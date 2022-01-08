You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt, Sinovac agree to speed up vaccine-production technology transfer

Egypt, Sinovac agree to speed up vaccine-production technology transfer

Egypt’s Health Ministry said the country plans to produce more than 1 billion doses annually of China’s Sinovac vaccine. (Reuters/File Photo)
Egypt’s Health Ministry said the country plans to produce more than 1 billion doses annually of China’s Sinovac vaccine. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2p4z7

Updated 08 January 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt, Sinovac agree to speed up vaccine-production technology transfer

Egypt’s Health Ministry said the country plans to produce more than 1 billion doses annually of China’s Sinovac vaccine. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Egypt wants to become the largest vaccine producer in Africa and the Middle East
Updated 08 January 2022
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ambassador to China Mohamed El-Badri discussed with Sinovac CEO and founder Weidong Yin accelerating the timetable for transferring COVID-19 vaccine-production technology.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said they agreed to expedite the building of a central logistical warehouse with a capacity of 150 million vaccine doses, which will strengthen the country’s capabilities as a center for the production and export of vaccines to Africa. El-Badri said this reflects Cairo’s commitment to African countries.

Egypt’s Health Ministry said the country plans to produce more than 1 billion doses annually of China’s Sinovac vaccine, making Egypt the largest vaccine producer in Africa and the Middle East.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Sinovac China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

A booth displaying a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech Ltd is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt working with China’s Sinovac to boost vaccine production in region
Egypt intends to produce more than 1 billion doses annually of the Sinovac vaccine. (Reuters/File Photo)
Business & Economy
After Sinovac, Egypt seeks to produce Moderna vaccine locally

Lebanese national jailed in Miami for sexual assault

Marwan Habib. (Supplied)
Marwan Habib. (Supplied)
Updated 08 January 2022
RAY HANANIA

Lebanese national jailed in Miami for sexual assault

Marwan Habib. (Supplied)
  • Marwan Habib followed victim to her hotel room
  • Police investigating sexual assault claims from other women
Updated 08 January 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Lebanese national Marwan Habib, 32, has been jailed without bond after he was arrested on Friday for sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in Miami, Florida.

He appeared in court on Friday before Miami-Dade 11th Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez after he was taken into custody.

Habib met his victim at a club but later followed her to her hotel and then fraudulently convinced the clerk to give him a key to her room.

Police told reporters that Habib had entered the victim’s room at Hotel Victor in South Beach on Friday night and then sexually assaulted her.

He faces the felony charge of “burglary with assault or battery,” according to court records. He is also being held for an “immigration review” by the court.

Habib asked the judge if he could “pay a fine and go home,” but Mendez responded: “You are not going home today, sir.” She denied him bond, which would have allowed him to be free until his next court hearing.

Instead, he was ordered into the custody of the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he is being held pending further court appearances.

Police are investigating whether Habib tracked and sexually assaulted other women, according to Miami media reports.

Police said they are investigating several complaints from women who said they were harassed by the suspect.

Habib has reportedly alluded police in Lebanon, where he is suspected of rape and sexual assault.

According to court records, he could be extradited back to Lebanon, where he could face further charges.

 

Topics: Marwan Habib Miami Lebanon

Related

Special Philippines seeks to prosecute former US diplomat over sexual abuse of minor
World
Philippines seeks to prosecute former US diplomat over sexual abuse of minor

Lebanon power company says protesters behind national blackout

Lebanon power company says protesters behind national blackout
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

Lebanon power company says protesters behind national blackout

Lebanon power company says protesters behind national blackout
  • Lebanon is already grappling with round-the-clock power cuts that last at least 20 hours a day
  • Demonstrators angered by the blackouts stormed an Electricite du Liban substation in Aramoun region
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s state electricity company said Saturday that its power plants had stopped working after protesters stormed a key substation and tampered with the electrical equipment.
The small Mediterranean country is already grappling with round-the-clock power cuts that last at least 20 hours a day due to a financial crisis that has hampered key imports, including fuel for power stations.
Demonstrators angered by the blackouts stormed an Electricite du Liban substation in the Aramoun region north of Beirut on Saturday, EDL said in a statement.
“Protesters disconnected a 150-220 kilovolt power transformer and opened circuit breakers connecting the Zahrani power plant to the Aramoun station,” it said.
“This caused disturbances on the electrical grid... which led to a total blackout across Lebanese territory as of 17:27 (1527 GMT).”
The disruption will pile more pressure on private generators that are already struggling to keep up with the near-total absence of state power.
Private generator owners have hiked prices and rationed supply in recent months, with costs surging after the government gradually lifted fuel subsidies.
The average generator bill for a Lebanese family usually costs more than the monthly minimum wage of 675,000 Lebanese pounds — now worth just $22 as the local currency hits record lows against the dollar on the black market.
The international community has long demanded a complete overhaul of Lebanon’s ruinous electricity sector, which has cost the government more than $40 billion since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.
Lebanon has reached an agreement on bringing Jordanian electricity and Egyptian gas into the country via war-torn Syria, while Shiite movement Hezbollah has separately started hydrocarbon deliveries from Iran.

