Three more Barca players test positive for Covid-19

Riyadh homecoming show the highlight of ‘whirlwind’ 2021 for Saudi’s WWE Superstar Mansoor

A lot has changed since my last column in October. From excitement about my tag team partnership with Mustafa Ali to returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel and wrestling against him.

It was nostalgic being back in Riyadh and performing in front such a big audience filled with my country people. My match against Mustafa Ali was probably my biggest one this year, mainly because I got to carry the momentum of winning in my home base, in front of family, friends, and amazing fans.

It is bittersweet now that I have left, and I cannot wait to return and feel that wave of emotion and energy again.

In my opinion, the audience in Saudi Arabia is incomparable with any other. People have said Crown Jewel was easily the best KSA show. I would go as far as to say it was the best WWE show of the entire year. It is always a tremendous experience performing over there; the fans only get two events per year, and you can just feel all the excitement they have built up since the last one.

Before going into the ring, I always have butterflies but the moment I step out and hear everyone in the crowd, everything else melts away and I am immediately reminded that this is what I was born to do. That energy and electricity from the crowd takes the show to the next level — it elevates my athletic and performative abilities in ways I did not think were possible and always forces me to perform better.

The same goes for all the other Superstars who put in a lot of work and great effort to make it a memorable event for fans in Riyadh.

It has been a crazy, whirlwind year with so many highs. I have had the honor to perform on both Raw and SmackDown in the same year, as well as feature on other key pay-per-view events like Survivor Series and Crown Jewel. This year, I have had the opportunity to do the job I have always wanted since I was a child and it has been an absolute dream.

A lot of people ask: “How does it feel to be on SmackDown over RAW?”

I still get to work with some of the most amazing Superstars WWE has produced, but the biggest difference would be the length. SmackDown runs for only two hours, while RAW is three hours — this makes things a bit more competitive on who gets time on the show. When I am on the SmackDown schedule for the week, I make sure to be smart about that time.

Overall, 2021 was good to me and I am optimistic about what is to come in the new year.

Officially, I am still in my first professional year with WWE and I want it to end with a bang. I hope that by June or July, before my first year is over, I can compete for a championship and win a title. Whether it is a Tag Team, InterContinental, or even the WWE Championship, that is my next avenue and goal, securing a title.

For the first time, the full schedule of events and pay per views for the coming year have been announced and I am particularly excited for WrestleMania 38, which is set to be the biggest show of the year taking place in April. I am hoping to see Edge take part in the event, he has had a great comeback. Also, I really want to see Big E remain the WWE Champion until WrestleMania and I am sure the fans would want the same, too.

It is so good to be back to live shows and again and I am looking forward to traveling across the world for great events. In fact, one of my biggest dreams is to see a WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia where I can get a chance to compete and win.