You are here

  • Home
  • Food delivery platform Jahez to debut on Saudi’s parallel market on Jan. 5

Food delivery platform Jahez to debut on Saudi’s parallel market on Jan. 5

Food delivery platform Jahez to debut on Saudi’s parallel market on Jan. 5
Short Url

https://arab.news/4fpgx

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Food delivery platform Jahez to debut on Saudi’s parallel market on Jan. 5

Food delivery platform Jahez to debut on Saudi’s parallel market on Jan. 5
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based online food delivery platform Jahez International Co. is to join the Kingdom’s stock exchange on Jan. 5, 2022, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Jahez, as the firm is known, will debut its shares on the Nomu parallel market.

The initial public offering of the food delivery company was Nomu’s biggest in 2021 and would mark the first ever listing of a local technology startup on the Kingdom’s stock exchange.

A bourse filing on Dec. 19, 2021, revealed that Jahez set its offering price at SR850 ($226) per share — the highest end of its indicative range.

The final offer price implied a market value of SR8.9 billion.

This followed the completion of the book-building process by HSBC Saudi Arabia, with its offering shares 38.8 times oversubscribed.

“The offering was met with strong interest from qualified institutional investors, which is a testament to the company’s financial and operational position, leading market position,” the company’s chief Ghassab Al Mandeel said in a bourse statement in December 2021.

Topics: Jahez International Company NOMU Tadawul

Related

Jahez to start on Dec. 23 collecting $427m in Nomu’s biggest IPO in 2021
Business & Economy
Jahez to start on Dec. 23 collecting $427m in Nomu’s biggest IPO in 2021

Suez Canal achieved record annual revenue of $6.3bn in 2021 despite Ever Given grounding

Suez Canal achieved record annual revenue of $6.3bn in 2021 despite Ever Given grounding
Updated 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Suez Canal achieved record annual revenue of $6.3bn in 2021 despite Ever Given grounding

Suez Canal achieved record annual revenue of $6.3bn in 2021 despite Ever Given grounding
Updated 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s Suez Canal recorded its highest ever revenue in 2021, pulling in $6.3 billion — up 12.8 percent from the previous year.

The waterway also saw its largest ever net tonnages of 1.27 billion, up 8.5 percent from 2020.

Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, pointed out that the figures came despite the grounding of the giant Panamanian container ship Ever Given in March 2021, which saw traffic on the waterway severely affected.

Other figures relating to canal’s performance in 2021 include:

  • The crossing of 20,694 ships from both directions compared to the transit of 18,830 ships during 2020, an increase of 10 percent.
  • The rate of increase in the volume of global trade passing through the canal was about 8.5 percent, and the volume of container trade passing through the canal increased by 7.2 percent. 
  • The number of LNG carriers increased by 36.6 percent from 686 ships in 2020 to 937 ships in 2021,
  • Container ships transiting the canal increased by 10.1 percent, bringing the total number of container ships to 5,186 from 4,710 ships during the year 2020.
  • The transit of bulk ships rose 15.3 percent, reaching 5,893 ships, compared to the transit of 5,113 ships during 2020. 
  • The Suez Canal also acquired about 15.7 percent of the total global seaborne grain trade with a total quantity of 83.5 million tons of goods.

 

Topics: suez canal Suez Canal Authority

Related

Suez Canal revenues hit $6.3bn in 2021 vs $5.6bn in 2020
Business & Economy
Suez Canal revenues hit $6.3bn in 2021 vs $5.6bn in 2020
Suez Canal Economic Zone signs $2.6bn petchem deal
Suez Canal Economic Zone signs $2.6bn petchem deal

Egyptian agricultural exports in 2021 topped 5.6 million tons for the first time

Egyptian agricultural exports in 2021 topped 5.6 million tons for the first time
Updated 33 min 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian agricultural exports in 2021 topped 5.6 million tons for the first time

Egyptian agricultural exports in 2021 topped 5.6 million tons for the first time
Updated 33 min 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Sales of citrus fruits, beets, and potatoes helped deliver a record year for Egyptian agricutural exports in 2021, exceeding 5.6 million tons for the first time. 

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Sayed El-Quseir noted that the figure was not even achieved in the pre-pandemic period.

The total agricultural exports in 2021 increased by 486,760 tons from 5.1 million tons in the year 2020, a report showed.

This comes as a result of Egypt’s efforts to support exports by opening new markets, equipping laboratories with the latest equipment, and developing the agricultural quarantine system to match international quality standards, El-Quseir said. 

The total agricultural exports of citrus fruits topped the list with around 1.8 million tons, followed by fodder beets with 650,340 tons, Ahmed Al-Attar, the head of the central department of agricultural quarantine, said. 

The next highest exports were potatoes, with 614,424 tons exported. Onions ranked fourth with a total of 276,141 tons, and grapes came in fifth place with a total of 143,450 tons.

