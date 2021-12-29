DiplomaticQuarter: Gambian envoy, OIC chief discuss ties in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Gambian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Omar Gibril Salah recently met the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, at the organization’s headquarters in Jeddah.

During the visit, the secretary-general expressed his appreciation to the government of Gambia for being an active member in the OIC and for its continued support to the work of the organization.

They discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Salah, who is also his country’s permanent representative to the OIC, commended the work of the organization in protecting the interests of Muslims in line with promoting international peace.

He reiterated the government of Gambia’s continuous commitment to support the organization.

The OIC chief also thanked the government of Gambia for hosting the 15th Islamic Summit, which will take place in 2022 as part of supporting and developing joint Islamic action among member states.

The Islamic Summit gathers heads of state and governments of the OIC member states every three years, to discuss and adopt policy resolutions and provide guidance on areas of common interest among member states.

The summit is also an opportunity for member states to discuss and review the progress made in implementing decisions and resolutions adopted at previous Islamic Summits.

Gambia has been a member of the OIC since 1974.

The OIC is the second-largest intergovernmental organization after the UN with 57 member states. It was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Jeddah. Its work focuses on implementing its programs and policies to and be the voice of the Muslim world in economic, social, and political issues.

The organization deals with various issues that range from political and economic affairs to Muslim minorities, science and technology, environmental issues, health issues, cultural and educational issues.