: Jeddah is home to world-class dining, and we are pleased to offer a spirited take on the signature Nobu experience within a warm and sophisticated atmosphere.”

He also stated that the Nobu restaurant is decorated with a modern design in its prime location on the Jeddah Corniche, providing an unprecedented wonderful view of the Red Sea.

Topics: Jeddah Nobu

Lulu to wow customers with amazing midnight offers

Lulu to wow customers with amazing midnight offers
RIYADH: Gearing up for the festive weekend, the region’s leading hypermarket chain LuLu is ready to welcome shoppers for its first ever midnight offers starting from Dec. 29 - 31 from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. in time for last-minute New Year shopping. The offers can also be availed online. 

LuLu has flown in a wide variety of festive products from all around the world to deliver it at the most affordable prices to its customers. The festive promotion will be running for three days, coinciding with the New Year celebration.

Commenting on the campaign, Shehim Mohammed, the director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets said: “This New Year happens to be falling during the weekend and we are fully prepared to be a part of our shoppers’ celebrations with amazing offers on festive essentials like cakes, baked goods, gifting items and more. 

Thanks to the successful vaccination drive and other covid regulations in place, the market sentiments are very upbeat, and we expect the response to be good from our shoppers.”

Apart from attractive discounts on a range of categories like bakery, gifting, apparel and packaged foods, shoppers can also enjoy and take part in a midnight carnival where an array of competitions, cultural programs, and food counters will be set up. 

