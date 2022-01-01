You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi to host region’s first tire storage and distribution hub

Abu Dhabi to host region’s first tire storage and distribution hub

Abu Dhabi to host region’s first tire storage and distribution hub
The first tyre shipment under the agreement arrives to AD Ports Group’s flagship port, Khalifa Port.
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ahb8

Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to host region’s first tire storage and distribution hub

Abu Dhabi to host region’s first tire storage and distribution hub
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

AD Ports Group, the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, has signed an agreement with China-based Shandong Port Group, to establish a Tyre Hub at KIZAD for the storage and distribution of tires.

The agreement between AD Ports Group and Shandong Port Group comes as UAE’s efforts gain momentum on the country’s 50th anniversary to drive economic diversification, attracts foreign direct investment, and consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading trade, logistics, and manufacturing base, in line with the nation’s industrialization strategy.

The Tyre Hub leverages the strength of AD Ports Group as a key enabler of trade and logistics by offering Shandong Port Group integrated services from its clusters. AD Ports Group will provide space for an upcoming 150,000-square-meter facility in KIZAD under its Industrial Cities & Free Zone
Cluster.

This will include warehouse management, logistics, distribution, and re-export services offered by MICCO under the AD Ports Group’s Logistics Cluster, and SAFEEN Feeders, under the Maritime Cluster.

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “The agreement with Shandong Port Group is a momentous step that highlights the unique logistics offering of Abu Dhabi and the significance of the synergies created by the AD Ports Group for its various clusters.

“Intensifying economic partnership through ports and economic free zones is a strategic
imperative in our nation’s efforts towards economic diversification. We welcome the cooperation with SPG as it reinforces the UAE’s crucial role as a key partner in China’s BRI and our long-standing commitment to creating opportunities for businesses to prosper.”

Li Fengli, general manager of Shandong Port Group, said: “We are delighted with the agreement, and we are confident that our synergy with the AD Ports Group will yield opportunities for the port and logistics industry.

The outlook remains positive as consumer demand triggers major transformations across the global supply chain.

“The establishment of SPG in August 2019 ushered in a new era in the reform and development of Shandong province’s coastal port integration. Since its inception, we have focused on accelerating the construction of a world-class ports economy.”

AD Ports Group and SPG signed two agreements in the presence of Al Shamisi and Fengli.

The agreement for the establishment of the tyre storage and distribution hub was signed by Abdullah Al Hameli, head of Industrial Cities & Free Zone Cluster, and Zhang Quancheng, chairman of
Shandong Port Overseas Development Group.

Abdullah al Hameli, head of Industrial Cities & Free Zone cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “KIZAD serves as a catalyst for businesses and aims to increase the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economic zones across the region. We are keen to continue playing a meaningful role in adding to Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification by attracting global concepts such as the region’s first Tyre Hub to Abu Dhabi.”

Capt. Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of the Ports Operating Company and managing director of Zayed Port and Jia Funing, deputy general manager of Shandong Port Group also signed a “Sister Ports” agreement to forge a friendship ports partnership and strengthen business cooperation. The signing coincided with the acquisition and arrival of the first vessel procured as part of the agreement.

Saif Al Mazrouei, head of Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “As the premier industrial and economic zones operator in the region, AD Ports Group provides a host of strategic opportunities for leading Chinese businesses seeking to expand their footprint in the Middle East. We welcome the signing of an agreement with Shandong Port Group, which will enhance information and technological exchanges for advancement in the areas of port and shipping industry.

“We remain committed to developing vital trade infrastructure, boosting industrial investment flows to the UAE, and helping accelerate Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and industrialization.”

SAMACO, Al Nahla had a prominent role in F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

SAMACO, Al Nahla had a prominent role in F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

SAMACO, Al Nahla had a prominent role in F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

SAMACO, Al Nahla had a prominent role in F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

SAMACO Group took a prominent role in participating and supporting the first F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix also known as SAGP by having an exclusive and private suite for its partners and brands at the Paddock Club — the pinnacle of hospitality in entertainment in Formula 1. SAMACO Group invested heavily in corporate hospitality, a strategic and essential move to show value to its partners, clients, and its entire group of companies.

This valuable SAMACO Group participation resulted from a partnership with ZK Sports & Entertainment, the exclusive agent of Formula 1 experiences in the GCC, which will continue to cover future KSA Formula 1 events. The companies under Al Nahla Group include SAMACO Group, SAMACO Automotive, SAMACO Toys, SAMACO Marine, Fast Auto Technic, Al Ameen Real Estate, and Hasan Abbas Sharbatly Foundation.

