'I am not a virus,' insists Indian man named Kovid

‘I am not a virus,’ insists Indian man named Kovid
For Indian travel start-up founder Kovid Kapoor, it has made him a social media sensation. The 31-year-old's Twitter profile declares: "My name is Kovid and I am not a virus." (@kovidkapoor)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

  • The 31-year-old's Twitter profile declares: "My name is Kovid and I am not a virus"
  • Kapoor has joined in himself, declaring that he was been "Kovid positive since 1990"
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: What's in a name? For Indian travel start-up founder Kovid Kapoor, it has made him a social media sensation.
The 31-year-old's Twitter profile declares: "My name is Kovid and I am not a virus."
He posted this week that he had travelled outside India for the first time since the onset of the pandemic "and got a bunch of people amused by my name".
"Future foreign trips are going to be fun!" he said in a tweet that had been liked 40,000 times and received 4,000 retweets by Friday.
The comment triggered a barrage of jokes, memes, messages and interview requests, in a moment of light relief as the highly contagious Omicron variant sees case numbers surge in India.
Kapoor has joined in himself, declaring that he was been "Kovid positive since 1990" and posting a picture holding a bottle of Corona beer.
"I am Kovid that wants more travel," the co-founder of Holidify quipped.
The sudden spurt of attention was "totally unexpected" but he hoped it would bring some publicity to his business during a "very difficult time" for the sector, he told AFP.
He has never had a shortage of ice-breakers at business meetings since the start of the pandemic, but has told coffee shops not to announce his name when handing him a beverage.
Kovid is a highly unusual name in India but means a scholar or a learned individual in Hindi and Sanskrit, with the 'd' pronounced with a very soft emphasis.
Kapoor's mother picked the name well before his birth.
"It's a memorable name with a beautiful meaning," he said. "It makes for a striking introduction with anyone. I'd never change it."

What day is it? UAE works on Friday for first time

What day is it? UAE works on Friday for first time
Updated 07 January 2022
AFP

What day is it? UAE works on Friday for first time

What day is it? UAE works on Friday for first time
  • Some grumbled at the change and businesses were split, with many moving to the Western-style weekend but other private firms sticking with Fridays and Saturday
Updated 07 January 2022
AFP

DUBAI: Employees and schoolchildren juggled work and studies with weekly Muslim prayers on the first ever working Friday in the United Arab Emirates as the Gulf country formally switched to a Saturday-Sunday weekend.
Some grumbled at the change and businesses were split, with many moving to the Western-style weekend but other private firms sticking with Fridays and Saturdays, as in other Gulf states.
The weekly day of prayer has always been a free day in the UAE, which had previously observed a Thursday-Friday weekend until 2006.
However, mosques appeared busy as worshipers carrying prayer mats arrived as usual, before many of them later headed back to the office.
“I’d rather take (Friday) off,” said 22-year-old Briton Rachel King, who works in the hospitality industry and has been living in Dubai for six months.
“That is what we all know and love, having a Friday off and going to certain places that are open and we could do things. But now it is going to be Saturday.”
The UAE made the surprise announcement of the weekend switch for the public sector in December as it grapples with rising competition in international business from other Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.
Government bodies and schools will operate four-and-a-half-days per week, closing at 12 p.m. on Fridays for a fixed prayer time of 1:15 p.m., whereas the Muslim prayer schedule usually depends on the position of the sun.
Out of 195 businesses polled by human resources consultancy Mercer, only 23 percent were preparing to follow the four-and-a-half-day week, but more than half would switch to Saturday-Sunday weekends.
“Luckily I have the same days off as my kids, but that’s not the case for my husband,” said Fati, who works in an international distribution company, asking not to give her full name.
“He works for a multinational that hasn’t changed its schedule for the moment. I hope they will do it quickly, otherwise our family life will be ruined.”
Nearly a third of companies are worried about the impact of being out of sync with other countries in the region, the Mercer poll found.
“We work a lot with Egypt and Saudi Arabia,” said Rana, an employee of an events company who said some of her teams would have to work on Sundays.
Dubai’s financial district was unusually quiet on Friday with large numbers working remotely, especially at a time of rising COVID-19 levels when many children are also doing online schooling.
“Today is the first working Friday, it feels a bit weird,” said Ahmad Bilbisi, 34, a banking employee.
“It makes sense to me, at least for the banking industry. We are now working on the same day as everyone else in the world.”
The new arrangement was a major talking point on social media, with one Twitter user complaining “it just feels so wrong.”
“My body and mind have fully acclimatized to having Fridays off. I think today is going to a long hard struggle,” the tweet reads.
Sharjah, an emirate neighboring Dubai, has found a simple solution: mandating Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a three-day weekend.

