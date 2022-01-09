King Khalid International Airport awarded sustainability certification

RIYADH: Riyadh-based King Khalid International Airport has obtained a certification from the Airport Carbon Accreditation program by the Airports Council International, hailing its commitment towards sustainability.

The airport was awarded for its environmental protection and carbon management strategy, according to a statement.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the award reflects airport operator Riyadh Airport Co.'s commitment to confront climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

“These international specialized certificates will contribute to raising the airport’s classification worldwide,” CEO of the company, Mohammed Al-Maghlouth, said.

“This achievement reflects the continuous support that Riyadh Airports Company and KKIA receive from the General Authority of the Saudi Civil Aviation and Matarat Holding Company in all fields,” he added.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation program is the only endorsed program that independently evaluates airport’s efforts to reduce their carbon emissions. It contributes to raising the level of airport classification and travellers’ confidence.