Topics: Lebanon Electricité du Liban blackout

Related

This picture taken on March 21, 2020 shows an aerial view of the Place de l'Etoile (Sahet al-Nejme) where the Lebanese parliament is located, with the government palace seen behind, in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP)
Middle-East
General Labor Union president warns against ‘certain catastrophe’ in Lebanon amid economic crises
UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border
Middle-East
UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border

Palestinian activist Ramy Nabil Shaath, freed by Egypt, lands in France

Egyptian-Palestinian rights activist Ramy Shaath is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 8, 2022. (Free Ramy Shaath Campaign/Reuters)
Egyptian-Palestinian rights activist Ramy Shaath is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 8, 2022. (Free Ramy Shaath Campaign/Reuters)
Updated 08 January 2022
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinian activist Ramy Nabil Shaath, freed by Egypt, lands in France

Egyptian-Palestinian rights activist Ramy Shaath is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 8, 2022. (Free Ramy Shaath Campaign/Reuters)
  • French President Emanuel Macron welcomed release
Updated 08 January 2022
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Egyptian-Palestinian activist Ramy Shaath arrived in France on Saturday after almost two and a half years in detention in Egypt, with his family saying he had to renounce his Egyptian nationality.

Nabil Shaath, Ramy’s father and one of the leading Palestine Liberation Organization officials, told Arab News that he spoke to his son after he was freed and said his spirits are high, though the past few days had been very difficult for him.

“Ever since the Egyptian appeals courts vindicated Ramy of all charges, he was not released by the Egyptian authorities until he agreed to renounce his Egyptian citizenship,” he said.

Nabil added that the Egyptian government wanted him to be deported to Palestine. “We refused this suggestion knowing full well that the Israelis, who control all borders, would arrest him.”

The Egyptians agreed to release him to Palestinian officials in Egypt on the condition he traveled first to Amman. After coordination with PLO officials in the Jordanian capital, he traveled to Paris where he met his wife and family, Nabil told Arab News.

Egyptian law allows for the government to arrest any citizen without explanation for two years after which the prisoner has a choice of going to court or to the authorities to decide his fate.

According to his father, Ramy Shaath chose to go to court. “I am glad that Ramy decided to take the court channel and that his release was based on the decision of the appeals court which vindicated him of all charges, but I am sorry that the Egyptian authorities chose to strip him of his citizenship in a country he was proud of belonging to,” he said.

Nabil told Arab News that his son, married to a French woman, would now seek French citizenship.

A family statement celebrated his freedom and thanked “all the volunteers, the human rights organizations, public figures, and thousands of citizens from the Arab region, diaspora, and the world who advocated for his release.

“We are also grateful to the hundreds of lawmakers and government officials who publicly and privately championed Ramy’s case, particularly those who have done so steadfastly and against all odds in France, Europe, and the United States,” it said.

Welcoming his release, French President Emanuel Macron tweeted: “I welcome the decision of the Egyptian authorities to release Ramy Shaath. I share the relief of his wife Celine Le Brun, whom he finds in France, with whom we have not given up. Thank you to everyone who played a positive role in this happy outcome.”

Nisreen Haj Ahmad, director of Ahel, a Jordan-based organization that trains leaders in launching collective action, told Arab News that the concerted campaign by his wife and family attracted support from around the world. “It built power and used creative tactics,” she said. “Resilience is the secret of this success.”

Haj Ahmad, a friend of the couple, said she hopes all political prisoners in Arab countries can gain their freedom. “The freedom of Ramy Shaath is evidence of the people’s power and the importance of organizing despite difficult contexts,” she said.

Ramy Shaath was the Egyptian coordinator of the Palestinian-initiated Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. It was widely understood that his arrest was carried out as a gesture to the Israeli government. He was charged with terrorism, and had he been convicted, all his property in Egypt would have been confiscated by the state.

Topics: Middle East Palestine Egypt Muslim Brotherhood

Related

Muslim Brotherhood using ‘woke’ Europeans to further its agenda: Experts
World
Muslim Brotherhood using ‘woke’ Europeans to further its agenda: Experts
Tunisians sit in a cybercafe in Tunis, on September 20, 2021 as they watch television and listen to Tunisia's President Kais Saied delivering a speech. (File/AFP)
Media
Tunisia closes unlicensed Muslim Brotherhood-linked TV station

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US back UN talks on Sudan crisis

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US back UN talks on Sudan crisis
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US back UN talks on Sudan crisis

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US back UN talks on Sudan crisis
  • UN said a news conference would be held on Monday "to mark the official launching of the intra-Sudanese Talks on Democracy and Transition"
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

KHARTOUM: Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and the US backed Saturday a UN invitation to Sudan’s military leaders, political groups, and other parties to hold talks on ending the crisis started by the October 25 coup.

“It is time to end the violence and enter into a constructive process,” UN special envoy Volker Perthes said in a statement, announcing talks to bring together “all key civilian and military stakeholders.”

The four countries, known as the Quad, urged Sudanese parties to take the UN’s invitation seriously as an opportunity to restore the country’s transition to a civilian democracy.