Topics: UAE

Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in Los Angeles

Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in Los Angeles
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in Los Angeles

Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in Los Angeles
  • Over 500 LAPD officers and other police employees and nearly 300 firefighters were off-duty after testing positive for COVID-19
  • Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday “The omicron variant has taken off like wildfire”
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: A dramatic surge in coronavirus cases has sidelined more than 800 Los Angeles city police and fire personnel and led to slightly longer ambulance and fire response times adding concerns about shortages of critical staff including health care workers.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that more than 500 LAPD officers and other police employees and nearly 300 firefighters were off-duty after testing positive for COVID-19, though he said measures were being taken to ensure the safety of the public.
“This is an incredibly tough moment,” Garcetti said. “The omicron variant has taken off like wildfire.”
The surge of cases in the country’s most populous state is threatening to overwhelm hospitals. State officials on Wednesday extended an indoor mask mandate into mid-February as the omicron variant also sidelines health care workers, leading to hospital staffing shortages that could become a bigger problem.
“We are and continue to be concerned about our hospitals,” Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said. “Some facilities are going to be strapped.”
Public Health officials across the state have advised residents to avoid visiting emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests or treatment that could be handled by a family doctor, telemedicine or at urgent care clinics.
California’s confirmed cases have shot up nearly 500 percent in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas to more than 8,000. State models forecast hospitalizations could top 20,000 by early next month, a level nearly as high as last January, when California experienced its deadliest surge.
California had the lowest per-capita case rate in the US in September, but like the rest of the country it’s now experiencing a dramatic rise from the new variant. It now ranks 29th in new cases per capita over the past two weeks.
Los Angeles city firefighters were working voluntary overtime shifts and others were being forced to stay on duty after their shifts ended to maintain staffing, Chief Ralph Terrazas said. He also planned to cancel approved vacations.
The absences were forcing some fire engines and ambulances to be out of service for 24 hours but all firehouses remained open, Terrazas said. Ambulance response times have slowed 13 seconds from a year ago and fire calls are six seconds slower.
Police Chief Michel Moore said it was taking an average of three weeks for officers struck with COVID-19 to return to work, but they have not yet forced others to stay on the job to meet the demand.
“That lever is still before us,” he said. “I will not suggest to you that we would want to endure the current shortages of personnel for months on end. ... We do see this as a surge that will be, it is our hope and belief, short lived.”
The Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is separate from the city department, has 450 firefighters absent after testing positive, acting Assistant Chief Brian Bennett told the Carson City Council on Tuesday, according the Los Angeles Daily News.
In Fresno County, more than 300 workers at area hospitals were out recovering from COVID-19 or isolating because of exposure to the virus, said Dan Lynch, the county’s emergency medical services director. Ambulance personnel will likely be asked to assess patients and only transport people with true emergencies to ER departments.
The Grammy Awards, scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, were postponed indefinitely Wednesday because of health and safety concerns and the NFL said it was looking into alternative sites for next month’s Super Bowl scheduled in LA.
While the league finds back-up venues every year, it could come into play if there are attendance restrictions, though Garcetti said he doubted it would be moved.
“I’m confident that will happen here and that we’ll be able to have a great Super Bowl celebration,” he said.
Ghaly encouraged unvaccinated people to get inoculated and others to get booster shots if they haven’t already received one to either prevent or lessen the impact of an infection. He said the vaccines and therapeutics to treat COVID-19 are all part of an approach largely absent a year ago and there is no discussion of further restrictions.
Los Angeles said it would begin requiring employers to equip workers in close quarters indoors with medical grade masks by Jan. 17.