Ibrahim Hasan Abbas Sharbatly, the vice-chairman of the board of directors of Al Nahla Group, the holding company of Samaco Group, expressed the importance of participating in such an event. He said: “This is an essential step moving forward towards a glorious future of the Kingdom, and SAMACO Group is more than honored to be included as a vital participant and supporter of this renaissance.”

He added: “We, at SAMACO Group, are aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 under the leadership of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman to work hand in hand to achieve the visions of the Quality of Life program to create an environment that supports new lifestyle options that will increase participation in sports activities and events, create a positive economic and social impact by attracting tourism, create job opportunities, boost national pride and diversify the economy.”

Sharbatly praised the remarkable achievements of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the promoter of the F1 SAGP 2021. “Special thanks to the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation for hosting and executing an event of this stature in record time and with such resounding success.”

In a show of support to Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1, SAMACO Automotive participated leading the parade of the “Supercar Club” Tribe with 2 Porsche cars, the Panamera GTS Exclusive, and the Macan GTS, along with 2 safety cars for Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East, the 911 992 Turbo & Cayenne Coupe S.

In addition, Bentley Saudi Arabia participated in this special parade by providing two Continental GT control cars, one at the forefront of the parade and the other at the end of it, controlling the lane and speed.

Michel Zaborny, managing director at ZK Sports & Entertainment, stressed the importance of this collaboration with SAMACO Group. He said: “Special thanks to SAMACO Group and the vision of their management for their valuable participation. It’s never easy to invest in an inaugural event of the scale of Formula 1, especially an inaugural race. Samaco Group has been a phenomenal client to work with and we are looking forward to do much more.”

The massive success of the first-ever F1 SAGP is an eye-opener to the Kingdom’s vast capabilities to become one of the world’s sports powerhouses. And SAMACO Group, in line with its commitment to driving growth and giving back to the community, will always be a partner and supporter of this journey.

ROSHN selects Retal as its first sub-developer partner to establish residential neighbourhood within Sedra Community

Roshn is committed to working closely with established sub-developers and homebuilders, and is creating opportunities for many more such collaborations. (Supplied)
Roshn is committed to working closely with established sub-developers and homebuilders, and is creating opportunities for many more such collaborations. (Supplied)
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

ROSHN selects Retal as its first sub-developer partner to establish residential neighbourhood within Sedra Community

Roshn is committed to working closely with established sub-developers and homebuilders, and is creating opportunities for many more such collaborations. (Supplied)
  • ROSHN and Retal share the vision of a highly sustainable and technologically modern approach to housing
  • Retal Urban Development to develop a new neighbourhood consisting of 103 high quality homes within Roshn’s Sedra Community
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: ROSHN has announced the signing of a partnership with Retal Urban Development for the development of a new residential neighbourhood consisting of 103 villas and townhouses within the first phase of SEDRA, the company's first living community project in Riyadh.  

An extensive selection process was undertaken, and Retal were selected based on their track record of developing great homes as well as technical and commercial criteria.  Retal is committed to creating state-of-the-art housing solutions for a modern, upscale, urban community development. In recognition of Retal’s achievements, they were the recipients of the Best Real Estate Developer Award in Saudi Arabia 2019 and 2020.

ROSHN and Retal share the vision of a highly sustainable and technologically modern approach to housing that will be key to the development of a modern lifestyle and community culture in SEDRA. 

Abdullah Al-Braikan, CEO of Retal, said: “This partnership presents a very positive step for Retal. We are now working with a national real-estate development company towards a common goal: Building real estate projects that adhere to the highest technical standards and quality of life requirements, in accordance with Vision 2030.” He also added, “This partnership marks another achievement in our endeavor to raise standards in every Retal project.”

Commenting on the partnership, ROSHN Group CEO David Grover said: “At ROSHN we have a firm commitment to work closely with private sector developers, and I am very happy to see Retal joining us as our first such partner.

