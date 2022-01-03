You are here

Pakistan sees most COVID-19 cases in two months; concern about omicron

Pakistan sees most COVID-19 cases in two months; concern about omicron
The provincial government of Sindh, of which Karachi is capital, is working on a strategy to contain the variant. (File/AFP)
  • About 70 million people in Pakistan, or 32 percent of the population, have had two vaccine doses
KARACHI: Pakistan reported on Monday more than 700 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest tally in two months, as authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections and made preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading omicron variant.
At least 708 cases in the past 24 hours pushed the positivity ratio to 1.55 percent, the highest since Oct. 24, according to data from the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), which is overseeing the pandemic response.
“There is clear evidence now of a beginning of another COVID wave which has been expected for the last few weeks,” Asad Umar, the minister in charge of supervising anti-COVID-19 operations, said on Twitter.
Genome sequencing had detected a growing number of cases of the omicron variant, particularly in the largest city of Karachi, he said.
About 70 million people in Pakistan, or 32 percent of the population, have had two vaccine doses.
The government authorized booster doses for citizens over the age of 30 from Monday. Children over the age of 12 are being offered vaccinations at their schools.
The first case of the omicron variant was reported on Dec. 13 in Karachi and a total of 75 cases were confirmed up to Dec. 27, according to National Institute of Health (NIH).
Twelve of the cases were linked to international travel, it said.
The provincial government of Sindh, of which Karachi is capital, is working on a strategy to contain the variant, which has included a partial lockdown of a Karachi neighborhood last week after about a dozen omicron cases were detected in a family.

Six killed in suspected Shabab attack in Kenya: official
NAIROBI: Six people have been killed and homes torched in an attack Monday by suspected Al-Shabab militants in Kenya’s coastal Lamu region that borders Somalia, a local government official said.
“I confirm that we had an attack suspected to be by Al-Shabab at a place known as Widhu, and we have lost six people. One was shot dead and we also have others who were burnt,” said Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia.

Seoul: North Korea defector likely made rare border crossing

Seoul: North Korea defector likely made rare border crossing
SEOUL: A person who crossed the border into North Korea on New Year’s Day was likely a defector who had slipped through the same heavily fortified frontier in the other direction to settle in South Korea in late 2020, South Korea’s military said Monday.
South Korean surveillance equipment earlier detected an unidentified person entering North Korean territory across the eastern portion of the border on Saturday. The military said its security camera showed the person crawling over a barbed-wire fence established along the southern edge of the border.
On Monday, the Defense Ministry said in a statement it suspects a North Korean defector was the latest border-crosser and that it is trying to confirm related information.
A ministry official said the statement refers to a former North Korean citizen who was captured at the southern part of the border, also on the eastern section, in November 2020. The man identified himself as a former gymnast and told investigators that he had crawled over barbed wire fences to defect before being found by South Korean troops, the official said requesting anonymity citing department rules.
Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-Chan said earlier Monday that North Korea has not responded to a South Korean message sent the previous day to ensure the person’s safety.
In September 2020, North Korea killed a South Korean fisheries official found floating in its waters along a sea boundary. South Korea said that North Korea troops were under orders to shoot anyone illegally crossing the border to protect against the coronavirus pandemic.
The South Korean ministry didn’t provide further details such as why it believes the defector went back to the North.
About 34,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea for economic and political reasons since the late 1990s, and only about 30 of them have returned home in the past 10 years, according to South Korean government records.
Observers say those returnees likely failed to adjust to new highly competitive, capitalistic lives in South Korea, had big debts or were blackmailed by North Korean agents who threatened to do harm to their loved ones if they didn’t return.
Defecting via the border is rare. Unlike its official name, the Demilitarized Zone, the 248-kilometer-long, 4-kilometer-wide border is guarded by land mines, tank traps and combat troops on both sides as well as barbed wire fences. A vast majority of the North Korean defectors in South Korea have come here via China and Southeast Asian countries.
Saturday’s border crossing has raised questions about South Korea’s security posture as the border crosser’s entry into the DMZ was not immediately notice by South Korean troops though their surveillance equipment was later found to have detected the person. The military acknowledged it had sent soldiers but failed to locate the person before he or she crossed the border.
In recent years, the South Korean military faced similar criticism when North Koreans snaked through DMZ areas unnoticed to defect, including one who knocked on the door of a South Korean army barrack.