Topics: Los Angeles police firefighters COVID-19

Father, son from Japan guilty in Vegas in $1.5B 'Ponzi' case

Father, son from Japan guilty in Vegas in $1.5B ‘Ponzi’ case
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

Father, son from Japan guilty in Vegas in $1.5B ‘Ponzi’ case

Father, son from Japan guilty in Vegas in $1.5B ‘Ponzi’ case
  • Junzo Suzuki and his son, Paul Suzuki, entered their pleas Wednesday in US District Court in a plea deal that has each man facing five years in federal prison
  • The father and son remain free under federal supervision pending sentencing May 11
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

LAS VEGAS: Two former investment executives from Japan have pleaded guilty in Las Vegas to wire fraud in what prosecutors have called a $1.5 billion international Ponzi scheme with 10,000 victims in the US and abroad.
Junzo Suzuki and his son, Paul Suzuki, entered their pleas Wednesday in US District Court in a plea deal that has each man facing five years in federal prison and three years of supervised release, according to court records.
Their pleas to one count of wire fraud avoided a trial that had been set to begin next month on 15 federal fraud charges. The father and son remain free under federal supervision pending sentencing May 11.
Attorneys Richard Wright and Junji Suzuki, representing the defendants, did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment on behalf of their clients. Junji Suzuki is not related to the defendants.
Prosecutors have compared the case involving Las Vegas-based MRI International Inc. with the biggest-ever US fraud cases.
Junzo and Paul Suzuki were arrested in Japan in January 2019, two months after a federal jury in Las Vegas found their co-defendant, Edwin Fujinaga, guilty of 20 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
Fujinaga, now 75, is serving a 50-year US prison sentence.
Junzo Suzuki was 70 when he was arrested. Paul Suzuki was 40.
From about 2009 to early 2013, the three drew thousands of Japanese investors who were told they were buying claims from a medical collection business, according to court documents.
Fujinaga ran the Las Vegas operation. He was found guilty of using new investors’ money to pay off previous investors and spending the rest on himself, including a Las Vegas golf course mansion, a private jet, luxury cars and real estate in California wine country, Beverly Hills and Hawaii.
Junzo Suzuki was MRI International’s executive vice president, prosecutors said, and Paul Suzuki managed Tokyo operations.
US attorneys had compared the case with the Ponzi scheme convictions of Bernard Madoff in 2009 in New York, Allen Stanford in Houston in 2012, and Scott Rothstein’s in 2010 in Miami.
Madoff, now 82, was sentenced to 150 years in prison for bilking thousands of investors out of at least $20 billion. Stanford, 71, is serving 110 years for a scheme involving more than $7 billion. Rothstein, 59, is serving 50 years in a $1.2 billion case.
Prosecutors said that when the Japanese government revoked MRI’s license to market securities in April 2013, the firm owed investors more than $1.5 billion.
The US Department of Justice has offered a website to provide information to victims of the MRI International scheme.

Topics: Las Vegas Ponzi scheme Investment Japanese

Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books

Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books

Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books
  • Filippo Bernardini set up a fake email account and tried to trick authors or editors into sending links to unpublished manuscripts
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Authorities say they’ve solved a publishing industry whodunit with the arrest Wednesday of a man accused of numerous literary heists in recent years, allegedly impersonating others in the industry to amass a veritable library of unpublished works.
Filippo Bernardini, an Italian citizen working in publishing in London, was arrested Wednesday after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport, said Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York in a statement.
Bernardini, 29, faces charges including wire fraud, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, and aggravated identity theft. He was expected to appear in federal court on Thursday. No information on an attorney for him was available.
For years, the publishing industry has been baffled by an international phishing scheme in which someone with apparent inside knowledge impersonated an editor or an agent — by setting up a fake email account — and attempted to trick an author or an editor into sending links to unpublished manuscripts. Works by Margaret Atwood and Ethan Hawke were among those targeted.
The ongoing scheme was all the more mysterious because whoever was seeking the manuscripts was apparently not attempting to sell them or otherwise publicly exploit having them.
“Bernardini allegedly impersonated publishing industry individuals in order to have authors, including a Pulitzer prize winner, send him prepublication manuscripts for his own benefit,” Williams said in the statement. “This real-life storyline now reads as a cautionary tale, with the plot twist of Bernardini facing federal criminal charges for his misdeeds.”
According to the indictment against Bernardini, which was filed in July but only unsealed on Wednesday, the schemes had been taking place from at least August 2016 through July of last year.
It said Bernardini “used fraudulent, look-alike, domains to impersonate individuals involved in the publishing industry to gain surreptitious access to these materials,” and that over the years he “impersonated, defrauded, and attempted to defraud, hundreds of individuals.”
Bernardini collected hundreds of unpublished works, according to the indictment.
In the indictment, Bernardini was described as working in London for a “major, international, US-based publishing house.” A LinkedIn profile for a Filippo B. said he worked for Simon & Schuster.
In a statement, the publisher said it was “shocked and horrified to learn today of the allegations of fraud and identity theft by an employee of Simon & Schuster UK.”
The publisher said Bernardini had been suspended pending additional information, adding, “The safekeeping of our authors’ intellectual property is of primary importance to Simon & Schuster, and for all in the publishing industry, and we are grateful to the FBI for investigating these incidents and bringing charges against the alleged perpetrator.” 

