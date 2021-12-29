You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Gambian envoy, OIC chief discuss ties in Jeddah

Gambian Ambassador Omar Gibril Salah meets the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, in Jeddah. (SPA)
Gambian Ambassador Omar Gibril Salah meets the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, in Jeddah. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Gambian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Omar Gibril Salah recently met the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, at the organization’s headquarters in Jeddah.

During the visit, the secretary-general expressed his appreciation to the government of Gambia for being an active member in the OIC and for its continued support to the work of the organization.

They discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Salah, who is also his country’s permanent representative to the OIC, commended the work of the organization in protecting the interests of Muslims in line with promoting international peace.

He reiterated the government of Gambia’s continuous commitment to support the organization.

The OIC chief also thanked the government of Gambia for hosting the 15th Islamic Summit, which will take place in 2022 as part of supporting and developing joint Islamic action among member states.  

The Islamic Summit gathers heads of state and governments of the OIC member states every three years, to discuss and adopt policy resolutions and provide guidance on areas of common interest among member states.

The summit is also an opportunity for member states to discuss and review the progress made in implementing decisions and resolutions adopted at previous Islamic Summits.

Gambia has been a member of the OIC since 1974.

The OIC is the second-largest intergovernmental organization after the UN with 57 member states. It was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Jeddah. Its work focuses on implementing its programs and policies to and be the voice of the Muslim world in economic, social, and political issues.

The organization deals with various issues that range from political and economic affairs to Muslim minorities, science and technology, environmental issues, health issues, cultural and educational issues.

King Salman delivers annual Shoura Council speech

King Salman delivers annual Shoura Council speech
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday cited citizens and expatriates working to face the coronavirus pandemic in the Kingdom amid a global resurgence of COVID-19.

In a yearend speech before the Shoura Council, he also cited soldiers in all sectors defending the Saudi Arabia's southern border from external threats, particularly from Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen who had been attacking the Kingdom with missiles and armed drones for the past few years.

King Salman noted that in addition to undertaking bold measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, Saudi Arabia also continues to provide financial support for international health organizations and sister countries to fight the global scourge.

He said Saudi Arabia will continue to play a leading role in the global campaign for world peace, in humanitarian efforts, and the campaign to address climate change.

The Kingdom's position globally emanates from its Arab and Islamic position, he said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)

The king commended Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he credited for the various visionary projects as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 program.

He mentioned the start of the second phase of Vision 2030, the goal of which is to create a diversified economy.

Saudi Arabia's economy had been dependent on the oil industry, which had proven to be disadvantageous as the price of oil has continued to drop worldwide. To achieve the goals of Vision 2030, King Salman launched wide-ranging reforms, such as developing non-oil industries, allowing women to play a bigger role in nation-building, and developing the tourism industry and opening up the Kingdom to global tourists.

 

 

More than 450 horses set to trot along to Saudi Arabia’s Ubbayah festival in Diriyah

More than 450 horses set to trot along to Saudi Arabia’s Ubbayah festival in Diriyah
RIYADH: More than 450 horses are expected to take part in the second edition of the equestrian festival in Diriyah, which will begin on Jan. 10 under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Riyadh.

The event, titled Ubayyah in Diriyah, will take place at the International Equestrian Resort in partnership with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and under the supervision of the King Abdulaziz Arabian Horses Center in Dirab.

HIGHLIGHT

Live horse-riding shows will be staged to illustrate the wonderful harmony between humans and horses, along with cavalry shows. The festival will also include art competitions, shops and restaurants, and many other events.

It aims to be the premier international gathering of horses in the region, with a prize pool of more SR1 million ($266,359). It will run for eight days and feature a wide range of events, one of the most notable of which is the Pride of Diriyah Auction of elite Arabian horses. Part of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to charity.