Topics: Egypt exports exports

Related

Egypt’s garment exports rise by 38% in 11 months
Business & Economy
Egypt’s garment exports rise by 38% in 11 months

OPEC appoints Kuwaiti Haitham Al-Ghais as new secretary general

OPEC appoints Kuwaiti Haitham Al-Ghais as new secretary general
Updated 18 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC appoints Kuwaiti Haitham Al-Ghais as new secretary general

OPEC appoints Kuwaiti Haitham Al-Ghais as new secretary general
Updated 18 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has voted to appoint Kuwaiti candidate Haitham Al-Ghais as its new secretary general.

He will take up the role from Aug. 1 2022, for a period of three years.

Al-Ghais has previously worked for the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and served as Kuwait’s OPEC Governor from 2017 to June 2021.

He currently works as deputy managing director for International Marketing at KPC.

Al-Ghais chaired the Joint Technical Committee of the Declaration of Cooperation in 2017 and subsequently served as a member of the JTC until June 2021.

He will replace Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Nigerian who has held the post since Aug 1 2016.

Barkindo has sought to stabilize the global oil market since the market downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: OPEC

Related

Update OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say
Business & Economy
OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say

TASI ends flat amid lingering omicron worries: Closing bell

TASI ends flat amid lingering omicron worries: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 03 January 2022
Salma Wael

TASI ends flat amid lingering omicron worries: Closing bell

TASI ends flat amid lingering omicron worries: Closing bell
Updated 03 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange witnessed a mixed performance on Monday as its main index, TASI, stagnated amid lingering worries over the spread of omicron.

At the closing bell, TASI remained flat at 11,328 points and the parallel market Nomu lost almost 1 percent, reaching 26,030 points.

The sluggish performance came as some of Saudi’s major players saw losses despite trading in green territory earlier today. Among these were Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank which fell to SR143 ($38) and SR24.6, respectively.

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or Sipchem, dropped 3 percent to SR40.5.

ACWA Power’s share price fell to SR84 after it secured a $125 million senior refinancing facility for its subsidiary Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC. 

Read more https://www.arabnews.com/node/1997181/business-economy

Bank Albilad hit its highest value in over 15 years. The stock was up almost 5 percent to SR50, having registered the highest gains in today’s session.

Shares of Sadr Logistics were down for a fourth consecutive day, hitting SR83 with losses amounting to nearly 10 percent.

The National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, saw a 5-percent drop in its share price. Earlier today, the company’s board recommended SR16.5 million cash dividends – SR0.5 per share – for the fiscal year 2021.

Jeddah-based AME Co. for Medical Equipment announced today that its application to list its shares on Nomu was approved by the Capital Market Authority.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil added 0.53 cents to reach $78.31 a barrel while US WTI crude went up by 0.33 cents to $75.54 per barrel as of 3:36 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Tadawul

Related

HSBC and Saudi National Bank create first sustainable finance framework in Kingdom’s banking sector
Business & Economy
HSBC and Saudi National Bank create first sustainable finance framework in Kingdom’s banking sector

Riyad REIT invests $62m in US logistic sector dealing with Amazon

Riyad REIT invests $62m in US logistic sector dealing with Amazon
Updated 03 January 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Riyad REIT invests $62m in US logistic sector dealing with Amazon

Riyad REIT invests $62m in US logistic sector dealing with Amazon
Updated 03 January 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Riyad REIT has invested SR233 million ($62 million) in a real estate investment portfolio in the US which includes Amazon as a tenant, Riyad Capital announced in a filing.

The portfolio consists of five real estate assets, fully leased to investment grade tenants in Missouri, Texas, South Carolina, and Alabama, the company said in a bourse filing. 

The total real estate assets area is more than 4.5 million square feet, with lease contracts exceeding 15 years, subject to renewal.

Another high profile tenant is Techtronic Industries, one of the largest global power tools companies with a market cap of $32.8 billion.

The company expects the investment to achieve an average annual return of 7.5 percent for the fund over an investment period of four years.

Topics: Riyad REIT real estate

Related

Amaar Real Estate and McKinsey & Company sign agreement to develop strategy, business plans
Corporate News
Amaar Real Estate and McKinsey & Company sign agreement to develop strategy, business plans
Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says
Business & Economy
Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says

Latest updates

Food delivery platform Jahez to debut on Saudi’s parallel market on Jan. 5
Food delivery platform Jahez to debut on Saudi’s parallel market on Jan. 5
Suez Canal achieved record annual revenue of $6.3bn in 2021 despite Ever Given grounding
Suez Canal achieved record annual revenue of $6.3bn in 2021 despite Ever Given grounding
Saudi Arabia’s defenses intercept ‘hostile aerial target’ launched toward Taif
Saudi Arabia’s defenses intercept ‘hostile aerial target’ launched toward Taif
Egyptian agricultural exports in 2021 topped 5.6 million tons for the first time
Egyptian agricultural exports in 2021 topped 5.6 million tons for the first time
OPEC appoints Kuwaiti Haitham Al-Ghais as new secretary general
OPEC appoints Kuwaiti Haitham Al-Ghais as new secretary general

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.