Topics: Thief Books

Childhood map helps 'trafficked' Chinese man reunite with his family after decades

Childhood map helps ‘trafficked’ Chinese man reunite with his family after decades
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

Childhood map helps ‘trafficked’ Chinese man reunite with his family after decades

Childhood map helps ‘trafficked’ Chinese man reunite with his family after decades
  • Li Jingwei was 4 years old when he was kidnapped in 1989 and taken to a far place and sold to a family in China 
  • A map of his hometown that he drew from memory led police later to pinpoint where Li was from
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

BEIJING: Since he was a child, Li Jingwei did not know his real name. He did not know where he was born, or for certain how old he was — until he found his biological family last month with the help of a long-remembered map.
Li was a victim of child trafficking. In 1989 when he was 4 years old, a bald neighbor lured him away by saying they would go look at cars, which were rare in rural villages.
That was the last time he saw his home, Li said. The neighbor took him behind a hill to a road where three bicycles and four other kidnappers were waiting. He cried, but they put him on a bike and rode away.
“I wanted to go home but they didn’t allow that,” Li said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Two hours later, I knew I wouldn’t be going back home and I must have met bad people.”

A map Li Jingwei drew from memory of his childhood village is shown in Lankao in central China's Henan Province  on Jan. 5, 2022. (Li Jingwei via AP)

He remembers being taken on a train. Eventually he was sold to a family in another province, Henan.
“Because I was too young, only 4, and I hadn’t gone to school yet, I couldn’t remember anything, including the names” of his parents and hometown, he said.
Etched in his memory, however, was the landscape of his village in the southwestern city of Zhaotong, Yunnan province. He remembered the mountains, bamboo forest, a pond next his home — all the places he used to play.
After his abduction, Li said he drew maps of his village every day until he was 13 so he wouldn’t forget. Before he reached school age, he would draw them on the ground, and after entering school he drew them in notebooks. It became an obsession, he said.
More than 30 years after his abduction, a meticulous drawing of his village landscape helped police locate it and track down his biological mother and siblings.
He was inspired to look for his biological family after two reunions made headlines last year. In July, a Chinese father, Guo Gangtang, was united with his son after searching for 24 years, and in December, Sun Haiyang was reunited with his kidnapped son after 14 years.
Reports of child abductions occur regularly in China, though how often they happen is unclear. The problem is aggravated by restrictions that until 2015 allowed most urban couples only one child.
Li decided to speak with his adoptive parents for clues and consulted DNA databases, but nothing turned up. Then he found volunteers who suggested he post a video of himself on Douyin, a social media platform, along with the map he drew from memory.

Li Jingwei, with back to camera, is reunited with his mother in Lankao in central China's Henan Province, on Jan. 1, 2022. (The Paper via AP)

It took him only 10 minutes to redraw what he had drawn hundreds, perhaps thousands of times as a child, he said.
That post received tens of thousands of views. By then, Li said police had already narrowed down locations based on his DNA sample, and his hand-drawn map helped villagers identify a family.
Li finally connected with his mother over the telephone. She asked about a scar on his chin which she said was caused by a fall from a ladder.
“When she mentioned the scar, I knew it was her,” Li said.
Other details and recollections fell into place, and a DNA test confirmed his heritage. In an emotional reunion on New Year’s Day, he saw his mother for the first time since he was 4.
As Li walked toward her, he collapsed on the ground in emotion. Lifted up by his younger brother and sister, he finally hugged his mother.
Li choked up when speaking about his father, who has passed away. Now the father of two teenage children, Li said he will take his family to visit his father’s grave with all his aunts and uncles during Lunar New Year celebrations next month.
“It’s going to be a real big reunion,” he said. “I want to tell him that his son is back.”

Topics: child trafficking China