“I look forward to working closely Retal and all our future partners in our journey of delivering great communities across Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Housing

Lulu’s amazing ‘Countdown Offers’ available exclusively for online shopping

Lulu’s amazing ‘Countdown Offers’ available exclusively for online shopping
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Lulu’s amazing ‘Countdown Offers’ available exclusively for online shopping

Lulu’s amazing ‘Countdown Offers’ available exclusively for online shopping
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

In a move to prioritize the safety of its shoppers and maintain a hygienic retail environment, the region’s leading hypermarket chain, LuLu have launched its much-awaited “Countdown Offers” exclusively for its online customers on website www.luluhypermarket.com and LuLu mobile app from Dec. 29 at 11:00 p.m. to Dec. 31 until 12:00 a.m.

LuLu has flown in a wide variety of festive products from around the world at the most affordable prices. The promotion will be run for three days, coinciding with New Year festivities.

Commenting on the campaign, Shehim Mohammed, the director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, said: “The New Year happens to be falling during the weekend and we are fully prepared to be a part of our shoppers’ celebrations with amazing offers on festive essentials like cakes, baked goods, gifting items and more. Thanks to the successful vaccination drive and other COVID-19 regulations in place, the market sentiments are very upbeat, and we expect the response to be good from our shoppers.”

In time for last-minute New Year shopping, the “Countdown Offers” will feature amazing discounts on a great range of categories like bakery, gifting, apparel and packaged food.

Apart from being well-known for having the most competitive prices in the market, LuLu has played a key role in food security and maintaining a healthy and safety shopping destination amidst the challenges of the pandemic.

Mohammed said: “We have decided to keep this as an online campaign to support the government initiatives on safety precautions amongst the residents.”

Topics: LuLu

Related

Lulu to wow customers with amazing midnight offers
Corporate News
Lulu to wow customers with amazing midnight offers
Lulu receives memento of recognition for supporting Arabic calligraphy
Corporate News
Lulu receives memento of recognition for supporting Arabic calligraphy

GFH opens new K-12 international school in Riyadh

GFH opens new K-12 international school in Riyadh
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

GFH opens new K-12 international school in Riyadh

GFH opens new K-12 international school in Riyadh
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Britus Education also known as “Britus,” the education investment arm of GFH Financial Group, announced the further expansion of its education portfolio and investments in Saudi Arabia with the launch of a new K-12 international school in Riyadh, located in Al-Olaya.

Britus International School – Al Olaya,  is the fifth owned and managed school for Britus in Saudi Arabia. It is a K-12 school following American curriculum, and has capacity to serve more than 400 students, which will increase to more than 2,000 students after the completion of the expansion phase, providing a dedicated section for girls.

The school is open for admission to boys only from grades 4-12 for this academic year, and it is accepting enrollment applications for the next academic year.

Razi Al Murbati, CEO of GFH Capital Saudi Arabia, said: “We’re delighted to announce the further expansion of the group’s presence in the Saudi education sector, where we continue to see strong opportunities for growth, and for Britus to contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring students across the Kingdom have access to the highest quality international standard learning. Investment in education is also a key pillar of the Saudi Vision 2030 and we’re pleased to strengthen our presence in the sector and our position as a strategic partner in the meeting the Kingdom’s goals and aspirations for development and learning.”

Fatema Ahmed Kamal, acting CEO of Britus Education, said: “We’re proud to announce the opening of our fifth international K-12 school in Saudi Arabia. Like our other schools, Britus International Schools — Al Olaya will offer a unique learning proposition delivered in line with best global practices and standards.

“We look forward to welcoming the students to our latest school and to continue investing in the Saudi market where we see strong and increasing demand for high quality education.”

Investment in education is also a key pillar of the Saudi Vision 2030 and we’re pleased to strengthen our presence in the sector and our position as a strategic partner in the meeting the Kingdom’s goals and aspirations for development and learning.

Razi Al Murbati, CEO of GFH Capital Saudi Arabia

Britus Education has a portfolio of K-12 schools assets located across the MENA region and South Africa. Britus educational strategy focuses on investing in students’ abilities and skills to enable them to succeed in a world that requires them to become innovative and confident leaders.

Britus operates with a global perspective to create an educational environment that elevates the values and gains of the local community, and Britus’ aspiration is to make its schools a key player in the education industry in all the countries where it has its presence.