India vaccinates teens aged 15 to 18 as COVID-19 cases rise

India vaccinates teens aged 15 to 18 as COVID-19 cases rise
NEW DELHI: Indian health authorities Monday began vaccinating teens in the age group of 15 to 18, as more states started to enforce tighter restrictions to arrest a new surge stoked by the infectious omicron variant.
State governments across India administered doses at schools, hospitals and through special vaccination sites amid a rapid rise in coronavirus infections, particularly in the country’s densely populated cities.
Data from the health ministry showed India confirmed over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Deaths increased by 123, bringing the total to nearly 482,000.
Authorities are saying that even as cases have started to rise rapidly, hospitalizations have not gone up.
“There is no need to panic,” Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, said Sunday.
India has so far recorded almost 35 million COVID-19 infections.
The current surge in cases, including those of the omicron variant, is largely concentrated in India’s big cities like Delhi and the financial capital Mumbai. The country has reported more than 1,700 omicron cases, with the highest number of infections in the western state of Maharashtra.
Many states have imposed new restrictions, including night curfews, limiting seating in bars and restaurants, and banning large public gatherings. The latest to enforce such restrictions was the state of West Bengal where authorities Sunday closed all schools and colleges.
India experienced a devastating surge of infections in April and May last year when more than 400,000 cases were recorded daily at the peak of the crisis. That surge was mainly driven by the delta variant and overwhelmed the country’s health care system as hospitals ran out of beds and medical oxygen.
Health experts say the country is unlikely to witness such scenes this time because of a more vaccinated population but warn the surge in cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant could once again strain the health system.
India has so far partially vaccinated almost 90 percent of its eligible population and nearly 64 percent have received both doses. The government is yet to decide on offering booster shots for adults.
Health experts are, however, worried as India’s Election Commission last week allowed legislative elections early this year to go ahead as planned in Uttar Pradesh state, the country’s most populous with over 200 million people, raising fears that the infections could spread unchecked.
In recent weeks, political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have visited the state, leading rallies and delivering speeches to packed crowds. The photos have intensified concerns, bringing back memories of the last year’s surge, as political parties led mass rallies as infections soared throughout the country.

Hong Kong ‘patriots only’ lawmakers swear loyalty oath

Hong Kong 'patriots only' lawmakers swear loyalty oath
HONG KONG: Lawmakers in Hong Kong’s new “patriots only” legislature swore oaths of allegiance on Monday as it sat for the first time following a new selection process that barred the city’s traditional democracy opposition.
In a ceremony laden with symbolism reflecting Hong Kong’s new political realities, 90 lawmakers took their oaths in the chamber where the city’s traditional emblem had been replaced by China’s.
The loyalty oaths were overseen by city leader Carrie Lam whose administration no longer needs to face any meaningful opposition from a once boisterous legislature now stacked with loyalists for the next four years.
China has remolded Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests swept the financial hub in 2019.
A national security law has criminalized much dissent while new laws were passed to purge from public office anyone deemed unpatriotic.
Elections under these new rules were held last month for the legislature.
All candidates were vetted for their political loyalty and only 20 of the 90 seats were directly elected, while the rest are chosen by pro-Beijing committees.
The result is a law-making body that authorities have hailed as being filled with patriots and devoid of disruptive “anti-China” elements.
Only one of the 90 lawmakers who made it through the vetting and got elected identifies as “non-establishment.”
But Tik Chi-yuen is not from the city’s traditional pro-democracy block.
Most of Hong Kong’s best known democracy activists are in jail, have fled overseas or left politics since Beijing’s crackdown began.
Monday’s ceremony was completed without incident — a stark contrast to 2016 when six pro-democracy legislators used their oaths to chant slogans or display banners. All those legislators were later disqualified or unseated soon after.
Authoritarian China has portrayed its new political system for Hong Kong as a way to return stability and says pluralism is still tolerated.
Critics, including many western nations, say Beijing has shredded its promise that Hong Kong would keep its liberties and autonomy after its 1997 handover by Britain.
Starry Lee, a legislator and head of Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party the DAB, thanked Beijing for “bringing Hong Kong back to the right track and returning stability to the legislature.”
“I am excited because Hong Kong has entered a new era when we can get rid of political disputes and join hands to improve the governance,” Lee told reporters.
Last week 89 of the 90 lawmakers issued a joint statement supporting the national security police’s raid and arrests against pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News.
Tik was the only one who did not sign.

US defense chief tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

US defense chief tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated
WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday with mild symptoms, but would retain all authorities as he quarantined at home for the next five days.
Austin, who is vaccinated and has received a booster, said in a statement he last met President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.
“As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status — and the booster I received in early October — have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been,” Austin added.
Austin said he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation.
The rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.
US authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The US death toll from COVID-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562.
“To the degree possible, I plan to attend virtually this coming week those key meetings and discussions required to inform my situational awareness and decision making. I will retain all authorities,” Austin said.
He added that his deputy, Kathleen Hicks, would represent him in some matters. 

 