“We strongly support this UN-facilitated, Sudanese-led dialogue initiative,” a statement read. “We urge all Sudanese political actors to seize this opportunity to restore the country’s transition to civilian democracy, in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration.”

Later, the UN said a news conference would be held on Monday “to mark the official launching of the intra-Sudanese Talks on Democracy and Transition.”

Sudan has been shaken by pro-democracy protests and a deadly crackdown by security forces since General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan mounted the October 25 takeover, that dismantled a fragile power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians.

The arrangement was agreed following the April 2019 ouster of autocratic president Omar Al-Bashir after months of street protests against his iron-fisted rule.

At least 60 people have been killed in protest-related violence since the coup, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, which is part of the pro-democracy movement.

“The transition has faced major setbacks that have deeply impacted the country since the military coup,” Perthes said.

“The subsequent and repeated violence against largely peaceful demonstrators has only served to deepen the mistrust among all political parties in Sudan,” he added.

The UN-backed talks are aimed at “supporting Sudanese stakeholders in agreeing on a way out of the current political crisis and... a sustainable path forward toward democracy and peace,” Perthes said.

The Arab League welcomed the move.

Perthes said he was “deeply concerned that the current political impasse may slide the country further into instability.”

“Armed movements, political parties, civil society, women’s groups and resistance committees will be invited to participate in the UN-facilitated political process,” he added.

The UN Security Council is due to hold an informal session Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Sudan.

Last week, Sudan’s civilian prime minister Abdallah Hamdok resigned leaving the military in full control of the country.

Hamdok had been held under house arrest for weeks following the coup, before being reinstated in a November 21 deal after international pressure.

But the pro-democracy protest movement denounced the deal as a “betrayal,” saying it provided Burhan with a cloak of legitimacy for his takeover.

Announcing his resignation last Sunday, Hamdok warned Sudan was at a “dangerous crossroads threatening its very survival.”

* With AFP

Topics: UN Sudan Coup Protests

Related

Sudanese security forces kill 3 in new anti-coup protests
Middle-East
Sudanese security forces kill 3 in new anti-coup protests
Khartoum, Washington discuss need to complete democratic transition in Sudan
Middle-East
Khartoum, Washington discuss need to complete democratic transition in Sudan

Iranian writer dies in detention after Covid infection: rights groups

Iranian writer dies in detention after Covid infection: rights groups
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

Iranian writer dies in detention after Covid infection: rights groups

Iranian writer dies in detention after Covid infection: rights groups
  • "Baktash Abtin has died," the Iranian Writers Association said in a statement on Telegram
  • Paris-based media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: Dissident Iranian poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin has died in detention in Tehran after falling ill with Covid-19, rights groups said Saturday, blaming the Islamic republic’s leadership for his death.
“Baktash Abtin has died,” the Iranian Writers Association said in a statement on its Telegram channel after the author was put into an induced coma in hospital earlier in the week.
Paris-based media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter, saying he “had been unjustly sentenced to six years in prison and was in detention in hospital, ill with Covid-19 and deprived of the necessary care.”
“RSF blames the regime’s authorities for his death,” it added, posting a picture of Abtin in striped Iranian prison uniform shackled by his leg to a hospital bed.
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said “Baktash Abtin is dead because Iran’s government wanted to muzzle him in jail.”
“This is a preventable tragedy. Iran’s judiciary chief (Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejeie) must be held accountable,” he added.
Abtin had been convicted with two IWA colleagues in 2019 on charges of “assembly and collusion against national security” and for “propaganda against the system.” He had begun serving his sentence in Tehran’s Evin prison in 2020.
Along with fellow defendants Keyvan Bajan and Reza Khandan Mahabadi, Abtin had in September 2021 been given the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write award by writers’ rights group PEN America.
There has been growing concern in recent months among activists over deaths of prisoners in detention in Iran, especially in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic which campaigners fear is raging in Iranian prisons.
Amnesty International in September published a study accusing Iran of failing to provide accountability for at least 72 deaths in custody since January 2010, “despite credible reports that they resulted from torture or other ill-treatment.”

Topics: Iran dissident filmmaker Baktash Abtin

Related

Iranians wearing protective masks cross a main road in Tehran during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Three Iranian dissidents to be honored by PEN America
Japanese magazine Sentaku reported Tehran is waging a campaign to abduct Iranian dissidents living overseas. (Screenshot)
Media
Iran waging campaign to abduct dissidents abroad: Report

Latest updates

Saudis reach for the top at KSA’s first indoor climbing gym
Dyno Gym, the Kingdom’s first indoor climbing gym, has become a hotspot where first-time climbers and experienced professionals can meet to share advice and swap stories. (Supplied)
Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle ownership for support despite shock Cambridge defeat
Cambridge United players celebrate as Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)
Arabic music institute to be established in Saudi Arabia
The oud is one of the oldest and most important stringed instruments in the Arab world’s musical heritage. (Supplied)
Barcelona concede late equalizer to Granada after Gavi red card
Barcelona concede late equalizer to Granada after Gavi red card
More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements
More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.