 

 

Topics: GFH Riyadh

Related

Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US
GFH acquires mission-critical Chicago distribution center
Corporate News
GFH acquires mission-critical Chicago distribution center

BIA certified with 5-star COVID-19 safety rating

BIA certified with 5-star COVID-19 safety rating
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

BIA certified with 5-star COVID-19 safety rating

BIA certified with 5-star COVID-19 safety rating
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Bahrain International Airport, which is operated and managed by Bahrain Airport Company, has been certified with the highest 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating in recognition of the airport achieving the highest standard of hygiene and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It places Bahrain International Airport in the top 5 percent of airports worldwide for cleanliness and hygiene.

This 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating is awarded to Bahrain International Airport following a detailed audit of COVID-19 safety standards conducted by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization, in Dec. 2021.

This safety accreditation is regarded as a global benchmark for defining safe travel assurance for customers and a top recognition of the effectiveness of the safety measures introduced by the airport to protect their customers and staff against the spread of coronavirus.

The audit assessed 175 different safety protocols related specifically to the COVID-19 pandemic that serve to reduce risk and enhance customer and staff well-being.

The inspections examined the implementation of health, hygiene, and safety measures in accordance with the recommendations of the ICAO Council’s Aviation Recovery Task Force, in addition to requirements from the Kingdom of Bahrain’s government.

The 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating recognizes very high standards of airport cleanliness and maintenance procedures, with these protocols adhered to consistently.

Bahrain Airport Company CEO Mohamed Yousif Al-Binfalah said: “We are proud to obtain this 5-star rating which recognizes the immense efforts made by our team on a daily basis to ensure our customers travel with complete peace of mind. We dedicate this award to the government of Bahrain, which has taken proactive measures since the start of the pandemic to protect public health and safety, as well as to the frontline healthcare workers, who have worked tirelessly to keep the people of Bahrain safe.”

He added: “Since January, the airport has received several awards and recognition from international bodies for its exceptional standards and efforts to protect passengers’ health and safety. We remain committed to ensuring that travel through the airport is safe, pleasant, and hassle free.”

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “The standard, efficiency and consistency of COVID-19 Safety protocols that are provided here at the airport are excellent, and we congratulate Bahrain Airport Company on receiving this highest COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. This safety rating provides a great assurance to customers traveling through the airport and highlights the effectiveness of the hygiene and safety protocols they have put place. COVID-19 safety has to provide the safest environment for customers and staff, and BIA has shown itself to be a leader in this area.”

Bahrain International Airport introduced an extensive program of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the terminal, there are a lot of hand sanitizers, including in high-contact areas such as check-in, boarding gates, and self-service facilities.

Frequently touched surfaces have been treated with anti-microbial coatings, social distancing is provided throughout the terminal with a range of floor markers and seat markers.

We are proud to obtain this 5-star rating which recognizes the immense efforts made by our team on a daily basis to ensure our customers travel with complete peace of mind.

Mohamed Yousif Al-Binfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Company

Front line service counters have been fitted with rigid screens, and self-service points such as ATM’s, vending machines etc — with hand sanitizers adjacent to it. All airport users are required to wear face masks.

Terminal cleanliness standards are rated as excellent, and this is verified throughout the COVID-19 Audit using ATP testing to analyze and evaluate.

The COVID-19 Safety Rating evaluates how effectively and consistently COVID-19 procedures are being provided, including terminal cleanliness, cleaning and disinfection systems, standard and usage conformity of staff personal protective equipment, branding, standard and application of social distancing signage, floor markers and seat distancing, hand sanitizer facilities, airport PA guidance, organization and control of passenger flows around the airport, security screening hygiene systems, general passenger facilities (e.g. baggage trolleys) and control of socialdistancing and face mask usage.

Topics: Bahrain COVID-19

Related

Vida makes its stylish debut in Marassi, Bahrain
Corporate News
Vida makes its stylish debut in Marassi, Bahrain
UAE, Bahrain to launch joint nanosatellite to ISS on Tuesday
Middle-East
UAE, Bahrain to launch joint nanosatellite to ISS on Tuesday

Latest updates

Iran-backed armed factions rally in Iraq for anniversary of warlord’s death
Iran-backed armed factions rally in Iraq for anniversary of warlord’s death
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program
US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program
What We Are Reading Today: A History of Ambiguity by Anthony Ossa-Richardson
What We Are Reading Today: A History of Ambiguity by Anthony Ossa-Richardson
Eye in the sky finds ancient Saudi village beneath the sands
Al-Oshairah, which is located in the valley of Yanbu, is one of the main destinations used by pilgrims while heading to Makkah. The team has so far documented more than 12,000 aerial images. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.