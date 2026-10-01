JEDDAH: The opening round of Season 3 of the Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship Certified by the FIA got underway today. The Kingdom’s first national single-seater championship will feature 15 drivers representing eight teams, with the opening round running until 3 October.

The championship is organized by ALTAWKILAT Motorsport under the sporting regulations of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

The new season builds on the championship’s second edition, which was held in 2025 across five rounds and 10 races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and featured 20 drivers. Kit Belofsky of Great Britain claimed the championship title with Team PEAX, scoring 189 points, ahead of Adam Al Azhari of the UAE with Team VALVOLINE on 125 points, while Sweden’s Scott Lindblom with Team REDBULL finished third overall with 108 points.

The 2026 season will feature six rounds, up from five last season, running from October to December. The expanded schedule strengthens the championship’s regional presence while providing participating drivers with more opportunities to compete and gain valuable racing experience.

The new season features a diverse international grid, including Arab representation from Saudi drivers Faris Organji and Abdullah Kamel, Zakaria Doleh of the UAE, Hamza Al Fayez of Jordan, and George Nassar of Lebanon. All drivers will compete in identical Tatuus T421 – Abarth F4 Gen2 cars, ensuring a level playing field where performance is determined by talent, skill and racecraft.

The opening-round program began on Thursday with on-track testing, before official competition gets underway on Friday, 2 October, with free practice and qualifying. Race 1 will take place at 9:00pm, followed by the podium ceremony at 9:40pm. Friday’s program will also feature two Motor Mania JDM Cup races, with Race 1 at 2:50pm and Race 2 at 5:30pm.

Competition continues on Saturday, 3 October, with the second free practice and qualifying sessions, before Race 2, the final race of the opening round, takes place at 9:00pm, followed by the podium ceremony at 9:40pm. Saturday’s program will also include the Motor Mania GT showcase race at 7:40pm.

Jeddah Corniche Circuit will host the first four rounds of the season, with Round 1 taking place from 1–3 October, followed by Round 2 on 7–8 October, Round 3 from 31 October–2 November, and Round 4 on 6–7 November. The championship will then move to Lusail International Circuit in Qatar for Round 5 from 7–9 December, before concluding with the sixth and final round on 13–14 December.

The event has been designed to offer a complete experience for families, motorsport enthusiasts and first-time visitors alike. With action from the Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship and Motor Mania, the atmosphere of the paddock, and interactive activities in the Fan Zone, spectators will be able to enjoy a packed program both on and off the track, alongside a variety of food and beverage options throughout the event.