ROSHN selects Retal as its first sub-developer partner to establish residential neighbourhood within Sedra Community

BIA certified with 5-star COVID-19 safety rating

Bahrain International Airport, which is operated and managed by Bahrain Airport Company, has been certified with the highest 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating in recognition of the airport achieving the highest standard of hygiene and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It places Bahrain International Airport in the top 5 percent of airports worldwide for cleanliness and hygiene.

This 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating is awarded to Bahrain International Airport following a detailed audit of COVID-19 safety standards conducted by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization, in Dec. 2021.

This safety accreditation is regarded as a global benchmark for defining safe travel assurance for customers and a top recognition of the effectiveness of the safety measures introduced by the airport to protect their customers and staff against the spread of coronavirus.

The audit assessed 175 different safety protocols related specifically to the COVID-19 pandemic that serve to reduce risk and enhance customer and staff well-being.

The inspections examined the implementation of health, hygiene, and safety measures in accordance with the recommendations of the ICAO Council’s Aviation Recovery Task Force, in addition to requirements from the Kingdom of Bahrain’s government.

The 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating recognizes very high standards of airport cleanliness and maintenance procedures, with these protocols adhered to consistently.

Bahrain Airport Company CEO Mohamed Yousif Al-Binfalah said: “We are proud to obtain this 5-star rating which recognizes the immense efforts made by our team on a daily basis to ensure our customers travel with complete peace of mind. We dedicate this award to the government of Bahrain, which has taken proactive measures since the start of the pandemic to protect public health and safety, as well as to the frontline healthcare workers, who have worked tirelessly to keep the people of Bahrain safe.”

He added: “Since January, the airport has received several awards and recognition from international bodies for its exceptional standards and efforts to protect passengers’ health and safety. We remain committed to ensuring that travel through the airport is safe, pleasant, and hassle free.”

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “The standard, efficiency and consistency of COVID-19 Safety protocols that are provided here at the airport are excellent, and we congratulate Bahrain Airport Company on receiving this highest COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. This safety rating provides a great assurance to customers traveling through the airport and highlights the effectiveness of the hygiene and safety protocols they have put place. COVID-19 safety has to provide the safest environment for customers and staff, and BIA has shown itself to be a leader in this area.”

Bahrain International Airport introduced an extensive program of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the terminal, there are a lot of hand sanitizers, including in high-contact areas such as check-in, boarding gates, and self-service facilities.

Frequently touched surfaces have been treated with anti-microbial coatings, social distancing is provided throughout the terminal with a range of floor markers and seat markers.

Front line service counters have been fitted with rigid screens, and self-service points such as ATM’s, vending machines etc — with hand sanitizers adjacent to it. All airport users are required to wear face masks.

Terminal cleanliness standards are rated as excellent, and this is verified throughout the COVID-19 Audit using ATP testing to analyze and evaluate.

The COVID-19 Safety Rating evaluates how effectively and consistently COVID-19 procedures are being provided, including terminal cleanliness, cleaning and disinfection systems, standard and usage conformity of staff personal protective equipment, branding, standard and application of social distancing signage, floor markers and seat distancing, hand sanitizer facilities, airport PA guidance, organization and control of passenger flows around the airport, security screening hygiene systems, general passenger facilities (e.g. baggage trolleys) and control of socialdistancing and face mask usage.