Other attractions include an international competition for purebred class B Arabian horses, and a living exhibition of purebred horses whose lines can be traced back to the era of the Saudi imams. Visitors will have the chance to see direct descendants of famous horses that were owned by Imam Faisal and King Abdulaziz, including Jallabiet Feysul and Ubayyah of Abdulaziz.

Daily horse riding classes will also be offered for all ages, provided by professional male and female trainers. Professional therapy sessions with horses will also be available for children with autism.

 

 

Saudi justice minister visits all-female personal status court in Damman

Saudi justice minister visits all-female personal status court in Damman
DAMMAM: The Saudi justice minister on Wednesday inspected a personal status court in Dammam that will operate with an all-female staff.

The visit to the Eastern Province court by Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, who is also president of the Supreme Judicial Council, was linked to efforts to give women more power within judicial chambers and related sectors.

His trip also marked the beginning of the implementation of a unified model standard for the Kingdom’s courts — the first two aspects covering appeals and personal status — that will later be rolled out to all judicial sectors.

The project aims to improve the working environment within courts and implement modern operational methods to reflect the continuous development of the justice sector, accelerate the judicial process and provide a better service to the public. It is in line with the National Transformation Program and Vision 2030.

The women who will run the Dammam court were given specialist training in all aspects of managing judicial and administrative departments.

New law of evidence: A step to reinforce trust in Saudi judiciary system

New law of evidence: A step to reinforce trust in Saudi judiciary system
JEDDAH: The Saudi judicial system is seeing another immense development with the law of evidence officially approved.

The new law, approved on Tuesday, aims to develop the country’s legislative system. The law, alongside three others, namely the personal status law, the civil transactions law, and the penal code for discretionary sanctions, are the four main legislative projects announced last year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The law of evidence is expected to eliminate discrepancies in courts.

Commenting on the new law, Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying that its issuance is “one of the fruits of the efforts of the wise leadership in developing the judicial system and procedural rules in preserving the rights, consolidating the principles of justice, and enhancing the confidence in the judicial system,”

Al-Mujib, who is also a member of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars, added that the law reflects the Kingdom’s eagerness to develop its judiciary in a way that complies with global methods and practices. This would effectively enhance justice, contribute to guaranteeing individuals’ rights, and reduce disputes.

The president of the Saudi Court of Grievances and head of the Administrative Judiciary Council, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, told SPA that the issuance of the law “will help in achieving a sustainable development, and the creation of an attractive legal environment that enables increased confidence in contracts and obligations, in general,”

Dr. Abdulkarim Al-Thiabi, vice dean of the Faculty of Sharia and Laws at the University of Tabuk, told Arab News that the law of evidence was in line with Saudi Vision 2030, and aims at creating a stable and developed legislative environment that ensures and keeps pace with developing legal challenges.

He added that the drafting of the comprehensive rules complies with globally recognized standards of law, and the project is considered the nucleus of a legislative environment that can attract investments and achieve the desired judicial purposes.

He added that the more modern and developed the rules of evidence in a particular legal system, the more likely they are to enhance justice and protect the rights of all parties involved.

“The rules of evidence are the cornerstone of stability in civil and commercial transactions, especially with the economic growth witnessed by Saudi Arabia and its quest towards achieving its 2030 Vision,” Al-Thiabi concluded.

Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid

Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid
DAMMAM: Saudi anti-narcotics authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than one million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom.

Maj. Mohammad Al-Nujaidi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that an investigation into a criminal network’s activities stopped an attempt to smuggle 1,070,000 amphetamine pills hidden inside coffee parcels.

The successful operation was launched in coordination with the Zakat, the Tax and Customs Authority, and the recipients of the parcels — four Saudis and two Yemenis — were arrested.

Al-Nujaidi said that preliminary legal steps have been taken against them and they have been referred to the public prosecution.

The authority called on members of the public to help its mission and protect society by using the designated phone number for security reports (1910), the international number (00966114208417) or by email ([email protected]).

Whistleblowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidence, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.

